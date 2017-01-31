Pauley Perrette: ‘You think my thoughts don’t matter because I’m an actor?’

This weekend produced a lot of emotions for many people. It was hard finding the right avenue to channel those feelings. So a lot of folks were inspired to give a public “atta boy/girl” on social media to the passionate speeches given during the SAG Awards on Sunday night. Among those was NCIS actress Pauley Perrette who sent out this tweet to show her support:

Proud to be an actor tonight #SAGawards Even though some of you think our jobs eliminate us from loving our country and having an opinion. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 30, 2017

However, as is well known with social media, if you put it out there, no matter how positive, somebody is going to have a problem with it. No sooner had Pauley sent her tweet then she received this response:

@PauleyP therefore I'd rather not have an out of touch celebrities opinion shoved down my throat. — Kayla York Harris (@Kayla_D_Harris) January 30, 2017

Which prompted Pauley to reply:

"Out Of Touch Celebrities Opinions being shoved down my throat" WHAT? You don't know me! I'm overwhelmed with sorrow doing as much as I can — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 30, 2017

In addition to ending things with her fiancé last year and still recovering from her traumatic alleged attack, Pauley has, unfortunately had her share of tragedy including her father’s hospitalization and the sudden death of NCIS showrunner Gary Glasberg. Clearly this exchange got to her and she tweeted the following:

Ok… you want my truth? You got it. If you don't get this, please unfollow and leave me be: pic.twitter.com/LIk2L0l0yk — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 30, 2017

If you are having trouble reading that, here is what it says:

OK, Let’s do this…

You think my thoughts don’t matter because I’m an actor?

I had thoughts when I worked for a car lot, taco bell, was a bartender,

and worked as a cook assistant in the bottom of a boat in a foot of dirty dish water…

My (VERY REPUBLICAN) dad is in the ER and I’m terrified because

I love him so much, politics don’t stop my daddy love.

I’m his little kid scared to death right now. My dog is in surgery and intense rehab. And I’m scared.

My boss Gary died suddenly and his memorial was today and I miss him and it sux.

Three of my friends died this year

Does this seem like “CELEBRITY PROBLEMS”?

I live in a sh*tty old house,

Use my paycheck to help others however I can. I don’t own anything of value (except my rescue dogs, who are priceless).

You have been fueled by an illusion of excess. Trumps, Kardashians,

Yes, some celebrities, that money means more than your soul,

but don’t blame me.

I don’t believe in that sh*t. I believe in living simply, being honest, working hard, fighting injustice, and GOD.

But SOMEONE want to play God. But You’re not God.

My loving God, who would NOT be building walls, pulling people off planes, judging and punishing.

You are a power hungry, flawed, narcissist who does not feel that we are all human.

I am totally flawed. But I admit it.

Watching what human beings are going through with this “administration”?

This is NOT my country,

NOT my constitution.

This is NOT about the election, BTW

It’s about what’s happening now. There were legitimate Republican candidates, in my opinion.

But you chose an insane dictator who just wants to win, and is nuts and doesn’t give a sh*t about you. Just wants to rule the world.

In the great words of Pat Benatar:

“You’re just another notch in his lipstick case”

And from Tears For Fears

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” I sure don’t.

But someone should that has a heart and a soul

Obviously this was written from a very desperate place and I can see why with everything she’s gone through coupled with the general feeling of helplessness felt by so many throughout the world. Personally, I wish people wouldn’t lump the Kardashians in with Trump. I’m no fan of the Kardashians and I get that they both derived fame from reality TV but until the Kardashians go against the Geneva Convention, can we please recognize these are two very different issues? To accuse the Kardashians of the same crimes as Trump lessens the seriousness of his crimes.

I really feel for Pauley here. Her response is emotional and she needed to get this off her chest. I’ve written several similar missives over the past year. They start off simple enough but the despair and confusion erupts from inside and I find myself pouring my heart out. As for her conflict with her father – and, I assume, other family members – I get it. Many of us have family members that found justification to vote for Trump. In my case it was cousins, one of whom is my daughter’s godmother.

I hope this brought Pauley some release. Many of us need to find a way to exorcise our feelings. Find your voice, show compassion to those who deserve it and be safe.