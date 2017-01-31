Donald Trump will throw a tantrum if he’s required to meet Prince Charles

Theresa May USA visit Day Two

I was thinking the other day… I bet David Cameron is so happy to be out of office right now. Sure, he seemed depressed when he resigned following the Brexit vote last year. But now that he’s out of office, he doesn’t have to pretend to enjoy man-talk with Emperor Baby Fists. Instead, that honor falls to Prime Minister Theresa May, who visited Washington late last week. It’s customary – as befitting the British-American “special relationship” – that the British prime minister is always the first foreign leader to visit a new president, just as it’s customary that one of the first trips abroad for a new president is a stop in England. What’s also customary is for the PM to extend that invitation to the new president too, which is what Theresa May did. She extended a formal invitation to Emperor Baby Fists to make a visit to the UK. And now people are SO mad.

Calls to cancel President Donald Trump’s state visit to to the United Kingdom rose from across the pond on Monday after a petition backed by members of Parliament and people across the U.K. reached more than 1 million signatures. The petition says that if Trump is welcomed for the official state visit, it will be an “embarrassment” to his host, Queen Elizabeth.

The petition was started over the weekend, after news of the British invitation was made public during Prime Minister Theresa May’s visit to the White House. No date has been confirmed for the actual visit. But, as anger and dismay grew over Trump’s travel ban on refugees, the petition hit the 1 million mark at around 9.45 a.m. U.K. time. The petition says the President should be allowed to enter the country “in his capacity as head of the U.S. Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen.”

The opposition Labour Party has called on the prime minister to cancel the visit. And with the signatures easily passing the 100,000 number needed to trigger a debate in Parliament, it is very possible that the debate will now take place. Downing Street says that it will go ahead as planned as the invitation had been “issued and accepted,” the BBC reported.

I think the argument that “it will be so embarrassing to see the Queen standing next to Donald Trump” is okay, but surely there are more significant arguments to be made? Like, I would totally understand if European leaders refused to welcome Trump because, hey, they don’t want to appease Nazis. Trust them, they’ve had some prior experiences with that.

As for the Queen and the embarrassment… yes. I’m filled with shame with I think about how other people perceive America as a banana republic controlled by an unhinged lunatic and his Putin-backed junta. Trump also has a history of talking sh-t about the royal family – he’s previously tweeted about Duchess Kate’s nude photos, he’s claimed that he would have loved to bang Princess Diana, and now he’s trying to avoid meeting Prince Charles face-to-face. Seriously, Trump is the one trying to shut it down, not Charles. Apparently, Trump “won’t put up with being lectured by anyone, even a member of the royal family. Frankly, they should think twice about putting him and Prince Charles in the same room together.” Baby Fists will throw a tantrum if he’s put in the same room as Charles and he will turn a toxic shade of bigly orange-red if Charles even mentions the environment. Apparently, Trump just wants to meet Harry, Kate and William. For perhaps the first time ever, I would encourage the young royals to wallow in laziness and schedule a long-ass vacation to coincide with Trump’s trip.

Theresa May USA visit Day Two

200 Responses to “Donald Trump will throw a tantrum if he’s required to meet Prince Charles”

  1. Jenns says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:02 am

    “Donald Trump will throw a tantrum.”

    You could’ve just stopped there.

    Reply
  2. Jeesie says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:04 am

    May almost makes me miss Cameron.

    Reply
    • Mei says:
      January 31, 2017 at 8:57 am

      I -nearly- felt sorry for her when she had to hold Trump’s hand (can you imagine, vom) and sit in the same room with him for any length of time but now that fleeting thought has been banished by her complete ambivalence and apathy towards the current situation.
      I felt like as bad as Cameron was, and he was pretty awful, she’s next level if she will happily pose for photos and try to further her Tory/Brexit agenda by trying to appease him so we get a better trade deal, as well as not speaking out on this immoral immigration ban and meeting with Erdogan in Turkey after all the dictatorial action he’s been taking recently. She’ll be out as soon as there’s a general election, I have no doubt.

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn (aKa Betti) says:
        January 31, 2017 at 9:30 am

        People forget what May did when she was in charge of the Home Office, she made it very very difficult and expensive for foreign nationals from outside the EU to get Visa to work or emigrate to the UK. She’s not a fan on free movement from the EU and made the refugee process from the detention camps very long and complex – all this was done under the radar and with the support of Cameron who let her have free reign. She has very conservative views on immigration that appeals to many of the Leave voters (who cited immigration as they main reason they voted) so I wouldn’t be so sure about her losing a general election. Many disgruntled Labour supporters who disapprove of Corbyn would vote for her. She has no viable opposition. Who do we have in British politics that could unite the country against her party? We don’t.

      • Clare says:
        January 31, 2017 at 9:40 am

        @Digital
        Did you see the thing on Jezebel yesterday about Ed Miliband?! Lol lol lol

      • Slowsnow says:
        January 31, 2017 at 9:41 am

        May I just say that I am very proud of Sadiq Khan (London Mayor) right now? He has been begging for May to not accept Trump on a State visit unless he lift the ban. Wrote for newspapers, made his voice heard.
        May is much closer to Trump’s stand on immigration than we want to accept. The UK is not doing things with such fanfarre but it is slowly doing the deed too. I have no pity for May or Cameron. The latter started this whole process, the second is enhancing it.

      • dodgy says:
        January 31, 2017 at 10:10 am

        She’ll be out as soon as there’s a general election, I have no doubt.

        Which is why she wants to take us of the EU before calling an election. I’d hope that we have an opposition by then.

      • teacakes says:
        January 31, 2017 at 2:07 pm

        @Digital Unicorn – was May the person in charge of that ridiculous scheme to make people from certain (brown) countries turn in a 3k deposit to even get a tourist visa? I remember the backlash on that one was swift and finally rolled back, but by now we should be aware she’s quite actively against immigrants of any kind.

      • SilverUnicorn says:
        January 31, 2017 at 2:28 pm

        @teacakes
        Yes I am terrified of May.

        A ‘rumour’ is going around among us Eu citizens, Brexit will mean some of us will be deported based on nationality if the country of origin doesn’t offer Great Britain a good free trade deal during negotiations.
        There are basically 3 million people in the UK who are being kept here as hostages, no more or less.

        USA’s situation looks bad but it’s not like the British government is any better at the moment.

  3. Erinn says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I streamed a feed of the House of Commons yesterday while at work. I couldn’t believe how polite everyone was being to eachother, giving way to one another.

    I know far too little about European government (which is somewhat shameful since I’m Canadian with a great gram who immigrated from Scotland) but it was kind of amazing.

    So many people were speaking with so much passion about why they should not be allowing the visit. There was so much “How can we go along with this? This is showing our people that we are complicit to this kind of treatment of PEOPLE.”

    I’m fighting off a cold, but damn, you got me in the feels yesterday HoC.

    Reply
  4. Clare says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:06 am

    HE’S NOT WELCOME HERE! I think the hundreds of thousands of Britons who turned up at protests last night made that pretty clear.

    I think Mrs May forgets the UK is not her private party home, and that represents us – the people. 1.6m+ of whom have signed a petition to keep this ogre out of our country.

    I think the ‘it will embarrass the queen’ approach was intentional in order to keep this bipartisan and separate from peoples politics. If the petition was at outward attack on May, it would have put people off, I think.

    And honestly, a picture of Liz with this wanker is not what we need – those pictures of Edward with Hitler were not a good look.

    In other news – if you live in the UK, and haven’t signed, please do! Please also email your MP’s.
    https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/171928

    Reply
  5. Mikasa says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:08 am

    A man who can’t handle criticism shouldn’t be president. America will never be the same.

    Reply
  6. MunichGirl says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:09 am

    As if Harry, Kate and William want to meet him. Especially Harry who has a good relationship with Michelle Obama.

    Reply
  7. paolanqar says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:09 am

    He shouldn’t be allowed to leave the US let alone do state visits. He can’t ban people to visit his country but then travel freely wherever he wants.
    It’s a bit hypocritical if you think at the moment he is the most dangerous person on the planet.
    If i was PM I wouldn’t let him come to my country where all sorts of people live in. Accepting him means accepting his stupid racist rules.

    Reply
    • dodgy says:
      January 31, 2017 at 8:28 am

      The shocking thing is, the Mayor of London is Muslim, with a Pakistani background, so he wouldn’t be allowed in the US either!

      Reply
      • Clare says:
        January 31, 2017 at 8:31 am

        Sadiq Khan would be allowed in – 2 reasons – Pakistan is not yet on the banned list, and the order does not apply to British Citizens (regardless religion, dual nationality, place of family origin, whatever). How he would be treated by Border agents and the loonbags running America, on the other hand, is debatable.

      • Cee says:
        January 31, 2017 at 8:40 am

        @Clare – an Australian kid wanting to go to Space Camp was denied entry because his parents are from Iran. He is Australian.

        I would suppose the Mayor of London would be allowed in for diplomatic reasons. They have that privilege.

      • Merry says:
        January 31, 2017 at 8:41 am

        @Clare Unless theres been further clarification that ban applied to everybody who holds citizenship of those countries, including those with dual citizenship. I dont know Sadiq Khans citisenship status and of course Pakistan wasnt on the list but just wanted to point this out.

      • lightpurple says:
        January 31, 2017 at 8:53 am

        @Clare, a Swiss woman coming to Harvard to study cures for tuberculosis was denied entry because of her Iranian background.

      • Clare says:
        January 31, 2017 at 8:56 am

        @Merry @Cee BoJo clarified this yesterday – the ban will not impact British citizens, regardless of dual nationality or familiar background blah blah.

        The Mayor of London is also not a dual national of Pakistan, so even if Pakistan were on the list (which it isn’t), he would not be subject to this order. Several other MP’s on the other hand, would have been subject, prior to BoJo’s clarification.

        I don’t mean to be snarky or pedantic, but I think its really important that we get our facts straight – lest we be accused of spreading fake news and lies by he who must not be named and his minions. We are all on the same team, after all.

      • Cee says:
        January 31, 2017 at 9:09 am

        I agree, Clare, TY for clarifying!

      • BearcatLawyer says:
        January 31, 2017 at 9:37 am

        @Clare – while PM May may have received “assurances” that the ban does not apply to *British* dual nationals, the actual text of the EOs does not include any such exemption. There is absolutely nothing in the EOs to stop CBP from refusing entry to Brits who have dual citizenship in one of the seven countries of special concern.

      • Clare says:
        January 31, 2017 at 9:44 am

        @BearcatLawyer I am referring to Boris Johnsons assurance in parliament yesterday that ALL British citizens are exempt regardless of anything and everything. I believe his assurances were based on assurances he has received from his counterpart in the Trump Administration. But, as I said before, no amount of assurance can account for how people are ACTUALLY treated at the border, unfortunately.

        Also, huge congratulations on our fantastic news :)

      • Pip says:
        January 31, 2017 at 10:55 am

        @ lightpurple: I heard the woman you mention being interviewed on Radio 4 yesterday – calm, articulate, obviously highly intelligent, unlike the bloke who’s instigated this pernicious ban. She was followed by Betsy McCaughey. Oh my god. What a repulsive woman. When the interviewer told her that Iraq was thinking of implementing a tit for tat ban she said “who wants to go to Iraq anyway” & laughed gaily. I almost drove into a tree I was shouting at the radio so much.

      • Lorelai says:
        January 31, 2017 at 12:29 pm

        @Clare: you are correct (not pedantic at all! Helpful to have it spelled out, in fact), but what you fail to realize is the current “leadership” in the States has absolutely no idea what it’s doing. Different officials offer conflicting statements, most of which seem to be pulled out of their asses at whatever moment they’re asked a question, and the “rules” (such as they are…) change daily. Sometimes hourly, over the past 72 hours.

        Nothing is certain even after it is pronounced by the merry band of nazi morons.

        Boris very well may have been assured so by someone in Twitler’s administration, but I wouldn’t take any risks right now based on their words.

      • Annetommy says:
        January 31, 2017 at 5:10 pm

        Boris Johnson’s so called assurances were contradicted by the US Embassy.

    • BearcatLawyer says:
      January 31, 2017 at 8:29 am

      I believe that in between trying to help my clients cruelly impacted by his EOs, I shall write various heads of state and their heads of immigration and ask them to bar Emperor Baby Fists from their countries as a threat to their national security. What’s good for the goose is darn sure good for the gander.

      Reply
  8. Ever bloom says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Trump isn’t fit enough to wipe the dirt off of Prince Charles shoes. Say what you will about the Prince of Wales but the man is very intelligent and has done great service not just to his own country but the world at large.

    Reply
    • Clare says:
      January 31, 2017 at 8:16 am

      How do we know he is ‘very intelligent’? From what I hear he came out of Trinity with a low 2:2, despite having had ridiculous amounts of help? Granted an undergraduate degree is not the final marker of ones intelligence, but by all accounts, he is a man who is unreasonably privileged – at times (not always) he has leveraged that privilege to do good.

      I’m afraid I can’t really see evidence of him being ‘very intelligent’ or even his ‘great service’ to the world? In fact, isn’t he known for being rather close minded and stroppy when people disagree with him.

      Reply
      • HK9 says:
        January 31, 2017 at 8:33 am

        I think Ever bloom is referencing his work for charity. He’s worked hard for his country and those who have worked with him attest to that. You have to give credit where credit is due and he deserves some on this point.

      • Merry says:
        January 31, 2017 at 8:50 am

        He cuts ribbons, shakes hands and has policy documents explained to him. He gets to pick his favorite charities and get credit for the work actual workers do with money he attracts by merely existing. In exchange, he lives in a literal palace, travels in the best social circles and never has to worry about anything material. As Clare points out, even with all the asssistance he receives he is neither outstandingly smart or talented. So basically I am to give a privilleged man credit for being born of the right loins and doing the job that keeps him in absolute luxury and unearned praise? No thanks.

      • Clare says:
        January 31, 2017 at 8:59 am

        @HK9, I see your point, but supporting charities is his job – it is what the UK taxpayer subsidizes his expenses for. I ‘work hard’ for my subsidy (salary), too, that doesn’t make me extraordinary. I acknowledge he supports his charities, and perhaps he is very engaged with the ones he cares about – but I don’t think he deserved a special star for that. I also don’t think that renders him super intelligent, or kind. It also doesn’t take away from the fact that he is known to be arrogant and close minded.

      • Ever bloom says:
        January 31, 2017 at 10:18 am

        Hi Clare, Being from Romania I have comparatively little knowledge about British Royal Family. But Charles is very well respected here.

        In my opinion, intelligence can’t be measured by the grades one gets in college. There are well known people who didn’t do well even at school level and still went on to change the world.

        And yes, he IS intelligent. He has written many books on the subject relating to ecology and environmental sustainability. His Royal status is definitely an encouraging bonus to the environmentalists. Not to mention, his advocacy of organic farming, gardening etc. which makes him extremely likeable to a tree hugger like me.

        He didn’t ask to be born from Royal loins, he couldn’t help being born Royal. His idle, non curious son doesn’t do what he is suppose to do and he gets rightfully criticized, his father does his duty and gets criticized, I think it is unfair.

        He IS Prince of Wales and arrogance is part of his DNA.

      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        January 31, 2017 at 4:02 pm

        @Ever Bloom – Doesn’t the Prince have an estate in Romania? I seem to recall a TV documentary about him and his enduring relationship with your country.

  9. lorelai says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I can’t stand May and Trump. If Donald Trump will be brought down, I hope he takes her with him.

    Reply
  10. Lolo86lf says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I can only imagined how disgusted and apalled the royals will feel having such a rich vulgarian in their midst. They will be friendly to his face but they will heavily criticize him behind his back.

    Reply
  11. grabbyhands says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:17 am

    God this makes me angry-who the F**K cares if you don’t like Prince Charles? YOU DON’T GET TO CONTROL THE NARRATIVE IN SOMEONE ELSE’S COUNTRY.

    Someone should tell the PM to quit being such an appeaser to fascism.

    Reply
  12. Khaleesi says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:19 am

    ‘May looks like Trump’s lapdog’: Owen Jones meets protesters – video

    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/video/2017/jan/31/may-looks-like-trumps-lapdog-owen-jones-talks-to-protesters-at-anti-trump-demo-video

    Reply
  13. Sisi says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Charles’ greatest interest is nature and environment, so I get why Trump would want to avoid that meeting

    Reply
  14. Sixer says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I think that if this visit does eventually come off, they will jiggle the protocol to keep Chuck and the Shitgibbon apart. It’ll be a dinner at most and Her Maj will have to do all the heavy lifting. They might move it to Balmoral and let him play golf then hope he goes home PDQ.

    I reckon it won’t happen. Our pusillanimous PM will leave the invitation open. Maybe those surrounding the Shitgibbon might want it to happen since they’d do anything to weaken the EU by fair means or foul or the soft power of a state visit to the UK. But the Shitgibbon will see the public bad feeling and pull the plug on the whole thing himself. He’s not going to expose himself to this level of public ridicule.

    Diplomatically speaking, May has shot her country in its post-Brexit and very exposed foot. She is useless.

    Reply
  15. Tig says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Can anyone explain what is the deal with his side finger pointing? Like he saying ” Check THIS out-”. I have given up hope of him ever showing any semblance of adult decorum, but this is so middle school. Hope Kate does beg off- she can say she has more important things to do- like binge watching The Crown.

    Reply
  16. dodgy says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I think you’ve missed out a few things in the shit storm that’s going on over here in Britain, Kaiser.

    The thing is, Theresa May was told about the Muslim ban by Trump, when they met last week and kept schtum about it to the point where her own Tory MPs were caught on the hop.

    This after her keeping schtum about the errant Trident missile (that she got Parliament to vote to spend something stupid like £45 billion pounds on it, whilst our NHS and schools are in shambles). because the US asked her not to (and this impacted a very important vote on Trident and the amount of money we were going to spend on it).

    On top of that, the Brexiters are trying to throw all their lot with the US, hence her rolling out the red carpet for Donald Trump, even though he’s been in office for seven days. Normally, we tend to wait years before inviting a sitting president to meet with the Queen, et al (Obama took three).

    Theresa May has pissed off our soon to be ex allies in Europe for a ‘special relationship’ with Donald Trump’s rule hat looks more and more like Fascism every day, to the point where Theresa May is accused of appeasement. Trump has said that he wants to disable Nato, and wants to disable Europe, and for all of May’s posturing about how she’ll be straight talking, this has shown that all she has is bluster.

    Theresa May seems to govern like this – she does something, gets called upon it, her advisers read the currents and then she acts accordingly, but does the bare minimum. This has backfired on her spectacularly since some of her Tory MPs have dual citizenship from the affected nations (Iran, Iraq, etc), and they have been in an uproar. We’ve had protests all over Great Britain re: this, and I think she’s trying to push Article 50 through – although businesses and jobs are deserting our shores in droves. But she somehow has Tories and Labour on side. And in our Brexting desperation, Trump seems to be the ticket. Which… is a bad idea.

    Reply
    • Clare says:
      January 31, 2017 at 8:26 am

      Basically, the only thing I will accept from May now is for her to re-enact that scene from Love Actually when Hugh Grant went off on Billy Bob Thorton. Word. For. Word.

      Reply
    • ell says:
      January 31, 2017 at 8:36 am

      she has labour on her side because labour is led by bloody corbyn. we basically do not have an opposition any longer thanks to him, he needs to go asap.

      Reply
      • dodgy says:
        January 31, 2017 at 8:40 am

        she has labour on her side because labour is led by bloody corbyn. we basically do no have an opposition any longer thanks to him, he needs to go asap.

        Yeah, Corbyn is an EU skeptic, and he supposedly didn’t want to campaign for Labour to stay in the EU. Corbyn has been a bloody disappointment, but he seems to have his ardent defenders. I know one who lives in Portugal and I’m like, “Gurrrllll….”

        Honestly, for him to tell the Whips to push it through, when he ignored everything by his leaders when he was a bankbencher. W*nker.

      • ell says:
        January 31, 2017 at 8:52 am

        yeah, i know he’s a hypocrite as well.

        funny thing is that i was also a EU skeptic, as in i thought the EU as an institution wasn’t working all that well, and many things needed to change. however i voted remain, first of all because the campaign was ALL about immigration, based on hatred and xenophobia (i was a child migrant and now have dual citizenship, so as a first generation immigrant this was horrible to me, and i’m one of the ‘lucky’ ones as i’m white, fluent in english and have a british passport). and secondly because i do not believe our current government could ever turn us into switzerland or norway.

        i say this because it would be all right for corbyn to be a EU skeptic, and still stand for the rights of EU citizens who have made this country their home. but he refuses to, so he’s just as bad as may as far as i’m concerned. truly shameful.

      • SilverUnicorn says:
        January 31, 2017 at 2:40 pm

        @ell
        He’s totally bad.
        Half of Labour members have moved to the LibDem despite what they did in the past.

    • Becky says:
      January 31, 2017 at 8:41 am

      Dodgy, she’s not good at speaking off the cuff is she? Everything has to be prepped with her.

      Just checking but Obama did visit the UK in March 2009, but the official state visit wasnt til May 2011. I remember there was a bit of a hoo-ha about that, and rumours in the press that Cameron and the govt were stressed about being sidelined.

      What’s making everything worse is the lack of an effective opposition: Corbyn is a joke, he couldn’t lead anyone out of a paper bag.

      Reply
    • Mei says:
      January 31, 2017 at 8:43 am

      dodgy, agreeing with everything you said.

      I’m from England too and it’s shameful how Theresa May is skirting round the issues and basically saying ‘US immigration is for the US government to deal with’. You want this to be a ‘global Britain’ but you’re cool with sitting back and letting Tweeting Pumpkin over there close the borders for not just UK nationals but citizens across the world when we would never allow such a thing here?
      Handy for the US though that this Muslim ban doesn’t seem to affect one of the richest Muslim countries in the world, Saudi Arabia. I wonder why ever the oil not?

      The fact that she’s offered a STATE visit is beyond laughable. I really wonder who on earth okay’d that, they must have known how it would look. He has never been popular here, there was a petition going back during the election race to prevent him being allowed here, so did they think everyone would be fine with him now he’s the one in charge? Makes me feel slightly sick to even type that.

      Reply
      • ell says:
        January 31, 2017 at 8:56 am

        may says she wants a global britain, but tbh they’re just words. she clearly doesn’t, she wants the little britain she grew up in back in her day.

        i wish there was a way to go back in time, so i could fling her there myself.

      • dodgy says:
        January 31, 2017 at 9:26 am

        May wants a lot of things. A ‘red blue and white brexit’ and a ‘global britain’ as if her party under Thatcher didn’t malign the Northern Cities to go into ‘managed decline’.

        she clearly doesn’t, she wants the little britain she grew up in back in her day.

        This!

        Instead of investing in all schools and looking forward, she wants grammar schools back on the cards, because that’s what the UKip lite – I mean, Tories want.

        Which is… okay, but what of those children who aren’t bright enough for grammar schools (and we don’t seem to have a good vocational school system, compared to say, Germany).

        I did tell people that the Britain Farage and the brexiters want is no more. That got left all the way back when.

      • swak says:
        January 31, 2017 at 9:46 am

        Love “Tweeting Pumpkin”!

      • SilverUnicorn says:
        January 31, 2017 at 2:42 pm

        @ell and dodgy
        Love all your comments here!

      • grumpy says:
        January 31, 2017 at 3:50 pm

        The Saudi Arabia point has nothing to do with Trump though – the US list of ‘bad countries’ (for want of whatever the technical terms are) has contained Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran for years and the other 3 were probably ‘bad’ ones that have been slightly downgraded. We have a list of countries to beware at work and the list has contained Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran for years (and also Cuba, and recently Ukraine I think).
        We can’t do business with any of them without special permission and in some cases lots of lawyers have to be involved.

        No probs with Saudi. I work for a US Company.

        Our countries have been sanctioning those countries for years – that ultimately punishes the innocent people who live there.

    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      January 31, 2017 at 12:20 pm

      Has it been confirmed that she knew about the ban in advance? Am surprised that Trump, or should i say Bannon, would tip off the head of state for another country. And from what i’ve read elsewhere the document was very hastily written at the last min by, as some suspect, Bannon himself.

      Am no fan of hers but given how secretive the Trump inner circle is I wonder how true it is.

      Reply
      • dodgy says:
        January 31, 2017 at 1:15 pm

        Has it been confirmed that she knew about the ban in advance?

        @digital unicorn

        Long story short, we don’t know.

        May is highly secretive, and when she speaks it’s all mealy mouthed. May was asked about it in Parliament and didn’t answer. Was asked by the press and again, refused to confirm or deny.

        What makes people distrustful of May is the fact that she kept an errant missile test quiet because the yanks told her to, and this in light of the Trident vote (which would have gone another way if she’d been open with Parliament) and other things she’s done, May comes across as secretive, and not as bright or fashionable as she likes to think.

        May never says ‘no’ when asked questions directly, and tends to hedge until she hears her advisers and even then, she never gives a straight answer.

        It can be read both ways: if Trump didn’t say that to her, and it caught her on the hop, it means that the special relationship she’s in full throated concert about, doesn’t exist. However, if Trump told her and she didn’t speak to him with that shooting from the hip she’s on about, that doesn’t say much for her (admittedly risible) character either.

        Either way, May hasn’t done much right so far. For a Remainer she’s gone straight Brexit and UKIP in order to get Farage’s UKIP party votes.

    • cd says:
      January 31, 2017 at 5:00 pm

      She truly is a Prime Disgrace…

      Reply
  17. RussianBlueCat says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Let him have a tantrum hopefully there will be photos. Charles and Camilla each with a look of astonishment on their faces as the leader of a nuclear armed nation stamps his feet and turns burnt orange red in the face. I want to see Kellyanne explain that on CNN or similar shows

    Reply
  18. ell says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:32 am

    well i mean, as a brit, i believe currently the US and the UK are as shameful and ugly as one another. in fact, look at those two buffoons holding hands; it’s absolutely f-ing perfect.

    i signed the petition, although may is ignoring it so i guess he’ll come either way. i’m more disappointed by may (but then again she always disappoints so) not pronouncing herself about trump and the ban, and seemingly agreeing with it. i hope it’s not giving her ideas.

    Reply
    • dodgy says:
      January 31, 2017 at 8:37 am

      well i mean, as a brit, i believe currently the US and the UK are as shameful and ugly as one another. in fact, look at those two buffoons holding hands; it’s absolutely f-ing perfect

      Yeah, I keep telling people I don’t want to hear any jokes about Germans and old World War II songs ever again (I go to football matches) because with Brexit, May and co, and the Americans with Trump, we have no moral high ground. Not that we had at first, but we don’t have it anymore.

      For May to push Article 50 through with minimum consultation, and civil service understaffed to take on the task ahead, with Europe’s hackles raised, May and co are treacherous, tbh.

      Reply
    • Sixer says:
      January 31, 2017 at 9:11 am

      Here’s how I see it:

      Post-WW2, Britain has been an Atlantic Bridge between the US and Europe (latterly EU). Because it retained top class diplomatic and intelligence capacities post-empire, it provided the defence join for NATO between the US and EU. Because most of its trade is done with Europe, it joined the EU in harmonised trading relations.

      Now, in the light of Brexit, the UK will have to rely on the US for both trade and geopolitical alliance.

      This would be fine under Obama or Clinton or a sensible Republican. But the US doesn’t have that. It has the new axis of evil in a Trump administration about to commit horrors on its own citizens, become protectionist regarding trade, alter the geopolitical balance by aligning with Putin, a fellow authoritarian populist, and fully intends to attempt to weaken the EU.

      It’s a total disaster and May is placing Britain within the sphere of influence of a global fascist alliance and one which will likely be inimical to Europe. It’s as if we chose the side of Germany and Italy in the 1930s. (And I’m so sorry, American friends, to be naming your country as the fulcrum of a global fascist alliance. It makes me want to cry.)

      The FT today is putting this much better than I ever could:

      http://www.ft.com/content/fde7616a-e6cf-11e6-967b-c88452263daf

      Reply
      • dodgy says:
        January 31, 2017 at 9:32 am

        Yeah, for May not to see that, and just to proceed ahead and deaf to common sense (especially since if Hillary had become POTUS, the UK would have been at the back of the queue, and Britain would have had to pause) is sobering. But at this case, May seems to be competing with Farage, which is supposedly one of the reasons why she rushed her visit to the US.

      • Sixer says:
        January 31, 2017 at 10:00 am

        The only answer to the international problems we find ourselves in is to NOT Brexit. And it matters because the world is realigning and not only are we are on the wrongest of wrong sides morally, we’re also going to impoverish ourselves by the choice.

        But imagine NOT Brexiting in the current domestic climate where all sense and reason has been jettisoned to xenophobic rantings and even the bloody BBC acts as a amplifier of UKIP. It would be carnage.

        We’re flucked, basically.

        And I say this as a very reluctant Remain voter in June. But the world has changed and changed dangerously. If the referendum was held again today, I would be the most enthusiastic Remain voter ever seen.

      • lyla says:
        January 31, 2017 at 5:35 pm

        yes, it’s like the sides are switched. i was just thinking about this earlier.

    • SilverUnicorn says:
      January 31, 2017 at 2:44 pm

      @ell
      He has already given her ideas……

      Reply
  19. greenmonster says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Trump won’t be lectured by anyone… this explains so much. He basically is the very bad version of Pippi Longstocking. In her theme song she was singing about making the world as she wants it to be.

    Reply
  20. TyrantDestroyed says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Why does he have a beef with Charles??? And btw, if he’s meeting with the Cambridges, Kate better carry her biggest clutch purse and keep it very close to her since Chetto has a very known preference for you know….

    Reply
  21. Cerys says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:42 am

    If I was Charles I would be having a tantrum at the thought of having to meet Trump.

    Reply
  22. applapoom says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Maybe it would be good for Charles to become king sooner rather than later so he can be the voice of reason instead of spineless May. The queen has always tried to be neutral but it is expected that Charles would be quite a political monarch.

    Unlike many people I actually like him. He and Diana – both flawed people but both charitable with a social conscience.

    Reply
  23. Ricco says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Maybe it’s just me but every time I read the royal articles on the DM, I have the feeling they want a Rexit and their own President Trump.

    Reply
  24. Abbess Tansy says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:46 am

    These British politics posts are really interesting. Isn’t cosying up to Bush 44 was what brought down Tony Blair?

    Reply
  25. Prairiegirl says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:56 am

    That Theresa May thinks it’s a jolly good idea to put Her Majesty The Queen, who wore a military uniform in the fight against fascism some 70-plus years ago, in photographs beside the leader of a nu-fascist regime absolutely blows. my. mind.

    http://all-that-is-interesting.com/queen-elizabeth-ii-serves-as-a-mechanic-during-world

    #GodSaveTheQueen #EndTimes

    Reply
  26. Kori says:
    January 31, 2017 at 10:42 am

    A historical side note–the Queen’s grandfather George V (d.1936) had a pretty clear grip on the menace (unlike his more ‘progressive ‘ son Edward VIII). He refused to send the Prince of Wales to a family wedding (the current Swedish king’s parents in Coburg) because it was going to be a full on nazi celebration. He also had some words about the nazi regime for his ministers. And I think (I’d need to double check) he refused to meet the german representatives in England or at least had to be dragged into it. And this was when many in England were still ‘oh Hitler
    isn’t so bad’.

    Reply
  27. Tessa says:
    January 31, 2017 at 11:29 am

    The petition was actually very clever, by using embarrassment to queenie, it’s managed to mobilise the baby boomers, daily mail readers and brexiters to sign. They don’t care about Muslims, but don’t want the queen standing next to a man who said he could have shagged sacred lady Di.
    I couldn’t give a fig about the queen. She met Mugabe. I signed though because he is a horrid man

    Reply
  28. spidey says:
    January 31, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Lets hope that something worse than this happens:

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/may/11/queen-chinese-officials-very-rude-xi-jinping-state-visit

    Reply
  29. Lightpurple says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    @Clare, what assurances they may have given to Boris could differ greatly from the orders given to ICE staff at airports. As of Sunday, Reince Priebus and Kellyanne Conway were contradicting one another while State Dept workers were saying that even those with dual US citizenship would be denied.

    Reply
  30. Sandy says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    I’m no Prince Charles fan, but even I was amazed and disgusted that Trump would try to control him. He thinks he runs the world, people, not just the U.S.

    Since there are so many Brits on this site, I wanted to ask a question. Are the Royals obligated to meet with him if he comes? I would hope that Will, Kate and Harry would at least show some independence and be on “‘vacation!”

    Reply
  31. Liz says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Donald will throw a tantrum, no question about it. The tweets will be interesting.

    The Queen will find herself at Windsor with another dreadful cold and unable to appear in public. Charles and Camilla will be making a previously scheduled good will visit abroad. Will and Kate will be on vacation in the Caribbean.

    Theresa May will be stuck hosting. Her invitation, her mess to clean up.

    Reply
  32. Kitty says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    So Trump doesn’t want to meet Harry?

    Reply
  33. someone says:
    January 31, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    That’s because he is a big baby asshat!!!

    Reply
  34. spidey says:
    January 31, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Perhaps the Queen will invite him to go riding in Windsor Great Park:

    https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/736x/5f/d6/df/5fd6dfacf85ac882e1c2420ed39f624c.jpg

    Perhaps an accident could happen

    Reply
  35. lyla says:
    January 31, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    feed him to the corgis

    Reply
  36. Mara says:
    January 31, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    What is the point in inviting Trump to Britain if we’re not going to lock him in a room for 24 hours with nothing but Prince Charles and a slideshow on Climate Change.

    On a more serious point, I took ‘it would be embarrassing for the Queen’ as another way of saying it would be embarrassing for Britain. Whilst the American flag is sometimes seen as a stand in for the US itself, I and I think others view the Queen as a personification of the country in circumstances like this rather than a specific person.

    Reply
  37. Sam H x says:
    January 31, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    We don’t want the Twitler-In-Chief over here at all. So him & May can continue their transatlantic love affair.

    May is a spineless coward and doesn’t represent me. She is equally complicit by being evasive, silent & sly. She won’t call Twitler out on his BS but she asks others to do so. So the special relationship isn’t spoilt.

    I’m glad members of Parliament are strongly opposing her & will debate about this. We don’t pay our taxes so Twitler, Bannon & co can come here on the dime of the hard working tax payers of this country.

    If Theresa May was smart she would have went straight to Mexico to negotiate a deal. It would have been the perfect FU to him & his administration.

    You know what makes me angry? A portion of British citizens (not all) are slamming fellow British citizens for protesting the Muslim ban and saying it has nothing to do with us. They need to get woke af fast because it has everything to do with us, we are negotiating a trade deal with a racist and facist regime. Our healthcare system may possibly be part of the trade deal. Twitler will line his pockets first and foremost.

    On a lighter note, many congratulations to you BearCatLawyer & FutureMrBearCatLawyer. I’m so happy for you!! Amongst this madness it’s nice to hear some positive news.

    Reply
  38. MissMarierose says:
    January 31, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Who invites people to a UK State Dinner? Is it the Queen?
    If so, I hope she trolls Cheeto Hitler by inviting a lot of Muslim activists and prominent people. Then, Charles gives up his place to Sadiq Khan so the Orange Fuhrer has to sit next to a Muslim throughout the whole dinner.

    Reply

