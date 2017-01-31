“Evan Rachel Wood is engaged to her bandmate Zach Villa” links
  • January 31, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  Links

Evan Rachel Wood & Zach Villa are engaged. [LaineyGossip]
Pharrell Williams & his wife welcomed triplets! [Seriously OMG WTF]
Justin Bieber got his face smashed during a hockey game. [Dlisted]
California senator demands Melania Trump’s immigration records. [Jezebel]
Vanessa Hudgens wore a furry coat. [Moe Jackson]
Christina Applegate is talking sh-t about Baby Fists too. [Buzzfeed]
Lady Gaga wants you to look at her abs. [Celebslam]
Kesha says Dr. Luke is still acting like a jackweed. [JustJared]
Emma Watson & Miles Teller could have been in La La Land. [IDLY]
Here’s a cute dachshund video, please watch it. [Socialite Life]

 

23 Responses to ““Evan Rachel Wood is engaged to her bandmate Zach Villa” links”

  1. Slowsnow says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    They have the same hair! Like me and Mr. Slowsnow!

    Reply
  2. BreeInSEA says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    They seem so mismatched as a couple.

    Reply
  3. QQ says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    The read i get from her is that she’s hard to hold on to, but they make an exceedingly pretty couple

    Reply
  4. adastraperaspera says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Finn is my copilot!

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    I remember when she used to date Manson…she was so young and beautiful, yet…always standing next to him while looking pretty, always going with him everywhere, barely talking…as if she was some sort of doll. Creepy. She’s still beautiful, of course, but now she looks and sounds like a human being, you know? Has certainly come a long way, that’s for sure. Congrats to her and Zach! Also Cheers to Pharrell&Helen!!

    Reply
  6. perplexed says:
    January 31, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    She really has no type….

    Reply
  7. Patty says:
    January 31, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    I admire women who get like every guy they date to propose. I wish I had that mojo.

    Reply
  8. Rose says:
    January 31, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    I find her so pretty, I always have.

    Reply
  9. African Sun says:
    January 31, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    They look like each other. She kind of reminds me of Amber Heard not sure why

    Reply
  10. KCo says:
    January 31, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    I LOVE their song, Girl on the Wire, and I had NO IDEA this was her.

    Reply
  11. SM says:
    January 31, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    I hope they are commited to the marriage as much as they are to coordinated looks

    Reply
  12. Histriocity says:
    January 31, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Evan and I share the same birthday, September 7.

    One of the traits of our birthday is we fall in love and the other person can’t help but fall after.
    Once we love bomb you, you’re all in. Every guy I fall for wants to marry me.

    She’ll be married more times.

    Reply
  13. OTHER RENEE says:
    January 31, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    I think it’s a bit tacky to get engaged when you’re still married to someone else even if you’re separated. Or at least refrain from making a public announcement til your divorce is final. He’s still married.

    Reply
  14. Ama says:
    January 31, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Was it not Lady Gaga going on how much she likes and embraces her natural womaly curves, just when she had her first hit? yadayada…
    (I am just jeleaous, I admit ;-)

    Reply

