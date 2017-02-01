Kal Penn got racist hate on Twitter and used it to raise $800k for refugees

Kal Penn has always interested me as a person. Even though I can’t say I enjoyed the Harold and Kumar franchise, I became a fan when he left House to work for the Obama Administration. Penn is currently appearing on the show Designated Survivor with Kiefer Sutherland. Penn was born in New Jersey. But as he doesn’t look like your typical Jersey boy, some idiots like to remind him of that under the current administration. One in particular reached out to Penn on Instagram with typical social media diplomacy, “… you don’t belong in the country you f–king joke.” Since Kal is far more clever than the knuckle-draggers heckling him, he did something marvelous by way of response: he started a crowd-funding page for Syrian refugees. As of this writing, the page has raised over $800,000 for the International Rescue Committee. And the marvelous part? Penn did so in the name of the @sshat who spat out on him on social media.

Designated Survivor star Kal Penn translated an act of hate into love — and more than three-quarters of a million dollars. Spurred by a bigoted social media user who told him “you don’t belong in this country,” the actor, who was born in Montclair, N.J., to immigrant parents, launched a crowdfunding campaign Saturday in support of Syrian refugees, who are indefinitely barred from entry into the U.S. under President Trump’s executive order on immigration. The actor also went on CNN Monday to discuss his efforts, which far exceeded his initial expectations. “I’m a pretty privileged guy. What about the 14-year-old me or the kids who look like me who don’t have the luxury of this platform?” he said. “Maybe we can raise $25,000 and show guys like that that we’re better than this.” “All I did was set up a page,” he maintained. “It just speaks to the tens of thousands of people who felt the same way I did who said, ‘Let’s help some refugees out.’”

[From USA Today]

Obviously, it’s incredible that the “take a seat” message is accompanied by an $800,000 donation. But Penn is gracious enough to point out he is speaking from a place of privilege and that’s why he has to speak out, for those who aren’t and have no voice. When he spoke to the LA Times, he said his hope, besides actually raising money, “is that actions like that show the rest of the world how we really feel and who we really are and that he does not speak for us.”

Penn claims all he did “was set up a page’ and it’s raised over three-quarters of a million dollars for refugees. Many of you may be thinking, ’all I did was write a tiny check to the ACLU’ and it brought in $24 million dollars. At the end of the day, wouldn’t you rather say, ‘All I Did’ instead of ‘I Wish I Had’?

To the dude who said I don't belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian Refugees in your name. (Clickable link in my profile if you would like to donate!) https://www.crowdrise.com/donating-to-syrian-refugees-in-the-name-of-the-dude-who-said-i-dont-belong-in-america/fundraiser/kalpenn A photo posted by Kal Penn (@kalpenn) on Jan 28, 2017 at 11:56am PST

‪Many of us are kids of immigrants & had the honor of serving our country @WhiteHouse. Don't let anybody tell you something is impossible. 🇺🇸‬ A photo posted by Kal Penn (@kalpenn) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:20am PST