Gigi Hadid’s date nights involve falling asleep in the middle of late-night movies

Gigi Hadid covers the March issue of British Vogue and this cover shot was so close to being good. Like, it’s not even Gigi’s fault! She’s giving FACE and her pose is great and everything. I have no idea why the editor chose to crop the photo right at her forehead. It just seems like such a bad editorial decision. Massive sidenote: this is likely the last cover – or one of the last covers – from British Vogue editor-in-chief Alexandra Shulman. She recently announced that she’s stepping down. I suspect it was that awful editorial she did with the Duchess of Cambridge, honestly. Back to Gigi though… the editorial could have been great, but it isn’t. Plus, the Hadids are really trying to make Little Brother Anwar happen now, so he joined Gigi for the Mario Testino shoot too. So far, only a handful of quotes have been released. Enjoy:

How she spends time with Zayn Malik: “When I’m in LA I mostly stay in because it’s my time off and I like being with my boyfriend and doing art and cooking. We like late-night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies. I need coffee to stay up. I’m always like, ‘Babe, let’s go to a movie.’ Then I fall asleep halfway through and he’s like, ‘You’ve seen the first half of every movie out there and you have no idea how any of them end.’” Being criticized for losing weight & writing an open letter about it: “The response was crazy. From Victoria’s Secret Angels to my friends who are considered plus size, everyone texted me and said they appreciated me saying something. The world puts so much pressure on fashion, then judges models for succumbing to that pressure.”

[From The Daily Mail & Sunday World]

I don’t understand people who can fall asleep during a movie. Is that weird? Like, if I’m tired, I’ll just turn off the movie and go to bed. If I’m in a theater, I’m either going to stay until the bitter end or I’ll just leave (JK, I never leave, I’d feel like I wasted my money). How does Gigi sleep in a theater so consistently? And what does Zayn do when Gigi routinely passes out in a movie theater? Does he just hang out and watch the rest of the movie? As for “doing art and cooking.” I don’t know. Doing art whilst cooking breakfast beans, I suspect.