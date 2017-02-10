Gigi Hadid’s date nights involve falling asleep in the middle of late-night movies

Gigi Hadid covers the March issue of British Vogue and this cover shot was so close to being good. Like, it’s not even Gigi’s fault! She’s giving FACE and her pose is great and everything. I have no idea why the editor chose to crop the photo right at her forehead. It just seems like such a bad editorial decision. Massive sidenote: this is likely the last cover – or one of the last covers – from British Vogue editor-in-chief Alexandra Shulman. She recently announced that she’s stepping down. I suspect it was that awful editorial she did with the Duchess of Cambridge, honestly. Back to Gigi though… the editorial could have been great, but it isn’t. Plus, the Hadids are really trying to make Little Brother Anwar happen now, so he joined Gigi for the Mario Testino shoot too. So far, only a handful of quotes have been released. Enjoy:
How she spends time with Zayn Malik: “When I’m in LA I mostly stay in because it’s my time off and I like being with my boyfriend and doing art and cooking. We like late-night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies. I need coffee to stay up. I’m always like, ‘Babe, let’s go to a movie.’ Then I fall asleep halfway through and he’s like, ‘You’ve seen the first half of every movie out there and you have no idea how any of them end.’”
Being criticized for losing weight & writing an open letter about it: “The response was crazy. From Victoria’s Secret Angels to my friends who are considered plus size, everyone texted me and said they appreciated me saying something. The world puts so much pressure on fashion, then judges models for succumbing to that pressure.”
[From The Daily Mail & Sunday World]
I don’t understand people who can fall asleep during a movie. Is that weird? Like, if I’m tired, I’ll just turn off the movie and go to bed. If I’m in a theater, I’m either going to stay until the bitter end or I’ll just leave (JK, I never leave, I’d feel like I wasted my money). How does Gigi sleep in a theater so consistently? And what does Zayn do when Gigi routinely passes out in a movie theater? Does he just hang out and watch the rest of the movie? As for “doing art and cooking.” I don’t know. Doing art whilst cooking breakfast beans, I suspect.
Photos courtesy of Mario Testino/British Vogue.
DOING ART?
oh boy..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her brother is so painfully average looking to me. He has nice clothes. Maybe become a stylist. Why is model at the top of everyone’s nepotism career goal? So many other more creative avenues within the entertainment industry
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she meant she likes to stay in and then falls asleep watching movies, on her couch. My husband does it every time. Still sitting up and hasn’t moved, but fast asleep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i am not a Gigi (or Bella or Kendall) fan. But I do that too. Knowing that the weekend is there, and feeling relaxed I fall asleep in front of the tv happily, more than I would in bed. I try to drag myself and stay up to enjoy the weekend, but falling asleep in front of the tv is relaxing, I get it. My mom is the same, and my dad always jokes that we don´t know the ending of many movies as a result. My brother is the same too
Having said this, I wouldn´t sleep in the cinema as movie tickets are expensive these days (I did once, but I was SO jetlagged I didn´t mean to)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s saying they watch movies at home and she falls asleep, if I was lying next to Zayn sleeping wouldn’t be possible. I have a soft spot for Gigi
but that “doing art ” comment comes across as a little pretentious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse