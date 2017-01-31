President Obama issues statement slamming Baby Fists’ ‘Muslim ban’

I tweeted about this a little bit on Sunday night, in the middle of the SAG Awards, but did you know that Emperor Baby Fists is already at 50% “disapproval” by the American public? Usually, it takes years for whatever president to reach the point where half of all Americans are sick and tired of seeing the guy’s face. With Baby Fists, it literally took eight days. What shocks me is that it took that long, right? Like, 24 hours into the Orange Administration and I was already done. Meanwhile, President Obama left office with high approval rates – most tracking polls for his last week in office had him in the high 50s and low 60s. So now that we’re not even two full weeks into the Apocalypse Administration, I guess it’s fitting that Obama is already speaking up. This is the statement offered by Obama’s spokesperson:
President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country. In his final official speech as President, he spoke about the important role of citizens and how all Americans have a responsibility to be the guardians of our democracy — not just during an election but every day.
Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.
With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the President fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith.
I was just sitting here, thinking to myself… what if Baby Fists’ next executive order is to declare that Obama was definitively born in Kenya? You know Baby Fists thinks he can do that now. He thinks he’s Emperor of All He Surveys. As for Obama’s statement… I really hope Obama breaks with tradition and really gets involved in some big, meaningful ways. Here’s my new favorite tweet:
Obama better come back from vacation with three dragons.
— Neven Mrgan (@mrgan) January 29, 2017
Yeah. More like MICHELLE better come back from vacation with three dragons. Michelle is M.O.D. (Mother of Dragons). Barack Obama is, at best, Tywin Lannister (Joe Biden was Ol’ Handsome Varys). Or something, I don’t know. I used to think Hillary Clinton was the M.O.D. All I know is that somebody better bring some f–king dragons and shout “Dracarys!”
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet, Getty.
We definitely need dragons to defeat the Orange Walkers.
Sorry for my ignorance, I don’t get the dragon reference??
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones. Daenerys Targaryen’s plotline has (famously slowly) focused on her returning from exile across the Narrow Sea to reclaim the Seven Kingdoms with aid of her three powerful dragons (and a massive army, which I suppose in this case would number more than three million).
The Orange Walkers!!! DT is the Night’s King, except I think the real Night’s King is Steve Bannon. This is all so frightening. When I saw President Obama’s statement I was reminded how much I miss having an adult as president, especially one who could engage so meaningfully and thoughtfully with his citizens.
Absolutely Bannon. This whole fiasco is the Bannonality of Evil and he is not going to stop until he’s stopped. WE need to bring the dragons. Hell, we need to BE the dragons. Rise up!
Bannon is Ramsey!
Ahahah! Love this!
Orange Walkers and Bannolity of Evil is just so so perfect. It’s nice to be able to chuckle once in a while as this shitshow of a presidency unfolds. With you guys all the way. Every time I see or read about another protest, I cheer.
I miss having a kind, compassionate and sane President. The kind where you could lay your head down at night and sleep peacefully knowing there wasn’t an itchy trigger finger lurking near the nuclear codes.
Those were the days! 🙁
I saw a tweet that said “former president Obama” and my heart broke because even though all this madness is happening, it’s so absurd it almost doesn’t feel real (yes, I knowwwww how real it is) ugh. I didn’t think it was possible but every day gets worse and worse 💔😭
IKR?! I changed my FB profile pic to our beloved (former!) Pres and his gorgeous dignified family and I am NOT changing it.
Come back sir. America is scary now.
It really is astounding how quickly it all went to hell.
Watching them leave was like watching your parents leave the house just as the babysitter is starting a house fire. Like, “Why are you doing this? Don’t you know what’s going to happen? PLEASE DON’T GO.”
Perfect way to describe it.
Yes!
I cried with relief when I saw his statement, thinking: “He hasn’t abandoned us! He’s going to somehow fix things for us!”
Even just a small message from President Obama is reassuring. It’s fleeting, this sense that maybe, just maybe, things will be ok in the end, but to have it even for a moment reminds me that there was a time that existed before this current regime.
I can’t believe it’s only been eight days. I think that is part of the strategy, though: exhaust us all so that we can no longer maintain our values in the face of such an assault. And I know that I, and that everyone, must not allow this to happen.
I am so grateful for the hope that President Obama’s message brings to my heart at this time.
If a dragon eats 45, Pence, and Bannon, would there be another election? Or would they just go down the line?
They would just keep going down the line. After Pence it would be that Ghoul Paul Ryan. There is not one safe option for everyone, just more right wing heartless nutjobs.
Ryan reminds me of a saner version of Ted Cruz, which is not saying much.
Ryan scares me more.
Trump is chaotic evil. He’s reactionary and doesn’t really have a plan.
Ryan has a plan. He’s lawful evil and he will work in the system to take everything away from women, LGBT communities and POC.
So the dragons would have to at least get him too. And maybe Sessions for good measure.
@detritus Burn them all!!! Or give them a real taste of their own medicine. Queen Daenerys would certainly approve.
I agree about Paul Ryan. Anytime I hear anything kind about him they say he is a policy wonk, so, like you wrote, he knows how to get what he wants legally. What is worse is that he will also spin it to look like he really cares about people as well. And Trump supporters won’t know anything about it until after it happens, even though we have been telling them since the beginning.
I say we just do a Cersei. Lock them all in a room and light the wildfire under the building. I think that’s much more efficient.
That also sounds a bit like Daenerys last season at Vaes Dothrak lighting the khals on fire.
Make sure the decent members of Congress aren’t in the room like Al Franken, Elizabeth Warren, most of the Democrats, and a few Republicans, John McCain, Lindsay Graham and Susan Collins.
Could we add a few of our terrible governors in that room as well? I nominate Scott Walker (Wisconsin), Rick Snyder (Michigan), Greg Abbott (Texas), Rick Scott (Florida) and Sam Brownback (Kansas).
Our best hope is that the dragons get Trump, Pence, and Ryan. Orrin Hatch would be president. We could then have Caroline Kennedy send him daily memos of what his late best friend, her uncle Ted, would do
I never thought that would sound pleasant, but doesn’t it sound so much nicer than the current situation?
I would like to think she would send them hand delivered and hand written on perfumed stationary too.
A huge break with tradition. Past presidents are supposed to remain silent and have traditionally done so. Expect an epic twitter meltdown in 5…4…3…2
Tradition is out the window. I am so glad President Obama spoke up. I wish the other former Prezes would, also.
Yes, a massive break. But also the first time in decades that we’ve had a president who thinks he’s a dictator and can rule by Executive Order. He hasn’t even tried to work with Congress.
But he is doing exactly what Ryan wants and he’ll get the blame for it while Ryan hides. Ryan’s Congress is not really interested in doing any work.
The Obama statement is a complete and total departure. It gives me hope.
Has this ever been done before?
Has a previous president even officially spoken out against a current president?
George H Bush did at least that is what I recently read. This of course is all relative because the current person is unlike anyone before.
I also think Obama would have stayed quiet and let the people react and speak had the Trump organization had not lied that what he was doing is the same as Obama looking at the Visa Waiver Program.
Did anyone see James Corden’s open last night? I thought it was pretty good.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkDttnoh9Is
Yes, I loved it. Very apt and moving.
Has he ever even read the US Constitution? It doesn’t seem like he understands its fundamental principles of civil liberty.
It’s well known that trump doesn’t read. If it doesn’t have a dollar sign in it, the hell with it.
Khzir Khan tried to give Baby Fist his pocket constitution months ago, but I think it’s clear at this point that Baby Fists doesn’t give a crap about our constitution or way of life.
I said this on the other page but my comments kind of got lost.
People shouldn’t be afraid of their governments – government should be afraid of the people. xx
Ugh, I worry that this will add more fuel to the anti-Obama, anti-liberal, anti-democrat fire.
But y’know, I’ll take it.
It already has. Fox, the New York Post, and all things ultra conservative are doubling down on their support of the Muslim ban.
Bill O’Reilly said this last night:
https://twitter.com/FoxNews/status/826235762907688960
As has Paul Ryan
That top pic ( sob ) we’ve gone from dignity to delusion. I just want to take a nap for 4 years. I felt so energized when I woke uo today, now, not so much….
President Obama pretty much said that he was going to be more active once he was out of office, he just did not give details as to what exactly he was going to do. I hate that the democrats lean on him and Michelle so much. They gave the Dems everything they had for 8 years and did not stand by the Obamas when they needed them the most. Give the Obamas some time to chill and relax.
If President Obama was Tywin L. the senate and the house would be mostly blue. if not all the way blue, because Tywin was all about forcing people to do his will and not worrying about bi-partisanship. He would have stopped the Gerrymandering and the gutting of the voting rights act and so on. Tywin was a ruthless pragmatist and President Obama truly believes in a republic for everyone.
Michelle is really the Queen across the sea though.
Barry absolutely waited for the right time to comment. He noticed cracks in GOP support of Emperor Zero and just put his crowbar in to widen it a little.
Never seen a press core so flummoxed to keep up a President. I must say they’ve been good so far. Waiting for the “Night of the Long Knives,” another Nazi tactic.
@ Eric
Yes, you’re right – it’s already happening, with the firings in State Dep’t etc… probably even without the knowledge of the “future” Sec of State. Goebbels Bannon and the crew are really following the National Socialist playbook to a T. I’m waiting for the Reichstag fire, or some other major ‘distraction’.
I posted about the Reichstag Fire yesterday and some commented, rather aptly, that Banal and Netenyahoo are conspiring for an strike on Israel [to justify an all-out assault on ISIL, suspension of civil liberties (#civillibertiesban), and the instituting of the Enabling Act].
I think Hillary is Yara Greyjoy. Clearly the most qualified person for the job, and seemed like a sure thing for a time, only to have that victory snatched away by a lunatic who considers himself a living god.
And that header pic is killing me. Get your tiny orange Vienna sausage fingers off of him, you bigoted piece of s**t!
Release the Kraken!
/sigh
I can’t believe he was in office until THIS MONTH and now look at everything that’s happened once 44 left his office…
I think Obama issued a statement solely to set the record straight because Honeysuckle Lenin and his crew were trying to justify the ban saying Obama had done the same thing. Obama’s temporary ban was nothing like Honeysuckle Lenin’s.
I would consider Barack Obama more like Jon Snow imo
Only 50% disapproval??? This is what I don’t get … how can anyone possibly approve of this corrupt p*ssygrabbing conman. I still don’t honestly get how this man got so far. His approval should be basically zero with the exception of his family and a handful of diehard supporters. I believe he would not be prez were it not for Comey and Russia but why does he still have that many suppoters????
I can see Obama was forced to come out this early to let people know what’s wrong because so many folks don’t seem to have a moral compass … even the righteous religious Christian folk. Also, Trump had the audacity to twist things so that he could blame Obama for this!!!
Emperor Xero reached a disapproval rating of 51% faster than anyone in the WH the last 50 years; it took him 8 whole days. And the disapproval rating was calculated BEFORE the Muslim ban.
Please Obama come back and be the voice of the opposition. Being on the right side of history will cement Obama’s legacy as President. Even Emperor Zero and Comrade Banal won’t be able to destroy that for Obama.
If nothing else, Trump will only make Obama more popular.
Hillary Clinton is definitely Cersei, but more likeable in my opinion, not Mother of Dragons. Or that wildling Jon Snow had a thing with Ygritte.
Mike Pence is totes Melisandre by the way. Kind of like the witch influencing Stannis Baratheon. Or the High Sparrow. He is the puppet master behind the boy king Joffrey (Trump).
Obama is the beloved prince Rhaegar except he didn’t steal a princess or anything. I just remember over the course of the books they all talked about how beloved Rhaegar is even though you never meet him since he died prior to the books’ main storyline. Or alternatively Ned Stark voice of reason.
Please come back (sob!)
PRESIDENT Obama. Thank you. I have NEVER called Trump the P-word, and NEVER will.
#StillMyPresident
Surely it’s more realistic/not-insulting to compare Obama to Tyrion not Tywin…
