Keanu Reeves has mastered the art of scruffy hotness: would you hug it?

Keanu Reeves Steps Out In NYC

Here are some photos of hot Keanu Reeves out and about in New York yesterday. He’s been in New York to promote John Wick: Chapter 2, but that’s not the point of this post. The point? I don’t know. Like, Keanu could easily be mistaken for a hobo, or perhaps a hipster trying to do the hobo look. But instead, Keanu sort of pulls off the nonchalant scruffy/beautiful thing, doesn’t he? I truly believe that he just walked out of his apartment/hotel like this without thinking about his outfit or his hair or anything.

I was thinking about this too today: doesn’t Keanu seem like he would be a great hugger? Like, he would go body to body and he would hold on to you tight. I bet he smells good too. I need a hug from Keanu right now.

What else is going on with Kenau? He has a short little interview with Time Mag – go here to read. He says he’s always found resonance with “stories about fighting against unreasonable authority and systems.” He also appeared on the Tonight Show last night for one of Jimmy Fallon’s stupid bits. This one was comedy bits as written by kids. Keanu appears around the 3:25 mark. Don’t watch anything before that, it’s pretty stupid. But Keanu really sells it.

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

46 Responses to “Keanu Reeves has mastered the art of scruffy hotness: would you hug it?”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:22 am

    I would hug that and never let go.

    Reply
  2. NastyWoman says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Umm, he looks like he smells in those photos…

    Reply
  3. Becks says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Thank you Kaiser for giving us more Keanu! I love him foreverrrr ❤️

    Reply
  4. Kaye says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:24 am

    I love him. The end.

    Reply
  5. Placebo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Love him!

    Reply
  6. paolanqar says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:28 am

    I love Keanu. He had such a shitty life that he deserves hugs all year round.

    Reply
  7. BeBeA says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Hug, hit, and more ! lol

    Reply
  8. Katy says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:30 am

    He has always been Hot! And always will be! I would HUG him. Oh yea I would!

    Reply
  9. robyn says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:30 am

    He looks pretty darn cute in that scruff.

    Reply
  10. mee says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:31 am

    yes always and forever.

    Reply
  11. Tiffany27 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:34 am

    He is 52!!!!!!!!! Good genes sir. I can’t help it, I just love him. I really, really do.

    Reply
  12. Merinskie says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Well, if this doesn’t just turn my frown upside down.

    Reply
  13. minx says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Yes, would, because he looks and sounds exactly like my nephew.

    Reply
  14. Onika says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Him and Riccardo Scamarcio in the same film? YES PLEASE

    Reply
  15. Sabs says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Of course I would hug him and then some lol!! My gawd he looks hot!! I swear he just gets better with age. You know that this is the effortlessly scruffy/hot/dishevelled look that Johnny Depp has been trying to pull off for the last decade and it’s not even close.

    Reply
  16. Madpoe says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:41 am

    I’d like him to hug the stuffin’ outta me!

    THANK-YOU for a Keanu post! *swoon*

    Reply
  17. nicegirl says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:41 am

    slap it up, slip it, rub it down, ohhhh noooo

    Yep, I would climb him like a tree.

    Keanu4ever

    Reply
  18. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:45 am

    I would do more than hug him, much much more. I have a lot of stress that needs to be worked off ;)

    Reply
  19. SusanneToo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:48 am

    TWO Keanu threads in three days!!! You know what we need, Kaiser. From River’s Edge to John Wick 2, he’s always been huggable. Short hair, long hair, bearded, clean shaven, scruffy, sharp, I’ll take him any old way.

    Take note Johnny, Tom, Brad, Sean, this is the way to do it. Keanu is one of the only 80′s breakouts who hasn’t disgusted us with a messy private life. Love that about him.

    And if you really need a Keanu fix, he did the Today show, Kathy Lee & Hoda and Kelly today. Yummmm.

    Reply
  20. Margo S. says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:50 am

    I second that hug request. He seems like a swell guy. Hot as hell too. And can i remind everyone that he’s 52! Damn!!!

    Reply
  21. Nev says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:51 am

    CAN.

    Reply
  22. Tough Cookie says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    OMG I needed this today. THANK YOU

    Reply
  23. lizzie says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    i bet his pits smell like a trash dump. i still would – morning noon and night

    Reply
  24. Nanea says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    When I read Keanu’d be telling jokes on TV, I blushed with second hand embarrassment before actually watching it. It’s the two others though who should be blushing. Keanu is funny. After decades of being a fan, I had no idea he’d be able to pull it off.

    He’s a good hugger and smells nice (even after just having smoked a cigarette), no matter how he looks. I’ve met him at several Berlinale events through mutual friends.

    Reply
  25. Elisa the I. says:
    February 2, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    More Keanu please because he makes me happy. : )

    Reply
  26. isabelle says:
    February 2, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    I would hug him and even take him home to meet the parents.

    Reply
  27. Ainda says:
    February 2, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Oh my… Hug and everything else… Always…
    PLEASE KEEP UP THE KEANU POSTS PLEASE!!!

    Reply
  28. hmmm says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Oh my. Yes, yes, and YES indeedy.

    Reply
  29. Alison Cole says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Keanu is the ONLY attractive man in Hollywood my eyes. Always has and always will be the only one out of all of these ‘handsome’ men that I think seems attractive aesthetically and vibe wise. But I love laid back men, who are smart, funny, scruffy, natural and dark haired!! I think we can agree Keanu fits this bill perfectly.

    Reply
  30. kri says:
    February 2, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    He is stunning. That could have been you too, Johnny Depp. JD had such great genetics, too. But look…the soul casts a reflection, doesn’t it.

    Reply
  31. serena says:
    February 2, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Always hot.

    Reply
  32. Eden75 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Mr. Eden75 gets compared to this man a lot. Which makes me happy ’cause a) it means he’s hot (I married good, haha) and b) free pass to hug Keanu because I could accidentally mistake him for the Mr. Well, that’s what I’m going to say if it ever happens :D

    Reply
  33. Justjj says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Yup. He’s hot. 52? Yes plz.

    Reply
  34. Right says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    I adore him so, ❤

    Reply
  35. Fleur says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    I have had a crush on this man since I was 10 years old and Speed was the major movie of that summer. Keanu Reeves, Vigo Mortenson, Denzel Washington and Paul Newman are my forever crushes. Beautiful at any age.

    Reply
  36. Anare says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    So attractive. 😍

    Reply

