Pauley Perrette: ‘You think my thoughts don’t matter because I’m an actor?’

This weekend produced a lot of emotions for many people. It was hard finding the right avenue to channel those feelings. So a lot of folks were inspired to give a public “atta boy/girl” on social media to the passionate speeches given during the SAG Awards on Sunday night. Among those was NCIS actress Pauley Perrette who sent out this tweet to show her support:
Proud to be an actor tonight #SAGawards Even though some of you think our jobs eliminate us from loving our country and having an opinion.
— Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 30, 2017
However, as is well known with social media, if you put it out there, no matter how positive, somebody is going to have a problem with it. No sooner had Pauley sent her tweet then she received this response:
@PauleyP therefore I'd rather not have an out of touch celebrities opinion shoved down my throat.
— Kayla York Harris (@Kayla_D_Harris) January 30, 2017
Which prompted Pauley to reply:
"Out Of Touch Celebrities Opinions being shoved down my throat" WHAT? You don't know me! I'm overwhelmed with sorrow doing as much as I can
— Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 30, 2017
In addition to ending things with her fiancé last year and still recovering from her traumatic alleged attack, Pauley has, unfortunately had her share of tragedy including her father’s hospitalization and the sudden death of NCIS showrunner Gary Glasberg. Clearly this exchange got to her and she tweeted the following:
Ok… you want my truth? You got it. If you don't get this, please unfollow and leave me be: pic.twitter.com/LIk2L0l0yk
— Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 30, 2017
If you are having trouble reading that, here is what it says:
OK, Let’s do this…
You think my thoughts don’t matter because I’m an actor?
I had thoughts when I worked for a car lot, taco bell, was a bartender,
and worked as a cook assistant in the bottom of a boat in a foot of dirty dish water…
My (VERY REPUBLICAN) dad is in the ER and I’m terrified because
I love him so much, politics don’t stop my daddy love.
I’m his little kid scared to death right now. My dog is in surgery and intense rehab. And I’m scared.
My boss Gary died suddenly and his memorial was today and I miss him and it sux.
Three of my friends died this year
Does this seem like “CELEBRITY PROBLEMS”?
I live in a sh*tty old house,
Use my paycheck to help others however I can. I don’t own anything of value (except my rescue dogs, who are priceless).
You have been fueled by an illusion of excess. Trumps, Kardashians,
Yes, some celebrities, that money means more than your soul,
but don’t blame me.
I don’t believe in that sh*t. I believe in living simply, being honest, working hard, fighting injustice, and GOD.
But SOMEONE want to play God. But You’re not God.
My loving God, who would NOT be building walls, pulling people off planes, judging and punishing.
You are a power hungry, flawed, narcissist who does not feel that we are all human.
I am totally flawed. But I admit it.
Watching what human beings are going through with this “administration”?
This is NOT my country,
NOT my constitution.
This is NOT about the election, BTW
It’s about what’s happening now.
There were legitimate Republican candidates, in my opinion.
But you chose an insane dictator who just wants to win, and is nuts and doesn’t give a sh*t about you. Just wants to rule the world.
In the great words of Pat Benatar:
“You’re just another notch in his lipstick case”
And from Tears For Fears
“Everybody Wants To Rule The World”
I sure don’t.
But someone should that has a heart and a soul
Obviously this was written from a very desperate place and I can see why with everything she’s gone through coupled with the general feeling of helplessness felt by so many throughout the world. Personally, I wish people wouldn’t lump the Kardashians in with Trump. I’m no fan of the Kardashians and I get that they both derived fame from reality TV but until the Kardashians go against the Geneva Convention, can we please recognize these are two very different issues? To accuse the Kardashians of the same crimes as Trump lessens the seriousness of his crimes.
I really feel for Pauley here. Her response is emotional and she needed to get this off her chest. I’ve written several similar missives over the past year. They start off simple enough but the despair and confusion erupts from inside and I find myself pouring my heart out. As for her conflict with her father – and, I assume, other family members – I get it. Many of us have family members that found justification to vote for Trump. In my case it was cousins, one of whom is my daughter’s godmother.
I hope this brought Pauley some release. Many of us need to find a way to exorcise our feelings. Find your voice, show compassion to those who deserve it and be safe.
If you can’t vent now, when the hell can you?
Exactly, celebrities are entitled to their opinions just as much as the rest of us and being in the public eye they have a duty to use their platform and speak out as they reach a wider audience than us mere plebs.
I despair of the twitter trolls.
PS. I love those DM boots she’s wearing.
I agree. So sick of people who say celebrities should keep their political views to themselves. They have a right to state their feelings /opinions just like we do. Not all celebs were born rich and some know what it is like to struggle. Plus they have a platform to shout from that will get more attention. So keep shouting Pauley.
Betti – me too!
One of the reasons I decided Mr Sixer was a keeper was his dedication to my DMs. He bought me bright brown ones and then re-coated over and over with black polish to customise them.
@Sixer – now thats dedication and romance
I love my DM boots and have my eye on their cherry red shoes – thou not sure about the sandals they do.
Free speech etc….it’s just that some can’t stand Celeb’s’ exploitation of their platform for political influence. Plus they’re not politicians so why am I listening to Benedict cumbersome expert (not) opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They really do shove their opinions down our throats. They think that because their faces are seen it makes their myopic opinions matter. For the most part, actors are narcissists. They jump on board what ever “issue” will get them attention.
Think about it…they went to school…to learn how to act. They are not economists or politician scientists. It is ignorant to believe that we can all get what we want, and the life should be fair. Life is life. Life is hard. And life is not fair. I would love to tell you that life is made of unicorn farts and free health care, but we all know deep down that this is a crock of poop.
Oh, I am not even talking about any current issues right now. I am only addressing the fact that actors are not known to be the most cerebral of the bunch. Acting like a scientist does not make one a scientist.
So actors are narcissists, love attention and didn’t go to school to talk politics….what’s your opinion on trump? Lol.
The problem is not that everybody wants life to be perfect and have everything laid at their feet, I think people just want to have their voices heard. just because actors aren’t the most “cerebral” as you put it, doesn’t mean they shouldn’t give their opinions and fight for what they believe in. The least “cerebral” voters won this election, and elected a dumbass who only cares about power and himself. Not the middle class, not the poor, not the people who need help the most, not even the future of his own grandchildren who are doomed to grow up in a world of clinage change deniers and racist, ignorant trolls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@rose,
it’s true that most actors go to acting school to learn how to act, and most of the time their profession on screen is not the profession they studied toward. but isn’t Pauley’s Master’s degree in Criminal Science? or something to do with criminology? i read it somewhere once on a fan wiki type thing, something about celebs who could’ve been working the same job as their on-screen character.
Rose, I completely agree. Actors and actresses are well-paid and distanced from the daily grind that the rest of us put up with. They have opinions, but I’ve yet to come across one that wasn’t bloated with self-important ignorance. Why are their opinions worth more than those of others?
Arrogant, narcissistic gasbags, all of them. I’ve stopped going to the movies or even renting or borrowing movies. I just see smug, rich jerks instead of the characters they play.
@ Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) I have those Cherry Red DM’s! – So comfortable, practical, hard wearing and the colour is lovely….also on sale here and £20 quid cheaper….
Comfortable shoes like DMs are the must have footwear of protesters, anarchists and activists. Punk lives on!!!
*goes off to iTunes to get some Sex Pistols blaring out*
she looks a bit like Lily Allen in the last picture.
which reminds me, where is Lily Allen?
She’s protesting against DT:
Britain’s Trump revolt: Gary Lineker and Lily Allen (of course) join Downing Street demonstrators protesting against President’s UK state visit as thousands march across the country
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4173030/Protestors-Britain-s-streets-Trump-s-visit.html
She’s also getting avalanches of misogynistic abuse. I love the way she handles it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Recent tweet to an MRA troll from her:
“I know it’s hard for you to grasp but we women are pretty good at multi tasking.I can tweet,cook and deep throat all at the same time #women”
I get why celebrities speaking about politics irks people. They often don’t se the privilege their massive banke account brings them and end up being massive hypocrites ( like Marty D sending his kids to private school). But this is not like that. This is an extraordinary situation and anyone who has a public voice should not stay silent.
I’m still shocked about the Muslim ban, especially considering America had a direct role ih some of the wars that made these people refugees.
Which has nothing to do with Pauley because she is not one of those nepotism hires? She worked several jobs while she was learning to act and got small jobs and then finally lucked out on getting NCIS.
her net worth is $16 million….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
