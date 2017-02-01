Donald Trump’s final SCOTUS rose went to a guy who hates birth control

I’m still doing the same things to cope during the Apocalypse Administration. Before Emperor Baby Fists took the oath of office, I avoided the news and just watched The Cooking Channel or The Tennis Channel. I try to go to bed early. I go to the gym. That’s how I cope. I’m so proud of other people for being so engaged and putting boots on the ground for all of these issues we hold so near and dear to our democracy. Which is why I hope we take a page from Senator Mitch McConnell, who famously said just days before President Obama’s inauguration that the GOP needed to do everything they could to make Obama a one-term president. Well, we need to do everything we can to make Baby Fists a one-month president. The damage he’s done to our country and the world in less than two weeks is astounding. So let’s make America great again by making Trump a one-month president, please.
Let’s start by saying “no way, Jose” to Baby Fists’ choice to fill the seat left by the late Justice Scalia. Trump nominated Neil M. Gorsuch in what was described as the “final rose ceremony” of this apocalyptic reality show we’re now all a part of. I’m not going to go on and on about Gorsuch, but I’ll just say this: he has a problem with birth control. Think about that. While he doesn’t have a record on specific abortion rights cases, if he doesn’t think women should have easy and affordable access to birth control, that alone says all you need to know about him (nevermind the fact that all of the most Deplorable people in the country are totally jazzed about him). So let’s do our part to make sure that Gorsuch never makes it to the bench, much like the GOP worked to never confirm Obama’s choice to fill the vacancy, Merrick Garland.
The Democrats should treat Trump's SCOTUS pick with the exact same courtesy the GOP showed Merrick Garland. Don't flinch, don't back down
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 1, 2017
Can Anyone Explain Why The GOP Thinks Trump should get to appoint a #SCOTUS Justice in His FINAL YEAR as President, but Not Obama?
— Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) February 1, 2017
So to clarify, here's where we are: #DavidDuke—fmr Grand Wizard of the #KKK—is ECSTATIC at @realDonaldTrump's #Gorsuch #SCOTUS pick #RESIST pic.twitter.com/S8DCidClID
— Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) February 1, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
What does that one tweet about Trumps FINAL year mean?
This Twitter user hopes that Donald Trump will be impeached this year.
I was reading in SALON, a former Bush Administrator official has a warning about Pres Trump’s Administration. Condoleessa Rice Aide – Eliot A Cohen has strong words for concertatives who are working for DT.
Cohen wrote in the Atlantic – he predicted that DT ‘s character and choice of advisors will probably end in Calimity – substantial domestic protest and violence, a breakdown of international economic relationships, the collapse major alliances, or perhaps one or more new wars (even with China) on top of the ones we already have… It will not be surprising if he does not serve out his term and may be impeached … Very good article.
I will google the article, thanks for the tip.
@B n A fn I read this article, too and it gave me much hope! @Jmooo here it is: https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/01/a-clarifying-moment-in-american-history/514868/
I think it’s a joke about him being impeached this year. We could only be so lucky.
And this is the judge that republicans wanted. This is the least shocking thing Trump has done so far this week. Honestly, the court was screwed regardless of who the republican president was.
Yes-it could have been a moderate Republican like Jeb Bush and they still would have picked a super conservative judge.
Yes. This morning I realized that this was another factor in Trump’s victory — people who didn’t really like him but voted for him purely because of the SCOTUS vacancy. Screw them.
The Russian government killed at least one of Its head intelligence and arrested others for treason after the Steele dossier. You thought goldenshowergate was far fetched but if the Russians are going after their own it makes it more credible. The Russian oil company just sold 15% to Unknown party with Cayman island cover. Read more international news and stay active! This shock and awe Trump administration is doing this on purpose to distract!
I think they meant “FIRST” year. But praying to all the deities it is his final year.
It’s from a site called IMPEACHtrump, so I assume they think he’ll be out this year.
His name is “Impeach Donald Trump” so I guess he – just like everyone else – is hoping for an impeachment this year.
I should buy shares in alcohol companies or the makers of Xanax. I would bet sales have skyrocketed since Trump took office. New day fresh “WTF??!!!”
Alcohol and the new pot companies in CA, CO and MA. Cuz honestly, I am starting to crack at the seams.
But I have to comment on Kaiser’s statement
“Which is why I hope we take a page from Senator Mitch McConnell”. cuz honestly before the Trump Apocalypse we never would be looking at Senator McConnell for anything good. The world is upside down.
Washington State legalized weed at the same time Colorado did. We don’t get the publicity though.
I bartend, and there has been no such thing as Dryuary this year – the people have spoken, and the rest of us are drinking.
gorsuch’s mother was head of the EPA under reagan. An agency she tried to destroy.
http://heavy.com/news/2017/01/anne-gorsuch-burford-epa-reagan-neil-mom-supreme-court-scandal-controversy-resign-who-is-die-death-net-worth-wife-family/
What the GOP did to poor Merrick Garland was absolutely disgusting. Let’s hope the Dems won’t forgive or forget.
To be honest, the bar has been set so low with his other appointees that this guy doesn’t seem so horrible to me. And there is precious little that the Democrats can do right now. The ranks have been gutted. Maybe we need to pick our battles. Unfortunately, once he gets on the bench, if he’s a closet sexist, racist, homophobe, etc., nothing will get him out (and he’s really young).
On another note, there’s a new petition on Change.org to deport all white, Christian men to their countries of origin, starting with Donald Trump, since they have been responsible for most of the mass murders in this country’s history. Obviously tongue-in-cheek and designed to make a point. I hope it gains traction. https://www.change.org/p/president-of-the-united-states-deport-white-christian-men-from-the-united-states?recruiter=674709296&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink
Seven Democrats in the Senate have already called for an up or down vote. They get one more and the filibuster is over Gorsuch is confirmed.
It is well past time for a revolution in the Democratic Party. Gorsuch could be on the bench for 40 years.
Thats hilarious – the petition – and appropriate!
I also don’t think he seems as bad as all the others nominated for appointment. clearly he was going to select a republican conservative. the NYT though showed that he is to the right of Scalia so that’s scary.
He has agreed with decisions that allow businesses to discriminate against LGBT people based so called “religious freedom” That is code for “we hate the gays.” I have a gay child, and I [somewhat obnoxiously, I admit] point that out when the subject of Supreme Court nominees comes up. I’m sure there are many other parents like me.
I hope the Dems dig in like McConnell and his friends did about Garland…but based on the little analysis I’ve heard so far it sounds like they’re trying to play nice, or at least make it appear they are. I don’t get it.
Your coping sounds better than mine. I too have been avoiding the news but I have been binge watching shows, shopping like a mad woman and drinking too much.
I’m worried the Senate Dems will try to be all “we’re better than them” and confirm him as some kind of display of “class”. They lack spines.
Exactly the time for that is over. And if the Dems want a chance in the midterms they need to stop voting yes on these people and leave the seat open
Actually, McConnell is threatening to destroy the filibuster so they may cut a deal that they won’t oppose Gorsuck if the filibuster stays. But I trust McConnell as far as I can throw Putin.
American politics makes my head spin with complications so I’m not really understanding this. Does this mean that the Dem’s won’t oppose the appointment but he will never serve because they will filibuster him and keep him out that way?
Yes, I said something similar above. The little I’ve heard makes it sounds idk they are leaning that way and I really hope they reconsider this. Nina Totenberg of NPR, who to me seems like one of the most incredibly well versed on the SCOTUS of our journalists, even seems resigned to his confirmation.
Why is that dessicated chicken shit David Duke mispelling Obama as Obongo? Did the education system fail him or is that supposed to be an insult that just flew over my head.
This guy is only 49 and now I am seething mad at Ruth Bader Ginsberg. She should have stepped down during Obamas term, now you can bet Bannon has a RBG death watch going and a spritely 45 year old already lined up to replace her. With our luck Trumps SCOTUS appointees will outlive us all.
It’s likening Obama to a monkey because he’s a racist fuckwad
That is very much a racist insult.
Definitely an insult.
How has this racist still got a twitter account? Twitter has rules, which includes those against abusive behaviour
twitter.com/rules
Another nasty is @jauthor: she spends all day r-t’ing alt right wing propaganda and is obviously a bigot, but I can’t see anything clearly racist that she’s posted, though she’s spreading hateful, islamaphobic nonsense.
Twitter is selective and full of it
The “rose ceremony.” This was a tv ratings grab and it humiliated both potential picks for SCROTUS (spelling deliberate).
It’s Genghis Con at his finest. Pfft
Such a f^cking travesty.
Last night, before the winner of the fascist apprentice was announced, Ted Cruz said the Democrats are engaged in “an unprecedented level of obstruction” right now. The selective memory is absolutely astounding. I guess the last 8 years just didn’t happen, huh? I’m sure they’d rather just pretend we never had a progressive black president anyway.
I find Cruz’s statement particularly egregious as he was one of the most vocal members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in opposition to giving Garland even a hearing, never mind a committee or a floor vote.
Yeah, Ted can go f^ck himself.
This coming from a man who read “Green Eggs and Ham” on the Senate floor. The lack of insight and/or memory is disgusting.
I don’t think it’s lack of memory or insight. I think they feel emboldened by Trump’s brave new world where you can straight up tell lies and 30% of the population believes you.
Ted Cruz, who said we could get by with only 8 Supreme Court justices?
I honestly don’t know how these people can sleep at night. How can they be such hypocrites?
Two old white men who want to tell women what to do with their bodies. There is something Talibanish about such men.
I think everyone should put Democratic lawmakers on notice. I’ve already contacted my reps regarding this Supreme Court pick and informed them that if they don’t filibuster and fight this nominee, I’ll do everything in my power to see that they are not reelected. It’s time Democratic lawmakers are put on blast and made to worry about being “primaried” by their base.
I’m not American so even though I keep an eye on what’s happening, I don’t always get the full picture. But, it seems to me that the Democrats are doing nothing. And I don’t understand why. They should be making hay right now. Trump has the lowest approval ratings of all time, people hate him so much they are protesting everything they do. Why are the Democrats not leading the charge against them?
Trump’s presidency:
“Spotted on the briefing room podium. Was passed to @PressSec Sean Spicer during the briefing.” https://twitter.com/AlliemalCNN/status/826537573971525633
“During @PressSec briefing he was passed long notes: big letters written w/ red Sharpie. Journos speculate they’re from a watching Trump. 1/2″ https://twitter.com/DavidCornDC/status/826533124708397056
“One journo at @PressSec briefing says he could see & one of the notes for Spicer written in red Sharpie began: “It was Obama’s fault.” 2/2″ https://twitter.com/DavidCornDC/status/826533430389272580
I think Spicer is already working on an exit strategy. It’s an impossible job when Trump is demanding Spicer spew easily provable lies at every briefing. The dude can’t win. He should have never taken the job in the first place, so I have no sympathy. I hope he dreads going to work every day.
At this point, I’m guessing that a lot of people who work at the White House are dreading going to work every day.
I am already weary of the Sean Spicer “hostage video” press conferences.
Patiently waiting for the day the GOP is considered a terrorist organisation because I don’t know what this is if it isn’t terrorism..
Thank you! I’ve been saying that for a long time. The GOP are the biggest existential threat to America right now (after Trump, of course). They wouldn’t even allow Obama to pass a budget (thus harming our credit rating), they were willing to let the Supreme Court essentially die out if Hilary got elected, they are trying to take away healthcare from 30 million Americans (thus causing untold death and misery), they want to eliminate the EPA, destroy our environment, oh, and sell off millions of acres of federal land that belong to THE PEOPLE. They are terrorists. Their objective is to destroy this country by privatizing vital government services and selling off our lands to the highest bidder, all to satisfy their corporate overlords.
Indeed. They are the Christian Corporate Taliban. Have been destroying our democratic republic since Reagan.
Oh I like that. From here on out, I’m calling these fuckers the CCT. They clearly are no longer “the grand old party.”
Amen.
Ugh…. I am so afraid for Roe v Wade.
Also on the birth control tip: I’m 37, and was born with Turner Syndrome– I need birth control for the hormones. Prior to the ACA, I was paying sometimes close to 500$ for a month’s supply (I have to use a specific type of BC which isn’t generic). That was with insurance. Now it’s 15$. Women need affordable BC. I’m so depressed that SCOTUS is likely gonna cease protecting women’s health.
I’m still furious that the republicans got away with their refusal to hold hearings for Garland. And their faux outrage now over the Dems’ decision to boycott some of Trump’s cabinet picks and possibly filibuster Gorsuch’s nomination is SO AMUSING to me! These hypocrites don’t have a leg to stand on! When they thought Hilary was going to get elected, they threatened to never allow her to nominate a replacement for Scalia! So I hope the Dems filibuster every single SCOTUS nomination that’s not Garland! They need to grow a spine and start fighting fire with fire.
Me, too. Except I don’t find their hypocrisy and faux outrage as amusing as I find it rage-inducing. Sigh.
May we just pause for a moment of silence for the passing of Kelly “The Sherpa” Ayotte’s last shredded cell of dignity and self-respect.
Is this the problem? These men that are anti-birth control, are their ladies withholding the treats to avoid pregnancy? It’s a downward spiral, chaps.
Ok what about those of us who just don’t want or like children and have planned that out responsibly since we were teens? Do they just want us to pop out kids anyways? I am 34 yrs old and have been on birth control since I was 16 because I know they are not for me. Its a chore just trying to deal with family members’ kids, much less a lifetime dealing with my own. I guess in old white repuglicans’ opinion women like me should die alone or all become lesbians. Or maybe they just don’t want to pay for it, but then why is Viagra covered??? …I’ve never felt so depressed. These past 2 weeks have been hell.
Oh no, Repubs don’t want you to be a lesbian. If you’re not married with kids, you need to be a spinster who takes care of your aging parents (see: Jana Duggar).
What I want to know is who marries these assholes?
Lady assholes. KellyAnne Conway and her ilk.
I’m not too hype about a conservative replacing a conservative…although, I’m sad it wasn’t Hardiman who was a bit more moderate and exposed to more viewpoints — he married into a prominent Democratic family. Although, based on the other names on that list, it could’ve been far, far worse than Gorsuch.
Question from a Canadian, baffled/horrified by what’s going on south of us. Some of you must know Trump voters. What’s the deal with the birth control thing? Do the ‘deplorables’ just not use it at all? Or do they just not connect that they too with lose it/pay more if these guys get their way?
They want women barefoot and pregnant, so they can be controlled. They do not consider us full humans. They want us to play one role in society only–birthers and caretakers. They want to play while we pay. They want no competition for all the other jobs and careers and sports teams. They want to make sure that we can’t make any family without them as the head of it. They want our reproductive health to be compromised, so we are too weak to fight back. They fetishize women with stick bodies and fake breasts. They sexualize the idea of female weakness and attack our little girls. They want us to be as sick and broke as possible. It is the most age old, cross-cultural, disgustingly primal, and absolutely revolting ploy to keep women down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There also seems to be some hardcore anti-BC supporters who literally think the pill and IUD causes miscarriage/abortion or in their mind “murder” (just like the Duggars). I am curious about his guy though. I wikipedia’d him last night and he only has 2 kids which seems like a small number for someone who is vocal about not supporting BC.
But what about the women? I get the Christian Con dudes POV on this, but what about the average “Lady Trump” voter? None of them use birth control? They’re all Duggars? Or is the cognitive dissonance so bad they don’t think it will happen to them?
I think a lot is cognitive dissonance. I know plenty of white republican ladies who have used the pill and IUD and yet still voted (and probably still support) this Agent Orange and his choices. But I think in their mind nothing bad will happen to them. Its that me me me mentality. They think they’re white, Christian and married so they’re safe. They also don’t want to pay for others access and assume they can afford their own needs. The people I truly don’t get are the poor white women who voted for this guy and don’t have the money for BC or things like health insurance and food without social programs like Medicaid and Food Stamps. And these are the same people who seem to oppose abortion, seem to either not afford or forget BC and have kids that they can’t afford without government help. SMH.
A lot of them want it for themselves, but don’t want other people to have it (these are people who can pay for it privately). Similarly, there are stories from people who work in abortion clinics about women who protest there regularly, then, one day, sneak their daughter in for an abortion, and are back to protesting by the next week.
This SCOTUS pick is also anti right to die. It’s not only women who’ll lose rights (and, believe me, bigly, the focus of this pick is to overturn Roe v Wade), but also the terminally ill.
And yet these right to life, pro-life aka anti abortion hypocrites love the death penalty, yet hate that someone with terminal brain cancer can make their own decision when its the right time. Go figure.
Don’t forget that the right loves their GUNS!
When Pol Pot-belly starts a civil war (2.0), the guns and ammo will come out of the lockboxes. I’m so glad I love in CA, where there are 40 million people and many (despite appearances) gun owners.
rose ceremony? is this for real the title?
is he picking SCOTUS judges like he picks miss beauties?
He brought two finalists to Washington and then dissed one a la The Bachelor. A real d!ck move. Why put anyone through that? Simply for the theatrics of it and to distract from the Muslim ban debacle. He’s an @ss.
he sure knows how to make friends this guy. and is he supersquinty now?
America needs a huge paper bag to put over its head the next 4 years.
They should have declined to participate. Absolutely disgusting.
To be fair, from what I’ve read the other guy knew he wasn’t getting it but pretended he was headed to Washington so Trump could keep up the drama. In fact the dude just went two hours out of town and got a hotel or something. That could be even more disgusting than dragging him all the way in. TRUMP NEEDS SCOTUS RATINGS! HOW CAN WE DRAW THIS OUT AND THEN HE’LL TELL ONE OF THEM, “YOU’RE FIRED!”
The completely unnecessary theatrics by Orange Apocalypse really drive home the fact that he is not living in the same reality as the rest of the world. He’s truly mentally ill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The most affordable birth control is for the guy to keep it in his pants. How much do they like that? Birth control should be affordable and available
The one comforting thing is that he’d be replacing Scalia so at the end of the day it wouldn’t change much. I still think as a matter of principle the Democrats in the Senate need to be tough and block/filibuster this but we got gay marriage with Scalia on the court. It’s the next person who leaves that I’m worried about.
Apparently, there is a plan in the works to deport immigrants who have been living in the USA for awhile and use public assistance. Also, to kick them out of jobs and give those jobs to “real” Americans. This would ultimately end up in the SCOTUS.
http://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/trump-administration-circulates-more-draft-immigration-restrictions-focusing-on-protecting-us-jobs/2017/01/31/38529236-e741-11e6-80c2-30e57e57e05d_story.html?utm_term=.33e8a97c0887
Many of the jobs that immigrants perform are those that “real” Americans won’t do. So they will be shooting themselves in the foot.
The challenge here is, the guy is replacing Scalia, a reliable conservative. If the Dems fight this tooth and nail, they GOP congress may pass a rule saying that only a majority and not a supermajority (2/3) vote is needed.
Then, when Ginsburg (83) goes, the GOP can put in a real creep. I don’t think this is the time to filibuster- we have no cards in the hand right now and there’s too much to lose.
Can I just type a frustrated scream noise?
Aaaaaaaaaargh!!!!!!
Another question from a Canadian. Is it just me, or are the Dems always being outplayed here? Do they just refuse to get in the muck and want to stay clean and pious, or are they enablers because they’re too chicken to nut up and do something (ANYTHING) to be a real force of opposition? Because to me, it always seems like they are standing around with their proverbial d*ck in their hand while the Repubs run corrupt circles around them.
There’s more GOP’s than Dems, Layla. Unless one of them breaks ranks, there’s little chance of things going the Dem way. Moderates are rare and even rarer is a GOP that breaks ranks.
To everyone who feels like they aren’t doing enough right now as boots on the ground: Eventually the front lines are going to flag. It’s all so exhausting. It’s hard to keep up. We’ll all need people who are now resting, reading, coping and taking care of themselves to be fresh and ready in the days that come. So, do what you need to do and step in when you are up to it, because other people will need to step back for some respite. It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon.
Absolutely – it sounds like the protests are having some effect. Supposedly, they were going to issue an executive order this week regarding LGBTQ, but held off because of all the protests over immigration. Also, Trump was supposed to visit Harley Davidso in Milwaukee this week, but they told him not to come because they were expecting protests.
http://mindy-fischer-writer.com/2017/01/trump-scheduled-trip-cancelled-fears-protests/
The protests seem to be having an effect, but we will have to keep it up for the duration.
Gorsuch sounds like a strange guy. Someone posted his picture from the Columbia University yearbook on twitter and he has chosen a quotation to appear next to his name: “The illegal we do immediately, the unconstitutional takes a little longer.” – Henry Kissinger. What kind of person chooses a quote like that for their yearbook quote? What sort of weird preoccupations does this guy have?
https://twitter.com/BraddJaffy/status/826804880643915781/photo/1
Ugh. I didn’t see that about him. Sounds like a guy right up Pres Bannon’s alley. Ironic how a strict constructionist of the Constitution would say something like that – did he start loving the Constitution in law school?
That’s crazy…but my first instinct now is to fact check so that we don’t sink to the level of the fake news machine. It could be a hoax.
The time to filibuster is not right now. The Dems can’t stop this guy from being confirmed. It’s better they just let him through, then when another position opens up, they can fight tooth and nail (hopefully with a majority after the 2018 primaries). Gorsuch actually clerked under Kennedy, and while I’m not 100% thrilled with him, he was endorsed by Obama’s administration. He’s not going to overturn Roe vs. Wade, which is more important to me. He actually is qualified, and his appointment will put the court back to status quo before Scalia passed away. The Dems really need to be careful. 10 Dem seats are up in 2018 in states that voted for Trump. The GOP can use any type of filibuster against this pick to win those seats. Personally, I think they should just have a tough hearing, but just confirm him. Save the nuclear option for when one of the liberal justices go. Also, McConnell will never get rid of the filibuster because then the Republicans can’t use it in the future.
