Donald Trump got up this morning to tweet about Arnold Schwarzenegger

'Celebrity Apprentice' red carpet event

Sometimes I just hit a wall and I don’t even know where to start. This is one of those times. As we discussed yesterday, Donald Trump sh-t the bed during his first (and hopefully only) address at the National Prayer Breakfast. Instead of contemplating the state of faith in the modern world, or conducting a thoughtful discussion on persecution, hope and the role of religion in today’s society, Emperor Baby Fists chose that moment to go off-the-cuff and brag about firing his agent, then brag about how The Apprentice had higher ratings when he was host and how everyone should pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger and The Apprentice’s ratings. In response, everyone was like “Jesus, this guy is such a f–king idiot.” And Arnold once again poked at Trump:

I said yesterday that I would actually be fine with that – right now, I would give anything for a President Schwarzenegger, that’s how depressed I am. Anyway, Baby Fists went another tweet-storm this morning and in between his aggressive language about Iran and misrepresenting a possible terrorist attack in France, he tweeted this – keep in mind, this is still on his PRIVATE ACCOUNT. He tweeting from his Android.

For the love of God. Does he not realize how f–king stupid he sounds? BIGLY STUPID. Given what Howard Stern said about Trump this week, I guess Baby Fists just wants us to know that he really, really misses being a reality show host. He’s already tired of being president.

Incidentally, I have a question about the early-morning tweet storms. Can some mental-health experts chime in with what they mean in the scope of his mental capabilities? Because my arm-chair diagnosis is that Baby Fists “fades” (mentally) in the evening, but after a few hours of sleep, he wakes up and he’s full of rage and pettiness.

The New Celebrity Apprentice premiere Episode 5 as seen on NBC.

70 Responses to “Donald Trump got up this morning to tweet about Arnold Schwarzenegger”

  1. LondonLozza says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Is it too petty to get *everyone and anyone* to watch The Apprentice (or even just turn the channel to it and leave the room if necessary) so that Arnold’s ratings go through the roof and he has bigglier ratings than the Cheetos Poptart?!

    Reply
  2. Darkladi says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:09 am

    I just realized that a) I love Arnold & b) we are truly f*cked

    Reply
  3. Whyme says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:10 am

    You can tell that’s an old pic of Donald Trump because his tie isn’t covering his crotch.

    Reply
  4. robyn says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:14 am

    I feel a bit guilty responding because it’s a sideshow while horrific things are happening. Oddly enough, Schwarzenegger might have won over Trump if he had run and he most certainly would have done a better job … most anybody would. However, he in particular has some great background experience, he’s tough and I don’t think he’s irrational or an extremist.

    This “feud” also could be fake and a set up because p*ssygrabbing conman Trump is still one of the executive producers of the Apprentice I believe. Feuds bump up ratings and maybe that is what Trump actually wants. I can never trust a single thing lying Trump says or does.

    Reply
  5. Original T.C. says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:14 am

    He is 70 years old, natural aging comes with changed sleep patterns. My grandparents go to bed early and wake up around 5AM. A lot of elderly don’t sleep as well or as deep as when they were younger.

    They wake up frequently during the night to go use the bathroom if they drink too much fluids close to bedtime. These frequent night waking can lead to some getting up at 3-4AM and not being able to go back to sleep. That’s probably Baby Fist’s problem. Probably too much wine before bedtime.

    Now that I know his voters hate his twitter beefs, I hope he keeps it up so they can get sick of him just like all of us. In just 2weeks of his presidency he is over-exposed.

    Reply
  6. Sayrah says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:18 am

    This situation is so surreal. How have we gotten here?!

    Seriously. Let’s go back to October. It was like mathematically possible for him to win the EC. And now this is it?! This is what we have to deal with for the next 4 years. I’m still in disbelief.

    Reply
    • isabelle says:
      February 3, 2017 at 12:09 pm

      People sat at home and didn’t vote. The stupid crowd that purposely sat out because “they are the same, Hillary is just as bad”. That crowd is wore than Trump voter. Trump only won by about 70,000 votes. So please vote in 2018 midterms, get rid of Republicans and rip out his support system.

      Reply
      • Justjj says:
        February 3, 2017 at 12:15 pm

        I’m becoming increasingly pissed off at the eligible voters who didn’t vote or voted their “conscience”. Good for you. Thanks assholes.

      • Tara says:
        February 3, 2017 at 1:19 pm

        Jesus. Yeah, and thank you establishment DNC sheeple who’ll ride that myopia into TRUMP 2020. Keep pointing fingers in aghast condescension. Because your my way or the highway bs worked so well the first time. Rinse. Repeat.

      • Sunshine says:
        February 3, 2017 at 1:57 pm

        This is not the fault of people who didn’t vote. You live in a democracy. They have as much right to choose not to vote or to choose to vote for neither Democrat or Republican as you do to choose to vote Democrat. You cannot blame them for opting out if the choices they were faced with were both unpalatable for them.
        Not acknowledging the viewpoints of others is what got you here.
        The only voters whose “fault” it is are Trump voters.
        And a lot of the blame lies with the Democratic Party themselves. They were complacent. They chose a candidate who was seen as one of the political elite.

      • Justjj says:
        February 3, 2017 at 3:19 pm

        I’m sorry, but that’s bullshit. There is simply no equivalency that can be made between the two candidates in question. One was qualified. One is a fascist who proliferates hate and alternative facts. Paying taxes isn’t palatable to me but I pay them because I believe my kid and your kid should have a school to go to. Same principle applies here. The choices were not the same. And I’m sorry but I don’t buy that all the people who stayed home were so deeply entrenched in their woe at not having their voices heard that they just couldn’t bring themselves to check ‘yes’ next to the only capable candidate on the ballot. I just don’t buy that narrative at all. I think a bunch of people are too lazy to take responsibility for themselves and the other people in their communities and I think they didn’t give a shit. And I hope they do now.

  7. steerpike says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:19 am

    I just assumed that the timing of the early morning tweet storms was due to Jared and the other babysitters finally collapsing in exhaustion. They get Donald all tucked in and collapse in a chair themselves for a well earned rest. Then, about 3 am, Donald snaps back into action and they find out about it when they finally drag themselves out of bed at six. They really need to get a night nurse.

    Reply
  8. @BitingPanda says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Ugh. Whatever.

    This reeks of days spent with Vince McMahon and WWE style “feuds”.
    It’s a ratings grab and I am sure there is still someway that 45* gets a financial cut from the show.

    NBC personally helped to feed this megalomaniac when he was just an annoying celebrity. They helped to normalize him by having him host SNL and now they are using him to get RT’s and free press. I mean, this is the first Celebrity Apprentice related story you’ve run since this season aired, right?

    Screw all these guys.

    Reply
  9. Kitten says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Nobody else thinks that Arnold is in on this? I feel like this was an agreement between the two of them to ratchet up the ratings with a stupid fake feud.

    Reply
  10. robyn says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:31 am

    While Rome burns, Donald will Tweet. Does he know children were killed in the raid that happened recently where one loyal American soldier was killed after 12 deployments. Does he know the man in Quebec who murdered six innocent people praying in a mosque was a fan of Trump and liked the Bannon hate mongering.

    Reply
  11. HK9 says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:36 am

    “You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.” Winston Churchill

    Reply
  12. TyrantDestroyed says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:40 am

    This poor excuse of human excrement is so predictable that everybody in the planet Earth was expecting that he tweeted something back at Scharzenegger. I am so shocked! Said nobody.

    Reply
  13. cindy says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Is any of this really happening? Or am I currently in a mental hospital where I refused my meds and am having lucid delusions that I am sitting at my computer typing a comment on Celebitchy about our President Trump tweeting insults at the terminator. Can someone tell the nurse I changed my mind and want my anti-psychotic meds? Please? I can’t take it anymore.

    Reply
  14. isabelle says:
    February 3, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Will someone please hack his phone or Twitter account Please! So the fruitloop has to give them up.

    Reply
  15. Tara says:
    February 3, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    I really hated the GOP machinations to out Grey Davis in CA and replace him with Arnie. So I’m a little ashamed that I giddily followed Arnold on twitter yesterday. Frankly, he’d be a dream pres compared to the wastrel in there now.

    Reply
  16. Justjj says:
    February 3, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Yeah someone really needs to hack his Twitter account and start soliciting Advocare or something.

    Reply
  17. Nymeria says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    I would be cool with President Schwarzenegger. The dude’s accent alone is highly entertaining.

    Reply
  18. Mara says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    I heard one theory on BBC World Service that the reason he tweets so early is so that he can dominate the morning’s news and therefore the rest of the day. I.E. journalists get into work and there is already ready made story in the form of Trump’s tweet so why not run it as a headline.

    On the one hand it’s distinctly plausible but on the other they might be overestimating him.

    Reply

