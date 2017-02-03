Donald Trump got up this morning to tweet about Arnold Schwarzenegger

Sometimes I just hit a wall and I don’t even know where to start. This is one of those times. As we discussed yesterday, Donald Trump sh-t the bed during his first (and hopefully only) address at the National Prayer Breakfast. Instead of contemplating the state of faith in the modern world, or conducting a thoughtful discussion on persecution, hope and the role of religion in today’s society, Emperor Baby Fists chose that moment to go off-the-cuff and brag about firing his agent, then brag about how The Apprentice had higher ratings when he was host and how everyone should pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger and The Apprentice’s ratings. In response, everyone was like “Jesus, this guy is such a f–king idiot.” And Arnold once again poked at Trump:
The National Prayer Breakfast? pic.twitter.com/KYUqEZbJIE
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 2, 2017
I said yesterday that I would actually be fine with that – right now, I would give anything for a President Schwarzenegger, that’s how depressed I am. Anyway, Baby Fists went another tweet-storm this morning and in between his aggressive language about Iran and misrepresenting a possible terrorist attack in France, he tweeted this – keep in mind, this is still on his PRIVATE ACCOUNT. He tweeting from his Android.
Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice…but at least he tried hard!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017
For the love of God. Does he not realize how f–king stupid he sounds? BIGLY STUPID. Given what Howard Stern said about Trump this week, I guess Baby Fists just wants us to know that he really, really misses being a reality show host. He’s already tired of being president.
Incidentally, I have a question about the early-morning tweet storms. Can some mental-health experts chime in with what they mean in the scope of his mental capabilities? Because my arm-chair diagnosis is that Baby Fists “fades” (mentally) in the evening, but after a few hours of sleep, he wakes up and he’s full of rage and pettiness.
Is it too petty to get *everyone and anyone* to watch The Apprentice (or even just turn the channel to it and leave the room if necessary) so that Arnold’s ratings go through the roof and he has bigglier ratings than the Cheetos Poptart?!
I like the way your mind works. It would make him unravel…
Great idea!!! Maybe then the Donald would agree to the sweep. Just so he could run the show into the ground just like he is doing with America and the rest of the Western civilization
I’ll take one for the team and turn The Apprentice on with the sound down while I sign petitions and phone my representatives.
That is an admirable suggestion but, along with all the LIES he tells, Trump is lying about his ratings as well. Even with Trump, the series had been in steady viewership decline from it’s peak popularity. It has less to do with Arnold and more to do with a tired, played-out concept.
Plus Captain Babyfists is still an EP on it. If ratings go up he will claim it is because his tweets brought viewers in.
I too like the idea, in concept, but I think mia girl found the flaw. Trump would totally take credit for any rise in the ratings and would no doubt make some asinine comment about making Arnold a star again.
Is there any way we can all chip in and buy an island somewhere and start a new country of level-headed citizens?
That is indeed the problem — Orange one was also introduced at the breakfast by Burnett. This very well could be a ploy to boost ratings and profits for him/them.
And he will make money off high ratings.
That would be great but something tells me all the Nielsen Families are probably Trump fans and unless you’re a Nielsen family it doesn’t count. So what needs to be done is everyone has to start tweeting about Arnold and the New Apprentice. Stream it. Discuss on sites like Celebitchy. Like we do with This Is Us. Go to People and EW after the episode and write about it. That would drive him nuts.
Maybe nix this because what Robyn wrote below may be true. I don’t know what to believe anymore 😞
you might be on to something there londonlozza
Trump is still executive producer. Any profits still go to him. These tweets about his private business, and The Apprentice is still his business, are unethical.
I believe you nailed it Lightpurple. Since we’ll never see his taxes we will never know the extent of his financial envolvement. Perhaps his nonstop tweeting about it is to drum up interest cuz lower ratings are lower profits. Years ago Joan Rivers manager(?) spilled the news that all the $$$ raised for charity first goes thru a charity or foundation owned by Trump and co-producer Mark Burnett. And we know how Trump uses his foundation. Everyone signs non-disclosures so we’ll never know how much the charity ever sees-nor will we see his taxes.
And don’t forget, Arnold’s pussy-grabbing deeds, profiled in Vanity Fair I recall, and disavowed by Maria on Oprah’s show. Takes on to know one.
Donald is feigning controversy with Arnold to get more viewers. I don’t believe for a second that Donald would sincerely publicly criticize any show which he is the executive producer unless he thinks it will make him more money.
Isn’t he still a producer or something on the show, so I think he would make more money that way.
I think it’s a great idea. I think the fastest way to get Trump to implode and then impeached is to start campaigns on social media that hit his trigger points. The size of his hands, ergo his junk…. his inauguration size compared to Obama’s and the woman’s march…ratings…all the stupid bullshit he truly cares about…and he will dig his own grave. He’ll go HAM during some live press conference and pull down his pants to prove his junk is not teeny tiny…and that’s it. It will be all over. WE CAN DO IT!
Couple observations. First Donald would take credit for the better ratings. Second Trump is still an executive produser and I don’t know how thus would affect his profits. Could someone enlighten me?
I think a twitter campaign #arnieforpresident or something would be better. Trump would take credit for apprentice ratings, also only Nielsen families really count.
You’re all right. I like that idea better.
Trump still owns a stake in the celebrity apprentice. Giving that show huge ratings would put money in Trump’s pockets. For all we know, Trump and Arnold are deliberately doing this “fake drama” to get people to tune in !
I may just do that. I don’t really have to watch it do I?
I like that “Cheetos Poptart” ! Good one!!!!
I just realized that a) I love Arnold & b) we are truly f*cked
Thanks Kaiser for posting this. I mentioned it on the AJ post.
You can tell that’s an old pic of Donald Trump because his tie isn’t covering his crotch.
I know!
I feel a bit guilty responding because it’s a sideshow while horrific things are happening. Oddly enough, Schwarzenegger might have won over Trump if he had run and he most certainly would have done a better job … most anybody would. However, he in particular has some great background experience, he’s tough and I don’t think he’s irrational or an extremist.
This “feud” also could be fake and a set up because p*ssygrabbing conman Trump is still one of the executive producers of the Apprentice I believe. Feuds bump up ratings and maybe that is what Trump actually wants. I can never trust a single thing lying Trump says or does.
Oh wow. That’s true. I didn’t think about that.
That’s my opinion. He and Arnold cooked this up for a ratings bump. Also, Arnold wasn’t born here so he can’t run for president. Although a few years back as CA governor he tried to get that law overturned.
Neither was Cruz, though. It seems like the rules only apply when convenient.
@erinn: the thing is you don’t have to be born in the US, but you have to be a natural born citiziens, which you can be if you are born in the US or if your parents are US citiziens, in both ways you are a citiziens from birth. So, Ted Cruz qualifies, as does Obama even if he were born somewhere else since his mom was American, but Arnold had to become a citizien, so he can’t.
Now that you mention it, I can actually believe that our current POTUS is capable of faking a feud with a celebrity to increase ratings for his reality tv show. I can’t believe I just typed that.😞
It’s soul crushing isn’t it?
He is 70 years old, natural aging comes with changed sleep patterns. My grandparents go to bed early and wake up around 5AM. A lot of elderly don’t sleep as well or as deep as when they were younger.
They wake up frequently during the night to go use the bathroom if they drink too much fluids close to bedtime. These frequent night waking can lead to some getting up at 3-4AM and not being able to go back to sleep. That’s probably Baby Fist’s problem. Probably too much wine before bedtime.
Now that I know his voters hate his twitter beefs, I hope he keeps it up so they can get sick of him just like all of us. In just 2weeks of his presidency he is over-exposed.
He is also adjusting to living in a new home and city and something about him says he has agoraphobic tendencies.
One thing Trump doesn’t do is drink, so we can’t blame it on the wine! He was obnoxious before he became president and still is. It just gets more publicity.
He does not care what manics do in the name of His Anus-ess. He will keep the people distracted with his early morning Twitter-tantrums while he and his cabinet of monstrosities tear down our rights.
He claims to have ‘working dinners’ likely until late evening (therefore, he’s engaged to what degree he can be, by people around him during daytime and evening).
I suspect he starts his day with TV (several tweets around 6-8 AM Eastern time link to what is on morning news shows). It’s just his pattern, and likely when he’s most free to be — himself.
He’s getting Alzheimer’s like his dad. It’s called “sundowning”
This situation is so surreal. How have we gotten here?!
Seriously. Let’s go back to October. It was like mathematically possible for him to win the EC. And now this is it?! This is what we have to deal with for the next 4 years. I’m still in disbelief.
People sat at home and didn’t vote. The stupid crowd that purposely sat out because “they are the same, Hillary is just as bad”. That crowd is wore than Trump voter. Trump only won by about 70,000 votes. So please vote in 2018 midterms, get rid of Republicans and rip out his support system.
I’m becoming increasingly pissed off at the eligible voters who didn’t vote or voted their “conscience”. Good for you. Thanks assholes.
Jesus. Yeah, and thank you establishment DNC sheeple who’ll ride that myopia into TRUMP 2020. Keep pointing fingers in aghast condescension. Because your my way or the highway bs worked so well the first time. Rinse. Repeat.
This is not the fault of people who didn’t vote. You live in a democracy. They have as much right to choose not to vote or to choose to vote for neither Democrat or Republican as you do to choose to vote Democrat. You cannot blame them for opting out if the choices they were faced with were both unpalatable for them.
The only voters whose “fault” it is are Trump voters.
And a lot of the blame lies with the Democratic Party themselves. They were complacent. They chose a candidate who was seen as one of the political elite.
I’m sorry, but that’s bullshit. There is simply no equivalency that can be made between the two candidates in question. One was qualified. One is a fascist who proliferates hate and alternative facts. Paying taxes isn’t palatable to me but I pay them because I believe my kid and your kid should have a school to go to. Same principle applies here. The choices were not the same. And I’m sorry but I don’t buy that all the people who stayed home were so deeply entrenched in their woe at not having their voices heard that they just couldn’t bring themselves to check ‘yes’ next to the only capable candidate on the ballot. I just don’t buy that narrative at all. I think a bunch of people are too lazy to take responsibility for themselves and the other people in their communities and I think they didn’t give a shit. And I hope they do now.
I just assumed that the timing of the early morning tweet storms was due to Jared and the other babysitters finally collapsing in exhaustion. They get Donald all tucked in and collapse in a chair themselves for a well earned rest. Then, about 3 am, Donald snaps back into action and they find out about it when they finally drag themselves out of bed at six. They really need to get a night nurse.
Steerpike- they tried to hire a night nurse but Donnykins refused cause she wasn’t a 10.
Kutcher has oddly been absent the past weeks or so, rumor is he and Bannon aren’t clicking.
Ugh. Whatever.
This reeks of days spent with Vince McMahon and WWE style “feuds”.
It’s a ratings grab and I am sure there is still someway that 45* gets a financial cut from the show.
NBC personally helped to feed this megalomaniac when he was just an annoying celebrity. They helped to normalize him by having him host SNL and now they are using him to get RT’s and free press. I mean, this is the first Celebrity Apprentice related story you’ve run since this season aired, right?
Screw all these guys.
Yes!! Arnold’s response was totally like a WWE promo!
Did you hear that Drumpf gave Linda McMahon, Vince’s wife, a cushy government job btw? He really loves Vince, probably because they are two nuts from the same squirrel sack.
YES I just posted the same below. Thank you!
Nobody else thinks that Arnold is in on this? I feel like this was an agreement between the two of them to ratchet up the ratings with a stupid fake feud.
I agree.
Yes.
*Sighs wearily*
I noticed that Arnold’s video was posted within minutes. So we believe he just happened to hear about it and respond in such short time?
Important to note who introduced Donny — the show’s creator/producer Burnett.
It’s what the Kardashians do to keep viewers watching and reading
While Rome burns, Donald will Tweet. Does he know children were killed in the raid that happened recently where one loyal American soldier was killed after 12 deployments. Does he know the man in Quebec who murdered six innocent people praying in a mosque was a fan of Trump and liked the Bannon hate mongering.
Or does he even care? Trump is immature and scary
“You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.” Winston Churchill
This poor excuse of human excrement is so predictable that everybody in the planet Earth was expecting that he tweeted something back at Scharzenegger. I am so shocked! Said nobody.
Is any of this really happening? Or am I currently in a mental hospital where I refused my meds and am having lucid delusions that I am sitting at my computer typing a comment on Celebitchy about our President Trump tweeting insults at the terminator. Can someone tell the nurse I changed my mind and want my anti-psychotic meds? Please? I can’t take it anymore.
Hahahaha! i like your post, cindy. When the nurse comes back, please send her down the hall to my room.
You know, that nurse who looks like Kellyanne Conway; the one dressed like a little tin soldier from the Nutcracker.
Sorta like Mr Robot!
Will someone please hack his phone or Twitter account Please! So the fruitloop has to give them up.
I really hated the GOP machinations to out Grey Davis in CA and replace him with Arnie. So I’m a little ashamed that I giddily followed Arnold on twitter yesterday. Frankly, he’d be a dream pres compared to the wastrel in there now.
A baby koala would be a dream pres compared to Twitler.
A meerkat! I would love a meerkat pres!😄
Yeah someone really needs to hack his Twitter account and start soliciting Advocare or something.
I would be cool with President Schwarzenegger. The dude’s accent alone is highly entertaining.
I heard one theory on BBC World Service that the reason he tweets so early is so that he can dominate the morning’s news and therefore the rest of the day. I.E. journalists get into work and there is already ready made story in the form of Trump’s tweet so why not run it as a headline.
On the one hand it’s distinctly plausible but on the other they might be overestimating him.
