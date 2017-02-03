Dakota Johnson in beige Valentino at the ‘FSD’ premiere: cute or meh?

Here are some photos from last night’s LA premiere of Fifty Shades Darker, the sequel to the massive hit film Fifty Shades of Grey. Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan actually filmed both sequels (FSD and Fifty Shades Freed) at the same time, just so they wouldn’t have to come back a year later and play these dumb characters again. Plus, the main plot of the three books takes place over the course of (at most) a year. Fifty Shades Darker picks up just a few weeks after the end of Fifty Shades of Grey, which (SPOILER) saw Ana leave Christian after he went full Fifty Shades on her in the Red Room of Pain.
All of which is an explanation for why Dakota Johnson doesn’t have those terrible “Ana Steele bangs” anymore. This is the prettiest she’s looked in a while, and it’s because she no longer has to keep that tragic haircut they gave her for the franchise. At the premiere, Dakota wore this Valentino sack dress which… is not great. It’s actually sort of pretty and sexy from the waist up, but the dress as a whole isn’t good. She looks like a beige bell. Jamie – who also changed up his hair recently – wore Valentino too.
Other photos from the premiere. Rita Ora plays Christian’s sister. She’s in the book a few times and she’s really not important, but Rita is trying to steal everyone’s thunder with this Giambattista Valli dress. Try-hard.
I had to look up who Bella Heathcote plays in this movie – she’s Leila, Christian’s (CRAY) ex-girlfriend. She’s wearing Saint Laurent. I feel like she got the mood of the premiere and Rita did not.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
That’s a horrible dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the top of it, but the rest of it cancels that out. Nice color on her though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I like Rita Ora’s dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I’d have liked the dress in a bright color, maybe blue or bottle green, but I actually love the cut and style on her. It’s revealing in a sexy way without being too try-hard.
I feel bad for her being in these movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the colour and and the cut, but the neckline is too low.
Bella is beautiful, isn’t she?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What about a loose drop belt, I have no idea my terms for this, but like this, except in gold or silver and more delicate.
http://www.shein.com/Dark-Green-Sleeveless-Pleated-Belt-Loose-Chiffon-Dress-p-138607-cat-1727.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the dress has too much fabric.
maybe some other color, and a necklace.
WTF happend to Jamie? he is such a hot guy and he looks so unkempt here.
better go day dream about sheriff graham of OUAT
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh? Ugh. Going braless doesn’t add to anything. If she makes one wrong move her whole boobage would be exposed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it had been a different colour maybe but it does nothing for her and she is a pretty girl.
I have never gotten the appeal of Jamie Dornan -ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i love dakota, she’s so so funny, doesn’t take herself seriously at all and i think she’s a good actor as well. i’m not interested in these films though, so i’m looking forward to see her in something else.
the dress looks like a tent though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I must admit, I think both Dakota and Jamie look very nice, and like they get along better, too. Bella looks lovely as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oof that dress is not cute. The blonde looks the best out of all of them.
Seems like the sequel is trending down from the first movie so looks like it’s going to take half of what it did last year
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, wasn’t Rita pretty much bragging about her role in the first film, about how hard she worked to get it……….and then she was in it for like 2 minutes tops!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty much. Blinked and you missed her. Not to mention she was wearing a Sally Bowles bob wig so she was unrecognizable. Her fame game cracks me up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she looks very beautiful and also sexy. It does look a bit like a night gown, but it is also a very crips and clean look, so I do not hate it.
Hate Rita’s curtain dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dull beige, much like the character she plays.
Report this comment as spam or abuse