“Idris Elba gets some great dating advice from little kids” links

Idris Elba. Something about Black History Month, something about getting advice from kids for charity, but mostly just… Idris Elba, man. [Pajiba]
Black History Month: Langston Hughes (1902-1976) jazz poet, playwright and activist [Poets.org]
So hot.
He is looking amazing these days!
Idris Elba 😍
I am about to pass out and I am heading to the website to enter right now before I hit the floor.
Idris is everything. Oh my goodness gracious me.
I’m married with a toddler AND 6.5 months pregnant and I had to stop myself from signing up on that website. Holy Hell
Oh, hell. I’ve been happily married for 15 years and we have a 13 year old. I’m a half-step from signing up myself!
He is perfect – hot, intelligent, talented, sexy and very good with children. Those kids loved him.
More Idris posts please!
I thought he was sooooo hot in RocknRolla and he’s just getting hotter. Damn did you see his body?! *fans myself and swoons*
Yes, but have you seen a Very Big Man repeatedly hitting Idris in his Idris tummy with a medicine ball? I have. Ner.
And it gave you great joy.
I’ve been too busy with work to watch! Ugh. I need something that will make me laugh.
I have now watched all three episodes and am bereft. I need more Idris.
You should have seen it when his mother went to watch a practice fight. I almost died laughing! She literally clutched her pearls.
He is insanely hot.
Yes Idris I will take one for the team and be your Valentines date! It’s hard work but somebody has to do it!
Thanks for this post….definitely needed this distraction today. And yes, yes, yes, yes……I want be your Valentine.
The voice, the style, the talent!! As they say at home, “Lord Have Mercy!”
I love yams.
His little smile to the camera when one little girl said she’d want James Bond as a valentine was everything. Is the whole Idris as Bond thing long dead? Can we revive it as a gesture to humanity in these trying times?
Can we have a Muslim or Latino Bond who works with the CIA to get rid of an orange fascist called Satsumo Drumpf who has somehow rigged it to become president?
idris himself said he was too old, but he’s obviously not. I think Craig will do at least one more.
The best advice I can give him is…well I can just show him. Tee hee. MOAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
