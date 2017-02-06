Arnold Schwarzenegger wanted to ‘smash’ Donald Trump’s face ‘into the table’

I truly feel like a political naif because it didn’t occur to me that Donald Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger could be in cahoots about the increasingly messy situation of Celebrity Apprentice. To recap, Arnold took over as host of The Apprentice when Trump left to be president. Before he even entered the White House, Trump was bitching about Arnold and the decreased ratings for the show. Then at the National Prayer breakfast, Baby Fists implored the room to pray for Arnold and for the ratings. Arnold responded quickly with a Twitter video, offering to switch places with Baby Fists. Baby Fists got up bright and early Friday morning to bitch about Arnold even more. My read on all of this was simple: Trump was and is jealous. He wishes he was back hosting The Apprentice. He’s in over his head as President, which is why he lashes out like a temperamental toddler.
But some of believe that Baby Fists and Arnold have some kind of deal where they’re “beefing” in public as a way of promoting Celebrity Apprentice. It’s an okay theory and God knows, I enjoy a good conspiracy theory. But isn’t it more frightening to think that perhaps this wasn’t a ploy for ratings, or a manufactured boy-beef? Isn’t it scarier to realize that Baby Fists really is this petty, distracted and immature? Arnold has a new profile in Men’s Journal and you know what? It sure sounds like Arnold truly cannot stand Trump.
On Trump’s first tweet-disses: “Don’t get into a stinking contest with a skunk.”
Why he took the Apprentice gig: “I’d never done a reality-TV show and thought it would be interesting. When Trump started running for office, I said to myself, ‘Obviously he can’t do both.’ ” Schwarzenegger got in touch with Mark Burnett, the show’s creator, met with the brass at NBC, and was soon hired. “They said, ‘Let’s do a season and see what happens,’ ” he says.
He waited for a few hours before responding to Trump’s first tweet-diss: “I said, ‘Let’s sit on it for an hour’. I called my assistant and said, ‘I think what we really should do is request a meeting and go back to New York.’ And then we just smash his face into the table. And then I think we can’t do that, either. I think I have to be above all of that and put him on the spot.” He wound up tweeting a reply: “There’s nothing more important than the people’s work. I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”
Arnold’s continued tweets about actual policy: “I think people really reacted well to that response,” Schwarzenegger says, pointing out that it’s Trump who sounds like a rogue action hero with no impulse control. “I sound more presidential and more diplomatic and more elder-statesman — that’s exactly the way Donald should be.”
So, just furthering the for-profit boy-beef as a way for both of them to get headlines? Or is it a petty distraction, a sleight of hand so we aren’t focused on the more deplorable sh-t that Baby Fists is up to? Personally, I believe that people are overthinking this, as I’ve said before. Think of the worst case scenario, think of the absolute scariest theory out there, and that’s what’s actually happening. Trump is a petty lunatic, not a Machiavellian genius. He’s incapable of seeing three steps ahead. And that’s what’s terrifying, not that he might have worked out some scheme with Arnold to boost ratings of an already-faltering show.
Arnold also tweeted this – that’s a link to a story about how he turned over his tax returns when he was running for governor of California.
https://t.co/Hi695MpscQ https://t.co/svBd3hpjPC
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 3, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Okay, I know this isn’t a substantive comment but I just want to say it’s too bad that the makeup artists on that show want to make everybody Orange.
I think Arnold looks extra orange because of the color of hair dye. He should go au natural. Salt & pepper, please.
I don’t think it’s fake beef. Cheetolini is far too sensitive for anyone to even fake insult him. And Schwarzenegger didn’t endorse him for President, right? I think it’s a genuine battle of two huge egos. But how awful is Trump that he makes maid impregnating typical Republican yahoo macho man Arnold look good? Wow.
This is not a fake duel between Trump and Arnold. Good lord, just read Trump’s tweets this morning regarding ratings. He has to be the most insecure male on the planet. I can’t believe he holds our welfare in his hands and feel like I’m living in an alternate universe.
I don’t think it’s fake either. Arnold even had negative words for Trump after that Access Hollywood tape was released of Billy Bush and Baby Fist.
And before anyone says it, yes I know Arnold is a cheater who fathered a child outside of his marriage to Maria but at least we never heard of him speaking such foul sexist garbage as Baby Fist did on that tape.
They’re both lying swines who screwed around on their wives. They are both abrasive and annoying. It wouldn’t surprise me if they were in some sort of ratings scheme, but man, if so, is there nothing trump won’t do for attention and more money. Jesus GD Christ, he is a moron.
It’s a scam!!!! That’s why he’s keeping it up.
But doesn’t Trump keep a lot of things up? Look at the beef between him and Rosie O’Donnell. Was that a scam that he kept going? Trump can’t help but to clap back at people who he feels come for him.
Also I don’t think Arnold would appreciate being called the worst Governor of California just for ratings. That’s character assassination.
But Trump has always triggered my disturbingly accurate abusive sleazeball radar while Arnold never has (my radar apparently ignores otherwise non-abusive cheating husbands but picked up on Bill Cosby while he was playing beloved Dr. Huxtable, long before anything public came out). Arnold is normal, Trump is not. Arnold was not born into the 1%, Trump was. Arnold has actually worked for what he has, Trump has not. Arnold is just normal benign Hollywood narcissistic and actually knows and cares that the rest of the world is important and has real emotions, Trump is a malignant narcissist who lacks a sense of humor and empathy, treats family and everyone else as property, and goes into narcissistic rages. They are definitely not equivalent.
I don’t believe this is for ratings, since the show was taped long in advance. If it were happening now and they could respond on the show, I’d agree a little more. But the fight doesn’t make anybody want to watch, so I’m inclined to disagree with that theory.
Trump hates Arnold because, while Arnold started out in the entertainment world, Arnold actually spent years getting immersed in politics, learning the ropes and actually made genuine attempts to govern (how well he did is a matter of debate). But he didn’t go the Trump route. Now I think Trump would have genuinely hated a guy like Ronald Reagan too, since Reagan was an actor who actually seemed to make the jump into the political sphere. Trump is not a media guy-turned-politician – he’s a media guy pretending to be a politician.
Agree re: political training. Also, Arnold really *does* have the money (unlike He Who Will Not Be Named)
I never thought I would agree with Arnold Sterioids Schwarzenegger on anything, but no lies are being told here.
Right?! I thought this was a pretty common wish?!
I spent several years in the 90s working for Sargent and Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Maria’s parents, Arnold’s then-in-laws. Yes, I met him a few times. His flaws are out there, so no need in rehashing, but what I know is regardless of his leanings, he is a TRUE believer in this country and its political process. He was close with the Shrivers and greatly respected their advice and council. It is my belief, knowing him as I do (through his former family), that he’s as disgusted with Foolius Ceasar as the rest of us. I still don’t like him, but I’m confident in my assessment. This is no game on his part.
This isn’t a fake beef. Arnold is a member of the establishment, more moderate subset of Republicans. Think John Kasich, Romney, Etc.
I actually work in politics, and was on senior staff for 2 presidential campaigns this last cycle, trust me when I say-they LOATHE dJt.
@LindseyLULU Tell us more, please! How big of a liability does he have to be to the Republican party to get any movement on impeachment? I’m guessing if it looks like they are going to get swept away in the midterms, but that’s SO FAR FROM NOW.
Interesting thought. If Arnold tried to work and get Trump impeached that would be useful and something to watch.
I don’t see it as a gambit for ratings because the deplorables lash out at Trump’s enemies and aren’t they the only ones who’d watch at this point?
I think Arnold genuinely doesn’t like Trump or the way he behaves and also doesn’t like a lot of his policies. He’s a California/Hollywood Republican, they have a different profile and consider who he married. My bet is that Arnold voted for Hillary. Possible tax cuts just wouldn’t be his sole motivation, and that’s really all the Orange Maroon had to offer people like him. Arnold undoubtedly recognized how unstable the Trumpster was and how bad he would be as President, and actually cared about things like that.
Arnold worked hard for what he has and has always shown a much better grasp on reality for the 99% than born-rich President Tweeter. Arnold is actually a normal person, not a malignant narcissist. He was an unfaithful husband, but for some reason that doesn’t seem to correlate with other obnoxious qualities (maybe it’s a big brain vs little brain dichotomy that we will never understand, it’s always baffled me that men risk so much for so little). He can’t be President because he wasn’t born a citizen. But we all really would sleep much more comfortably if he switched places with President Tweeter.
whether this was fake or not…. there was a REAL OWNING once Arnold released his receipts (pun intended) regarding his tax returns.
Arnold sent out a video message (tweet maybe?) to the people of Ukraine supporting them in their struggle to keep out the Russians. Wonder if President Tweeter was aggravated by that. Arnold is very realistic about Putin and the danger he poses. I should point out that the Russians are doing more than backing the pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine directly with weapons and personnel – pro-Russian hackers also made a serious attack on software and hardware for the election last Spring, and the Russians broadcast the intended results (where their candidate “won”) that would have happened if the Ukrainians had not been able to work around it. Sound familiar? (By the way, cautionary tale for us: the Ukrainian election was protected by the fact that they used paper ballots and hand counts.)
Geez, now I really do want them to switch places. Can’t we make an exception for the Austrian? Maybe Emergency Legislation to Protect the Republic from a Lunatic? He’s a Republican, that’s all the people in control of Congress care about anyway. He’s a celebrity, which is also what they want. And he has actually read the Constitution and knows there are three independent branches of government for a reason. And he doesn’t have to prove he’s tough by killing people.
They have one thing in common: both are growing up or grew up under a Nazi. Arnold’s dad was a member and raised a baby. Steve Banal is a member and is raising a baby.
Yeah, but Arnold seems to have overcome his father’s attitudes. Melania Trump’s father was once a member of the Communist Party, but you don’t see her sharing the wealth…. We are not doomed to become exactly like our parents, although there are times I tell myself in horror that I’m becoming my mother. (In some ways, that’s good, but in other ways… not.)
Trump’s father marched with the KKK, wearing Klan robes. Unfortunately Trump absorbed his father’s attitudes pretty thoroughly if you examine his actions and statements over the years. He doesn’t have a high opinion of African-Americans, although like many racists he makes some individual exceptions.
The ratings are not down because of Arnold. They’re down because Cheetolini is still listed as an executive producer of the show and he’s still getting paid. Many of us see no reason to reward his money-hungry ways. President Bannon had better get Cheetolini under control (if anybody can) because he’s making our country look like a nation populated by complete morons.
I think it’s an authentic wee wee contest. I think the absolute proof this is real was when Arnold turned over his tax returns. That made Trump look even worse and AS would not have done that if this was manufactured for ratings. Trump is crazy enough to talk about the Apprentice when he’s supposed to be running the country. It will be a lonnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnng 4 years!
