“Idris Elba gets some great dating advice from little kids” links
  • February 03, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Idris Elba. Something about Black History Month, something about getting advice from kids for charity, but mostly just… Idris Elba, man. [Pajiba]
Lena Dunham’s hair & makeup in these photos is awful. [Go Fug Yourself]
Civil Rights icon Dorothy Height honored with a Forever Stamp. [Hello Beautiful]
Nicki Minaj’s house was robbed & they stole $200K in jewelry. [Dlisted]
Beyonce’s still going to perform at the Grammys, naturally. [Jezebel]
Nicki Minaj & Drake finally made up. [LaineyGossip]
Kate Bosworth is still around & doing fashion things. [Popoholic]
Maybe Travis Scott has an ear infection? [The Blemish]
Kylie Jenner doesn’t like thick models, I guess. [Starcasm]
Do you want to see the next father-daughter singing duo? [OMG Blog]
Tyson Beckford carries a gun?? [Wonderwall]
Is “Eden Sassoon” someone’s real name? [Reality Tea]
Black History Month: Langston Hughes (1902-1976) jazz poet, playwright and activist [Poets.org]

World premiere of 'Star Trek Beyond' - Arrivals

 

22 Responses to ““Idris Elba gets some great dating advice from little kids” links”

  1. minx says:
    February 3, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    So hot.

    Reply
  2. Di says:
    February 3, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    He is looking amazing these days!

    Reply
  3. Lily says:
    February 3, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Idris Elba 😍

    Reply
  4. nicegirl says:
    February 3, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    I am about to pass out and I am heading to the website to enter right now before I hit the floor.

    Idris is everything. Oh my goodness gracious me.

    Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    February 3, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    He is perfect – hot, intelligent, talented, sexy and very good with children. Those kids loved him.

    Reply
  6. Margo S. says:
    February 3, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    More Idris posts please!

    Reply
  7. Whyme says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    I thought he was sooooo hot in RocknRolla and he’s just getting hotter. Damn did you see his body?! *fans myself and swoons*

    Reply
  8. Sixer says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Yes, but have you seen a Very Big Man repeatedly hitting Idris in his Idris tummy with a medicine ball? I have. Ner.

    Reply
  9. KBeth says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    He is insanely hot.

    Reply
  10. Onemoretime says:
    February 3, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Yes Idris I will take one for the team and be your Valentines date! It’s hard work but somebody has to do it!

    Reply
  11. IlsaLund says:
    February 3, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Thanks for this post….definitely needed this distraction today. And yes, yes, yes, yes……I want be your Valentine.

    Reply
  12. third ginger says:
    February 3, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    The voice, the style, the talent!! As they say at home, “Lord Have Mercy!”

    Reply
  13. Tallia says:
    February 3, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    I love yams.

    Reply
  14. Lyka says:
    February 3, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    His little smile to the camera when one little girl said she’d want James Bond as a valentine was everything. Is the whole Idris as Bond thing long dead? Can we revive it as a gesture to humanity in these trying times?

    Reply
  15. kri says:
    February 3, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    The best advice I can give him is…well I can just show him. Tee hee. MOAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

