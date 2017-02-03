Dakota Johnson in beige Valentino at the ‘FSD’ premiere: cute or meh?

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Fifty Shades Darker"

Here are some photos from last night’s LA premiere of Fifty Shades Darker, the sequel to the massive hit film Fifty Shades of Grey. Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan actually filmed both sequels (FSD and Fifty Shades Freed) at the same time, just so they wouldn’t have to come back a year later and play these dumb characters again. Plus, the main plot of the three books takes place over the course of (at most) a year. Fifty Shades Darker picks up just a few weeks after the end of Fifty Shades of Grey, which (SPOILER) saw Ana leave Christian after he went full Fifty Shades on her in the Red Room of Pain.

All of which is an explanation for why Dakota Johnson doesn’t have those terrible “Ana Steele bangs” anymore. This is the prettiest she’s looked in a while, and it’s because she no longer has to keep that tragic haircut they gave her for the franchise. At the premiere, Dakota wore this Valentino sack dress which… is not great. It’s actually sort of pretty and sexy from the waist up, but the dress as a whole isn’t good. She looks like a beige bell. Jamie – who also changed up his hair recently – wore Valentino too.

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Fifty Shades Darker"

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Fifty Shades Darker"

Other photos from the premiere. Rita Ora plays Christian’s sister. She’s in the book a few times and she’s really not important, but Rita is trying to steal everyone’s thunder with this Giambattista Valli dress. Try-hard.

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Fifty Shades Darker"

I had to look up who Bella Heathcote plays in this movie – she’s Leila, Christian’s (CRAY) ex-girlfriend. She’s wearing Saint Laurent. I feel like she got the mood of the premiere and Rita did not.

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Fifty Shades Darker"

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

16 Responses to “Dakota Johnson in beige Valentino at the ‘FSD’ premiere: cute or meh?”

  1. hmm says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:47 am

    That’s a horrible dress.

    Reply
  2. Sarah says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Well, I like Rita Ora’s dress.

    Reply
  3. Lindy says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I think I’d have liked the dress in a bright color, maybe blue or bottle green, but I actually love the cut and style on her. It’s revealing in a sexy way without being too try-hard.

    I feel bad for her being in these movies.

    Reply
  4. tan says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:55 am

    the dress has too much fabric.

    maybe some other color, and a necklace.

    WTF happend to Jamie? he is such a hot guy and he looks so unkempt here.

    better go day dream about sheriff graham of OUAT

    Reply
  5. Chetta B. says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Meh? Ugh. Going braless doesn’t add to anything. If she makes one wrong move her whole boobage would be exposed.

    Reply
  6. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:00 am

    If it had been a different colour maybe but it does nothing for her and she is a pretty girl.

    I have never gotten the appeal of Jamie Dornan -ever.

    Reply
  7. ell says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:04 am

    i love dakota, she’s so so funny, doesn’t take herself seriously at all and i think she’s a good actor as well. i’m not interested in these films though, so i’m looking forward to see her in something else.

    the dress looks like a tent though.

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I must admit, I think both Dakota and Jamie look very nice, and like they get along better, too. Bella looks lovely as well.

    Reply
  9. Nicole says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Oof that dress is not cute. The blonde looks the best out of all of them.
    Seems like the sequel is trending down from the first movie so looks like it’s going to take half of what it did last year

    Reply
  10. VirgiliaCoriolanus says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Lol, wasn’t Rita pretty much bragging about her role in the first film, about how hard she worked to get it……….and then she was in it for like 2 minutes tops!

    Reply
  11. Maria says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:20 am

    she looks very beautiful and also sexy. It does look a bit like a night gown, but it is also a very crips and clean look, so I do not hate it.

    Hate Rita’s curtain dress.

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Dull beige, much like the character she plays.

    Reply

