Scarlett Johansson ‘has a habit of falling for a guy & moving really fast’

A week ago, we learned that Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac had separated and would likely be headed towards divorce. The news wasn’t some huge bombshell – they didn’t seem to have anything in common, Scarlett didn’t seem happy living in Paris and their whole relationship just seemed like one giant question mark. That being said, no one expected much drama from the split. Hours after People Magazine confirmed their separation, Romain and ScarJo were photographed together at some event, and they looked chummy and happy. So what really went down behind-the-scenes? First off, Us Weekly’s “insider” dished last week:
“Scarlett initiated splitting up and made the decision,” the insider tells Us, explaining that “she felt like they didn’t have much in common as far as lifestyle.” Differences aside though, the exes “have an amicable relationship” and plan to co-parent their 2-year-old daughter, Rose, the insider tells Us. ”She feels blessed to have a daughter,” the source adds.
Which is pretty much what I assumed anyway – Scarlett was done and she called it quits, but there are no hard feelings and she’ll always care about Romain because they have a daughter together. So what else is there to say? People Mag has a new piece about how ScarJo moves through men:
“Scarlett has a habit of falling for a guy and moving really fast,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She has intense relationships,” the insider notes of Johansson.
“I’ve been expecting this for some time,” says a source in Dauriac’s circle. “Romain and Scarlett never made sense to me. They aren’t equal. There’s always been something wrong with this picture.”
Does Scarlett move fast? That quote made me think of her crazy relationship with Sean Penn several years ago. It felt like she was really into him (or really into ham, dealer’s choice) and it was super-intense and passionate and then… it was over. I don’t think it’s so much that Scarlett moves fast as she moves on quickly, you know? I think when she’s done with someone, she’s done and she’s ready for the next guy. So is Scarlett a man-eater or does she just want that reputation?
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
“or really into ham, dealer’s choice”
LOL
I heard they broke up because she wanted to move back to the States and dedicate herself to helping victims of the Bowling Green Massacre.
I really admire that.
Haha.
I heard she died in the masscere! #RIPScarJo #PrayForBowlingGreen #AlwaysForget #NeverRemember
Me too, except replace guy with Dog.
This! Dogs before hogs any day.
Maybe now he will slow down, after two divorces.
Sounds immature. They were dating for several years, why is it after having a child they realise they aren’t a good fit? What happened during their dating years then? Are some people that desperate for a child they rather go through with having one instead of waiting for a better match to minimise the chances of a break-up?
Who cares about Scarlett’s penchant for moving on quickly when there’s a child involved? If you have a child with somebody, especially with somebody who’s not even from your country, you think twice before breaking things off. They have a business in Paris too so how do you co-parent a toddler when each remain in their own country? It’s clear all these American celebs that find love in France (or Europe however you look at it), are only temporarily into the idea of overturning their whole life for Love and then they move back and pick up their lives as if they didn’t just bring a child into this whole mess (however amicable the separation, custody can turn nasty).
Didn’t Natalie Portman rave about Paris before running back to the US too? Some of these people live too much in a fantasy world, it distorts reality. I guess they have the money to live that way and to pay for the court when custody turns nasty.
“Are some people that desperate for a child they rather go through with having one instead of waiting for a better match to minimise the chances of a break-up?”
Sadly, yes.
If she is a man-eater and likes it, what is the problem? Scarlett is free to do whatever she wants.
ITA why are women STILL labeled with this bullcrap?
Maybe she is just trying to figure it out – like the rest of us. It’s sad that they split because there is a child involved – but it’s great that they are being grownups about it. ASIDE: I can’t get over how different he looks with and without hair.
