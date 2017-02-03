The Trump White House is basically a beauty pageant for Deplorables

When I refer to Donald Trump as “Baby Fists,” I’m not doing it solely to mock his physical appearance and his miniscule baby fingers. I have many reasons for doing it actually – one, I physically can’t write his name over and over without wanting to vomit. Two, digs at his physical appearance annoy him, and I like to do my part at getting under his dangerously thin (and dangerously orange) skin. Three, I wouldn’t call him Baby Fists if he hadn’t made such a BFD about how his tiny hands were actually bigly (when they absolutely are not). But some people think we shouldn’t make digs about Baby Fists’ physical appearance. One of those people is Lena Dunham, who said yesterday:
“All he does is talk about women like they’re objects. It doesn’t reclaim our power to talk about him like he’s an object. It doesn’t reclaim our power insult his physicality. We have enough cogent, thoughtful, philosophical [arguments] to fill a bible, so why not use those instead of like, ‘That orange piece of s—t.’”
Bless her, but I’m still not there yet. I may never be at that point, where I can take the high road and debate Trump’s un-bigly ideas rationally like an adult. I’m a big believer in treating people how they treat others, and letting their actions and words determine mine. Trump is a petty, juvenile, name-calling bully. So I’ll talk about his Baby Fists, his KFC ass, his f–ked up weave, his toxic skin tone and his beady little pervert eyes.
That’s all a preface to this story, compiled by Axios. They’ve been doing a series of “Trump 101” pieces about what Emperor Baby Fists is like in the White House. Guess what? He runs the White House like a Trump beauty pageant. He’s obsessed with people’s appearances almost exclusively. He’s obsessed with how things are going to look on camera. He wants everything to look like it’s in a movie. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
President Trump doesn’t view life through the lens that most people do. In ways small and sweeping, he sees himself as The Producer, conducting The Trump show, on and off stage. This is the man who noted the movie-like awesomeness of Marine One taking off on Inauguration Day, moved a lamp that might mess up photos of himself with British Prime Minister Theresa May, and scolded his press secretary for not wearing a stark suit that pops on TV. This is the man who was captivated by watching coverage of himself while flying between campaign stops. Aides quit trying to show him tapes of previous debates while getting ready for the next one, because he would only focus on himself — and always applauded what he saw.
Chuck Todd, moderator of “Meet The Press,” noted that Trump used to replay his appearances on the Sunday shows — without sound — like a quarterback reviewing game film. “He’s a very visual guy,” Todd said on a Politico podcast. “He thinks this way. And look, it’s an important insight in just understanding him.”
This is also the man who, when picking his Cabinet, was obsessed with whether a candidate “looked the part.” Mitt Romney looked like a secretary of State, so his stock rose. He went with the more commanding Rex Tillerson. Gary Cohn, Trump’s swaggering economic adviser, was an instant hit because he carried himself like someone to reckon with, aides told us.
Trump remarked to aides how short retired Gen. David Petraeus was, but was smitten with the John Wayne strut of “The Generals” he wound up picking — especially retired Gen.James Mattis (stage name: “Mad Dog”). A witness recalled Trump being introduced at a campaign to a veteran of the International Space Station, who resembled a young John Glenn. Trump exclaimed: “You LOOK like an astronaut!”
Trump judges men’s appearances as much as women’s. A source who’s worked with Trump explains: “If you’re going to be a public person for him, whether it’s a lawyer or representing him in meetings, then you need to have a certain look. That look —at least for any male — you have to be sharply dressed. Preferably, I would say, solid colors. … You should have a good physical demeanor, good stature, hair well groomed.”
Trump likes the women who work for him “to dress like women,” says a source who worked on Trump’s campaign. “Even if you’re in jeans, you need to look neat and orderly.” We hear that women who worked in Trump’s campaign field offices — folks who spend more time knocking on doors than attending glitzy events — felt pressure to wear dresses to impress Trump.
There’s a lot more about how Baby Fists ordered Sean Spicer to never brief the press without looking pulled-together, and how the only real exception to Trump’s obsession with visuals is Steve Bannon, who always looks like what he is: a slovenly, unkempt Nazi. So what does Trump’s obsession with visuals say about him? Hell, what does it say about America that this T-Rex motherf–ker is in the White House?
We haven't seen a hand-to-butt ratio like this since the T. rex roamed the Earth. pic.twitter.com/4e297BQwBQ
— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) January 27, 2017
Then what the f*ck explains Steve Bannon? What, he’s the only dude that gets a free pass to look like a complete and utter slob?
And sorry Lena, but I don’t care enough about these monsters’ fee-fees to be kind and gentile at the moment.
“This is also the man who, when picking his Cabinet, was obsessed with whether a candidate ‘looked the part.’ Mitt Romney looked like a secretary of State, so his stock rose. He went with the more commanding Rex Tillerson. Gary Cohn, Trump’s swaggering economic adviser, was an instant hit because he carried himself like someone to reckon with, aides told us.”
ETA: Sorry just saw the part of the article where they said that Bannon is indeed an “exception”. Trump probably looked at him like “Wow, you LOOK like a racist!” so it was all kosher. *eye roll*
Right? Steve Bannon is just so, unbelievably ugly. He has liver spots on his liver spots.
“He has liver spots on his liver spots.” xD
Can I just speak up for slobs all over the world? What with being a slob an’ all. I’m wearing sweat pants with a big hole in today. And Mr Sixer’s socks. They’re thermal. It’s cold.
#dresslikeawoman hashtag is making me happy but nobody on it is as slobbish as me. That said, I don’t have the alcoholic visage of Steve Bannon, so at least I’m one up there.
(Trying to be cheerful. Is it working?)
I know, sigh. I remember reading during the campaign that Bannon’s slobbish look is his “trademark,” as a middle finger to the “establishment.” To me that sounds like an excuse for being a lazy, hungover slob but whatever. But I have noticed that at some point recently someone gave him a comb and a razor and a few items of clean clothing, so someone was clearly on him to pull himself together a little bit.
Dear god. He looks worse than ever. He’s getting fatter and more orange every day. It’s a bit fresh of him to judge anyone on their appearance. So much Orange, so much delusion
I thought the same. I don’t want to see him after four years in office. Gross.
That last pic, omg. Talk about a global point of view.
Lol @ Lena Dunham, who just wanted an excuse to use the word “cogent.” She can take her saintly, high-road bullsh!t elsewhere. Not today.
And of course that’s how Trump runs the WH. That’s why he treated the SCOTUS nomination like a literal episode of American Idol, and picked the guy who looks like he could play a judge on Law and Order: SVU. He sees life through a camera lense, a completely distorted perspective.
I can’t tell you how surprising all of this isn’t.
It must bother him intensely that Kellyanne is not a 10.
After he commented about Apprentice ratings at the national prayer breakfast, nothing surprises me anymore. He’s such garbage.
And if he’s so concerned with physical appearances, why is his own so disheveled and unattractive? The delusion is just so strong with him. I’m at a loss. About everything.
*buries head in pillow and cries. again. *
Kellyanne looks like she’s days away from a straightjacket….wonder how baby fists let’s that slide.
Exactly. He couldn’t have picked anyone less camera ready.
That last pic was photoshopped. #alternativefacts
What do you guys think of James Mattis? He somehow seems too reasonable for Trump.
That’s what I’m going to call Bannon from now on-the unkempt Nazi…..
So ironic that he thinks men should have “good physical demeanor, good stature, well groomed hair” when he has none of those. He looks like a stooped penguin, and we can all see his disheveled, janky hair.
I know! His hair has been terrible for decades. In retrospect I guess it’s proof of how he really does live in his own delusional world.
I wonder what he sees when he looks in the mirror?
Somebody should show Trump the last photo, he won’t like it.
I go full petty when it comes to Orange Scar and his cackling hyenas. They deserve every nasty thing that people say about them They are ugly people, bothi inside and out.
And President Steve Bannon looks like a frumpy, wrinkled mess who probably comes into the office still reeking from the bender he was on the night before.
Look at his arrogant punchable face, ugh.
