Gigi & Bella Hadid joined the #NoBanNoWall march in New York

I never really think of the Hadid sisters as very politically-minded, although Gigi Hadid did get in “trouble” (with the Deplorables) for doing a cheesy impression of Melania Trump on an awards show. But when the Hadid sisters care enough to actually stop ‘gramming and start marching, you know a movement is afoot. Over the weekend, Gigi and Bella joined protests against Emperor Baby Fists in New York.

Bella and Gigi Hadid took to the streets of New York over the weekend to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration ban. Fans snapped the stunning sisters holding a sign and marching in Battery Park.

The supermodels’ father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, is Jordanian-American, Muslim and of Palestinian descent. Bella, 20, and Gigi, 21, consider themselves half-Palestinian. Mother Yolanda Hadid is a Dutch-American and Christian; Gigi’s boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik, is Muslim.

It’s not the first time Gigi has made a political statement: She previously tweeted her support for the Women’s March, writing, “So inspired by the incredible & unique humans in this world everyday. Thank you for beautifully demonstrating how to put gender, race, religion aside & come TOGETHER for what is right.”

[From Page Six]

Even though Gigi Hadid probably thinks Pakistan is in the Middle East, I don’t hate the fact that she and Bella are getting more involved. I actually wish they would post more about this kind of stuff on their social media – a lot of young girls (tweens and teens) really look up to them, and they could really be a part of a real conversation with young women about education, feminism, tolerance, inclusion and more.

Bella, Gigi, & Yolanda Hadid In New York City

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet, Twitter.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

30 Responses to “Gigi & Bella Hadid joined the #NoBanNoWall march in New York”

  1. Clare says:
    January 31, 2017 at 7:13 am

    I am an generally super critical of these insta-models (especially after she referred to BAKED BEANS AS BREAKFATS BEANS!!!!!) But I respect and appreciate everyone who is putting their money where they mouth is, and showing up for this stuff.

    Hopefully everyone will stick around next month, next year, and as long as it takes.

    Reply
  2. paolanqar says:
    January 31, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Good on them. They are using their influence in the best way possible!
    Keep it coming girls!

    Reply
  3. anniefannie says:
    January 31, 2017 at 7:17 am

    These girls have a huge impact on millennials so good on them. They look joyful in the top pic,
    bring it Hadid’s! You know the Donald will hate that “10′s” are protesting his positions

    Reply
  4. Aye says:
    January 31, 2017 at 7:25 am

    To be fair, Gigi also said we should give Trump a chance too. However, I do appreciate these two (as annoying as I find them) getting involved.

    Reply
  5. Whatever says:
    January 31, 2017 at 7:45 am

    ……and nothing was achieved by their involvement….

    Reply
    • Clare says:
      January 31, 2017 at 8:10 am

      That’s not true and not fair. If nothing else, they add to the numbers. That’s something.

      Reply
    • lizzie says:
      January 31, 2017 at 10:05 am

      how do you know that? how many high school age kids were motivated to look up why their favorite insta-models were at a protest? why should their involvement be discounted? because they are models? models can use their influence to make a difference in the world – christy turlington comes to mind.

      i was in 12th grade on 9/11 and i think all the time about how clueless and disengaged i was at the time in my life and how unfortunate it was to not understand the seriousness of what had happened and the political ramifications that followed. if i had all my celeb crushes on twitter and instagram talking about an issue – i can assure you i would have been more curious about their messages and took the lead in educating myself more. in fact – kanye west’s rant on a telethon about hurricane katrina was one of those instances where i, as a young person, looked up from my navel gaze and considered what was going on in this country and how i personally could make an impact.

      Reply
      • Trillion says:
        January 31, 2017 at 10:19 am

        Adding to the number and visibility, esp among future voters, is impactful. We should never not protest simply because we didn’t achieve instant results. It’s a longer view than that and the right to assembly is something that makes a country great.

  6. Joni says:
    January 31, 2017 at 7:54 am

    As they should.

    Reply
  7. anonymous says:
    January 31, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Since their dad is a muslim refugee from the middle east as well it’s good for them to get in involved.

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Good for them. Always nice to see young women getting involved in such causes, and Gigi and Bella are no exception. Also, I really like the header picture.

    Reply
  9. Adele Dazeem says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I was telling a friend the other day, the only “silver lining” I see in the current mess we are in is that our vapid, plastic culture of young people that only care about looks, Instagram, reality tv, etc., will be forced to become aware of politics, world events and come out of their sheltered bubble.

    Reply
  10. Cee says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Glad to see them getting involved. This is close to them given their ancestry and family. Good for them for taking a public stand.

    Reply
  11. Felice. says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Respect.

    Reply
  12. teacakes says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:03 am

    I know Gigi at least has always been proud and vocal about her Palestinian heritage so I’m not entirely surprised to see the sisters here – this must strike close to the heart for them.

    Good on them really. If we’re to survive the next 4 years, right-minded people need to stay angry and vocal.

    Reply
  13. Monsy says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Good for them :)

    Reply
  14. MissMarierose says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Good for them. And good for Kim Kardashian for tweeting statistics about the real dangers in America. I’m pleasantly surprised to see them getting involved in fighting the great orange menace.

    Reply
  15. Sunsetsnow says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:50 am

    We all know it’s only for the photo ops and instagram likes. Activism is trendy right now with this crowd. It does some good though!

    Reply
  16. Katherine says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    I don’t get their popularity at all but girlfriends SHOWED UP, respect

    Reply
  17. alternative fact says:
    January 31, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    I know some may doubt their motives (activism looks good, insta likes etc) but I appreciate anyone who takes the time to come out a protest Agent Orange. It would be easier to send out a tweet, but showing up takes effort. The internet is cruel and I’m sure they will face harsh criticism from both sides.

    Also agree with commenters who have said they have a large following of young people and may inspire fans to take action or become more politically aware when they may not have done so alone.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment