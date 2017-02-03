Gabrielle Union’s best anti-aging tip: ‘say no, no and hell no’



Gabrielle Union, 44, covers Women’s Health. You can see the rest of the cover here. I’m only posting the top half above because her booty is showing and the advertisers prefer us to keep it PG. (I know.) Her butt looks Photoshopped like every other magazine cover, but she doesn’t need that at all because she’s in incredible shape and looks at least ten years younger. Women’s Health asks Gabrielle for her anti-aging tips and while she claims not to get Botox she’s not ruling it out. I do think she gets some kind of laser skin resurfacing or other non-invasive skin treatments, but I could be wrong. She advises us to take it easy, say no to things, get plenty of rest and not to overextend ourselves (guilty there). She also doesn’t beat herself up for eating bad and tries not to obsess over her diet, which is good advice.

How she looks so young

I get asked all the time how I look so young. I don’t like needles. I’m not going to rule out Botox, but the idea of putting a needle in my face… I’m not there yet. I have pretty oily skin, I drink a lot of water, I don’t smoke, and I don’t have a hard life. I dye my hair and people say, ‘You look young,’ but my gray hairs are saying, ‘She’s old as f-ck!’” My best anti-aging tip is the ability to say no, no, and hell, no. We run ourselves ragged saying yes to every freaking thing, whether it’s to our family, spouses, or careers. I sleep eight hours a day and don’t let myself stress out. A lot of people call it selfish, but I don’t have any wrinkles.” Why she exercises

I have a family history of diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, and I know that can lead to an early death. I want to be a vital and energetic part of my family for a long time, not to be big mama in a rocking chair in the TV room, or huffing and puffing just going up stairs. I work out not because I get off on it, but because I want to live! Her diet

I’m not obsessive about food, like, ‘Oh no, I ate badly, so I have to stay in the gym for two hours!’ At the end of the day, did I enjoy that meal? Hell yes! Am I going to stress out about it? Hell no! And magically, the world doesn’t end because of what I ate.

[From Women's Health via People]

Gabrielle says she does pilates early in the morning and that she also loves doing arm workouts “because it’s where I get fast results.” She mentions that she has a lot of aches and pains however, which makes me wonder if that’s normal. Like I work out a lot and I’m 43 and while I get some muscle pain I don’t feel like everything hurts like she’s saying. She probably works out much harder than me, but I am guilty as she mentions of working out more just to burn calories from eating too much. That’s not always healthy. I need to take some of her advice, sleep more and say no to people. It’s so easy to get busy and overwhelmed.

Gabrielle Union 'fesses up about her food obsessions, and it's everything: https://t.co/wmsDAtRHHC pic.twitter.com/9GyVuw9IiG — Women's Health (@WomensHealthMag) February 2, 2017