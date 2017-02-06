Hilary Duff: ‘My legs are strong and they carry me every single day’

Hilary Duff has some kind of paid Instagram deal with Aerie, which is a lingerie brand cashing in on the body positive movement. I have no shade for that, it’s good business sense and it’s also smart for brands to use celebrities and social media stars to promote their products. Hilary is a paparazzi target for some unknown reason, probably habit and the fact that it’s easy to cover her when we need filler stories (hi!). While running her pics, some of the men’s sites fawn over her for being cute/sexy and others call her “thick” for being strong basically. She has a kickass figure and if that’s thick sign me up. In fact I like to see her sometimes (most of the time I ignore her frankly) because she really owns her strong body. This is one of those times.
Here’s the Instagram Hilary posted for Aerie.
I didn't always love my legs, but as I've grown, I've learned to love and celebrate myself, just as I am. I began to realize that my legs are STRONG and they carry me every. single. day. Our bodies are amazing and something to be grateful for. I'm ME and that's really enough! Thanks for helping to spread the self love message @Aerie! Make sure to share your own message about why U love U for U Day! #AerieREAL #AeriePartner
I like it! This is one of the smarter endorsement deals, honestly. It’s matter-of-fact, it’s body positive without being cheesy or overly emotional and there’s a call to action. I don’t know much about Instagram, I still have an older iPhone so I don’t install many apps and haven’t used it much, but if you browse the #aeriereal tag there are some nice posts about it. Most of them are from people shopping at the store and some seem sponsored, but there are women sharing body positive messages. Here’s one from the model Iksra Lawrence, this is from an Aerie photoshoot I think. I don’t know if other women who post under this tag want me to repost their photos but Jess over at Planking For Pizza (that’s her IG and the name of her book) has a really nice bikini photo and message that came up under this tag. (I don’t see where she tagged it but I don’t get IG.) She has a lot of other inspirational photos showcasing her weight loss and strong figure.
You guys I have an underwear question. Costco no longer carries my brand, it.se.bit.se by French Dressing, and I ordered some online but they’re running low and I need to find a new brand. What is your favorite comfortable underwear brand for daily wear? I like cotton bikinis and keep in mind that my favorite underwear are from Costco.
How is she considered “thick”? I don’t understand body types at all. Also, they carry her every single day? Wow, crazy, me too!
I think she may mean it as a form of gratitude. Not everyone is able to walk well, or without assistance, even at a young age.
I value every working limb and muscle I have, whether they are considered thick or not.
she is thick though. as in, she’s toned and strong and curvy, and she looks lovely. honestly, everyone has a body type, men do as well, and we should just embrace it.
Thick is when you don’t have thin legs and aren’t “skinny.” Her legs in the photos have been edited. She has bigger, muscular thighs. But very toned. I’ve gotten called thick before, I hate it but guys mean it as a compliment when they say it. It means you’ve got meat on your bones but not fat. I wish I had as much muscle definition as Hillary, I hate what they did to her legs in these photos. Pictures of her on DM white guys muscular she is. She works out really hard, you can seeit
Totally agree with you, Snowflake. Hilary is a mesomorph.. she carries a lot of muscle and has a very athletic build. I’ve always thought she has great legs. Off topic, but I also think she has really cute street style most of the time.
Well I just saw some pics of her in a red bikini and my jaw almost dropped when I saw her body, she looks amazing and strong, and that ass! Go Hillary!
Marks & Spencers bikini briefs – they come in packs of 5. I know Target sometimes carry M&S underpants, and they ship internationally.
note: they are borderline ugly, but suuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuper comfy. If you want something that looks nice, they do the lace ones that are also pretty damn comfy.
Also – wow she is super special, my legs only carry me on alternate days.
She looks pretty perfect to me.
Do men constantly talk about their bodies?
Every other article in the mainstream press is about body acceptance which for me reads: no body acceptance at all.
Otherwise we’d be like (a majority of) men: not thinking one single thought about body acceptance and therefore at least look more confident if not be more confident (I asked my husband how many times a day he thought about his body flaws and he looked befuddled).
i get what you’re saying, but society has made body acceptance a predominantly female problem, so it makes sense it is women discussing it. i agree that we need to move forward though.
Women’s bodies and appearances are more scrutinized than men’s bodies and appearances. Why are so many women who are famous yet larger than runway models given airtime to talk about their bodies? Because it’s still unusual for women to not apologize for this. It’s expected that they would be self-hating in some way, dieting or apologizing for not being a stick. Why are perfectly average men not asked about their bodies? Because it’s expected that they are already confident and happy in their bodies, and anything other than that would be odd and unmanly. If they’re not super hot, well, maybe they’re funny, smart or successful. Women can be not-hot and funny, smart or successful, but her looks are still going to be brought up. This expectation cuts both ways and keeps both men and women suppressed by expectations about how they should look and behave. It’s not a matter of every woman spontaneously wanting to talk about their bodies as an individual choice – it’s a broader cultural thing.
Yes, and we, women, yield to that, me included.
I know it’s a tough one (if I asked my husband if he thought of his body it is bc I was musing about my own) but I remember that someone asked an oldie famous singer-musician song writer (can’t remember who, American) how she fought against the idea that women aren’t accepted as guitar players (the singing wasn’t the problem of course) and she replied: I play the guitar and earn my life from it.
I am not sure taking money from a product while claiming body acceptance is the best technique.
I rarely believe these body positive statements from celebrities.
I Love Iskra A LOT Also OT Hillary almost only has “Very Nice Figure” going for her so I don’t even get this imaginary complain about the state of affairs with her legs, and actually Sound lowkey remedial AF to make some statement of facts like “my Legs Strong, the Carry Me” OOOH No Doubt, Mine are fatter than you but still stronger muscle-skeletal group in the boy, and today they had the special honor of bringing me to work
Uniqlo makes some very affordable cotton bras and panties. The bikinis are more, how do you say, generous cut than some others – by which I mean they cover the whole butt. Most of their bras are wireless, but they’re pretty strong regardless. Just my two cents on that one (they also usually have sales pretty routinely).
I have to say Aerie’s cotton underwear is cute, holds up well, and is pretty cheap. I always buy on sale from them or GAP. I don’t like frills to my underwear but I like it softer than most 5 or 6 packs you just buy at WalMart or Target and I never like the line of the thicker elastic bands on the ones in those packs.
She has always seemed like a really good girl to me. Not necessarily a goody-two shoes, but as in, a good person. This is a great endorsement deal indeed.
I love and only have Uniqlo panties: affordable and super comfortable. Sadly, their bras are not as good.
I need to check out Uniqlo. Been seeing their stuff online for awhile but never bought anything.
She looks awesome and she can pap walk all she wants – she is showing a strong and healthy body off and that is such a great example for young women. And I really enjoy Younger! It doesn’t get a lot of love from critics and recappers but it’s fun and some days that’s what you need.
I don’t remember who she is but if people are body shaming her, good Lord! She has a nice petit body. What the F is wrong with people?! Do we all have to look like Giselle Bundchen?!
I used to buy Victoria’s Secret cotton underwear, but in the last several years, you can definitely tell they’ve been using cheaper materials, and they just don’t hold up. I found a brand at Kohls I like. It’s called Steve (and no the irony of a brand of women’s lingerie bearing a man’s name was not lost on me). It’s comfy and has help up well so far. Probably not as thrifty as your costco undies though. 5 for $20.
Who gives a rat’s ass about what people think of her?? She certainly shouldn’t.
I am almost 51, STILL perimenopausal, taking two meds to control hot flashes. One (paroxetine .low dose, be warned) has caused me to gain 10#. To be told after the fact that is is a well known side effect is disappointing in the least. I have been pretty much paleo eating and spinning at home almost daily, and slowly it is peeling off. I won’t get the results I want before spring break (heh, I already had some to lose before the med gain), and just today I have become okay with that. I am working to better my self and my health and that’s all that matters. I am going to bask in the heat of the caribbean, and enjoy every damn moment of my time with my family there. Why should I or anyone be made to feel lesser because of someone else’s standards? FTS. Today onward, I love me, and that is enough.
Aerie has really good stuff. I also love Gap’s Breathe line. I always pick up underwear from there when they’re having a sale.
She looks amazing and strong! Total fitness goals! I love VS’s the Lacie boy shorts. Super comfy, washes well and helps pull in my little muffin top. Plus they’re pretty. I buy them when they’re on promotion.
