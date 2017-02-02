Matthew McConaughey: It’s time for us to ‘embrace’ President Trump

Can we cancel Matthew McConaughey? I think we might need to. I’ve never thought of Matthew as a very politically active guy either way – he’s a white guy from Texas, so I assumed that his political leanings would fit into that demographic, although he’s also married to an immigrant and he likes to get high and play the bongos naked, which screams “Democrat” to me. So maybe it could have gone either way. Matthew is currently promoting Gold, and he sat down for an interview with BBC One’s Andrew Marr. No one knows exactly when this interview took place, but Matthew does make a reference to what was seen during the inauguration, so I think the interview was probably conducted in the days immediately post-inauguration, likely early last week. It probably came after the Women’s Marches too. Just keep that in mind.

First, Marr asked if Gold was about “redneck America sticking one up to the snotty East Coast elites.” Which is a stupid question in general. Then Marr asked if Matthew thought Hollywood should give Emperor Baby Fists a “break.” This is what Matthew said:

“Well, they don’t have a choice now. He’s our president. And it’s very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time as we’ve had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years. So even those who may strongly disagree with his principles or the things he’s said and done – which is another thing we’ll see, what he does compared to what he’s said – um, no matter how much you disagreed along the way, it’s time to think about how constructive can you be, because he’s our president for the next four years, at least.

[Transcribed from video]

Nope. It’s time to think about how constructive you can be for The Resistance. Because he’s not going to be our president for the next four years and the sooner people realize that a fascist madman is at the helm of our republic, the sooner we can all start working together to defeat him. Even if McConaughey didn’t give this interview following Trump’s Muslim Ban, MM still saw and heard everything Trump said and promised throughout the campaign. The “give him a chance” people make me sick. Trump used up all of his “chances” during the election and no one believed that he would really implement the lunatic, fascistic policies that he promoted. Well, here we are. Gear up.