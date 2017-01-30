Winona Ryder in Ryan Roche at the SAGs: old-school or just boring?

SAG Awards 2017 Press Room

One of the best parts of this awards season is the return of Winona Ryder to her rightful place on the red carpet. The problem is that old-school ‘90s Winona is no longer with us. I’m a ‘90s Girl so I remember when Winona was The One. We couldn’t wait to see what she would wear to the Globes and the Oscars back then. Nowadays… her style is pretty boring. To last night’s SAGs, Winona wore this custom Ryan Roche dress in black. It’s got a pretty neckline and shape but it’s pretty boring overall. Thankfully, when Stranger Things won Best Ensemble in a Drama, Winona got on stage and her reaction shots were the best.

The 23rd Annual SAG Awards - Press Room

I also sort of thought Thandie Newton’s SAG look was overrated. Thandie wore this Schiaparelli Couture dress which… I would have edited, I think. Like, if you’re going to go for a twee, full-skirted dress with an embroidered ferris wheel, maybe it doesn’t need that black shoulder disk? The black stuff on her shoulder looks like the body-tape athletes use.

The 23rd Annual SAG Awards - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.

 

45 Responses to “Winona Ryder in Ryan Roche at the SAGs: old-school or just boring?”

  1. D says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:28 am

    I read Ryan Roche as Ryan Lochte and I was really confused there for a moment lol

  2. Merry says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Winona was tripping on some serious acid. Poor Matthew Modine was on babysitting duty trying to hold her down through out that speech. She was the worst part of Stranger Things and she almost made me tune out but I’m glad shes back if only so that I can laugh at an over indulged actress dumb enough to take that many drugs before an award show and still go on stage.

  3. ell says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:37 am

    i was born in 1989 so i never got to fangirl for winona in real time, however i watched mermaids (with cher and christina ricci) when i was like 12 and it’s one of my favourite films so she has special place in my heart. i love the dress and the styling btw, it’s not boring she looks super pretty.

  4. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I love Winona – she’s always so out there. I liked the dress as it’s very her. And in some of those shots you can see she’s the original, Natalie and Keira are just the copies. The 3 of the could be related.

  5. smcollins says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:47 am

    David’s speech was definitely very passionate, and I loved it, but perhaps a little too passionate? I felt like he was yelling at me! Maybe that’s what’s behind Winona’s expressions? She may not have been expecting that, and she was standing right next to him…eh, who knows? Priceless either way!
    Thandie, Thandie, Thandie. What is happening with that dress?? I’m just going to look at her gorgeous face and ignore the rest.

  6. smee says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Thandie Newton’s dress is incredible, but you’re right, it does not need that shoulder piece with everything else going on with the skirt. The shoulder piece might look good on another dress. Also doesn’t the skirt look a bit long or bulky on her….? I still love it.

    Winona’s dress has a fantastic neckline for her, but the skirt part sucks – it’s in tiers and it’s too short, plus her shoes are terrible with it. I don’t like the lace material either. Looks very 1990s. Yikes. Glad she’s having a come back, but she seems a little off. Maybe she didn’t want to be seen smiling for his comments but had a change of heart at the end?

  7. grabbyhands says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Wino’s non-stop mugging through one of the best speeches of the night was a little annoying. It would have been one thing if the subject hadn’t been so serious, but it was and it made her facial gymnastics seem disrespectful instead of funny. She was probably to blitzed to understand, but it still irked me.

  8. YepIsaidit says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:09 am

    She was high/drunk. Hope she doesn’t start stealing again.

  9. M.A.F. says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:12 am

    At least we know she doesn’t use Botox (didn’t that night).

  10. velourazure says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:27 am

    “The black stuff on her shoulder looks like the body-tape athletes use”

    LOL! Good stuff.

  11. QQ says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:44 am

    OMG THANDIE’S WESTWORLDY DRESS!!! I F*cking love it LOL

    LOL at Winona’s faces is she on something??

  12. Rocio says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:49 am

    I looove Winona!!! I would have made the same faces. I don’t have a poker face so my emotions are pretty transparent.

    Regarding her style, I loved it. No a fan of her shoes though.

  13. Chelly says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Was this purchased or another five finger discount from Saks?? Hehe, sry, Winona…it just amuses me…more so than that look (really hope it was free)

  14. Lucy says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Winona is everything. I find it so unfair that she was pretty much fired from Hollywood because of a dumb mistake, while men who have been accused of being abusive or worse keep on being celebrated and awarded. Glad she’s back, though!

    Reply
    • Bubbles says:
      January 30, 2017 at 12:30 pm

      I agree. I never understood why Hollywood and her fans (not all but most) dropped her like that. I’m happy to see her around again. I’m not going to call it a comeback b/c she never really left to me.

    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      January 30, 2017 at 1:39 pm

      It was a lot more than the shoplifting charges and drugs issue – she had a bad rep for being difficult on set, turning up late etc.. She has kinda admitted to this saying that she needed a break from HW to get her head straight and I think part of her hiatus was self imposed.

      • mayamae says:
        January 30, 2017 at 2:47 pm

        Didn’t she also withdraw from several movies at the last minute?

        I love all her older movies, but her voice is still so teenager/young adult. I want to see Stranger Things, but in the clips she seems stuck in time. Still using the shrill voice and neurotically clutching a cigarette.

  15. I Choose Me says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Don’t like Wynona’s hair and her gown is blah for me but her face looks beautiful.

  16. dorothy says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:43 am

    I loved her performance in stranger things and I think this outfit is really cool

  17. Bubbles says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    She was trippin’ ballz! That guy behind her was making sure she didn’t become a runner. He was babysitting her but it looked like she was having fun. Some people can handle that stuff. I definitely could not.

  18. perplexed says:
    January 30, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Maybe those faces are why she didn’t continue to get work after the shoplifting incident….maybe it really wasn’t the shoplifting incident that people had a problem with…

    If you watch the full speech, I don’t think her facial expressions made sense in that context.

    Imagine trying to direct that?

    Reply
    • Shaniam says:
      January 30, 2017 at 6:01 pm

      I agree! Those faces she made were SO distracting I had to rewatch the segment so I could properly appreciate Harbour’s speech. I definitely think she was on drugs (speed/acid). I don’t even think drinking too much would cause those kinds of inappropriate reactions. I know she’s always accused of looking like a deer in headlights, but this went way beyond that!

  19. Amelie says:
    January 30, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    K so I actually watched the video of the speech by David Harbour (sheriff guy) and while she does make some hilarious facial expressions, I honestly think its pure adrenaline from winning and David Harbour’s unexpected passionate and fiery speech had a lot to do with it. The guy was yelling and she was standing right next to him and seemed taken aback by how fervent his speech was. Not to mention he riled up the entire cast, including the kid actor who jumped up and down next to him at one point. She was overexcited, she’s not on drugs IMO.

  20. Keaton says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    I watched the clip and she was making weird faces even before David Harbour starting getting riled up. I bet she was goofy drunk or maybe she thought she was being cute. (I loved his speech by the way and am annoyed by all the nasty Trump trolls attacking it on Youtube. I guess that’s their home base along with Twitter. I made a relatively mild (for Youtube) anti-Trump comment on a video recently and they came out in droves )
    Back to Winona: I have a soft spot for her because I’m a 90s baby. She was the shit when I was a little girl. Having said that, I don’t think she’s even close to a great actress but she has a ton of screen charisma. That stood out to me watching Stranger Things. She’s a great lead and really draws the viewer in, but more of a movie star than a fine actress.

  21. Anare says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    What is the message on Thandie’s skirt? I can’t decode it. Lol. I love that dress btw just without the Jane Jetson meets NFL shoulder pad. WTF? Seriously you guys. What story is that dress trying to tell us? It can’t be a random design.

