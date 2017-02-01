Beyonce announces she’s pregnant with the greatest Instagram ever

Well, this explains why Beyonce has been suspiciously quiet for months. I mean, she’s always quiet when she wants to be quiet, but most of us thought she was plotting another surprise album or something like that. But no! BEYONCE IS KNOCKED UP.

WITH TWINS!!!!!!!!!!!!

And that Instagram is how she announced it. CB and I were just debating what it all meant. I think it’s very obvious that her vagine is a floral bouquet of wonder and all the peasants must get in formation and pray on these BEYSUS TWINS. Amen.

But seriously, Beyonce will one-up your band-aid baby any day of the week. It wasn’t that long ago when we were convinced that Bey and Jay wouldn’t go the distance. But they were plotting the whole time. Twins: the biggest wig snatch of all.

Celebrities at the Los Angeles Clippers game

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

  1. Kaiser says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    I JUST REALIZED SHE WAITED UNTIL BLACK HISTORY MONTH

    Reply
  2. tracking says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Weird pic. She looks like she stripped, then hopped on top of someone’s casket at a funeral. And damn this time, she made sure to show that belly! But here’s hoping she has a smooth pregnancy and all goes well.

    Reply
  3. Amelia says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Has it been confirmed it’s twins?
    Just because I initially read it as meaning they’ve been blessed in having two pregnancies – Blue being one, this one being the other.

    Reply
  4. Aims says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    I’m shocked ! I thought Blue would be an only child . Congrats to the Carters .

    Reply
  5. Hannah says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Congrats to Bey!
    Another two kids with whom North West won’t be playing with.

    Reply
  6. Mei says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    I bet the resident Pumpkin will get all up in a twitter rage if this eclipses any of his executive order BS.

    So good for them! If anyone else tried to announce a pregnancy this way there would be a whole lot of side-eye for such a gratuitous post. I do wonder how much time and effort they spent on this shoot, she does look like a (beautiful) mannequin.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      February 1, 2017 at 4:27 pm

      He will probably be angry that this upstaged his acknowledgment that there is a Black History Month – he sat with Ben Carson and everything! – but he has bigger problems with Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski turning on DeVoes. Pence will have to leave his side for a few minutes to go vote and who’ll help him with the binders and pens while he’s gone?

      Reply
  7. Scar says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    OMG!!!! I am beyond snatched. This queen just snatched my wig from my skill and left me edgeless and bald. How dare you Beyoncé?! How dare you just drop that photo from nowhere?! Bitch what about my Coachella tickets?!. Slayyyyyyyyy
    OH God you guys I think I’m gonna die from happiness. This bitch just kicked off the black history month with this. It’s like she smelled the gloom and decided to bless my ugly cold heart. Bitch just kdbxkjjxnnjjxndgjdndvdjd I’m really gonna die you guys. Beyoncé just blessed my month. oh God.
    on a more serious note, this is how to do it, you work on your marriage before having another baby. band-aid babies do more harm than good. I bet Blue is elated
    any takes on the names. I’m thinking Brooklyn and Houston. or

    Reply
  8. Leslieknop says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    I’m so happy for them

    However, if it wasn’t Beyoncé in the photo this would be in a “bad maternity pictures” click bait article

    Reply
  9. Jenns says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    So Orange Cheeto is president and Beyonce is pregnant with twins? The day after the election, she knew what she needed to do. . BEYONCE’S TWINS WILL SAVE US!

    Reply
  10. KiddVicious says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Congratulations!

    Why blue panties and pink-ish bra? Boy and girl?????

    Reply
  11. Bahare says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Hopefully things will go well and it’s nice to get good news. But does anyone think that the reveal timing has anything to do with the upcoming grammys?

    Reply
  12. Crox says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Congrats! And a lovely pic.

    Do you think this is the reason why Kim K is posting messages about trying to get pregnant?

    Reply
  13. Matahari says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Greatest Instagram EVER? Really? It’s awkward and tacky to me.

    Reply
  14. Brandi says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    I don’t even follow Beyonce but I love this pic. I think it is glorious and beautiful and looks like a dream!!

    Reply
  15. Rapunzel says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Cue pillow baby theorists. If the Clooney’s have twins too, this will be a celebrity baby twin off.

    Reply
  16. Guesto says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    I don’t get it. Why is she so special?

    Good for her, I guess, but that instagram pic is all shades of tacky, and if anyone else had announced a pregnancy with the same pic, they’d have been roundly and quite rightly eye-rolled on here.

    Reply
    • Scar says:
      February 1, 2017 at 5:07 pm

      Uhmmmm she’s special cos she’s Beyoncé: a hardworking and talented woman who minds her business and is always nice. Damn girl let her leave. any other pic but that one and you’d be accusing her of faking her pregnancy and trying to be too perfect. Chica posted the most relatable photo and you still find a problem with it.
      Where’s your “congratulations ” at least have the grace to offer von grays before asking why she’s special and well liked.
      I know this is celebitchy but it’s comments like this and those other ones on the Jennifer Aniston, Duchess Kate, Gwyneth paltrow and K-Stew’s threads that make me stay the hell away

      Reply
    • Agnes's Mom says:
      February 1, 2017 at 6:14 pm

      I so agree with you. I don’t get why she is special. She sounds like a caterwaller hitting high notes, and the melody never seems to go with the words to her songs. Her dancing and choreography aren’t usually special, not knocking her, I just don’t get it. I hope she has a healthy preganancy. I just don’t understand this being the end all-be all for some people. To each their own, I suppose.

      Reply
  17. Snowpea says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    That pic is straight outta some crazy 1990′s shot done in a suburban photo studio. WTAF? Plus since nobody believed she was preggers last time, she’s gone all out to show that belly (which actually looks preggers for reals IMHO).

    Reply
    • Peeking in says:
      February 1, 2017 at 5:14 pm

      There were pics of her belly last time, though. People chose to ignore them. Like the one at the beach where she was wearing a bikini.

      Reply
      • artistsnow says:
        February 1, 2017 at 5:55 pm

        She ARCHED her back at the beach and was on steroids. And it was the ONLY photo.

        IF Beyonce managed to grow her babies in her belly this time, that is fantastic for her. But IF she is LYING to us again…..that’s a horse of a different color.

        She LOOKS pregnant, so for now, I am going to believe her words. Congrats Bey!!

      • Hellnaw says:
        February 1, 2017 at 7:17 pm

        Pleased for Beyonce and her family. Can’t believe there are people still running around with that crazy fake pregnancy theory when there are pictures and footage of pregnant Beyonce. People like @artistsnow say she was on steroids to look pregnant. I’ve had courses of oral steroids as a last resort and steroid bloat does not make you look like this: https://goo.gl/PQaaY. You get moon face and an unhealthy puffiness. It’s also very risky to be on this medication with its myriad side-effects. It does not make sense that Beyonce would take serious medical risks to avoid pregnancy for vanity’s sake, and go on to take medication that…distorts her body. The woman carried her first baby to full term while you were busy with your bizarre fanfic. She’s having two more. Good for her!

  18. Jayna says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Good for them. Great pic.

    Bul Pharrell and his wife Helen triple-upped everybody. Helen had triplets a few days ago. Now, that’s a big deal. I can’t even imagine having triplets.

    Reply
  19. Jess says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    That picture is so awful that it’s amazing! I can’t make sense of it, the mismatched lingerie, the green veil, and just throw some funeral arrangements in there, yeah! Good for them though, twins! Crazy.

    Reply
  20. Moneypenny says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Happy for them. I saw her last tour and really seems very sweet. Blue and my daughter are 2 months apart and now my future daughter and twinsies will be months apart!

    I assume the whole “the world is ending, Emperor Cheeto is Satan incarnate” thing influences this being the greatest Instagram ever.

    Reply
  21. Lightpurple says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Red Wine and Green Hornet

    Reply
  22. Bee says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    This might just go down as the tackiest Instagram ever. Congrats and all, but sheesh, the visuals are just so…..ugh. I’m enjoying the fact that clearly so much effort went into the creation of this “masterpiece”. It’ll be remembered, I’ll give them that!

    Reply
  23. reg says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    They pulled the frozen sperm from freezer and found another surrogate…

    Reply
  24. Lucy says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Personally, I am more than 100% okay with Beyoncé reproducing. And that picture is absolutely wonderful, in all its…eccentricity, let’s say. Congrats to her and Jay!!!

    Reply
  25. Hehehe says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    She looks content

    Reply
  26. Jenny says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Happy for them, but can’t help but think that that is truly the ugliest pregnancy announcement photo ever. Why would you do that to not only yourself but your poor unborn kid/s/? Maybe it’s just my haughty European sensibilities who are offended at all the funeral-like flowers surrounding her growing womb? ;-)

    Reply
  27. Ayra. says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Y’all know that Wendy Williams gif where she pulls off her wig in an excessively dramatic fashion? That was me. I was so snatched. I honestly did not expect it, let alone TWINS.

    Reply
  28. Slowsnow says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Virgin Mary on acid. This is the ugliest thing I have ever seen to announce babies.
    I love it.

    Reply
  29. Chinoiserie says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    The lingerie is a bit strange choice since the babies will see this one day presumably. And the flowers look a little funeral type like some have said. But I still like the photo and expecially the veil.

    Reply
  30. Shambles says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Weyyuuuulll….
    I’m glad they got their shit together, I guess. Good for them. That photo is ridiculous, like… I am the Virgin Mother levels of ridiculousness… but it’s Beyoncé, so whatever.

    Reply
  31. kimbers says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Wow that is a hilarious picture….the styling was so dollarstore i love it…we’ve all had to make a dollar store gift bag look like a million bucks . . Bey is no different…she even has our stretch mark thighs ladies! =]

    Reply
  32. kri says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    You do you,Bey cause NO ONE else can. All blessings to you and yr family. SHE MADE LEMONADE,PEOPLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  33. kri says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Also that pic,color scheme,flowers and outfit colors are in the vid for Formation…

    Reply
  34. Paisley says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    I am so very happy and excited! Can’t think of any better news than this, and to have twins! I’ll be looking every day for updates. The pic she posted is so beautiful. It’s the prettiest picture I have ever seen of a celebrity. She is just the most perfect person I can think of. Wonder what beautiful names they will call their children. Congrats!!

    Reply
  35. Holly Wouldn't says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Sorrynotsorry, but I always find it selfish when people bring babies into already-unstable relationships. It’s not fair to the children.

    Reply
  36. xo says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Congratulations to them. She is off her game with that photo, though. It’s ridiculous.

    Reply

