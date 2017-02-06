Super Bowl commercials: poignant, pointed and funny

Last night’s Superbowl commercials were at their best when they were told simple stories which were well executed. These included serious pro-diversity messages from companies like AirBnB, Budweiser, 84 Lumber and Michelin and funny ads from It’s a 10 Haircare, Mr. Clean and Kia. My two favorites overall were from AirBnB, which just showed faces of people from all backgrounds with a positive message of inclusion, and It’s a 10 Haircare, which used the new administration as a warning for Americans to do their part to have good hair. Other standouts included Mr. Clean as a sexy male maid, Melissa McCarthy for Kia (she really won this weekend) and Honda’s cute yearbook ad featuring actual school photos of celebrities giving advice. The worst commercials were from the mobile phone companies. T-Mobile had several very cringe-inducing ads encouraging us to dance with Bieber and riffing on 50 Shades. Sprint had a dad faking his own death, which – how does that get greenlighted by teams of people? It makes me think that a bunch of yes-people are in charge at Sprint. Here are some of my favorites and the list at the end has most of the others.
AirBnB: We Accept
I had to google to figure out which company this was so the branding could have been stronger, but this ad for AirBnB is powerful, simple and moving. This is part of their campaign to house 10,000 people in need. AirBnB has been vocal in their support of refugees. You can learn more here.
84 Lumber: The Journey Begins
84 Lumber also comes out on the right side of history with this moving ad featuring a mom and her daughter traveling to America. Apparently the original version of this ad was rejected as it showed a border wall. You can watch the rest of the story here.
Budweiser: Born The Hard Way
This incredibly powerful ad tells the story of Adolphus Busch, who emigrated to the US from Germany at the age of 18 to cofound the Anheuser Busch company. Many outlets are making a big deal out of how it is a pro-immigration story, but it’s also the American dream and Budweiser knows this. I love this so much.
It’s a 10 Haircare: Four years of bad hair
How long until Mr. Bigly talks in circles about how terrible this haircare line is? This is brilliant.
Mr. Clean is a sex object finally
This is the first Superbowl ad for Mr. Clean and it begs the question: what took so long for them to realize this is all we wanted from Mr. Clean? Sexy and doing all the work for us.
Kia featuring Melissa McCarthy: Hero’s Journey
Kia’s hybrid station wagon/SUV ferries Melissa McCarthy around the world to save the whales, trees, polar ice caps and rhinos. She gets into crazy mishaps at each location which made me laugh out loud several times. Excellent ad.
Ford: Go Further
Ford opens with all sorts of people in recognizable Murphy’s Law situations like not being able to zip up a dress, getting stuck with a shirt over your head and having a boat starter fail. Everyone’s problems are solved as we’re introduced to Ford’s new ventures like ride sharing, bike sharing and self driving vehicles, except for the guy in the boat. What happened to the guy in the boat?! Hecate is worried about the guy in the dog door.
Skittles: Romance
This ad features a teenage suitor throwing Skittles at a girl named Katie’s window as he says her name over and over and various family members and guests catch the Skittles. That’s my name, so I probably was more amused by this silly little commercial than most.
GoDaddy: The Internet Wants You
A heavily hashtag-tattooed guy lives for the Internet with blue and gold dresses in his closet, cats on roombas in his house and he even does the ice bucket challenge instead of showering. It’s not bad and I wanted to rewatch it to catch all the references.
Buick: If that’s a Buick my kid’s Cam Newton
This was a good idea, executed well because cute little kids were involved. It really didn’t need Miranda Kerr at the end as the coach, that seemed like overkill.
Honda: yearbooks
Celebrities including Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Amy Adams and Viola Davis speak from their yearbook photos. I’ve checked a few and they’re genuine, but some of the surrounding photos are fakes, which is to be expected.
Tide: Terry Bradshaw rushes to get a clean shirt
Terry Bradshaw goes on an epic journey to get his shirt clean, ending up at Jeffrey Tambor’s house and watching a documentary during the big game.
Sprint: Guy fakes his own death to get out of Verizon contract
This doesn’t seem funny to me and is more creepy. There are kids watching their dad send a car off a cliff with a mannequin and it opens with “Daddy’s dead kids.” Not a good idea.
Turbotax: Humpty Fall
Turbotax features a broken and recovering Humpty Dumpry in the hospital telling off the kingsmen and writing off his medical expenses (which have to be extremely high to be deductible). The commercial I first saw online, with Humpty falling off the wall, was so much more effective.
Wendy’s: Cold Storage
I don’t know why this very simple commercial works, maybe it’s the pink hairdryer and the guy’s expression, but it does and it had me laughing. I’m also extremely biased because I eat at Wendy’s at least once a week.
Audi’s pay equity spot
This makes me want to buy an Audi honestly. Excellent spot with a kick ass little girl and a great message.
Evony game starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Fan BingBing and Aaron Eckhart
There’s not much to say except that this looks like a movie ad instead of a mobile game.
Snickers’ Live Ad with Adam Driver
This was a “blink and you’ll miss it” ad for me. It was shot and aired live with deliberate picture and set issues including actors being “shot” before they were ready and the entire set collapsing. Given what Woody Harrelson just achieved with a live film, this was underwhelming for me.
Wix.com featuring Jason Statham & Gal Gadot
Jason Statham and Gal Gadot kick ass in a restaurant while the chef, oblivious, creates his website with Wix in the kitchen. When the restaurant is totaled it’s no biggie to the chef, who starts a food truck thanks to Wix. This needs more shots of Statham and Gadot serving customers.
King’s Hawaiian Rolls
I’m adding this one because the ending made me laugh. They need to use more kids in commercials.
Bud Light: Ghost Spuds McKenzie
The floating ghost of Spuds McKenzie, an English bull terrier who represented the brand in the 90s, shows “Brian” what he’s missing by not hanging out with his friends. It’s absurd and that’s why it works.
The ending of the 84 Lumber commercial is very good.
Annnddd… there are calls to boycott Budweiser. And I’ve seen tweets to boycott 84 Lumber. Because, well, of course….
http://fortune.com/2017/02/05/budweiser-super-bowl-commercial-immigration-boycott/
Didn’t hit your link yet but I do know that Budweiser is high on the list of using the most GMOs.
They’re not calling boycott because of GMOs. It’s sympathy for immigrants that have trumpees’ knickers in a knot.
@SusanneToo
I didn’t think they were, however, any use of airtime that stimulates anxiety in Trumpers works for me. How easily ‘they’ forget how their ancestors ended up here.
The 84 Lumber commercial, including the link, made me tear up. *sniff*
Yeah, I don’t drink and I don’t build, but I feel the urge to run out and buy both their products today.😊😊
I watched the puppy bowl, then fell asleep watching a movie. I’ll take the pups and kitties over the Patriots any day.
Good morning! How nice of you to put them all together. Coffee watching material.
I was so looking forward to the Budweiser commercial and was then disappointed. I read an opinion piece earlier this morning that calls out Bud for this commercial. Busch was from a wealthy family and wouldn’t have travelled in steerage. Busch came to America 30 years before immigration laws so he wouldn’t have had papers. Why not show the diversity of current Bud employees and how they got to America?
Just proves it can never be good enough, eh?
Given that Ellis Island opened up to process immigrants in 1892 because of overwhelming need, immigration had obviously been an issue for years. The US’ first laws affecting immigrants were established in 1798, so I don’t know why they think he wouldn’t have needed papers.
The Bai commercial was hands down my favorite. Still have a soft spot for *NSYNC! (Bummer the other guys weren’t in the ad, I bet they would have liked the work!)
The Audi ad made me get emotional.
Me too, and so true!
The German guy in the Budweiser ad, in 1926, gets told ‘go back home’.
2017, UK, Italian, I’ve been told that so many times by now…….
Mankind has not progressed much in 100 years.
Can we get to the most important part of this post please-Celebitchy’s name is Katie? I obviously knew the writers had actual names, but this still blows my mind…
Hi! Yes my name is Katie 8)
I’m in shock. I really thought your name was Celeb Itchy
**giggles**
I’m glad so many advertisers were so pointed. I’m glad they didn’t back away.
I love how pissed off Trump supporters got on Twitter about the Coke and AirBnB commercials. I mean, if you ever find yourself in the position where you interpret a commercial’s call for inclusion and peace as some personal attack on you, then I think that something has gone seriously wrong in your life.
Loved the Audi commercial. all the feels.
Don’t hate me but I secretly cackled at the fifty shades mobile phone joke(s). Maybe it’s because I find that actress quite funny in her awkwardness too.
The AirBnB ad exists within the context that they have an ongoing race related image crisis. People with black or asian sounding names were rejected from listings and even hosts with high ratings were rejecting black guests. Black hosts in particular now put generic photos of pets instead of their faces because they get no offers otherwise. There was a hashtag awhile ago that captured how bad it is #airbnbwhileblack. Good for them, if they are working with refugees but even that is probably a PR strategy to confront their internal problem.
