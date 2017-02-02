Matthew McConaughey: It’s time for us to ‘embrace’ President Trump

Can we cancel Matthew McConaughey? I think we might need to. I’ve never thought of Matthew as a very politically active guy either way – he’s a white guy from Texas, so I assumed that his political leanings would fit into that demographic, although he’s also married to an immigrant and he likes to get high and play the bongos naked, which screams “Democrat” to me. So maybe it could have gone either way. Matthew is currently promoting Gold, and he sat down for an interview with BBC One’s Andrew Marr. No one knows exactly when this interview took place, but Matthew does make a reference to what was seen during the inauguration, so I think the interview was probably conducted in the days immediately post-inauguration, likely early last week. It probably came after the Women’s Marches too. Just keep that in mind.
First, Marr asked if Gold was about “redneck America sticking one up to the snotty East Coast elites.” Which is a stupid question in general. Then Marr asked if Matthew thought Hollywood should give Emperor Baby Fists a “break.” This is what Matthew said:
“Well, they don’t have a choice now. He’s our president. And it’s very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time as we’ve had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years. So even those who may strongly disagree with his principles or the things he’s said and done – which is another thing we’ll see, what he does compared to what he’s said – um, no matter how much you disagreed along the way, it’s time to think about how constructive can you be, because he’s our president for the next four years, at least.
Nope. It’s time to think about how constructive you can be for The Resistance. Because he’s not going to be our president for the next four years and the sooner people realize that a fascist madman is at the helm of our republic, the sooner we can all start working together to defeat him. Even if McConaughey didn’t give this interview following Trump’s Muslim Ban, MM still saw and heard everything Trump said and promised throughout the campaign. The “give him a chance” people make me sick. Trump used up all of his “chances” during the election and no one believed that he would really implement the lunatic, fascistic policies that he promoted. Well, here we are. Gear up.
Oh man.
Just to add my point of view from UK, Marr on BBC is inviting a long string of fascist-type people on his show, he had Farage countless times there, Marine LePen, etc etc.
So it’s no good when someone appears there and they are allowed to spout their ‘preachings’ (Labour leader Corbyn was invited too but was really, really interrupted a lot)
omg yes, why are they giving these people a voice? we don’t need that.
Isnt Andrew Marr the one who is famous for scoffing at his guests ard riding them hard? Maybe I’m confusing him for someone else but I podcast this BBC show called HardTalk and I think I’ve heard him host. If so, he is incredibly tough and exactly the kind of host I would want interviewing Trump and Brexit supporters.
@ell
I think the Brexit Broadcasting Channel has veered into Fox News territory, that is why we have to stomach all those unsavoury characters spouting their hateful bile.
Farage yesterday wanted to publish all the names of MPs who had voted against the art. 50 bill in a “enemy of the people official list”.
This is Hitler’s sort of stuff, no way around that.
@ramona
He hasn’t challenged a single one of those far right wing ones. He has basically half destroyed/provoked Corbyn and Sturgeon, so I guess he is tough only on some people.
Silverunicorn, the Guardian has already published a list of the 50 MPs, they usually do for an important vote like this, . Farage is just mouthing off in his usual vile way.
When they published the list of MPs who voted for the tuition fee rise, I found out my mp was there, I didn’t vote for her in the last election. The one I voted instead was against this bill.
I’ve moved since the last election and it looks like my new mp voted for the bill. I’ll be contacting him to find out why, in a Remain-voting area of London, he did that and what he proposes to do to make sure Mayhem doesn’t make a mess of everything.
The BBC don’t want to lose their licence, so they’re going straight Right Wing, I think. I was gobsmacked when one of their reporters was asking Milliband about how great it was to have May be the first foreign leader to meet Trump.
Blech.
At least my MP didn’t vote to trigger Article 50. Small mercies. I do need to get out of Britain though. I’d rather be in the EU than out of it.
Andrew Marr has really just become a stenographer for power, hasn’t he? I don’t bother with his show any more.
He needs to eat a big bowl of STFU.
Hahaha. Thank you for that little laugh. Haven’t been able to keep up with CB lately. Only quick lurking. All you C-beechas are great. Stay the course Kaiser great work.
#Resist
This is NOT alright alright alright. #Resist
Allwrong Allwrong Allwrong…
Brilliant Justjj.
alt.right, alt.right, alt.right (stolen from a forgotten online source)
Since when did living in a democracy mean deferring to the president? “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves. – Abraham Lincoln” (you know, that guy who is doing a great job, who is getting recognised more and more)
I know. I wish he hadn’t said that.
Another one bites the dust.
And to think some amazing woman immortalized Wooderson at the march, holding a protest sign that said, “Women deserve all rights, all rights, all rights.”
F*cker.
I almost feel bad for MM. ALMOST…. Look Trump has been awful throughout his entire campaign, so there is really no excuse for saying we should EMBRACE him.
That said, the wording MM used sort of sounds like “hey, we know what he has said…but we don’t know whether that is really what he will DO”. There were, sadly, many people who erroneously thought that all that talk was for votes and that he would simmer waaaaaaaaaaaaaay down once in office. Unfortunately, they were wrong and so far he has actually done worse than I thought was possible and I was already terrified.
This interview may have been conducted in that tiny moment post-inauguration, and PRE all the horrors, appointments and executive orders.
Maybe MM was hoping that Trump wasn’t going to be so bad. (Though that is such a stretch)
Ok, I admit it…I am a fan of MM and want to grasp at straws so I don’t have to hate him. But it just won’t work.
Sigh……another one bites the dust, indeed.
Yes. That explains my thoughts pretty well. Even though I ALWAYS hated Trump and his views, I’m embarrassed to say that 12-13 days ago I was still desperately clinging to the hope that SURELY this idiot wasn’t going to try to actually DO the absurdities outlined in his campaign or if he did there would be sufficient checks and balances in the government to keep him constrained. This prior naïveté has been demolished. Eyes are wide open now.
he means no harm but he’s a bimbo.Especially with his swarthy “illegal immigrant” wife, or at least that’s how the trump administration will see her and their babies.
I thought he was smart enough to avoid responding. He was on a talk show once and a question was posed about Texas independence. He just laughed off the question. If he wanted to stay apolitical, he should have just said, “No comment.” Now he just sounds like Jon Stewart.
Just like Tom Brady, another men married to an immigrant who has absolutely no clue.
Much like Trump himself who married immigrants
Women as property: check.
And what makes it worst is that she is actually part black and indigenous Brazilian unlike Gisele who is white. You would think seeing as his wife and kids are the very people this psycho President wants to hurt would make MM be against Trump. But MM would not be the first racist ( because yes, anyone who stands with Trump is a racist) to get with a PoC.
He probably thinks that if he “acts white” his family won’t be affected.
I am appalled by this behaviour. Their wives should kick them out.
dont forget Nicole Kidman…. a child of dual citizen ship who still has strong ties to a foreign nation and should understand the issues that Trump ran on, xenophobia being one, and her asking for us to support our president…. FCK OUTTA HERE
New rule: If you are a rich, white, celebrity… STFU about embracing and accepting things.
Guess what ? Even white and Rich people are entitled to their opinion and have every right to express it ? STFU because someone is white ? Really? And you wonder why / how Trump got elected ?
@BB Not today Satan, not today…
I didn’t read that as McConaughey saying ‘embrace him (and all his idea’s) I read that as saying, “he’s here, it’s done, now lets try and do something constructive for as long as we’re stuck with him,” problem with that statement is it possible to to something constructive when the only really constructive thing is to campaign to get this appalling human being out of office?
That’s kinda how I took it, too. I don’t feel particularly inclined to give McConaughey a pass because I don’t really like him but I get the sense that he was coming from a place of denial, as in thinking we (the people and Congress) might still be able to treats this as a semi-normal presidency and possibly be able to keep him in check. His response might be different today after all that’s happened just in the last couple days. Maybe not. Who knows.
That’s how I read it too. Absolutely not “embrace Trump.” Very cautious lets see what he does compared to what he said he’d do. (Hoping he was more talk than action IMO.) Then be constructive. Very mild statements but certainly not backing Trump.
Let me assure you of one thing. There are plenty of white males in Texas that despise Trump. In my wide circle of friends, family and acquaintances I had exactly one distant idiot relative voting for him.
That’s not what I am getting from this. If he was really in opossition he would say WE instead of THEM and I instead of YOU
Oop. There it is. With you all the way SM. Choice of pronouns is always relevant. Adding McIcanneverspellhisf-ckingnameright to my CANCELLED list.
Absolutely concur!
Nope nope nope. Ain’t nobody got anytime for some pussyfooting bullshit, if a mfer isn’t firmly against Trump than fuck them. I hope MM movie bombs.
Sorry Matt has no right to tell people to accept Trump and the people are doing something constructive, they are protesting his orange ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s like an oblivious relative telling you to make nice and “just try” with your abusive parent or spouse. You can’t expect reasonable behaviour because you’re not dealing with a reasonable person. But he doesn’t know that and can stay chill because he doesn’t have to deal with them as this BS won’t affect him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
also jinni, V4real
As I said in my original post, “The problem with that statement is it possible to to something constructive when the only really constructive thing is to campaign to get this appalling human being out of office?”
Yes I am well aware people are fighting, I’ve been signing petitions, writing to my MP and Marching to keep the Tangerine Troll out of my country, I don’t see what else to do but protest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. I don’t think the quote is as bad as the write-up makes it out to be. I don’t have an issue with his quote except he seems to be assuming that many of the people resisting Trump are behaving in a destructive way. Other than a few anarchists that rioted in Seattle right after Trump’s win and the brainiacs last night in Berkley, I don’t think the resistance has been particularly destructive. I bet McConaghy is out of touch with what is going on.
Also I doubt he has much if any influence so I’m giving him a pass.
A*shole (both of them, Matthew and the Orange one)
Did he forget he was part of “I will survive” – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTYidWBC8-4
Camila, come take him away. Talk some sense into him. Please.
I honestly don’t think 45 will be president for 4 years. I doubt he’ll make it an entire year before impeachment.
If impeachment doesn’t stop 4 years from Baby Fists, his poor health will.
If not, America is in serious s**t! Four months is much too long, I’m afraid…
Oh look, another white rich old man who thinks we should support dangerous Twitler.
So 47 is old? I guess we’ve skipped middle age now. Sigh.
Well with most average life spans being under 80, 40′s should be considered middle-aged.
47 is more than middle age, come on!
My boycott list is growing since Trump is president.
Same. His car commercials were stupid anyway. 😉
Ya’ll tried to convince me with True Detective but i knew i couldn’t stand this mumbly bumbly bongo banging drawly asshat for a reason.
Lol. mumbly bumbly bongo banging drawly asshat is sheer poerty tifzlan. It just rolls off the tongue.
Guess the reason why he opens his mouth is because he isn’t nominated for an Oscar so he doesn’t need to kiss Hollywood’s a$$ this year.
Bye Matthew McConaughey, you were never one of my favourites but now you have joined the dark side, so bye bye.
Same. He’s not my president.
Nope. Just nope.
Can we embrace him around the throat? Like, really hard?
Or maybe a strong embrace with a straight jacket, so he can’t sign anything!
Your crazy!
Best tweet I saw the other day in response to the Orange one….
You should slip into something more comfortable
.
.
.
.
Like a coma
😂😂😂
^^^LOVE THIS^^^
Bye, bitch!
“Give him a chance?” Trump has proven to be reckless, misogynistic, malicious, and dictatorial with absolutely no regard for the office he holds,or the laws of the land. I could go on and on.He is dangerous. There is a deep rooted insanity there. Protest should be the rule of the day.
“He just wants to bomb countries and take away human rights, let’s give him the chance”. What an idiot.
Idiocy abounds.
yes, let’s cancel him.
i mean, i can somewhat understand the argument of ‘well, it’s done. all we can do is trying to engage like adults, and try to get something good out of it’. i wouldn’t necessarily agree because i don’t believe you can get much out of trump and his lot of fascists with constructive criticism, but hey i can at least understand where that sentiment comes from. but ‘embracing’? pipe down, man.
also, can someone explain to me why all these men siding with trump (and trump himself) are married to immigrants, yet they act like it isn’t the case and it doesn’t affect them? it makes me think really badly of their spouses as well, like wtf?? i’m a first generation immigrant, the lucky kind, as i’m white, fluent in english and with a double citizenship, and if my partner was siding with this anti-immigration sentiment i’d be furious and i would most likely leave.
Racists probably like submissive women, and if none of their race is willing to be around them, they might just take whatever is available.
It’s clear theirs wives have little self-esteem.
You are SOOOOOO right it’s not even funny anymore!
Because THEIR spouses are the GOOD kind of immigrant. Not the job-stealing, raping, unattractive, or Muslim kind. (I hope you can detect the eye-rolling behind those statements)
…sorry to see him go — I thought he was kinda cute; liked him in ‘Mud’ — but there’s no excuse for that kind of obliviousness. That is exactly the kind of thing that helped elect [ ] because people hear stuff like that and believe (correctly) that rich/white/elite/intelligent(?) people don’t understand what matters to them. Of course, neither do I, but the other kind are more often in the news, even Fox.
Having an immigrant wife means nothing. As Trump has shown us, “hot” immigrants are welcome. And as we discussed in the Salma Hayek post the other day, some latinas are exempt from the “we hate brown” rule, if they aporoximate whiteness and convey an exotic sensuality. As for the nude bongo playing, may I remind you that the republican party is driven by known hedonists and sluts like Donald Trump, Bill Oreilly and Newt Gingrich. Matthew is welcome to bring his bongos along as long as he is a rich white man and he knows it.
I was just going to say, what does nude pot smoking have to do with it? Isn’t it more often than not the “conservatives” who pop pill, solicit gay men in bathrooms or replace wives every few years?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YOU reach out and embrace him, MATT. You can afford to, as you have zero to lose. Most of the rest of us have too much at stake.
But I sure as hell am not going to forget who the apologists and appeasers were when this is all done. I hope you’re there to offer help and relief when the hammer really starts to fall and the disastrous results of so many people trying to placate this unhinged lunatic when they should have challenged him make themselves apparent. When it starts to cost us all dearly. And it will.
Oh hell no. Resist the orange menace!
To paraphrase Dorothy Zbornak, I think it’s time for every rich white man who says this sh*t to embrace a landmine.
Paraphrasing Dorothy Zbornak puts your right up there on my list of favorite people
Right there with you. I can always relate a Golden Girls scenario to real life and it makes me happy.
But would they do that, would they embrace a live landmine and blow themselves up? They are just hypocrites.
Shut up.
Sometimes I think the sane Americans have got to give it as good as those insane people. If they can have a birther movement for a freaking birth certificate, there should also be a movement to call for impeachment of #45, that is just as aggressive. I say call because it seems the public can’t vote to impeach a President. Do correct me if I’m wrong. If Pence gets in, repeat and rinse. If Bannon gets in, repeat and rinse. Get on their cases. I doubt it will but it’s something.
There is already a movement to impeach Trump at impeachdonaldtrumpnow.org.
Correct that the people cannot vote for impeachment – it is up to Congress to do that.
In no case would Bannon ever get the office. He was not elected to anything, is not in the line of succession.
When will people learn that you can’t appease a fascist? We know exactly who he is, we must resist and keep them from destroying the Republic-period.
Maybe he means embraced in a wrestling hold…
Maybe Joe Biden can embrace Emperor Zero in the MMA cage
Hey, I’d pay to see that and I detest MMA. Joe would kick his entitled rich boy ass.
Orange Buttface is starting sh*t with Australia. AUSTRALIA. This is not a man we need to embrace. Unless by embrace, you mean embracing him by the shoulders and tossing him out of The White House.
If Russia and the States do collude, this Canadian is heading to Australia.
Mr. McConaughey, You may choose to “embrace” the liar we elevated to our country’s highest office, but I am choosing to ignore your advice. That’s the great news about the freedom of speech. I can stand up for what I believe and tell you to sit down in the same sentence. And you are allowed to do the same. This is NO time to be silent, people. RESIST!
The new poster boy for ‘your brain on drugs’ ?
Is the drug white supremacy?
Regardless of when the interview was made, we all knew Emperor Cheeto’s program at this stage. It was all a question of when and not what. With Brannon as chief strategist all was said.
And his wife is a hot “tanned” (not my words of course) woman. She get’s a pass and a grabbed pussy if caught in a dark corner for those creeps.
Looks like someone’s angling for a cabinet position.
Matt can be Drug Czar!
Put down that bong, Matthew, and face reality. A terminally stupid madman with the nuclear code is just winging it moment by moment. No surrender!!
Nobody should be putting their bong down right now. We need all the weed to get through this.
Right?!
The celebs that are not on board and refuse to accept the regimen of trump, rally, discuss and encourage people to stand up for their rights for the most part. But this dude appears to be standing at a podium in the school gym, half stoned, telling us how to think. I suggest he get his house in order, is he not married to an immigrant. Allright allright allright my ass.
Oh another white man telling me what to do. No. Not going to happen.
I’m not even going to bother responding to this drivel. Just here to say that I’m glad the McConaissance is over because I can’t stand this self-absorbed asshole who stole Chiwetel’s Oscar!
Am probably gonna be insulted or ridiculed for this,since this site is so Anti-Trump but he’s right..Think its high time America embraces Trump as their president because no matter what you say or do,he’s going to rule for the next 3 years..God bless Trump and the United States Of America.
If there’s a God, she is turning her face away from this country in shame right now.
Trump doesn’t need your or God blessing, he is a billionaire who pays no taxes.
That’s like eating at the food bank when you have more than enough money to buy groceries for yourself and your parents.
Bannon said we are definitely going to war in the South Seas of China.
No wall has ever worked before – not the one in Israel against Palestine, nor China’s wall against Mongolians, nor the wall in Spain against North Africa, nor the Berlin Wall, but hey, we will be the first in history to make it work, Right?
let’s make a $25 billion dollar mistake which has no history whatsoever of effectiveness, because what else could we do with that money?
i hope you don’t find this insulting – I am trying to deal with facts, historical perspective, and that to me being a patriot means speaking up when someone wants to start a war to make America great again.
Our military does so many important things, I don’t want to trivialize their efforts and send them all around the world for trump’s ego to be satisfied. That’s patriotism.
Presidents don’t “rule”. That is what kings do. Presidents “govern”. No one has “ruled” us since the American Revolution and Trump better not try to start now.
As for Trump “governing” for the next three years, I wouldn’t count on it.
Sure, give him a chance to threaten to send troops to Mexico, a sovereign nation, to deal with “bad hombres;” a chance to insult and alienate Australia; a chance to brag about sexually assaulting a woman who was working with him in a professional capacity; and a chance to employ cheap, transparent, race-baiting tactics to keep out innocent refugees while still allowing people from countries that are proven threats to cross our border because Trump has business dealings with them.
Still none of this compares to his embrace of Russia after it was proven that they launched a cyber attack on our country, his steps away from NATO, and his appointment of Bannon on the national security council.
It is deeply suspicious.
Damn it Matthew, shut up.
I get what Matt was saying. I tried embracing Trump too, but there are certain things I can’t ignore. Matt will come around esp with his wife being an Afro Latina. Giselle and Sophia Vergara are safe being White Latinas or having at least enough white origins in them. Let Trump keep talking…
Ugh
Awww … I will never look at him ever in the same way. This makes me sad and disappointed because I like him as an actor and those car commercials are awesome. Unfortunately, you simply CANNOT embrace a human snake or he will bite and poison you. It’s hard to stay vigilant but Trump requires dedicated constant resistance. Resist!!!!! Hopefully, Trump will NOT be there for four years. Maybe jail for treason or impeachment will see him out the WH door.
It’s so easy when you have nothing to lose. He can afford health insurance for his family regardless of who is president, he will be fine, he thinks. PresFubar is mentally deranged, he threatened to send troops into Mexico to take care of bad hombres! He yelled at the Australian PM! He threatened Iran on twitter just this morning, and to cap it all of at the National Prayer Service he prayed for Arnold to get improved ratings! I’m exhausted, it’s been what, 12 or 13 days?
So, STFU Matt, you go ahead and accept this mentally deranged narcissist, who will be threatening to use nuclear weapons on his enemies soon enough. The rest of us, we Resist.
I thought prayer breakfast – ratings snark was surely a joke, but he did it. Mocking Arnold and TV ratings at the opening of that typically solemn event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not surprised. Don’t care who he’s married to, he’s always been *red* to me.
Damned straight! He won’t last 4 years.
Work for it!
It’s always nice when the people with the least to lose tell everyone else to buck up.
Bingo.
#boycottgoldmovie #boycottmcconaughey
Is he entitled to his opinion? Sure. Can I boycott him and all his films for not encouraging resistance to Twitler? Yes indeed. And believe me, I will.
#notmymoviestar
We’ve give him a chance and look what he’s done ALREADY . Does this norbert not read a paper or turn on the telly.
I know we are being sucked along with you by Theresa ‘Bridget Jones’ May, but I can’t stop thinking about how awful it must be over the pond for you.
Andrew Marr is known to be an utter Twunt btw
Thank you for continuing to post on this! These are scary times and it’s important to have discussions out there.
Yuck. he just lost me as a fan.
No.
Kaiser this is to you:
YOU ARE MY FUCKING HERO!!!!
Well, another celebrity bites the dust…
I remember reading he and his brother have one of those trophy “canned hunting” ranches down in Texas.
So yeah..no surprise.
What the what what?!! Embrace, as in a choke hold?
^^ +10. Maybe he means keep your enemies close?
Aha! So he is subtly encouraging us to resist, using a sort of a code – got it!
I honestly didn’t take this as a compliment to Trump as much as a subtle dig, like, “we need to hold his hand and work with him to not be a fascist.” To a degree, it’s true that we’d be well off if we had a Trojan horse in the white house to mess with Bannon’s agenda. Hmmm… now I’m thinking of new strategies. Someone call Olivia Pope! But I dunno. I think he was trying to please both sides and didn’t answer the question well at all. I’m surprised.
“Nope. It’s time to think about how constructive you can be for The Resistance.”
^^^THIS
Our country is so divided and you are truly really with PBF or against everything he is doing and wants to do. I watched John Oliver last night the episode on Sunday after the election and he was spot on. I recommend it. Since then, the dismantling of our democracy and our constitution, everything PBF promised.
Seriously, unless your Constitution is an enormous Kaiju that feeds on republican flesh, the constitution will not protect you, people! You have to protect IT! Resist!
Matthew McConaughey is not known for his intellect nor for his perspicacity. Time to solicit the opinions of the brainier actors Hollywood.
I respect him so much for speaking his mind. I agree with him completely and I know I’ll be shunned and taunted for it because on this site it’s unpopular to have a different opinion but I don’t care. I love Matt!
Do you love the nuclear fallout after our war with China in the the South China Sea?
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/feb/02/steve-bannon-donald-trump-war-south-china-sea-no-doubt
Absolutely not. Wonder if his wife’s relatives were banned from visiting if he would feel the same ( I know that she is not from any of the banned countries). I am so tired of White men especially telling us to just go along with the b.s.!
He shouldn’t have used the word “embrace.” That’s too….kind? Anyway, sounds dumb…
The only theory I can come up with is that he doesn’t want his wife stopped at the border so he’s trying to be as nice as he can to Trump. Yeah, I got nothing.
Edited to add:
I watched the clip and realized he said “embrace and shake hands with the fact”, not embrace Donald Trump, which I guess sounds a little less bad? I don’t know. I couldn’t figure out what he actually thinks although his words sound more “charismatic” or whatever when you see him saying them in the clip rather than reading them in print, if that makes any sense.
The write up does not reflect what he said. And the interview clearly took place before Trump starting making his moves- MM interrupts himself to say let’s see what he actually does. Perhaps MM is a total jerk but I’m not going to put words in his mouth to make him so.
No excuse! Since the campaign it has been more than clear the shitstorm approaching your country! No excuse!
#appeasement
Hey now, why don’t you stfu and stfd? We don’t have to embrace the Mango Mussolini. We know he doesn’t have our best interests at heart. In fact, we know he means minorities, LGBTQA, and non-Christians great harm.
Nah, it’s time for Matthew M to get a swift kick in the pants. Brat.
I think Matthew should go to the white house, and embrace TrumPutin, and post it online. He won’t do it……he’s good at pretending to be slow….but he’s not stupid.
Ugh. What an idiot.
Most rich people love Trump, he’s helping them pay LESS taxes.
Get the fuck out of here, you’re drunk McConaghey.
It will never happen. Matthew can sell his soul to the devil so he can be comfortable and not be so upset with the discord. But I will never sell my integrity to support a fascist no matter what you want to achieve. And if that means living in a shitty, combative life until we can get rid of him, so be it. Fighting fascism has never been an easy thing to do.
I don’t with this guy since his comments about that Washington team and how they should be able to keep their name, since he’s nostalgic about it and some of his best friends are Native and don’t agree. Maybe he meant Blake Lively. A big NO on this too. Never seeing a movie of his again. Thank goodness I have Thor again. (Honestly his apology had me teared up and his support of #NoDAPL.)
Easy to say if you are a privileged white man. There’s not much Trump is doing that will affect the rich white male demographic…as for the rest of us…. we are not so fortunate.
Does Matthew want Merriam Webster dictionary to check his privileged behind on the definition of constructive?
Hopefully his wife Camila can thump some sense into him.
Yeah, I’m from a very conservative West Texas town and most of the people I know here HATE Trump (including white men). The march on our campus the other day was spectacular. It was a beautiful thing to see everyone in “the resistance”.
Well, damn. He’s off my list. And he’s so sexy, too.
no. thanks but no.
So Trump can be a pussy-grabber but we have to embrace the c___?
I think f*cking not! If I were American, I wouldn’t dare normalize one word or action that comes from this sewer rat.
I will give MM the benefit of the doubt and say that I think he’s just kind of stupid. I think he’s not especially involved in politics and wants to see people relaxed and happy and just hopes that stuff will be ok. I don’t think he’s actually endorsing DT.
While I will do everything in my wee bit of power to oust Trump, Pence, Bannon, Flynn, Ryan…If an initiative, EO, law came about sponsored by them that I liked, I would support that piece of legislation. I don’t know if that will ever happen. Everything I’ve seen so far has been terrifying. But, if he were to actually invest in infrastructure spending (besides the stupid wall), truly protect Medicare, negotiate with pharma, I would support those initiatives. I really don’t think those are going to happen though. He got right in and did a bunch of mean, stupid, evil things right away rather than moving on any of the campaign promises that were palatable. Also, I don’t think the Republicans will let him do any of that stuff.
Ha!
