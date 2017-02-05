Morgan Freeman is ‘holding out hope’ that Baby Fists is a good president

Morgan Freeman covers the new issue of AARP Magazine, a magazine which we rarely quote from, but here we are. Freeman was a big Hillary Clinton supporter, and an Obama supporter before that. He’s a longtime Democrat in general, I’m pretty sure. He even went as far as doing voiceover work for HRC’s commercials, that’s how much he liked her. So he was obviously asked about his politics and what he thinks about Emperor Baby Fists. Just note: this interview was obviously conducted weeks ago, if not a full month ago or more. So Freeman’s “let’s give Trump a chance” comments are not coming right after the past two weeks of lunatic shenanigans.

Life under Baby Fists: “As for politics today, I supported Hillary in the election, and now it feels like we are jumping off a cliff. We just have to find out how we land. I’m not scared, though. I’m holding out hope that Donald Trump has to be a good president. He can’t not be. What I see is a guy who will not lose.” Playing the president in several movies: “Some people thought Hollywood wasn’t ready for a black president, but I didn’t consider it. I’m not a professional black actor; I’m a professional actor. I can remember only once in the movies playing black, and that was Driving Miss Daisy.” Finally winning an Oscar: “The truth? It was anticlimactic. I was up for best actor three times. The Oscar for Million Dollar Baby was for best supporting. I keep the statue at home in a little room in Mississippi that has tchotchkes in it, and all of the high-end awards are there: the Screen Actors Guild, the People’s Choice, Golden Globe. I’ve stopped waiting for the best actor Oscar, because you get to a point where it’s better to be nominated over and over. It’s more fun that way. You get to stay in that crowd.”

Even given the fact that Freeman probably said this back in December, I still don’t understand this train of thought: “I’m holding out hope that Donald Trump has to be a good president. He can’t not be. What I see is a guy who will not lose.” What? Trump is a guy who doesn’t like to lose therefore he can’t lose? Why do rational people make these kinds of arguments? Here’s an argument I’d like to make to all of those people saying “give him time, maybe it won’t be that bad”: he’s literally doing everything he promised to do. He’s banning Muslims from America, he’s hellbent on building that f–king wall, and he’s just as petty, unhinged, idiotic and unpatriotic as ever. He’s going to sign executive orders to “punish” women for having abortions, and then he’ll punish them for being on birth control, then he’ll sign another EO declaring that he has the most bigly hands in the country. *shakes baby fist at God*