Donald Trump got up this morning to tweet about Arnold Schwarzenegger

Sometimes I just hit a wall and I don’t even know where to start. This is one of those times. As we discussed yesterday, Donald Trump sh-t the bed during his first (and hopefully only) address at the National Prayer Breakfast. Instead of contemplating the state of faith in the modern world, or conducting a thoughtful discussion on persecution, hope and the role of religion in today’s society, Emperor Baby Fists chose that moment to go off-the-cuff and brag about firing his agent, then brag about how The Apprentice had higher ratings when he was host and how everyone should pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger and The Apprentice’s ratings. In response, everyone was like “Jesus, this guy is such a f–king idiot.” And Arnold once again poked at Trump:

I said yesterday that I would actually be fine with that – right now, I would give anything for a President Schwarzenegger, that’s how depressed I am. Anyway, Baby Fists went another tweet-storm this morning and in between his aggressive language about Iran and misrepresenting a possible terrorist attack in France, he tweeted this – keep in mind, this is still on his PRIVATE ACCOUNT. He tweeting from his Android.

Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice…but at least he tried hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

For the love of God. Does he not realize how f–king stupid he sounds? BIGLY STUPID. Given what Howard Stern said about Trump this week, I guess Baby Fists just wants us to know that he really, really misses being a reality show host. He’s already tired of being president.

Incidentally, I have a question about the early-morning tweet storms. Can some mental-health experts chime in with what they mean in the scope of his mental capabilities? Because my arm-chair diagnosis is that Baby Fists “fades” (mentally) in the evening, but after a few hours of sleep, he wakes up and he’s full of rage and pettiness.