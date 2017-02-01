Donald Trump’s final SCOTUS rose went to a guy who hates birth control

I’m still doing the same things to cope during the Apocalypse Administration. Before Emperor Baby Fists took the oath of office, I avoided the news and just watched The Cooking Channel or The Tennis Channel. I try to go to bed early. I go to the gym. That’s how I cope. I’m so proud of other people for being so engaged and putting boots on the ground for all of these issues we hold so near and dear to our democracy. Which is why I hope we take a page from Senator Mitch McConnell, who famously said just days before President Obama’s inauguration that the GOP needed to do everything they could to make Obama a one-term president. Well, we need to do everything we can to make Baby Fists a one-month president. The damage he’s done to our country and the world in less than two weeks is astounding. So let’s make America great again by making Trump a one-month president, please.

Let’s start by saying “no way, Jose” to Baby Fists’ choice to fill the seat left by the late Justice Scalia. Trump nominated Neil M. Gorsuch in what was described as the “final rose ceremony” of this apocalyptic reality show we’re now all a part of. I’m not going to go on and on about Gorsuch, but I’ll just say this: he has a problem with birth control. Think about that. While he doesn’t have a record on specific abortion rights cases, if he doesn’t think women should have easy and affordable access to birth control, that alone says all you need to know about him (nevermind the fact that all of the most Deplorable people in the country are totally jazzed about him). So let’s do our part to make sure that Gorsuch never makes it to the bench, much like the GOP worked to never confirm Obama’s choice to fill the vacancy, Merrick Garland.

The Democrats should treat Trump's SCOTUS pick with the exact same courtesy the GOP showed Merrick Garland. Don't flinch, don't back down — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 1, 2017

Can Anyone Explain Why The GOP Thinks Trump should get to appoint a #SCOTUS Justice in His FINAL YEAR as President, but Not Obama? — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) February 1, 2017