Jon Stewart is so shocked that Trump’s racism came with executive orders

Are you still mad at Jon Stewart? I am. Immediately following the election, Jon Stewart was out and about, giving interviews about how pro-Trump voters shouldn’t be defined by their support of Trump or their support of his unhinged, racist, misogynistic rhetoric. Jon claimed that it’s perfectly possible that millions of (white) people were not giving a de facto vote for white supremacy and white privilege, that they were just really into Trump’s tax proposals or something. The nicest thing I can think to say about Jon Stewart is that he was aiming for optimism, but he came across as naive and privileged.
So now that we’re not even two weeks into the Apocalypse Administration, Jon Stewart is suddenly disgusted. He’s shocked, you guys. You mean Emperor Baby Fists’ racist rhetoric is actually going to be reflected in a series of lunatic executive orders? You mean that the Nazi Deplorables will be cheering for every racist, white nationalist, cruel, unconstitutional decree Trump makes? Well, that never occurred to Jon Stewart. So he decided to go on The Late Show and make fun of Trump and his executive orders.
Is this funny? Can we laugh at a time like this? Like, I’m fully prepared to laugh at Donald Trump and his tiny little baby fingers, his giant ass and his very, very bigly vocabulary. But do we need Jon Stewart at this point, especially given his comments in the past few months? Personally, as we’re not even two weeks into it, I’m even angrier at the Trump supporters and their apologists than I was immediately following the election. You know why? Because Baby Fists is actually doing everything he said. His supporters and their apologists were always like “you can’t take him literally, it’s just bigly words.” And that’s what got us to this place. Believe the autocrat when he tells you something.
Trump's ass is larger than the size of his inauguration crowd. pic.twitter.com/reesqEIK8j
— Trump's Giant Ass (@TrumpsGiantAss) January 28, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN/The Late Show.
I believe Jon pointed out that many Trump supporters where upset about their insurance premiums, so that’s why they voted for him. So, how are their insurance premiums now? Did they go down yet? Do all the unemployed people have a jobs? Is America great again?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well its apparently only the people protesting that have no jobs. The Trumpets simultaneously have jobs (because they arent protesting) whilst also being jobless because Mexicans stole all the jobs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This comment perfectly sums up the mental gymnastics of TrumpBots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha..this comment is so perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget they also are waiting for their obsolete factory jobs to come back. And the coal mining jobs, despite coal also being a dying industry due to more efficient energy sources.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And let’s not forget everyone who wanted to get rid of Obamacare while still keeping their ACA insurance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
so on point!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yeah, the people protesting have no jobs they claim, yet they showed up in large numbers in the middle of a work day at Baby Finger’s rallies. Stupid, hypocritical and fully lacking critical thinking skills.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, sigh. My friend was in DC for the march and on Friday she said they passed a little group of protesters and a middle aged, well dressed white couple wearing Trump hats was screaming “get a job!” at them. And she was like, well you’re here, too, what about YOUR jobs? Don’t you have them?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, white men have taken their rightful place at the head of everything including the opposition, so yes America is great again!
I’m sure all the Colberts, Stewarts, Meyers and Mahers mean well but I’m getting my political commentary from Trevor Noah and Samantha Bee these days – people for whom the Trump threat is not some distant abstract problem but something that could actually affect them. Also these two are delivering the funniest TV lately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh…..Did you hear the Fresh Air interview where Noah basically semi-defended Trump and his supporters? He lost some of my respect when he did that. Also, he had Tomi on his show and she’s the worst.
But maybe I’m being too hard on him. I generally like him but I just wish he would take a consistently hard-line approach against Trump and his fanbase.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten, I like Noah. He’s on my daily round of YouTube videos to watch as I sit in the bath and try to keep the existential dread at bay.
I think his commentary is funny, and you can tell that as he talks about what’s going on he’s genuinely appalled by it. To me, he’s been pretty clear about what he thinks of Trump supporters, but I didn’t see that interview you referenced.
I actually give him props for having Lahren on his show, if only for attempting to wade through all the bullshit that makes up her brain processes. And he was doing what the poor, persecuted White “Hillary didn’t come visit my state” peoples feel we owe to them– he was talking to them. I’m not saying it’s right, but I think eventually it’s going to be necessary if we ever want sanity to take control of our country again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I admired Steward for 8 years of Bush presidency, but now I just can’t. Too little, too late. I will still listen to Colbert and Meyers no problem, though. I feel like they’ve been there every step of the way, and were quite vocal. Colbert’s distress during the election night was obvious and he just generally strikes me as a very very decent man. Just because the threat isn’t as immediate to them does not mean they can’t take it personally and be lucid about it.
Trevor Noah and Samantha Bee are most likely both millionaires by now, with paid off homes and substantial worth. I think that in many ways wealth insulates people even more than race or gender in the US. So, who should we listen to, given that most TV personalities are either already wealthy or become wealthy very soon after they hit it big?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Shambles- I was on the fence about Lahren being featured on the show until I saw the reactions of many of our black commenters here. Noah gave an angry, bigoted, professional provocateur a platform and even sent her cupcakes afterwards. Her already burgeoning popularity SKYROCKETED after that interview with Noah went viral.
Then again, a valid counterargument could be that as a black talk show host, he faces a double standard when interviewing people like Lahren that a white talk show host wouldn’t face. I don’t know…I’m of the general mindset that people like Tomi Lahren, Tucker Carlson or Anne Coulter should be ignored as much as possible by the Left. I feel the same way about Breitbart and some of the other incredibly misogynistic/racist/xenophobic “news sources” that I can’t be bothered to remember. I don’t want to elevate their words to a meaningful status, you know? Their unmitigated hatred doesn’t deserve to be part of the conversation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten Nope, not too hard on Noah at all. Having Lahren spew dangerous lies about BLM and then having a drink with her and his team send her cupcakes was disgusting in my opinion. I don’t watch his show anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten, I didn’t like Noah on that Fresh Air but I’m warming up to him. He can be hot or miss but I think he’s improving. This past Sunday I listened to him on Freakonomics Radio and his perspective made me feel better in the midst of the chaos at airports.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ya, my sister was one of those people. She claims she voted for insurance, businesses, jobs, blahblahblah. She also used the “I couldn’t possibly vote for a bad president b/c I have a gay daughter” argument (even tho my sister claims my niece is only going thru a phase, so she’s merely using her as a tool). But, now that Trump was elected my sister is getting bolder in her language & attitude. She complains about ‘baby mamas on welfare she has to support’, made a transgender crack the other day, posts articles praising Republicans, etc. I’ve known her all my life, and now I’m going back over years and years of comments/jokes/behaviors and seeing how subtle her bigotry was & that it was really there all along. She just had to hide it better then. So, I don’t believe people who claim it was ‘just’ about insurance or jobs. That’s just a cover for their bigotry. And I say this as someone from a family of almost all Trump voters. I disowned another sibling because his Trump support & treatment of my own political views has opened my eyes to what a sh*ty person he’s always been.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How interesting! This is my husband’s working theory – that people were bigots all along, but didn’t have the guts to speak up until now.
I’m lucky to be surrounded with very sane people, even my Republican friends didn’t vote for him. But I moved here as an adult, so I was able to form friendships with people I liked. The only people I disagree with are half of my husband’s extended family (on my FIL’s side), but luckily, my husband’s immediate family disagrees with them, too, so I’m not forced to spend time with them, just asked to not engage with them on FB.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no family..they are either dead or baby fists supporters, and dead. to. me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s how many immigrants feel in UK about Brexiteers, bigotry and xenophobia were always there for many.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also think a gd presidential candidate being this disgusting and showcasing even more disgusting characters emboldened them.
And an apology to the African American posters on here. It’s not that I disbelieved you before – I’ve gotten that gaslighting myself about sexism, which is totally solved, you guys! according to some white men I know, it’s that I didn’t understand the extent to which outright and virulent racism still beats in the sick hearts of so many, and if not outright racism, then certainly being cool with it (although it seems to be a toss-up as to whether was it the racism or the sexism that fueled President* Bannon’s rise). I’m sorry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, bigots now feel emboldened. They are speaking out and then when you call them on their bigotry, they get very offended.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now the DT supporters are saying the reason his inaguration crowd was not as big as BO’s was because they all have jobs and could not leave work. According to DT supporters BO inauguration crowd was bigger because the Dems does not work and live off the government.
But, but, but before the election DT supporters were saying they had no jobs that’s why they were voting for DT. DT supporters are just like him, if their lips are moving they are lying. I will always believe the majority of DT supporters are racists, and liars, jmo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They must not have jobs because they clearly don’t know what PTO is.
Never mind the fact that but red states suck up more public assistants. But we all know how much Trump voters like facts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg. Why I am shocked at anything anymore, I don’t know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty soon they won’t have insurance premiums to worry about, since their insurance will be taken away from them. Why don’t people realize that the premiums are high because of the insurance companies, not the president?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so disappointed in Jon Stewart.
What the hell did you honestly expect from him? Did you REALLY think this wasn’t how it was going to shake out? NOW you’re mad? Am I still supposed to be extending an olive branch to people who foamed at the mouth about presidential privilege abuse when Obama was forced to use executive orders to get ANYTHING done, but are positively giddy with excitement when their new fuhrer is shoving them through left and right-and then apparently has to have a big press conference to show them off every single time?
F**k those people. Seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. Again for white people all of this is suddenly super shocking and omg America is terrible. For a lot of us we saw this train coming before it got to the station. So yes I’m pissed at their apologists because somehow white people always has a savior even when they f*ck over the entire country. Minorities can’t even be murdered and keep their dignity.
I loathe a lot of people in the us. Like I said I don’t believe in this country’s supposed greatness anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nicole
A LOT of white people saw this train coming, too, I was one of them, most of people on this site were some of them, too. There is a way to make all the same points without insulting the intelligence of seemingly every white person in the country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoa, down Grrrrl~ “for white people all of this is suddenly super shocking”
That’s like saying all black men can dance. Nicole, we’re in this togethether. a LOT of folks saw this train coming, also….most of the people on this site saw it, too. No need to be insulting whilst making your points, to which you have every right. Please, please don’t be insulting the intelligence of not just white people, but people of all colours who didn’t want Mr. Trump to reach the presidency because they saw this coming. Please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Shirleygial Most white people of all educational/income levels voted for Trump, so I don’t think Nicole is making a sweeping generalization with her comment. I think she’s also saying that for people of color, life in the U.S. has been demoralizing and excruciatingly difficult. Some white people are just getting a taste of how horrible life can be like in the U.S. That’s why you’re hearing POCs asking, “Where were you when our families were being ripped apart by deportation? When we were being killed by the police, lead poisoned in our apartments, etc.?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get what you’re saying, Nicole. And so what if you used the phrase “white people” without clarifying. You’re frustrated, like a lot of people.
To the folks nitpicking how Nicole phrased it: You’re tone-policing and it’s not cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I would like an apology or some sort of statement saying he was wrong before I’m ready to listen to him.
NOW you want to get on the boat? After we’ve been telling you the bloody flood is coming for the last months? You can come, but you need to acknowledge the privilege that led you to spout such nonsense.
Now it’s impacting John Stewart, so now he’ll talk.
This is the same ish that WoC face all the time when white ladies only show up to protect themselves. I think I get it, at least a little, now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@TrumpDraws is my new favorite Twitter account. Because that is exactly what it looks like when he shows the signed documents. He is so proud that he signed on the dotted line.
Other than that… I’m tired of people downplaying his actions. “He won’t do that. He had advisers that will talk him out of stupid thinks.” Uhm.. yeah… not exactly working this way. All of us who painted a very dark picture of what will happen when Trump becomes president, were right so far.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have been loving the gifs at @TrumpDraws. Anyone wanting a modicum of light relief from the horror should look at them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been showing them around non-stop at work today. It’s pure genius.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My favourite is the one with ME on one side and the stick figure with the YUGE hands on the other!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha… yes Sixer! Mine too. I can hear him say “Here is an accurate picture of me. See, how bigly my hands are? Media outlets always photoshop them smaller. FAKE NEWS! Pathetic! Do you wanna see my drawing of a cat? It’s so lifelike!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For someone who wasnt very against executive orders before his ascent to dictator, Trump sure loves signing as many as he can now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We really can’t be picky about who speaks out about President Trump. Being mad doesn’t help, organizing & fighting back does. Many Trump supporters are surprised by his actions of late. Some are even asking themselves, what the hell did I do. His core base will never wake up but the rest can be reached and we need all the help we can get to fight back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Katniss, Really? The Trump supporters I encounter online seem very much pro-Trump. They keep saying how they’re winning and liberals are losing! I told one the other day that this isn’t a sporting event. He argued that he knew that, but I don’t think many are viewing the repercussions of Trump’s actions seriously. I am willing to have serious discussions with them, but most can’t go beyond insults, like “liberal tears, libtards, snowflakes.” I feel that there’s no reasoning with them. Some may be upset about losing ACA, but I don’t feel sorry for them. Trump said he would do away with “Obamacare.” Other than them, a few teachers who voted for Trump have expressed concern over Betsy DeVos. Oh, well. They shouldn’t have voted for a man who doesn’t read.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I go back and forth on this. On the one hand I’m really done with mansplaining and whitesplaining as the very priviliged Stewart did (I used to love him so much). On the other hand, you guys are going to need every single person who’s opposed to these policies to be vocal about it and add to the resistance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is true. Unfortunately. The more rich white dudes on your team, the better you will do. Still, I think we are allowed to grumble about them in our tiny corner of the internet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ramona, this comment is perfect.
Sadly, the part about more rich white dudes is completely accurate. But I’m with you, I’m still gonna grumble about it.
Nothing that has happened in the past week and a half has been surprising. Nothing. Every single thing that went down was foretold to us by Trump and his people for weeks, months, and years before they came into power.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. As pissed off as I am, we need every voice we can get and he’s Jon Stewart: he has a huge platform. If he wants to redeem himself, have at it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. My motto these days is better late than never. My bar has been lowered so much because these are terrible times and every voice counts. People still have a lot of love/fondness for Stewart even if he squandered quite a bit of it with all that crap he spewed. What I don’t understand is how, after EVERYTHING the orange mocha frappuccino has said and done, anyone is suprised now. Where have you been??? Were you in a coma? This was always going to happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My bar is barely a millimetre above ground level at the moment!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m worried that I won’t be able to raise it for a very long time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re absolutely right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree 100 percent. And you have no time to lose! I often shake my head when I read about “the midterm elections” or the “election in four years” when the majority is going to vote the democratic party.. WHO knows if there are elections?!?! I am German and when I look back at the history of my country I can only warn everybody (my fellow Germans, too) that folks who have no shame AT ALL don’t stop because they are affraid of not being reelected. they skip the election thing entirely and invent some cruel stuff to justify that. another 9/11? every decent person has to be on the HIGHEST allert! here is something from a text about how quickly Hitler managed to establish his dictatorship. it ends with “Hitler needed only five months to establish his power. By the summer of 1933, fundamental rights and the constitution had been suspended, the states had been forced into conformity, the unions crushed, the political parties banned or dissolved, press and radio brought into line and the Jews stripped of their equality under the law. Everything that existed in Germany outside of the National Socialist Party had been “destroyed, dispersed, dissolved, annexed or absorbed,” François-Poncet concluded in early July. Hitler, he claimed, had “won the game with little effort.” full text that explains how this was possible here: http://www.zeit.de/wissen/geschichte/2017-02/adolf-hitler-chancellor-appointment-anniversary
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am angry, unforgiving and unsympathetic towards Trump supporters and 3rd party voters. So Jon can shove his “anger” because we told you it was going to be awful for minorities, non-Christians, and the LGBTQA community and we were told to give him a chance. 11 days and we are in an authoritarian society.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone here know this Twitter page?
https://twitter.com/RoguePOTUSStaff
The unofficial resistance team inside the White House. We will block anyone who asks us to ID ourselves (including press), or who makes suggestions of violence.
Bannon, the racist: https://twitter.com/RoguePOTUSStaff/status/826528371907497991
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Be careful with that one. Some people believe it’s a Russian speaker due to the way they spell and articulate certain things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are very odd spellings – like “vakay” instead of vacay. And Bannon-esk, and not Bannon-esque.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I follow them, just for the funny parts… it is not a Russian anything, it’s actually another account that is patently Russian (and doesn’t have rogue in the name)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is not much to laugh about these days. And I agree Kaiser, I am angrier at Trump supporters now than I was right after the election. They have f@cked this country up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything you just said. It sucks that Jon Stewart as a person is kind of an oblivious ass. I just think his life has been so idyllic that he makes the same mistake a lot of priveledged people do, and thinks it’s because he is somehow special, instead of just lucky.
That fat-ass airplane picture……I have no words, none. Dear god.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That picture is the best I’ve seen of trump. Bigly fat ass with gross balding hair and fat fat fat ass hanging out.
Is that rogue twitter account the real thing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump showed us who he really is MULTIPLE times during the campaign. I believed Trump the first time. Jon Stewart and his ilk are just upset because they look stupid and naive for NOT believing Trump is what he has claimed to be for many, many months now. Fool me twice, thrice, etc., SHAME ON ME.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! As Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” I would have been elated to be proved wrong, but no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, so many people made this mistake. Even Bill Maher was saying we need to “give Trump a chance” right after the election, and he, like Stewart, only recently changed his tune.
What’s so frustrating to me is that Trump’s supporters think he’s doing an amazing job. I read a bunch of comments from these idiots on the HuffPo yesterday and they think it’s great that he’s defying court orders and issuing tons of executive orders without even bothering to have them vetted first. They’re saying things like, “Finally, we have someone who’s getting things done and isn’t waiting on the ineffective Congress!” Basically, Trump’s supporters want a king, not a president. So even when he dissolves Congress and the judiciary, they’ll be fine with it, because these people don’t want democracy. They don’t want a system that serves *all* Americans and protects the rights of minorities from the majority. They’ve decided to trade in democracy for an authoritarian who will serve the privileged few, while occasionally throwing a bone to the poor white racists by building that wall they’ve been clamoring for, or banning Muslims, or outlawing abortion, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They voted for a fascist, pure and simple, which makes them fascists whether they realize it or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe when Maher made those remarks, his tongue was planted firmly in cheek. No one skewered Emperor Zero like Maher.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah it’s insane that these people can’t see the forest for the trees. I think even the incessant tweeting is appealing to them because it’s a direct way for Trump to communicate with them by bypassing MSM. They seem to really gravitate to his boastful, arrogant personality. It continues to confound me that anyone finds this man inspiring, appealing, or even capable. He’s a masterful con artist, a snake oil salesman. Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m thinking that the fable “The Scorpion and the Frog” really needs to be taught in schools more. Last night I was reading about this Syrian couple in PA who voted for Orange Caligula and were then shocked – shocked, I tell you! – that their Syrian relatives were turned back at the US airport just this weekend. If only it were just his voters who were going to get stung by all this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, still mad at Stewart. And FOH to everyone who voted for him and are now suddenly shook at his racism. He was always a racist f*** and they CO-SIGNED it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FFS. Do you really think people would speak of campaign platforms and not have plans to do them? Running for president takes a lot of money and a huge team of people. This is not an exploratory exercise-they’re gonna do what they say they’re gonna do. This is straight out of the Hitler playbook. They need to wake up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disappointed in Jon Stewart and still have a bad taste in my mouth when I see him. This skit wasn’t very funny imo. I think Alex Baldwin put most other Trump impressions to shame. I did like that Jon mentioned how a presidency was supposed to turn the president’s hair white but in Trump’s case it’s the people who are getting old and grey due to the stress. (I can see why Trump’s family sent him off to some school to get him away from the house when he was a kid.) Young Trump and his need for attention was probably incredibly exhausting.
Jon also said that BS is now the language in America replacing facts not just for Trump but for his spokespeople. So true. It really is so overwhelming having to fight and stay alert through all Trump’s deviousness, lies, lack of knowledge and executive orders.
PS that shot of a military man having to salute Trump getting on the plane makes me sick. If that man were captured Trump would say he liked people who weren’t captured better. How’s that for respect. What a sickening leader. I am more angry now than i was when he got elected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely distracted by that ass…and not in a good way jeez! Also his hair…he just needs to cut it off. SAD!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMFG – that fat ass. To think he’s parking that blob (I assume he replaced the WH toilets with his gross gold thrones) anywhere in the White House makes me want to forego paying my taxes. (Taxes – something apparently I’m too dumb to figure out how to avoid paying.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stewart can kiss my butt. I’ll take John Oliver any day. Or Seth, Trevor, or Samantha.
As for Trump supporters, they always took him literally. They wanted the wall, the ban, the repeal. The “you can’t take him literally” arguments were never about his policy, only about his racist, bigoted, sexist, remarks. They were trying to get everyone to believe that his policies were okay, cause they weren’t literally due to abhorrent thinking. But don’t ever make the mistake of thinking they didn’t want his policies or didn’t take his policies literally. They all bought his campaign promises and took him literally about them. Even the ones regretting did. They’re only regretting now because they lacked critical thinking and mistakenly thought these policies they wanted would not harm them. They were face down in the kool aid, and convinced themselves that Trump’s agenda would only hurt the bad hombres and nasty women. It’s buyer’s remorse, but never forget they bought it. Even those regretting aren’t really against him. They still support his views, or most of them do. Remember that. As soon it stops affecting them, or they find some excuse to explain it all away, they’ll likely be back on the Trump train.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said it on CB’s post and I’ll say it to you too, Kaiser – I love that this site has become so unfiltered and direct about political issues. Agree or disagree, you are expressing that political analysis doesn’t belong only to elite think pieces or the people on the fringes. You are making this part of the real, day to day discourse and showing that people can shift seemlessly from critiquing someone’s dress to debating heathcare. This is our country, these are OUR issues, thank you for OWNING IT and running completely out of Fs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really agreed with his line: “the presidency is supposed to age the president, not the public.” Couldn’t agree more with that one. It feels like twelve years not twelve days. It’s twelve days now right? Ugh….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This site never disappoints! It has helped me through the terrible election and the horrific reality we now face. This is no time to be polite or shy about political views. I realize some are scared or feel insecure about their knowledge or ability to critique and navigate the current climate given allegations of fake news and presence of alternative facts but every voice matters. Even if just to say I think all people should be treated equally and anything that goes against that is wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone here makes good points about Jon Stewart’s recent comments and his man-splaining. However, I always have and ALWAYS will love Jon Stewart. I always enjoy his insight, even when I disagree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am totally with you. But Stewart has always annoyed that way, always false equivalency between the left and right. The truth is, half our country are ignorant and it is the duty of the left to keep that half at bay. The left gave us trump. They had a clear choice and too many stayed home or voted third party… Because of their spite, selfishness, entitlement, and righteous indignation. Now we’re all paying the price.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do people revere this comedian cum scripted commentator so much?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THANK YOU KAISER! I am shouting at my computer, because you have perfectly reflected my feelings about seeing Stewart last night. Why are people surprised?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
john in trying to sound-off for THAT MAN’s supporters…. giving empathy icecream scoops….. when he just came off stupid in his naivete with an apologist tone in his liberal echo chamber….. John you need to be mad and disgusted and angry…you should have always been…. THAT PERSON’S (refuse to ever say his name) win means the hate and ugliness of the of the past is now totally acceptable even though society has supposedly “moved on” ….
but what i will say is ….listen here to HIS supporters…. WE. ARE. NOT. OUR. GRANDPARENTS. and you will catch these hands if you ever try it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has anyone see Jon Stewart’s”you don’t own this country” monologue he did on Colbert after the RNC convention? He’s always known that Trump used the fear of “others” taking American from its rightful owners (white men, obvs) to run his campaign. Trust, Jon Stewart was angry, in a way I hadn’t seen since he talked about the racism black people face in this country or senators ignoring his bill for first responders. He was just trying to understand the election like all of us. I’m still trying to figure it all out as I know Muslims, Latinos/Hispanics, LGBT, and women who’ve voted for him. I think those people were stupid and naive for thinking Trump would change their healthcare premiums or bring back blue collar jobs or whatever, but I just can’t believe that every single person who voted for him is a racist. Anthony Anderson said the same thing on an episode of Blackish, so this isn’t a white man thing. We’re all confused and need to figure out why we lost so we can win in 2018.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, Republicans just decided to scrap the quorum rules (which they cannot do, by the way, without the consent of the minority party) and vote on Trump nominees without Dems present. So it’s official: we now have a one party authoritarian government for whom the rules do not apply. The Dems shouldn’t even bother to show up for work. Their presence clearly doesn’t matter; Republicans are just going to bulldoze over the opposition to carry out their radical right-wing agenda.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was annoyed, disappointed and disheartened by Stewart’s initial post-election comments — RE: most Trump voters not being racists, just care about insurance premiums — as much as anyone else. AND I think his entire premise is B.S. and does reflect a high degree of rich white guy privilege. Heck, my own complete shock that there are enough greedy, stupid, cruel and proudly ignorant Americans out there for Trump to win, is the privilege of growing of a mostly middle class white girl. I mean, I’m pretty freaking cynical about my fellow citizens, but I truly thought it was impossible there were that many Americans who could endorse or at least accept the blatant racism, misogyny, xenophobia and all around hatred the entire campaign of this lying, cheating conman consisted of. Clearly, my low bar needed to be lowered.
But, here’s the thing that’s gonna be real, REAL important to keep in mind the next four years: The perfect is the enemy of the good.
If we sit around waiting for the perfect spokesperson, the perfect politician, the perfect protester … We’re gonna be real lonely, and real screwed, because human beings — ALL of us — aren’t perfect.
You don’t have to agree with 100% of someone’s ideas and positions to support or agree with them on another part. Take the good, speak out against the bad and acknowledge the ability to disagree on the small stuff, while working towards the same larger, far more important, goal.
Right now, there is a vital and important, yet still burgeoning, resistance, but it would be so very, very easy for us to tear ourselves apart, by tearing each other down. Infighting is exactly what Trump’s side is counting on. It’s what often (usually) happens to movements. It’s why they fail.
Anyone who hasn’t already read this week’s Atlantic cover story, How to Build an Autocracy, should do so immediately. (It’s available online, here, FYI: https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2017/03/how-to-build-an-autocracy/513872/)
It’s a terrifying, yet all too credible, look at EXACTLY what is happening, and why we won’t be able to stop it if we don’t stay angry, but also remain united.
So, yeah, Stewart said some stupid stuff, but he’s still generally a smart, influential guy who can rally the exact people it’s gonna take to make the idea of toppling Trump, and all he’s trying to do to undermine our nation’s security and standards, a reality. Ditto Bill Maher, whose raging Islamaphobia is a deeply troubling aspect of an otherwise intelligent opposition voice.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m ticked, too. I daily want to rage against the stupidity, the normalization and naivete from some of the voices on the Left. At the “shocked” Trump voters who now see they should have taken him literally, as well as seriously. The apathetic non-voters who thought Hillary had it won. The Bernie Bros who thought they “were both flawed candidates” … I want to scream, ‘I told you so, you fools!’ at all of them. BUT that doesn’t really help, and anyone who wants to get on board with stopping this facist, authoritarian monster from ruining America and maybe the world for my kids and grandkids, as well as their own, are welcome in the resistance tent, as far as I’m concerned.
They’re not perfect. Neither am I. No one is. But if we can’t accept small(ish) imperfections in the face of joining together against a larger evil we are, to put it bluntly, screwed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Used to like him for a minute there. But totally agree, he failed the resistance before it was even a thing. You don’t tell us to chill when our kitchen is on fire, dude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse