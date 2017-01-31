“Evan Rachel Wood is engaged to her bandmate Zach Villa” links

Evan Rachel Wood & Zach Villa are engaged. [LaineyGossip]
Pharrell Williams & his wife welcomed triplets! [Seriously OMG WTF]
Justin Bieber got his face smashed during a hockey game. [Dlisted]
California senator demands Melania Trump’s immigration records. [Jezebel]
Vanessa Hudgens wore a furry coat. [Moe Jackson]
Christina Applegate is talking sh-t about Baby Fists too. [Buzzfeed]
Lady Gaga wants you to look at her abs. [Celebslam]
Kesha says Dr. Luke is still acting like a jackweed. [JustJared]
Emma Watson & Miles Teller could have been in La La Land. [IDLY]
Here’s a cute dachshund video, please watch it. [Socialite Life]
They have the same hair! Like me and Mr. Slowsnow!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They seem so mismatched as a couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought she divorced Jamie Bell because she was too “edgy” to be married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, they both moved on pretty quickly. Hope their kid remains a priority. 😐
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The read i get from her is that she’s hard to hold on to, but they make an exceedingly pretty couple
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Finn is my copilot!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember when she used to date Manson…she was so young and beautiful, yet…always standing next to him while looking pretty, always going with him everywhere, barely talking…as if she was some sort of doll. Creepy. She’s still beautiful, of course, but now she looks and sounds like a human being, you know? Has certainly come a long way, that’s for sure. Congrats to her and Zach! Also Cheers to Pharrell&Helen!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really has no type….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
neither do i, and it’s why i find it so weird when people do. variety is good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just find it fascinating she went from Marilyn Manson to Jamie Bell to this guy. They all seem so physically different from each other.
Ok, I’ll just admit it — I never got the Manson thing. The other two I don’t question.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I admire women who get like every guy they date to propose. I wish I had that mojo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She may be the one doing the proposing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find her so pretty, I always have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. I remember when she was on a TV show as a teenager, she was very pretty back then too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They look like each other. She kind of reminds me of Amber Heard not sure why
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVE their song, Girl on the Wire, and I had NO IDEA this was her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope they are commited to the marriage as much as they are to coordinated looks
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Evan and I share the same birthday, September 7.
One of the traits of our birthday is we fall in love and the other person can’t help but fall after.
Once we love bomb you, you’re all in. Every guy I fall for wants to marry me.
She’ll be married more times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s my dog’s birthday!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He gets every bitch, too?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s a bit tacky to get engaged when you’re still married to someone else even if you’re separated. Or at least refrain from making a public announcement til your divorce is final. He’s still married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was it not Lady Gaga going on how much she likes and embraces her natural womaly curves, just when she had her first hit? yadayada…
(I am just jeleaous, I admit
Report this comment as spam or abuse