Scarlett Johansson ‘has a habit of falling for a guy & moving really fast’

A week ago, we learned that Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac had separated and would likely be headed towards divorce. The news wasn’t some huge bombshell – they didn’t seem to have anything in common, Scarlett didn’t seem happy living in Paris and their whole relationship just seemed like one giant question mark. That being said, no one expected much drama from the split. Hours after People Magazine confirmed their separation, Romain and ScarJo were photographed together at some event, and they looked chummy and happy. So what really went down behind-the-scenes? First off, Us Weekly’s “insider” dished last week:

“Scarlett initiated splitting up and made the decision,” the insider tells Us, explaining that “she felt like they didn’t have much in common as far as lifestyle.” Differences aside though, the exes “have an amicable relationship” and plan to co-parent their 2-year-old daughter, Rose, the insider tells Us. ”She feels blessed to have a daughter,” the source adds.

[From Us Weekly]

Which is pretty much what I assumed anyway – Scarlett was done and she called it quits, but there are no hard feelings and she’ll always care about Romain because they have a daughter together. So what else is there to say? People Mag has a new piece about how ScarJo moves through men:

“Scarlett has a habit of falling for a guy and moving really fast,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She has intense relationships,” the insider notes of Johansson. “I’ve been expecting this for some time,” says a source in Dauriac’s circle. “Romain and Scarlett never made sense to me. They aren’t equal. There’s always been something wrong with this picture.”

[From People]

Does Scarlett move fast? That quote made me think of her crazy relationship with Sean Penn several years ago. It felt like she was really into him (or really into ham, dealer’s choice) and it was super-intense and passionate and then… it was over. I don’t think it’s so much that Scarlett moves fast as she moves on quickly, you know? I think when she’s done with someone, she’s done and she’s ready for the next guy. So is Scarlett a man-eater or does she just want that reputation?