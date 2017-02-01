Beyonce announces she’s pregnant with the greatest Instagram ever

Well, this explains why Beyonce has been suspiciously quiet for months. I mean, she’s always quiet when she wants to be quiet, but most of us thought she was plotting another surprise album or something like that. But no! BEYONCE IS KNOCKED UP.
WITH TWINS!!!!!!!!!!!!
And that Instagram is how she announced it. CB and I were just debating what it all meant. I think it’s very obvious that her vagine is a floral bouquet of wonder and all the peasants must get in formation and pray on these BEYSUS TWINS. Amen.
But seriously, Beyonce will one-up your band-aid baby any day of the week. It wasn’t that long ago when we were convinced that Bey and Jay wouldn’t go the distance. But they were plotting the whole time. Twins: the biggest wig snatch of all.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I JUST REALIZED SHE WAITED UNTIL BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, I thought I was the only one who thought that wasn’t a coincidence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything Bey does is deliberate. This is why I am in awe of Virgos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Queen Bey knows how to make the most out of every statement. The timing is too good to be coincidence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That pic is sump’n else, but congrats to the Carters!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That pic Is people of wal mart chic!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Any one else getting a “Glamour shot” “pic you get at the mall” vibe?? But anyway, happy for them. I think she has had a miscarriage before, so its understandable that they would wait, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aaaaah, all the better for the timing! Lemonade was a beautiful example of concept art, I thought — now Bey has gone herself one better…with CONCEPTION art! Thumbs up amd big congrats to the Carters!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You said conception art 😂🙌🏼😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That pics is also to stop the rumors of another pillow pregnancy. See, look at my stomach. I’m actually pregnant, no surrogate
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking the same thing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because there’s no way to photoshop that in…. right?
She showed her stomach in a bikini pic with the first one, and she did look pregnant (it was before the infamous collapsing belly). Maybe she eats a big pasta meal before taking those pictures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is awesome!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That she did. Last year was Lemonade this year is twins. Hashtag blessed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weird pic. She looks like she stripped, then hopped on top of someone’s casket at a funeral. And damn this time, she made sure to show that belly! But here’s hoping she has a smooth pregnancy and all goes well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha def looks like a casket with those funeral wreaths 😳
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes it does! Can’t unsee it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So not a Kimye “wall of flowers” production. I applaud her and her restraint.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has it been confirmed it’s twins?
Just because I initially read it as meaning they’ve been blessed in having two pregnancies – Blue being one, this one being the other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think family “growing by two” does mean twins.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“…our family will be growing by TWO”
That means two more are coming! Good for them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oops! Completely skimmed that bit 😅
My bad. Guess that’s confirmed then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her mother also confirmed its twins on her IG.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m shocked ! I thought Blue would be an only child . Congrats to the Carters .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats to Bey!
Another two kids with whom North West won’t be playing with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet the resident Pumpkin will get all up in a twitter rage if this eclipses any of his executive order BS.
So good for them! If anyone else tried to announce a pregnancy this way there would be a whole lot of side-eye for such a gratuitous post. I do wonder how much time and effort they spent on this shoot, she does look like a (beautiful) mannequin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He will probably be angry that this upstaged his acknowledgment that there is a Black History Month – he sat with Ben Carson and everything! – but he has bigger problems with Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski turning on DeVoes. Pence will have to leave his side for a few minutes to go vote and who’ll help him with the binders and pens while he’s gone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG!!!! I am beyond snatched. This queen just snatched my wig from my skill and left me edgeless and bald. How dare you Beyoncé?! How dare you just drop that photo from nowhere?! Bitch what about my Coachella tickets?!. Slayyyyyyyyy
OH God you guys I think I’m gonna die from happiness. This bitch just kicked off the black history month with this. It’s like she smelled the gloom and decided to bless my ugly cold heart. Bitch just kdbxkjjxnnjjxndgjdndvdjd I’m really gonna die you guys. Beyoncé just blessed my month. oh God.
on a more serious note, this is how to do it, you work on your marriage before having another baby. band-aid babies do more harm than good. I bet Blue is elated
any takes on the names. I’m thinking Brooklyn and Houston. or
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is my favorite response.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree! Scar, your happiness just leaps off the screen and is wonderful to see:)
Congrats to the expecting family-good health and best wishes to all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m thinking Green and Yellow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I here for Scar!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Scar
I am in love with your post right now. This is so nice to see after such a hard, HARD past couple of weeks. I wish Bey and her family nothing, but love, love, love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so happy for them
However, if it wasn’t Beyoncé in the photo this would be in a “bad maternity pictures” click bait article
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s exactly what I thought! It looks incredibly tacky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s my impression. This looks tacky- these flowers and colors and that veil the color of vomit. I thought she had style
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like ‘People of Walmart’ levels of tackiness…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, if this showed up in my Facebook feed from one of my friends, I would roll my eyes so hard! Plus have major second-hand embarrassment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this is to shut down all the “fake” pregnancy stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh it so would.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha ha one of my girlfriends describes this as ‘peak ratchet’.
It’s like they bought the deluxe package at sears photo studio.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So Orange Cheeto is president and Beyonce is pregnant with twins? The day after the election, she knew what she needed to do. . BEYONCE’S TWINS WILL SAVE US!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations!
Why blue panties and pink-ish bra? Boy and girl?????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oooh maybe! I was theorising this morning it would be boy/girl twins (as we know all these celebrities aren’t having twins naturally so why not choose?) and now you’ve made me wonder even more….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe. I didn’t think of that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good call, I didn’t think about that! Now I’m scared the weird funeral arrangements might be in honor of one she lost and I feel like a jerk for my earlier comments!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hopefully things will go well and it’s nice to get good news. But does anyone think that the reveal timing has anything to do with the upcoming grammys?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I think it has EVERYTHING to do with the upcoming Grammy’s and her rumoured performance with Adele…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats! And a lovely pic.
Do you think this is the reason why Kim K is posting messages about trying to get pregnant?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait, what? Not that I want to think about Ms Kardashian West’s womb but… didn’t she hate being pregnant? Twice?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ BAHARE The voting period for the Grammys has already ended weeks ago which means the winners are already decided and I don’t think she will purposely get pregnant just because of an award she’s won twenty times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she’ll get pregnant again. She spent SOOO much money on plastic surgery after Saint…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Greatest Instagram EVER? Really? It’s awkward and tacky to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know, I’m actually related to Mata Hari. She would have been all over this instagram, what you call tacky was totally her thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
omg that is a hell of a relation, @Wilma!!!!!wow
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t even follow Beyonce but I love this pic. I think it is glorious and beautiful and looks like a dream!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cue pillow baby theorists. If the Clooney’s have twins too, this will be a celebrity baby twin off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, I want nothing more than a twin off to distract me from politics
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get it. Why is she so special?
Good for her, I guess, but that instagram pic is all shades of tacky, and if anyone else had announced a pregnancy with the same pic, they’d have been roundly and quite rightly eye-rolled on here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uhmmmm she’s special cos she’s Beyoncé: a hardworking and talented woman who minds her business and is always nice. Damn girl let her leave. any other pic but that one and you’d be accusing her of faking her pregnancy and trying to be too perfect. Chica posted the most relatable photo and you still find a problem with it.
Where’s your “congratulations ” at least have the grace to offer von grays before asking why she’s special and well liked.
I know this is celebitchy but it’s comments like this and those other ones on the Jennifer Aniston, Duchess Kate, Gwyneth paltrow and K-Stew’s threads that make me stay the hell away
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you Scar +1,000
If the celeb isn’t President Cheeto, Woody Allen, Casey Affleck, Roman Polanski, Mel Gibson or Nate Parker, etc. (you get the picture) I say no need to be negative and rip them apart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not everybody is a Stan and they are just as entitled to express their opinion as those who are, nobody is being ‘ripped to pieces’ her, just expressing confusion at the blind adoration they do not share.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I so agree with you. I don’t get why she is special. She sounds like a caterwaller hitting high notes, and the melody never seems to go with the words to her songs. Her dancing and choreography aren’t usually special, not knocking her, I just don’t get it. I hope she has a healthy preganancy. I just don’t understand this being the end all-be all for some people. To each their own, I suppose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, we don’t ALL have to like her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That pic is straight outta some crazy 1990′s shot done in a suburban photo studio. WTAF? Plus since nobody believed she was preggers last time, she’s gone all out to show that belly (which actually looks preggers for reals IMHO).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There were pics of her belly last time, though. People chose to ignore them. Like the one at the beach where she was wearing a bikini.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She ARCHED her back at the beach and was on steroids. And it was the ONLY photo.
IF Beyonce managed to grow her babies in her belly this time, that is fantastic for her. But IF she is LYING to us again…..that’s a horse of a different color.
She LOOKS pregnant, so for now, I am going to believe her words. Congrats Bey!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pleased for Beyonce and her family. Can’t believe there are people still running around with that crazy fake pregnancy theory when there are pictures and footage of pregnant Beyonce. People like @artistsnow say she was on steroids to look pregnant. I’ve had courses of oral steroids as a last resort and steroid bloat does not make you look like this: https://goo.gl/PQaaY. You get moon face and an unhealthy puffiness. It’s also very risky to be on this medication with its myriad side-effects. It does not make sense that Beyonce would take serious medical risks to avoid pregnancy for vanity’s sake, and go on to take medication that…distorts her body. The woman carried her first baby to full term while you were busy with your bizarre fanfic. She’s having two more. Good for her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for them. Great pic.
Bul Pharrell and his wife Helen triple-upped everybody. Helen had triplets a few days ago. Now, that’s a big deal. I can’t even imagine having triplets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thought of giving birth to triplets- especially as a first pregnancy- that’s something I’d hope to not go through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That picture is so awful that it’s amazing! I can’t make sense of it, the mismatched lingerie, the green veil, and just throw some funeral arrangements in there, yeah! Good for them though, twins! Crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you! I was beginning to think I was the only one that the pix screamed funeral arrangements there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts exactly. It’s insane and I’m HERE FOR ALL OF IT. Congrats, Carters!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. And not even a fresh or well-designed funeral arrangement at that. Just a hodgepodge of leftover flowers and greenery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cemetery glam
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol😂😂😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy for them. I saw her last tour and really seems very sweet. Blue and my daughter are 2 months apart and now my future daughter and twinsies will be months apart!
I assume the whole “the world is ending, Emperor Cheeto is Satan incarnate” thing influences this being the greatest Instagram ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Red Wine and Green Hornet
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This might just go down as the tackiest Instagram ever. Congrats and all, but sheesh, the visuals are just so…..ugh. I’m enjoying the fact that clearly so much effort went into the creation of this “masterpiece”. It’ll be remembered, I’ll give them that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They pulled the frozen sperm from freezer and found another surrogate…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Personally, I am more than 100% okay with Beyoncé reproducing. And that picture is absolutely wonderful, in all its…eccentricity, let’s say. Congrats to her and Jay!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks content
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy for them, but can’t help but think that that is truly the ugliest pregnancy announcement photo ever. Why would you do that to not only yourself but your poor unborn kid/s/? Maybe it’s just my haughty European sensibilities who are offended at all the funeral-like flowers surrounding her growing womb?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Y’all know that Wendy Williams gif where she pulls off her wig in an excessively dramatic fashion? That was me. I was so snatched. I honestly did not expect it, let alone TWINS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Virgin Mary on acid. This is the ugliest thing I have ever seen to announce babies.
I love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The lingerie is a bit strange choice since the babies will see this one day presumably. And the flowers look a little funeral type like some have said. But I still like the photo and expecially the veil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think that would be any type of problem for those babies, since they’ll see her and millions of other women in bikinis at beaches throughout their childhoods and adulthoods too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weyyuuuulll….
I’m glad they got their shit together, I guess. Good for them. That photo is ridiculous, like… I am the Virgin Mother levels of ridiculousness… but it’s Beyoncé, so whatever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow that is a hilarious picture….the styling was so dollarstore i love it…we’ve all had to make a dollar store gift bag look like a million bucks . . Bey is no different…she even has our stretch mark thighs ladies! =]
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You do you,Bey cause NO ONE else can. All blessings to you and yr family. SHE MADE LEMONADE,PEOPLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also that pic,color scheme,flowers and outfit colors are in the vid for Formation…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so very happy and excited! Can’t think of any better news than this, and to have twins! I’ll be looking every day for updates. The pic she posted is so beautiful. It’s the prettiest picture I have ever seen of a celebrity. She is just the most perfect person I can think of. Wonder what beautiful names they will call their children. Congrats!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorrynotsorry, but I always find it selfish when people bring babies into already-unstable relationships. It’s not fair to the children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t disagree with you
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations to them. She is off her game with that photo, though. It’s ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse