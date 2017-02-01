Busy Philipps & Colin Hanks used to date in college, are super cute with each other

This is a story that has a lot of feel good elements and I wanted to cover it because it made me nostalgic. Busy Philipps was cohosting Live with Kelly, which is nice to hear because Kelly has predominantly had male guest co-hosts to date and I didn’t think they were even considering another woman. (I also question why the decision is taking so long and imagine it has something to do with Kelly’s ego, but that’s another topic.) Anyway Busy’s ex boyfriend from college, Colin Hanks (whom you probably know is Tom Hanks’ son), was the guest on the show. It’s not clear whether producers planned to put Busy and Colin together on the show ahead of this, but they did know ahead of time that Colin and Busy dated for years in college. Both are married with have kids but are still friendly with each other and are friends with each other’s spouses. They even go on vacation together with both of their families. On Live they talked about their relationship and even both said they were jerks for the way it ended.
Busy on her relationship with Colin
He was my college boyfriend. We went to Loyola Marymont University together in Los Angeles. We are very close friends now. His wife and I are very tight. He and my husband hang out. We go on vacation together. We dated for a long time actually. He’s real excited that I’m here.
Busy on how her her husband had to dig up the photos of her with Colin
They were printed out photos [in boxes]. I didn’t have time because of the SAG Awards to go through my photos and so I was on the plane yesterday and texted [him] to find the old photos of when Colin and I dated.
Kelly on how Mark shred her old photos with an ex
Do you know how different your husband is than my husband Mark? Our Marks are like night and day. My pictures were shredded. Mark, meeting me he was like ‘What is this a picture of your past and your ex?’ *makes shredding noise*
Kelly: why exactly did you break up? What did Busy do?
Busy: I was a jerk
Colin: I was too
Busy: We were young. We were babies. By the way it’s our 20 year friendship anniversary. We met 20 years ago.
Kelly: When you all go on vacation together do you ever look at each other and go ‘what could have been’?
Busy: No and we hang out a lot. I do have moments where I think like ‘how cool that we knew each other at this formative moments in our lives.’
Colin: We got our first television show the same week. We got our first movies within the same week. We were able to go through these really special moments in young actors’ lives together. Now we also get to do morning school drop off together.
Busy: Our kids are in the same school. We met when I was 18 and Colin was 19. It’s very nice.
[From Live with Kelly via E! Online]
I just want to say what I don’t think it’s healthy that Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos, is so jealous that he shredded her old photos. Maybe she’s exaggerating but it doesn’t sound like she is. Those are memories and all we had were printed photos from that time, I think that’s awful. That said, it asking a lot of a spouse to be ok with hanging out with your ex frequently. That can be hard to take, but it sounds like it happened organically with Colin and Busy’s spouses becoming friends and that they’re all cool with each other. Sometimes people can do that. It says a lot about someone who can be platonic friends with an ex.
Here’s the video. It’s tiny here I can’t figure out how to fix that but you can go full screen too.
I don’t believe Rita Wilson is his mother, it was Tom’s first wife. In any event, cute story!
Thanks fixed!
The way Kelly talks about Mark shredding pictures of her with any ex sounds consistent with his character. I suspect she has acquiesced to many unhealthy demands over the years.
So, I watched Live with Kelly for the first time in months and months (maybe even a year) the other day, and I noticed something was off with her. Every time the camera was panning away from her, the fake smile on her face instantaneously changed to a scowl or a complete b!tch face. I don’t know if it was her co-host, Scott Wolf? They did not look comfortable together… at all. I had secondhand embarrassment just watching the show. I could only watch for a little bit, it was that bad. It was the first time I really noticed how much of a moody witch she looks like. So, I would not be surprised if it comes out someday that she is wretched behind the scenes. Something about how her face completely changed in seconds makes me weirdly uncomfortable.
She kind of got torpedoed with her coworker leaving and no one telling her. I bet there’s more going on behind the scenes than her being a “moody witch.”
I saw a little bit of that, and while I didn’t notice what you were talking about, I thought that she and Wolf made a ridiculously bland pairing.
I needed this today. Thank you.
I like both of them separately (please don’t tell me he has any evil skeletons in his closet, lol) but I think I like them even more together. Very cute.
Not sure if Kelly meant literal shredding but I don’t think it’s that uncommon to want to get rid of photos of exes. My husband doesn’t care about my photos of me and my college ex but I’ll admit that while we were still just dating I had a fascination with his photo albums that included exes. I didn’t want to destroy them but I really didn’t like that he wanted to keep them. Irrational, I know.
As much as my fiancé loves me, he would never be that close with someone I was once intimate with, no matter how long ago. He is certainly friendly with my exes if we happen to see one out, but we would never go on vacation with any of them. Cool if they can, but I don’t think that’s the norm.
Yeah, my boyfriend is the same way, and I understand. He’s uncomfortable being around anyone I’ve been intimate with. I don’t blame him for that.
awwww Colin, teenage me loved him in Roswell.
Aaaah ME TOO! Came here to say this. I don’t see much from the rest of the cast besides Sheri Appleby. Michael was my boo in my head
@teacakes Love to see someone other than me and my BFF watched and loved roswell. ☺
@ellebee Michael was hot and Maria and him made a hot couple!! I wonder where the other guys are too… sigh…
Can we really take a morning talk show soundbyte so literally?
It’s nice to see this sort of ex relationship being covered. I’m still friendly with most of my exes and their spouses, and my husband and I are especially close with one ex and his family, and yes, we do go on vacation together. I know it’s not for everyone but I think it’s more common than many people realize and it’s nice to see it modeled by Busy and Colin.
Both Phillips and Hanks are adorable.
How do pronounce her name …..Bew-zee, Boo-see, Biz-ee ?
Biz-ee.
She was given the name “Elizabeth” when she was born, but an older sibling couldn’t pronounce it and said “Busy,” which stuck.
I know another woman with the same story, except she is called “Biffy.”
That’s a cute story!
Really like them! It’s weird at first to be so friendly with an ex or so I thought but I get along with my ex very well and still have coffee, dinner and arrange play dates with his daughter and my nieces. His wife was not happy at first but I think seeing our respect and love for each other has put her at ease…. I truly love him as a friend and have no romantic feelings for him at all. Getting for our double date now:)
Busy is in my top 5 for sure and always loved Hanks. I approve this former union <3
