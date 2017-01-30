Winona Ryder in Ryan Roche at the SAGs: old-school or just boring?

One of the best parts of this awards season is the return of Winona Ryder to her rightful place on the red carpet. The problem is that old-school ‘90s Winona is no longer with us. I’m a ‘90s Girl so I remember when Winona was The One. We couldn’t wait to see what she would wear to the Globes and the Oscars back then. Nowadays… her style is pretty boring. To last night’s SAGs, Winona wore this custom Ryan Roche dress in black. It’s got a pretty neckline and shape but it’s pretty boring overall. Thankfully, when Stranger Things won Best Ensemble in a Drama, Winona got on stage and her reaction shots were the best.
The many faces of Winona Ryder. 🙌😂 #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/oqegdrXWlX
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 30, 2017
Winona Ryder sparks a meme frenzy as she reacts to David Harbour's SAGs speech https://t.co/PFRByvOARW pic.twitter.com/6Kw01NlRNJ
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 30, 2017
I also sort of thought Thandie Newton’s SAG look was overrated. Thandie wore this Schiaparelli Couture dress which… I would have edited, I think. Like, if you’re going to go for a twee, full-skirted dress with an embroidered ferris wheel, maybe it doesn’t need that black shoulder disk? The black stuff on her shoulder looks like the body-tape athletes use.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.
I read Ryan Roche as Ryan Lochte and I was really confused there for a moment lol
Haha
Me too
I also read “lochte” and thought wtf
I guess we all have a case of the Mondays because I read the same thing and was so confused.
Lol same. I was thinking random business for Ryan to start up. More random that Winona wore his design
Jeah, jeaaahhhh!!!
Winona was tripping on some serious acid. Poor Matthew Modine was on babysitting duty trying to hold her down through out that speech. She was the worst part of Stranger Things and she almost made me tune out but I’m glad shes back if only so that I can laugh at an over indulged actress dumb enough to take that many drugs before an award show and still go on stage.
i’m not sure it’s drugs. i think she’s just a little bit odd.
I’m going with odd. She has a bit of a Helena Bonham Carter vibe. I love HBC.
YES! She’s even starting to resemble HBC!
She’s verrrry “odd”…..she looks confused in that main pic
I was thinking pills but it could be acid. There are pics of her with a man I presume to be her BF (soooo hansom) and while his pupils are normal in the pic…hers are like saucers. I say this because when we see huge pupils on famous people it is clearly drugs, but fans make excuses by saying, “their pupils are huge because of the flash” pffft. She’s high.
She could have been a bit drunk but then she has had troubles with drugs (the prescription kind) in the past.
pupils would be tiny if it was “because of all the flashes”, so that doesn’t really work.
My first thought exactly. What kind of drugs is she on? Those facial expressions are too extreme compared to the rest of cast. She’s had drug/mental problems before. Timothy Leary was her Godfather so maybe it was LSD. Awfully animated and forced facial expressions for a “normal” human.
Oh wow, I thought she was so great in Stranger Things. I agree she’s sort of odd but I guess I have a soft spot for her because I loved her back in the day and she seems a little fragile to me.
And I like her dress, especially the top part, as I am a sucker for cap sleeves.
Just saw the clip of Winona’s facial expressions-what was that? The expressions didn’t even make sense, it was like she was reacting to something besides what was actually going on? That was really strange.
I hope she comes forward and says it is drugs or booze. Or both. Because of that is her understanding of expressing her oddness or emotions that is rather disrespectful to her colleague who was giving rather important speech and now it is recused to her rediculous expressions. Way to get attention though.
Stranger Things is a favorite and I really like Winonna. She reminds me soooo much of my sister, I can’t help it. I added my 2 cents about drugs below. If giving the benefit of the doubt, it could also be prescribed meds…but those pupils…sheesh.
i was born in 1989 so i never got to fangirl for winona in real time, however i watched mermaids (with cher and christina ricci) when i was like 12 and it’s one of my favourite films so she has special place in my heart. i love the dress and the styling btw, it’s not boring she looks super pretty.
Loved that movie too!!!!
I love Winona – she’s always so out there. I liked the dress as it’s very her. And in some of those shots you can see she’s the original, Natalie and Keira are just the copies. The 3 of the could be related.
She looks great. I miss that clean, simple 90s fashion.
David’s speech was definitely very passionate, and I loved it, but perhaps a little too passionate? I felt like he was yelling at me! Maybe that’s what’s behind Winona’s expressions? She may not have been expecting that, and she was standing right next to him…eh, who knows? Priceless either way!
Thandie, Thandie, Thandie. What is happening with that dress?? I’m just going to look at her gorgeous face and ignore the rest.
Agree on everything you said. Thandie’s dress is a big nope.
Thandie Newton’s dress is incredible, but you’re right, it does not need that shoulder piece with everything else going on with the skirt. The shoulder piece might look good on another dress. Also doesn’t the skirt look a bit long or bulky on her….? I still love it.
Winona’s dress has a fantastic neckline for her, but the skirt part sucks – it’s in tiers and it’s too short, plus her shoes are terrible with it. I don’t like the lace material either. Looks very 1990s. Yikes. Glad she’s having a come back, but she seems a little off. Maybe she didn’t want to be seen smiling for his comments but had a change of heart at the end?
Wino’s non-stop mugging through one of the best speeches of the night was a little annoying. It would have been one thing if the subject hadn’t been so serious, but it was and it made her facial gymnastics seem disrespectful instead of funny. She was probably to blitzed to understand, but it still irked me.
THANK YOU! Omg! She made an impassioned speech a joke and we’re supposed to laugh? That was an awesome speech and she totally distracted from it
She was high/drunk. Hope she doesn’t start stealing again.
At least we know she doesn’t use Botox (didn’t that night).
“The black stuff on her shoulder looks like the body-tape athletes use”
LOL! Good stuff.
OMG THANDIE’S WESTWORLDY DRESS!!! I F*cking love it LOL
LOL at Winona’s faces is she on something??
I looove Winona!!! I would have made the same faces. I don’t have a poker face so my emotions are pretty transparent.
Regarding her style, I loved it. No a fan of her shoes though.
Was this purchased or another five finger discount from Saks?? Hehe, sry, Winona…it just amuses me…more so than that look (really hope it was free)
Winona is everything. I find it so unfair that she was pretty much fired from Hollywood because of a dumb mistake, while men who have been accused of being abusive or worse keep on being celebrated and awarded. Glad she’s back, though!
I agree. I never understood why Hollywood and her fans (not all but most) dropped her like that. I’m happy to see her around again. I’m not going to call it a comeback b/c she never really left to me.
It was a lot more than the shoplifting charges and drugs issue – she had a bad rep for being difficult on set, turning up late etc.. She has kinda admitted to this saying that she needed a break from HW to get her head straight and I think part of her hiatus was self imposed.
Didn’t she also withdraw from several movies at the last minute?
I love all her older movies, but her voice is still so teenager/young adult. I want to see Stranger Things, but in the clips she seems stuck in time. Still using the shrill voice and neurotically clutching a cigarette.
Don’t like Wynona’s hair and her gown is blah for me but her face looks beautiful.
I loved her performance in stranger things and I think this outfit is really cool
She was trippin’ ballz! That guy behind her was making sure she didn’t become a runner. He was babysitting her but it looked like she was having fun. Some people can handle that stuff. I definitely could not.
Maybe those faces are why she didn’t continue to get work after the shoplifting incident….maybe it really wasn’t the shoplifting incident that people had a problem with…
If you watch the full speech, I don’t think her facial expressions made sense in that context.
Imagine trying to direct that?
I agree! Those faces she made were SO distracting I had to rewatch the segment so I could properly appreciate Harbour’s speech. I definitely think she was on drugs (speed/acid). I don’t even think drinking too much would cause those kinds of inappropriate reactions. I know she’s always accused of looking like a deer in headlights, but this went way beyond that!
K so I actually watched the video of the speech by David Harbour (sheriff guy) and while she does make some hilarious facial expressions, I honestly think its pure adrenaline from winning and David Harbour’s unexpected passionate and fiery speech had a lot to do with it. The guy was yelling and she was standing right next to him and seemed taken aback by how fervent his speech was. Not to mention he riled up the entire cast, including the kid actor who jumped up and down next to him at one point. She was overexcited, she’s not on drugs IMO.
I watched the clip and she was making weird faces even before David Harbour starting getting riled up. I bet she was goofy drunk or maybe she thought she was being cute. (I loved his speech by the way and am annoyed by all the nasty Trump trolls attacking it on Youtube. I guess that’s their home base along with Twitter. I made a relatively mild (for Youtube) anti-Trump comment on a video recently and they came out in droves )
Back to Winona: I have a soft spot for her because I’m a 90s baby. She was the shit when I was a little girl. Having said that, I don’t think she’s even close to a great actress but she has a ton of screen charisma. That stood out to me watching Stranger Things. She’s a great lead and really draws the viewer in, but more of a movie star than a fine actress.
What is the message on Thandie’s skirt? I can’t decode it. Lol. I love that dress btw just without the Jane Jetson meets NFL shoulder pad. WTF? Seriously you guys. What story is that dress trying to tell us? It can’t be a random design.
