Gigi & Bella Hadid joined the #NoBanNoWall march in New York

Love them. @GiGiHadid @bellahadid pic.twitter.com/KMzsDG7AVn
— Ashley Hadid (@gigissmille) January 30, 2017
I never really think of the Hadid sisters as very politically-minded, although Gigi Hadid did get in “trouble” (with the Deplorables) for doing a cheesy impression of Melania Trump on an awards show. But when the Hadid sisters care enough to actually stop ‘gramming and start marching, you know a movement is afoot. Over the weekend, Gigi and Bella joined protests against Emperor Baby Fists in New York.
Bella and Gigi Hadid took to the streets of New York over the weekend to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration ban. Fans snapped the stunning sisters holding a sign and marching in Battery Park.
The supermodels’ father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, is Jordanian-American, Muslim and of Palestinian descent. Bella, 20, and Gigi, 21, consider themselves half-Palestinian. Mother Yolanda Hadid is a Dutch-American and Christian; Gigi’s boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik, is Muslim.
It’s not the first time Gigi has made a political statement: She previously tweeted her support for the Women’s March, writing, “So inspired by the incredible & unique humans in this world everyday. Thank you for beautifully demonstrating how to put gender, race, religion aside & come TOGETHER for what is right.”
Even though Gigi Hadid probably thinks Pakistan is in the Middle East, I don’t hate the fact that she and Bella are getting more involved. I actually wish they would post more about this kind of stuff on their social media – a lot of young girls (tweens and teens) really look up to them, and they could really be a part of a real conversation with young women about education, feminism, tolerance, inclusion and more.
Bella and Gigi Hadid join NYC protest against Trump's 'muslim ban' https://t.co/LAy24QQfB8 pic.twitter.com/oXKdRsCFxt
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 30, 2017
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet, Twitter.
I am an generally super critical of these insta-models (especially after she referred to BAKED BEANS AS BREAKFATS BEANS!!!!!) But I respect and appreciate everyone who is putting their money where they mouth is, and showing up for this stuff.
Hopefully everyone will stick around next month, next year, and as long as it takes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Such are the times, we can forgive her for the BAKED BEANS debacle. See? Every cloud has a silver lining.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? Did you watch the commons yesterday – they were actually ALMOST behaving like adult human beings with minimal jeering. silver lining, indeed!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good on them. They are using their influence in the best way possible!
Keep it coming girls!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These girls have a huge impact on millennials so good on them. They look joyful in the top pic,
bring it Hadid’s! You know the Donald will hate that “10′s” are protesting his positions
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂 I had the same thought!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair, Gigi also said we should give Trump a chance too. However, I do appreciate these two (as annoying as I find them) getting involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of people were of the “cautiously allowing Trump a chance” mindset. He blew it extravagantly and in record time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
……and nothing was achieved by their involvement….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not true and not fair. If nothing else, they add to the numbers. That’s something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
how do you know that? how many high school age kids were motivated to look up why their favorite insta-models were at a protest? why should their involvement be discounted? because they are models? models can use their influence to make a difference in the world – christy turlington comes to mind.
i was in 12th grade on 9/11 and i think all the time about how clueless and disengaged i was at the time in my life and how unfortunate it was to not understand the seriousness of what had happened and the political ramifications that followed. if i had all my celeb crushes on twitter and instagram talking about an issue – i can assure you i would have been more curious about their messages and took the lead in educating myself more. in fact – kanye west’s rant on a telethon about hurricane katrina was one of those instances where i, as a young person, looked up from my navel gaze and considered what was going on in this country and how i personally could make an impact.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Adding to the number and visibility, esp among future voters, is impactful. We should never not protest simply because we didn’t achieve instant results. It’s a longer view than that and the right to assembly is something that makes a country great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As they should.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since their dad is a muslim refugee from the middle east as well it’s good for them to get in involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
is he a refugee? i don’t really follow the hadids. I thought he was just an immigrant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for them. Always nice to see young women getting involved in such causes, and Gigi and Bella are no exception. Also, I really like the header picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the fact that their sign is hand-drawn/written.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was telling a friend the other day, the only “silver lining” I see in the current mess we are in is that our vapid, plastic culture of young people that only care about looks, Instagram, reality tv, etc., will be forced to become aware of politics, world events and come out of their sheltered bubble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
but just because you care about social media, don’t mean you don’t care you about politics or anything of “substance.” it’s not zero-sum.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Glad to see them getting involved. This is close to them given their ancestry and family. Good for them for taking a public stand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Respect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know Gigi at least has always been proud and vocal about her Palestinian heritage so I’m not entirely surprised to see the sisters here – this must strike close to the heart for them.
Good on them really. If we’re to survive the next 4 years, right-minded people need to stay angry and vocal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for them. And good for Kim Kardashian for tweeting statistics about the real dangers in America. I’m pleasantly surprised to see them getting involved in fighting the great orange menace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We all know it’s only for the photo ops and instagram likes. Activism is trendy right now with this crowd. It does some good though!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your comment sounds quite negative (at least your first 2 sentences). How do you know it’s only for photo ops and instagram likes? I think the opposite, and that it’s likely a cause close to their hearts. I don’t know how anyone who watched the footage of what was going on at airports – or anyone with the slightest bit of empathy – could feel otherwise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think doing it for the likes is what they were trying to accomplice. Like the article says, their father is a Muslim immigrant and Gigi is dating a Muslim man. This is more than likely personal to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I stand by what I said. I hope that I am wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get their popularity at all but girlfriends SHOWED UP, respect
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know some may doubt their motives (activism looks good, insta likes etc) but I appreciate anyone who takes the time to come out a protest Agent Orange. It would be easier to send out a tweet, but showing up takes effort. The internet is cruel and I’m sure they will face harsh criticism from both sides.
Also agree with commenters who have said they have a large following of young people and may inspire fans to take action or become more politically aware when they may not have done so alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse