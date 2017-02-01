Donald Trump’s final SCOTUS rose went to a guy who hates birth control

I’m still doing the same things to cope during the Apocalypse Administration. Before Emperor Baby Fists took the oath of office, I avoided the news and just watched The Cooking Channel or The Tennis Channel. I try to go to bed early. I go to the gym. That’s how I cope. I’m so proud of other people for being so engaged and putting boots on the ground for all of these issues we hold so near and dear to our democracy. Which is why I hope we take a page from Senator Mitch McConnell, who famously said just days before President Obama’s inauguration that the GOP needed to do everything they could to make Obama a one-term president. Well, we need to do everything we can to make Baby Fists a one-month president. The damage he’s done to our country and the world in less than two weeks is astounding. So let’s make America great again by making Trump a one-month president, please.

Let’s start by saying “no way, Jose” to Baby Fists’ choice to fill the seat left by the late Justice Scalia. Trump nominated Neil M. Gorsuch in what was described as the “final rose ceremony” of this apocalyptic reality show we’re now all a part of. I’m not going to go on and on about Gorsuch, but I’ll just say this: he has a problem with birth control. Think about that. While he doesn’t have a record on specific abortion rights cases, if he doesn’t think women should have easy and affordable access to birth control, that alone says all you need to know about him (nevermind the fact that all of the most Deplorable people in the country are totally jazzed about him). So let’s do our part to make sure that Gorsuch never makes it to the bench, much like the GOP worked to never confirm Obama’s choice to fill the vacancy, Merrick Garland.

97 Responses to “Donald Trump’s final SCOTUS rose went to a guy who hates birth control”

  1. Loopy says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:45 am

    What does that one tweet about Trumps FINAL year mean?

    Reply
  2. RussianBlueCat says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I should buy shares in alcohol companies or the makers of Xanax. I would bet sales have skyrocketed since Trump took office. New day fresh “WTF??!!!”

    Reply
  3. SusanneToo says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:48 am

    gorsuch’s mother was head of the EPA under reagan. An agency she tried to destroy.
    http://heavy.com/news/2017/01/anne-gorsuch-burford-epa-reagan-neil-mom-supreme-court-scandal-controversy-resign-who-is-die-death-net-worth-wife-family/

    Reply
  4. Soprana says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:51 am

    What the GOP did to poor Merrick Garland was absolutely disgusting. Let’s hope the Dems won’t forgive or forget.

    Reply
  5. B2C says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Your coping sounds better than mine. I too have been avoiding the news but I have been binge watching shows, shopping like a mad woman and drinking too much.

    Reply
  6. INeedANap says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I’m worried the Senate Dems will try to be all “we’re better than them” and confirm him as some kind of display of “class”. They lack spines.

    Reply
  7. Ramona says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Why is that dessicated chicken shit David Duke mispelling Obama as Obongo? Did the education system fail him or is that supposed to be an insult that just flew over my head.

    This guy is only 49 and now I am seething mad at Ruth Bader Ginsberg. She should have stepped down during Obamas term, now you can bet Bannon has a RBG death watch going and a spritely 45 year old already lined up to replace her. With our luck Trumps SCOTUS appointees will outlive us all.

    Reply
  8. Eric says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:57 am

    The “rose ceremony.” This was a tv ratings grab and it humiliated both potential picks for SCROTUS (spelling deliberate).
    It’s Genghis Con at his finest. Pfft

    Reply
  9. Shambles says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Last night, before the winner of the fascist apprentice was announced, Ted Cruz said the Democrats are engaged in “an unprecedented level of obstruction” right now. The selective memory is absolutely astounding. I guess the last 8 years just didn’t happen, huh? I’m sure they’d rather just pretend we never had a progressive black president anyway.

    Reply
  10. robyn says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Two old white men who want to tell women what to do with their bodies. There is something Talibanish about such men.

    Reply
  11. IlsaLund says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:01 am

    I think everyone should put Democratic lawmakers on notice. I’ve already contacted my reps regarding this Supreme Court pick and informed them that if they don’t filibuster and fight this nominee, I’ll do everything in my power to see that they are not reelected. It’s time Democratic lawmakers are put on blast and made to worry about being “primaried” by their base.

    Reply
    • Ninks says:
      February 1, 2017 at 10:14 am

      I’m not American so even though I keep an eye on what’s happening, I don’t always get the full picture. But, it seems to me that the Democrats are doing nothing. And I don’t understand why. They should be making hay right now. Trump has the lowest approval ratings of all time, people hate him so much they are protesting everything they do. Why are the Democrats not leading the charge against them?

      Reply
  12. Mikasa says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Trump’s presidency:

    “Spotted on the briefing room podium. Was passed to @PressSec Sean Spicer during the briefing.” https://twitter.com/AlliemalCNN/status/826537573971525633

    “During @PressSec briefing he was passed long notes: big letters written w/ red Sharpie. Journos speculate they’re from a watching Trump. 1/2″ https://twitter.com/DavidCornDC/status/826533124708397056

    “One journo at @PressSec briefing says he could see & one of the notes for Spicer written in red Sharpie began: “It was Obama’s fault.” 2/2″ https://twitter.com/DavidCornDC/status/826533430389272580

    Reply
  13. squeezeolime says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Patiently waiting for the day the GOP is considered a terrorist organisation because I don’t know what this is if it isn’t terrorism..

    Reply
  14. Rapunzel says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Ugh…. I am so afraid for Roe v Wade.

    And fu– you to anyone who is both anti birth control and anti abortion. You don’t like abortion? Let women plan their pregnancies.

    Also on the birth control tip: I’m 37, and was born with Turner Syndrome– I need birth control for the hormones. Prior to the ACA, I was paying sometimes close to 500$ for a month’s supply (I have to use a specific type of BC which isn’t generic). That was with insurance. Now it’s 15$. Women need affordable BC. I’m so depressed that SCOTUS is likely gonna cease protecting women’s health.

    Reply
  15. JulP says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:10 am

    I’m still furious that the republicans got away with their refusal to hold hearings for Garland. And their faux outrage now over the Dems’ decision to boycott some of Trump’s cabinet picks and possibly filibuster Gorsuch’s nomination is SO AMUSING to me! These hypocrites don’t have a leg to stand on! When they thought Hilary was going to get elected, they threatened to never allow her to nominate a replacement for Scalia! So I hope the Dems filibuster every single SCOTUS nomination that’s not Garland! They need to grow a spine and start fighting fire with fire.

    Reply
  16. lightpurple says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:10 am

    May we just pause for a moment of silence for the passing of Kelly “The Sherpa” Ayotte’s last shredded cell of dignity and self-respect.

    Reply
  17. Jo says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Is this the problem? These men that are anti-birth control, are their ladies withholding the treats to avoid pregnancy? It’s a downward spiral, chaps.

    Reply
  18. Talie says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:19 am

    I’m not too hype about a conservative replacing a conservative…although, I’m sad it wasn’t Hardiman who was a bit more moderate and exposed to more viewpoints — he married into a prominent Democratic family. Although, based on the other names on that list, it could’ve been far, far worse than Gorsuch.

    Reply
  19. Layla Beans says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Question from a Canadian, baffled/horrified by what’s going on south of us. Some of you must know Trump voters. What’s the deal with the birth control thing? Do the ‘deplorables’ just not use it at all? Or do they just not connect that they too with lose it/pay more if these guys get their way?

    Reply
    • adastraperaspera says:
      February 1, 2017 at 9:40 am

      They want women barefoot and pregnant, so they can be controlled. They do not consider us full humans. They want us to play one role in society only–birthers and caretakers. They want to play while we pay. They want no competition for all the other jobs and careers and sports teams. They want to make sure that we can’t make any family without them as the head of it. They want our reproductive health to be compromised, so we are too weak to fight back. They fetishize women with stick bodies and fake breasts. They sexualize the idea of female weakness and attack our little girls. They want us to be as sick and broke as possible. It is the most age old, cross-cultural, disgustingly primal, and absolutely revolting ploy to keep women down.

      WOMEN’S RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS. RESIST!

      Reply
    • Angela82 says:
      February 1, 2017 at 9:47 am

      I think most republicans just assume we can all afford it (and hence shouldn’t talk about it) or if we can’t afford it we should abstain or deal with the consequences. Never mind that stats show in other countries that the more open-minded about sex education and affordable BC, the less abortions.

      There also seems to be some hardcore anti-BC supporters who literally think the pill and IUD causes miscarriage/abortion or in their mind “murder” (just like the Duggars). I am curious about his guy though. I wikipedia’d him last night and he only has 2 kids which seems like a small number for someone who is vocal about not supporting BC.

      Reply
    • Layla Beans says:
      February 1, 2017 at 9:54 am

      But what about the women? I get the Christian Con dudes POV on this, but what about the average “Lady Trump” voter? None of them use birth control? They’re all Duggars? Or is the cognitive dissonance so bad they don’t think it will happen to them?

      Reply
      • Angela82 says:
        February 1, 2017 at 10:15 am

        I think a lot is cognitive dissonance. I know plenty of white republican ladies who have used the pill and IUD and yet still voted (and probably still support) this Agent Orange and his choices. But I think in their mind nothing bad will happen to them. Its that me me me mentality. They think they’re white, Christian and married so they’re safe. They also don’t want to pay for others access and assume they can afford their own needs. The people I truly don’t get are the poor white women who voted for this guy and don’t have the money for BC or things like health insurance and food without social programs like Medicaid and Food Stamps. And these are the same people who seem to oppose abortion, seem to either not afford or forget BC and have kids that they can’t afford without government help. SMH.

      • steerpike says:
        February 1, 2017 at 10:17 am

        A lot of them want it for themselves, but don’t want other people to have it (these are people who can pay for it privately). Similarly, there are stories from people who work in abortion clinics about women who protest there regularly, then, one day, sneak their daughter in for an abortion, and are back to protesting by the next week.

  20. PunkyMomma says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:22 am

    This SCOTUS pick is also anti right to die. It’s not only women who’ll lose rights (and, believe me, bigly, the focus of this pick is to overturn Roe v Wade), but also the terminally ill.

    Reply
  21. lower-case deb says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:26 am

    rose ceremony? is this for real the title?
    is he picking SCOTUS judges like he picks miss beauties?

    Reply
  22. Radley says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:33 am

    The completely unnecessary theatrics by Orange Apocalypse really drive home the fact that he is not living in the same reality as the rest of the world. He’s truly mentally ill.

    His SCOTUS pick is as disturbing as expected. A white male to dictate to everyone else how they need to live. Rule #1: White males don’t have to share or care as white Jesus himself intended. Nice. This is not a thing that can be undone once he’s confirmed. I’m at a loss…

    Reply
  23. Trillion says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Trump has debts to pay to the Christian Right who, en masse apparently, ditched Jesus’ values to line up behind the most distinctly un-Christian candidate ever. And in keeping with the spirit of this site, Gorsuch looks like he’s lived a rotten 49 years. He looks 69.

    Reply
  24. Liz says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:46 am

    The most affordable birth control is for the guy to keep it in his pants. How much do they like that? Birth control should be affordable and available

    Reply
  25. Luca76 says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:56 am

    The one comforting thing is that he’d be replacing Scalia so at the end of the day it wouldn’t change much. I still think as a matter of principle the Democrats in the Senate need to be tough and block/filibuster this but we got gay marriage with Scalia on the court. It’s the next person who leaves that I’m worried about.

    Reply
  26. SusanneToo says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Apparently, there is a plan in the works to deport immigrants who have been living in the USA for awhile and use public assistance. Also, to kick them out of jobs and give those jobs to “real” Americans. This would ultimately end up in the SCOTUS.
    http://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/trump-administration-circulates-more-draft-immigration-restrictions-focusing-on-protecting-us-jobs/2017/01/31/38529236-e741-11e6-80c2-30e57e57e05d_story.html?utm_term=.33e8a97c0887

    Reply
  27. Melody says:
    February 1, 2017 at 10:01 am

    The challenge here is, the guy is replacing Scalia, a reliable conservative. If the Dems fight this tooth and nail, they GOP congress may pass a rule saying that only a majority and not a supermajority (2/3) vote is needed.

    Then, when Ginsburg (83) goes, the GOP can put in a real creep. I don’t think this is the time to filibuster- we have no cards in the hand right now and there’s too much to lose.

    Reply
  28. Betsy says:
    February 1, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Can I just type a frustrated scream noise?

    Aaaaaaaaaargh!!!!!!

    Reply
  29. Layla Beans says:
    February 1, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Another question from a Canadian. Is it just me, or are the Dems always being outplayed here? Do they just refuse to get in the muck and want to stay clean and pious, or are they enablers because they’re too chicken to nut up and do something (ANYTHING) to be a real force of opposition? Because to me, it always seems like they are standing around with their proverbial d*ck in their hand while the Repubs run corrupt circles around them.

    Reply
  30. frankly says:
    February 1, 2017 at 10:19 am

    To everyone who feels like they aren’t doing enough right now as boots on the ground: Eventually the front lines are going to flag. It’s all so exhausting. It’s hard to keep up. We’ll all need people who are now resting, reading, coping and taking care of themselves to be fresh and ready in the days that come. So, do what you need to do and step in when you are up to it, because other people will need to step back for some respite. It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon.

    Reply
  31. steerpike says:
    February 1, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Gorsuch sounds like a strange guy. Someone posted his picture from the Columbia University yearbook on twitter and he has chosen a quotation to appear next to his name: “The illegal we do immediately, the unconstitutional takes a little longer.” – Henry Kissinger. What kind of person chooses a quote like that for their yearbook quote? What sort of weird preoccupations does this guy have?

    https://twitter.com/BraddJaffy/status/826804880643915781/photo/1

    Reply
  32. nuggetbrain says:
    February 1, 2017 at 10:39 am

    The time to filibuster is not right now. The Dems can’t stop this guy from being confirmed. It’s better they just let him through, then when another position opens up, they can fight tooth and nail (hopefully with a majority after the 2018 primaries). Gorsuch actually clerked under Kennedy, and while I’m not 100% thrilled with him, he was endorsed by Obama’s administration. He’s not going to overturn Roe vs. Wade, which is more important to me. He actually is qualified, and his appointment will put the court back to status quo before Scalia passed away. The Dems really need to be careful. 10 Dem seats are up in 2018 in states that voted for Trump. The GOP can use any type of filibuster against this pick to win those seats. Personally, I think they should just have a tough hearing, but just confirm him. Save the nuclear option for when one of the liberal justices go. Also, McConnell will never get rid of the filibuster because then the Republicans can’t use it in the future.

    Reply

