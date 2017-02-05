Morgan Freeman is ‘holding out hope’ that Baby Fists is a good president

Morgan Freeman covers the new issue of AARP Magazine, a magazine which we rarely quote from, but here we are. Freeman was a big Hillary Clinton supporter, and an Obama supporter before that. He’s a longtime Democrat in general, I’m pretty sure. He even went as far as doing voiceover work for HRC’s commercials, that’s how much he liked her. So he was obviously asked about his politics and what he thinks about Emperor Baby Fists. Just note: this interview was obviously conducted weeks ago, if not a full month ago or more. So Freeman’s “let’s give Trump a chance” comments are not coming right after the past two weeks of lunatic shenanigans.
Life under Baby Fists: “As for politics today, I supported Hillary in the election, and now it feels like we are jumping off a cliff. We just have to find out how we land. I’m not scared, though. I’m holding out hope that Donald Trump has to be a good president. He can’t not be. What I see is a guy who will not lose.”
Playing the president in several movies: “Some people thought Hollywood wasn’t ready for a black president, but I didn’t consider it. I’m not a professional black actor; I’m a professional actor. I can remember only once in the movies playing black, and that was Driving Miss Daisy.”
Finally winning an Oscar: “The truth? It was anticlimactic. I was up for best actor three times. The Oscar for Million Dollar Baby was for best supporting. I keep the statue at home in a little room in Mississippi that has tchotchkes in it, and all of the high-end awards are there: the Screen Actors Guild, the People’s Choice, Golden Globe. I’ve stopped waiting for the best actor Oscar, because you get to a point where it’s better to be nominated over and over. It’s more fun that way. You get to stay in that crowd.”
Even given the fact that Freeman probably said this back in December, I still don’t understand this train of thought: “I’m holding out hope that Donald Trump has to be a good president. He can’t not be. What I see is a guy who will not lose.” What? Trump is a guy who doesn’t like to lose therefore he can’t lose? Why do rational people make these kinds of arguments? Here’s an argument I’d like to make to all of those people saying “give him time, maybe it won’t be that bad”: he’s literally doing everything he promised to do. He’s banning Muslims from America, he’s hellbent on building that f–king wall, and he’s just as petty, unhinged, idiotic and unpatriotic as ever. He’s going to sign executive orders to “punish” women for having abortions, and then he’ll punish them for being on birth control, then he’ll sign another EO declaring that he has the most bigly hands in the country. *shakes baby fist at God*
Photos courtesy of AARP Mag, WENN.
Lose what and for whom? He might not ‘lose’ for himself or his supporters but he clearly doesn’t give a shit about losing for anyone/thing else including the U.S’s rep abroad. I’m glad for Morgan Freeman that he’s not scared, personally I’m terrified of what he’ll do and despairing of what he’s already done. No good, none can come of the orange one. We’ve all been Tangoed (for Brit readers of a certain age that one….)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YV8zGNe7Ebg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No pass for Freeman. He’s just as clueless and privileged as all the others who “aren’t afraid” and want to give tRump “a chance”. Doesn’t matter that this was in December. tRump was just as despicable then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The US’ rep abroad has been ruined way before Trump, so that’s not a thing that should be worried about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a free country still (and only because it’s just week 3) so Morgan has the right to say and think whatever he wants but seriously WTF? Out of the gate he has already proven that he is #worstPOTUSever. He has proven that he has no desire to serve the majority of Americans, just his base. He has proven his, and GOPs, disdain towards average Americans (Dodd-Frank, Fiduciary rule, DAPL). He has proven his contempt for The Constitution, core values of the US, free press, freedom of religion, environment and world stability. In just 2 weeks he’s done all that so his probationary period is over and we should all say You’re Fired!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hence the writer’s caveat this interview took place after an awful campaign but before an awful beginning to his presidency.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Freeman is such an awesome actor … I can’t help loving him in every single role. He is entitled to his hopes no doubt. My hope is that so-called president Trump gets impeached and or jailed for treason and corruption asap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish they’d just impeach him already. End this nightmare, take Bannon with you, and give us 4 years of a super conservative ass backwards president. I’ll take that over this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a lovely, positive man. Mature attitude. I’m glad to see a handful of Hollywood types speak sanely of late. Refreshing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems like you’re implying that the “Hollywood types” who have spoken out against Trump are immature, negative, and not sane?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m not sure what you’re implying but if it’s that Freeman actually supports Trump I think you’re wrong. He was clearly trying to be positive and diplomatic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
what was it that MLK said…something about “never let a man drag you so low as to hate him.”
What I want from Hollywood (and sports stars) is to be entertained. SIng, dance, act and play. Rinse and repeat. I don’t care if they are Clint , Meryl, Colin K or Tom Brady.
They have a right to their political opinions but I have a right to turn a deaf ear because their purpose in MY life doesn’t involve divisive and hatefilld politics.
That silver – whatever chickie calling for a military coup? Good gawd how idiotic they can be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then turn your deaf ear and don’t listen to celebrities politics rants….no one is forcing you to. But they have a right as citizens to express their political viewpoints and be heard just like everyone else. They are people and citizens too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chickie?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, you can afford to “speak sanely” *cough* when you’re old, male, rich & covered by bulletproof, platinum-coated health insurance. See also: MacConaughy & Voigt.
But I agree with Esmom – he’s probably trying to be diplomatic. Trump supporters go to the movies like anybody else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To esmom and cedar falls….I agree. He likely didn’t vote for Trump and is trying to be diplomatic. I totally get that ….I didn’t vote for Trump either but I am still clinging to civility in disagreement with all voters. (Those that didn’t vote I have little sympathy for. )
And yes livhtpurple,,,I called her chcikie. It’s asinine to promote a military coup on about 1000 levels both emotional and intellectual. Apparently she is clueless about those levels, and clueless to the fact that active military voters skew republican by a marked number. Military Times reported a Trump over Clinton 2-1 preference this time.
I hardly think chickie even scratches the surface of insults on this and most social media on political threads.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s a YUGE difference between “I’m hopeful and positive! I can’t lose!” and ” I can’t lose, so I will do everything I can to make sure I don’t, even if it means making disastrous decisions that benefit NO ONE”, which is where we’re at.
He’s had two weeks to be conciliatory in any way and he has proven that he absolutely is incapable of being told no, and in fact responds to it by lashing out like a child.
So his wing nut supporters and the people who are insulated one way or another from most of what he’s going to do, can continue to pretend that anything is going to change for the better (or in many cases, be gleeful about how many people are going to be screwed because they’re too stupid to understand that that will include them too), but I’ll be over here trying to figure out how to survive the next four years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Baby Fists/Tiny Pecker is dangerous, unhinged, and will go down in history as our worst President by a mile. And that’s being kind. A presidency conducted via twitter is a new frightening world and he’s probably proud of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh I’m sure HE won’t lose. Doesn’t mean the country won’t though…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Desus and Mero say always that youre proper rich/wealthy when you make these types of “but we’ll be ok”/”im not afraid”/ Is gonna be fine blase ass statement
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, easy to say when you’re rich and well-known, no one’s going to do anything to you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I read somewhere that they are trying to repeal for vs Wade. I could be wrong though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They have been trying to repeal Roe v Wade since the second it was passed. They’re coming for Griswold v Connecticut too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lightpurple- Griswold v Connecticut!!?? Tell me they wouldn’t dare. Lord help us all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep and the nominee, Neil Gorsuch, Scalia with a smile, is anti-birth control and would be happy to see both fall. If Roe v Wade goes abortion automatically becomes illegal in 22 states, the laws are already on the books.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s wrong that people wanted to give Trump a chance or hope that he would be a good President before he officially took over. People aren’t supporting him but are hoping he won’t screw up the country. Hoping that Trump was just saying things to get elected. Well that ship has sailed for the last couple of weeks. Most people know now that he is a disaster. Mostly it’s only his supporters are saying to give him a chance. But it also doesn’t make sense to me to hope he’s a disaster since the damage will be to the people not to Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. I think this should taken into consideration when analyzing an obviously older interview. See McConnaughey also.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not buying it. Political rhetoric aside all you had to do was look at his scandalous personal, legal and business life to know otherwise. He’s always been a vile despot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My point is that there was a time, in the past, in non-current interviews, that they could know what you said about Trump is true and still be “hoping he won’t screw up the country. Hoping he was just saying things to get elected.” Wishful thinking, not Trump supporting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone may not like to lose, but if their competence is highly questionable and they seem unwilling to learn and adjust, that isn’t good.
Having zero political experience combined with such a highly stubborn attitude is not a great combination. There’s no way to sugarcoat it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just can’t. This is the man rumored to have had a ten year affair with his step-granddaughter.
*curls up in fetal position clutching a worn blu-ray copy of Glory*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not sure how true that is (step-granddaughter) but she’s dead now. Murdered by her ex I think. And he’s still married if I remember correctly.
On a completely shallow note, Morgan got himself some fresh and sparkly dentures/veneers. His teeth had always been atrocious, so it’s very obvious when the look different. That being said, good for him.
I have nothing on his false hope. Trump is exactly who he has been for 50 years-a failure posing as a tough guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That republican they’re hoping will join the two others and the democrats in opposing the judge is under a lot of pressure ! I disagree with the failing logic. The bankruptcy out trump has used in business won’t helpe the USA . Just listened to a documentary on dept relief in autocratic nations, works for those dictators but USA is different . The documentary was arguing against debt relief because it is a vicious cycle
Report this comment as spam or abuse