Christina Applegate to pro-Trump trolls: ‘I grew up in an abusive home’

If you guys follow me on Twitter (please also follow Kaiser, Hecate and Corey) you may have noticed that I’ve been tweeting some of the hate mail we get. I started out on Twitter meaning to post a lot more of it, I’ve just been saving it to a gmail folder, but so much of it is the same – snide sh-t about how we shouldn’t talk politics because we don’t understand (meaning we don’t share that person’s hateful views) and that we should stick to the gossip alone. Invariably those people are fine with the way our country is being decimated and some celebrate it. As Kaiser put it so well yesterday, there is hardly any pure gossip anymore because politics and celebrity intersect. We have a buffoon in the White House who wouldn’t be there if NBC hadn’t given him a platform for years. Also, once I dug more into the mail it started to get to me so I stopped posting it to Twitter, where some of those same hateful people repeated the same things. So many more of you have said you appreciate what we do and I want to thank you so much for that! Thank you for tweeting, thank you for commenting, and thank you for coming back.
We get some crap for speaking out, but I can’t imagine what that that kind of pressure can be like for celebrities, who must collect so much stupidity on Twitter especially. Earlier this week we saw Pauley Perrette go off on someone who suggested she was out of touch and didn’t know middle class struggles. That criticism is simply code for “don’t talk about politics in a way that doesn’t reflect my same backwards views.” Christina Applegate has now done the same to twitter trolls telling her essentially the same thing. Please keep in mind that this is what these people always say. “You don’t understand me” or “stick to gossip/acting,” which means “I don’t agree with you so I want to shut you down.” I don’t know what tweet she’s responding to here but they’re all very similar so it doesn’t really matter.
If anyone has seen Christina’s somewhat heartbreaking Who Do You Think You Are episode, about finding out what happened to her alcoholic grandmother whom her father never knew, you would know that she did not have an privileged upbringing. I completely get where she is coming from here. I mean I usually don’t deal with trolls but this situation is so bad it feels personal. Objectively, the other side is horrible. That’s why I posted those emails I’m sick of it. Maybe they feel the same about our side but only one of us is on the right side of history. Facts, reality, common sense and human decency matter. I don’t think we should have to defend ourselves to them though. Pretty soon we’re all going to be in the same sinking boat and maybe some of them will get it once it’s too late but those loudest ones will continue to blame the people poorer and less privileged than they are, all while revering the monsters ruining the world for everyone except the 1%.
Ok that was dark. Yesterday I found out that there’s a cafe in my town where you can buy vouchers for other people who need to eat free. So I bought some, met the people there and made some friends. That felt good.
photos credit: Fame and WENN
I think there is a genuine critique to be made of the celebrification of politics. Tbh, I think it’s part of the reason Trump is president. The line between celebrity and politics has completely collapsed.
I think that a lot of people don’t like to be lectured by rich people they consider out of touch with “real life” and I (like all people) hate the Lena Dunhams who have equated verbal diarrhea and low self esteem with profound social insight. I do wish we had proper leaders and activists instead of social media attention seekers.
BUT BUT BUT Trump is not a normal politician who needs to be countered with detailed policy critique. He’s a fucking monster and a psycho and he needs the entire culture to stand up against him. He is also so sensitive to celebrity criticism – he’s the one president where I would say that Hollywood is at their most powerful. They need to speak up as much as they can and really hammer him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yuuuuup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like that ‘buy a coffee/food for someone else in advance’ scheme, as I recall they had them in cafes in Italy years ago and they called it ‘suspended coffee’. A friend reported seeing one of these in Korea too, only it was a ramen bar where you could buy a bowl of ramen (as in, not the instant kind, a full meal in a bowl) for someone.
(if anyone knows of cafes/eateries in your area that do this, please share their names!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We have a coffee/tea place in town (small town Nova Scotia). You can buy whatever in advanced and pin a piece of paper with what it is on a board they have displayed. They have a ton of hot drinks, as well as cold, and sushi from a local sushi place, as well as paninis. It’s pretty great. Things like that are why I try to buy local.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Social Bite in Scotland is a good one. They do suspended purchases and also employ homeless and ex-homeless. They’re also currently supporting and fundraising for a transition “village” for the Scottish homeless.
http://social-bite.co.uk/
http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/socialbitevillage
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the sound of those places. The closest I can think of in Chicago is a place called First Slice, but it doesn’t work exactly the same way. Basically people can subscribe to a meal delivery service and for every paid subscription they also do one for families in need. They also have a job training program in their cafe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for her. It’s all about having a voice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love his site keep talking politics as this effects us all. Keep up the good work. I really like Christina too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like her too. She was the best thing about Bad Moms.
I don’t ser why celebrities shouldn’t have a political opinion. They are citizens too. I only dislike when they really nonsenses about stream vaginas or japanese potatoes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EVERYONE should be involved with politics because it affects EVERYONE. It’s about time we as a (global – not just American) culture started to REALLY pay attention to what these people who run our governments on our behalf are REALLY up to.
For TOO LONG they have gone un-checked, for TOO LONG there has been long standing corruption that has just become ‘the norm’ – and you know why they have gotten away with that crap for so long? Because we weren’t paying attention the way we are now.
How DARE anyone tell anyone to ‘stay out of politics’. That’s like saying ‘stay ignorant’, ‘stay uneducated’, and most dangerously: ‘Stay Quiet while we fu*k up your collective lives’…
How about NO to that sh!t…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always loved her. Reading the deplorables’ trolling comments does enrage me on certain articles. I skip any that are overloaded with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The comments enrage me, too, but somehow I still go back and look at them. I think I keep hoping that one day they will have a change of heart, lol.
Her tweets were so raw, such a reflection of the despair and panic that people have been feeling. Adding trolls to the mix would push me to the edge for sure.
To the people who don’t want to see politic covered here, maybe you should join “positive person” Tom Brady someplace where you can all be oblivious to what’s happening. Or you could just skip the political posts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually do follow you all on twitter, but I don’t consistently check my tl because I find it hard to get through each tweet that shows up. I actually like to read each message to see what people are writing and by the time I get to the top, there are already 20-100 new messages to read.
I honestly don’t know what to say about the trolls anymore that has not already been said. Some of them genuinely think that it is ok to support someone who wants to disenfranchise others (overt racists), but most don’t seem to get that what they have done is wrong (which somehow infuriates me even more than overt racists). There is no critical thinking going on, everything they do is based on a gut reaction or an emotional narrow-minded ignorant view of the world. That is why they get so defensive when others speak out, they don’t want to have to think about others and how this is negatively affecting those people. They don’t want to have to think about how their actions aren’t matching up with what their words. (I am referring to people who say ” I am not a racist, but I voted for Trump and then feebly try to explain why they aren’t a racist) They also don’t want to be held accountable for anything bad that happens- even though their actions are why we are here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It never bothers me personally to be called a libtard or a snowflake or to be told I’m unfuckable* or all the other nonsense that one gets online. But sometimes it does get to me that there seem to be so many of these people. Why does even a single person care which articles you post, Celebitchy? They can just read elsewhere. I bet barely a single response actually challenges you on the substance of what you write. Just that you have the temerity to write it. Wankers.
* this one always makes me laugh because misogynistic, usually illiterate, egg avatars are the fuckable ones?! Ha. Why do I find this unlikely?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get it either. For my local newspaper, there are people who must sit on Facebook waiting for them to post an article so they can tear into what a liberal rag it is. I follow the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union. I know you aren’t in the US but if you’re following news here you’ve probably heard of them) on Facebook, and it’s the same. People are all over the comments section with their arguments about why the ACLU is wrong. Are they following the ACLU just so they can post their stupid ideas they know no one else on the page is going to agree with? Or are they just checking for ACLU updates so they can post? Go follow Breitbart or Tomi Lahren and shout in their comments section and leave us libtard snowflakes alone!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do know that they monitor hashtags so that they can all pile on. I was once idly chatting with a group of friends and we mentioned #gamergate – not even particularly negatively, just in passing and tangentially. We were swarmed for about two days by these inadequates. And subsequently we tried it again once or twice just to see what would happen. Same thing. So it’s definitely deliberate.
Imagine that being your life: hanging out on hashtags or obsessively following Facebook news topics so that you can go and attempt to bully people (usually women) via pile-on, simply because they mention a certain topic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The one comfort that I would think of is that there aren’t that many of those douche. Small comfort when they are, by organization and numbers of posts, able to overwhelm, but they aren’t the majority. Certainly annoying-terrifying-life threatening, depending, but not the majority.
Also, don’t they have jobs?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The right are easily brainwashed and manipulated. That is it because they all read the same exact sources, watch the same exact news. A lot of them aren’t self reflective, that bright or have a worldview outside of their box. They use the same talking points over and over again. Why? Because they can’t argue with facts, they have very little facts backing up their claim. So they resort to childish tactics in repeating lines you would come up with in 7th grade. Their blogs aren’t valid news with actual reporters but it does tells then exactly what to say. They all read the same blogs and bad news sources. So they all repeat the same thing, the same exact argument. If one of their blogs comes up with said 7th grade term, within 24hrs the sheep are repeating it. They don’t read anything outside of their myopic opinion. Don’t watch news outside of their myopic view. Most liberals I know read a variety of sources. They made read some things more intensely but will read a variety of things and find the truth. Actually read newspapers, legit news sources with real reporters. Conservatives, no they stick with what persuades them emotionally not intellectually. As far as red pill men, “I would never sleep with you”. When you need to reads blogs on how to be “alpha” and a man, well….says a lot about the man and his overall attractiveness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Facts, reality, common sense and human decency matter.” You are so, SO right. This sentence has basically been my mantra for months now. But, NONE of these things matter to right-wing nut jobs. NONE. It’s terrifying how nasty and close-minded so many people in our country are. When did it become acceptable to be so hateful, so ignorant, so f*cking STUPID??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
America has always been that way. We just now have social media where we can openly display it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with all this, Lotal.
Also wanted to add this for CB’s benefit. The political stories this site runs are consistently the ones with the highest number of comments. It just makes good business sense to continue running articles that your readers are passionate about, and invested in.
Blah, blah, blah, suck it trolls!
Edit: Wrong place, but whatev.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Excellent site, I come here every day and look forward to it. Feels like family💕 Keep up the good work!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As an Aussie, I love coming to this site. It is civil and thoughtful, even moreso over the last few months.
To be honest, I’m scared for you as a nation. What’s going on over there already keeps me up at night thinking about the global implications. If I were living there, I don’t know how I could breathe. But you’re getting up, moving on and fighting back and I applaud you.
Nothing is more important than politics right now, so don’t ever apologise for talking about it in any and all contexts. It is this looming backdrop and to ignore it would be tantamount to fiddling while Rome burns.
I am sorry that this despot-in-the-making has given license to trolls to abuse you. The only thing I would say is that, if someone is screaming at you for saying simple, well thought out, considered and considerate words, it means you’re doing something right. Keep it up.
Also, if you ever think about moving, I can recommend Australia. The property prices are insane but the Westminster System isn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wendy, thank you so much for this comment. As an American woman, your support is overwhelmingly wonderful and it warms my heart. Thank you for caring. Thank you for understanding that most of us never wanted this. Thank you for inviting us to Australia. See you soon. ❤
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I so do not get people who say “Actors should stick to acting.” What is that, even? It makes no sense.
On a separate but related front, I love the way Samantha Bee has her staff read her cruel tweets that she has to figure out are real or fake. Maybe you and the crew can start playing that with each other.
I know – and you know – that you have a shit-ton of people who are grateful every day for the high-end mind candy you deliver so reliably, and for providing us with a community of intelligent and thoughtful people with whom discuss the banal (Kardashians, although props to Kim for her recent tweets) and the critically important. I read way more than I comment on because of the rest of my life (mom with dementia in nursing home, full-time job, freelance writing jobs, dog, health, etc.) but never doubt that you are appreciated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen to your last paragraph. Well said!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“So many more of you have said you appreciate what we do and I want to thank you so much for that!”
I haven’t, so: I love this page, the posts, the comments, the discussions. There are so many smart people commenting and I usually leave the page with some new insights – sometimes even on the Kardashian posts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Celebitchy is hands down my favourite website. I read it every day and have done for the last six or seven years. It’s smart and funny and I come here every time I give in and read the comments on the daily mail/ TMZ to remind myself that there’s intelligent people who see through the bullshit.
Keep doing what you’re doing and THANK YOU!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please Celebitchy keep on writing about politics. I have learnt a lot from this site re: feminism, US politics, Brit politics, Muslim women, Canada, the list goes on. Not only from your posts but also from the comments. It’s a nice forum we have here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good lord. I get that Actors are rich, and insulated, but nobody should be telling an American citizen they can’t talk about American politics, especially the President.
The censorship of the Trump regime re: dissenting voices is out of control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! This is what I don’t understand about their (Trump supporter’s) argument. These actors are Americans or at least live and work here…they have every right to speak out!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The political discussions at Celebitchy are must read for me due to the fact that the majority of posters are some of the most intelligent, most passionate people you could ever hope to converse with. These are abnormally dangerous times and while it’s fine to comment on the latest celeb fashion faux pas, it’s more important to know what illegal, immoral and/or unethical move is being made by trump, bannon, et al. Suggestions for what to read, how to resist are important and appreciated.
Thank you, CB and colleagues, for providing this space. And thank you, fellow posters, for your insights.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You have a heart of gold CB. As for the politics, those posts have the most comments for a reason, we like them. Keep em coming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
re: The political posts on this site, I have to say, it’s your site, so do what you want.
I read this site regularly, though I don’t post often cause everything’s usually been said before I can post. I love your work here, and I say keep it up. Those crying stop are being like Tom Brady, wanting to bury their heads in the sand. Regular gossip doesn’t even seem worth it anymore, cause it’s just distraction from the evils around us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I check this site every morning while I’m getting my day started! This website was and continues to be one of the few places (especially in the last few months) where I can read about politics (and gossip) and the comments that go with don’t make me want to pull my hair out. There are so many smart, funny, and just good discussions that take place here , so thank you for having a positive forum for us even in the midst of some much negativity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t told you what a great job you’re doing yet. This is by far my favorite site so I appreciate the coverage you give everything. You also have some of the best commenters and I look forward to seeing what Sixer, Kitten, Shambles, BearCatLawyer (is that right?) and several others I can’t think of right now, that offer well thought out intelligent comments on everything that includes their perspectives such as the UK or legal ones. I look forward to the commentary of theirs as much as I look forward to the articles. Thank you for your hard work!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“celebrities cant have opinions” yet votes for a game show host
stop
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A tabloid fixture since the 1980s (more recently becoming a game show host) with zero political experience lands the big job, yet don’t post or comment about it.
That is what I wish to reply when the inevitable late-day comment whines about this coverage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lololol
Everyone else can go home. You said all that needed to be said
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please keep speaking out. You guys will go down as being on the right side of history. Don’t let them silence you. The gloves are off as far as I’m concerned. This is not the time to take the high road, too much at stake. You guys elected a buffoon, buffoonery will ensue!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have been feeling the same way. The word ‘liberal’ is being villified by this administration and the racist alt-right. Moral values that I have grown up with are being ‘alt-fact’d’ and I find myself getting angrier and quite frankly, worried about what kind of future these paranoid, isolationist, racist men are trying their darndest to carve out for the world. I am so sick of the meanness online. It’s exhausting- seeing this happening everyday and feeling like this planet is just spinning out of control.
It’s depressing!
Fear is what needs to be overcome. Fear is what they’re breeding and it’s growing like wildfire. I refuse to be turned into a ‘liberal elite’ by some Twitter troll. I’m a single mother who has lived long enough to know this is wrong. They are wrong. This is not the world I want for my kids.
I won’t drink the kool aid.
Keep it up. ❤
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CB, I was just thinking this morning how honest and unfiltered the headlines on this site have become. Celebitchy DGAF about calling the ball. Mad love and respect for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you! All credit to Kaiser she comes up with the funniest most accurate shit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DO NOT STOP COVERING TRUMP! You are doing the right thing. I have always loved your tag line: Escapism can be smart. It is true and that is the beauty and fun of celebrity gossip. But right now – engagement is smart and you are doing the right thing by using your blog as a platform. We cannot escape the reality of what is going on and it is imperative that you use your blog to remind people that this is not normal, that people need to discuss this stuff, that people need an outlet for their frustrations and people need encouragement to stay angry, pay attention, not get numb and fight back. you are doing good work here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that you speak about politics on this site. Keep up the great work!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like I’ve grown up with this site, I will continue to tell you ladies how awesome you are, and how important what you do it, even when you don’t feel like it is. Maybe especially when you don’t feel like it is. You reach a ton of people, some who may not be ready to hear about politics yet. Celebrity ‘gossip’ offers an intro to that, even when it’s denigrated. Except more and more I feel gossip is what ignorant men and women call women’s interest in social issues, because they can’t see the connection to the world at large within that commentary.
The message of equity, intersectional feminism, decency and justice have always been the edge to this site. That edge has just been honed by the times, and people who ignored it before are feeling the criticism sharper than ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amazing comment, Detritus. I agree with every word. So insightful and well spoken. I always love what you have to say. ❤
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Speaking of abusive homes, it feels like Trump is abusing the world and making America an abusive home with his words and actions. I personally felt assaulted by his nasty campaign as a woman and thinking person. I have known bullies like him but with a lot less money. I have a sense about his temperament that is not good at all and I don’t understand how any woman could overlook it for perceived perks from a Trump presidency. I am mad that people stood by and did nothing when Trump verbally assaulted Hillary and made veiled threats. He encouraged “Lock Her Up” and those awful t-shirts. It makes me mad that he was rewarded for his deviant behavior when he should have been condemned.
As for this site, I can well imagine the hateful comments you are getting from the Trump cult and I appreciate the courage it takes not to bow down to the bullies. In fact, some of those comments could be coming from Trump’s fans in Russia.
So THANK YOU for being here and for giving folks like me a voice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely agree with you, re: Trump’s abusive campaign. His campaign was triggering for me. I felt assaulted, violated, emotionally manipulated, and exhausted. And now he’s abusing America. I’m tired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
just wanna say I appreciate everyone here, even the negative posters lol. Do I agree with everything that u and Kaiser write? Of course not, how boring that would be lol. No opportunity to engage, to learn, to have meaningful discourse. I respect your opinions and have found you to be thoughtful, articulate, funny, informative and inclusive.
As far as Christina, wouldnt it be different to have a troll say ” I totally agree with your opinion, but you need to keep it to yourself as your’e just a celebrity and wouldnt understand ! “
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually visit Celebitchy more now because of your take on politics. It gives me hope that there are decent people out there that are willing to put their voice out there. You have no idea how strong and what impact your words can have as an agent of change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get why famous and rich people are not allowed to talk politics but not rich, not famous are? I’ve met some seriously ignorant , insulated everyday people in my life who don’t really know jack about the finer points of politics, economics, but they have a right speech their minds. Rich people have just as much right, even if they are just as ignorant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CB, you keep doing you. We clearly heart you bunches.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Keep fighting the good fight my friends!! Stand up for what you believe in (this applies to everyone, regardless of political affiliation). Democracy works when people are engaged and involved! #staywoke
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Keep posting! Please! I’m pretty much only here for the political take these days (although perhaps slightly more likely to comment on the celebrity ones because while I have the luxury of staying at home with my kids, I’m also at home with 2-3 small kids. My concentration ain’t great these days!).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We are all in the sinking ship right now. I keep wondering if when it really starts taking on water, will I have any compassion for my fellow shipmates that put us on that sinking ship in the first place? Right now, I don’t feel that I will. I feel I will have nothing but contempt for their reckless choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But we are not talking politics. Politics is about campaigns and elections. That’s all over. We are discussing current events, horrific, terrifying, maddening current events in which a celebrity is playing a major role. Keep up the great work, Kaiser. Hugs!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The same could be said to anyone making those comments. Go back to being an accountant. Go back to being a chef…etc. We are all entitled to an opinion and celebrities are especially pressed to share theirs. You are absolutely right that they only want to shut you down when you don’t agree. We are on the right side of history. And we won’t be quiet. We can’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse