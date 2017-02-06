Nicole Kidman in beaded Marchesa at the DGA Awards: boring or beautiful?

Nicole Kidman at The 69th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards in LA

Here are some photos from this weekend’s Directors Guild Awards, held on Saturday night in LA. As everyone says, the guild awards are often the best indicators of where the Oscar races stand, so I’m pretty disappointed that Damien Chazelle won the top DGA Award for La La Land. He won over Barry Jenkins for Moonlight. Ugh. Why does Hollywood love La La Land so much??? Anyway, you can read more about the awards here.

Nicole Kidman is back to her Miss Havisham styles in this antique-looking Marchesa dress. Seriously, what happened to Nicole? It wasn’t that long ago when she was always the best-dressed woman on any red carpet. I know she loves fashion, so why is she so wacky these days? While this Marchesa isn’t the worst, let’s be clear: Nicole Kidman deserves better.

The 69th Annual Director Guild Awards - Arrivals

Laverne Cox in Thai Nguyen Atelier. So glam! She was having fun with this dress and she really stood out in this deep green.

The 69th Annual Director Guild Awards - Arrivals

Kerry Washington in Sally LaPointe. Sexy dress but bad hair. I really liked the straight, glossy look she had at the SAGs and I kind of wish she would stick to that for a while.

Nicole Kidman at The 69th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards in LA

Amy Adams in what looks like a dress for a summer picnic. I guess Amy was like, “I don’t have to get glam anymore, it’s not like I was nominated for an Oscar.” It’s not that this is bad per se, but it just doesn’t seem like she was dressed for the same event as everyone else?

The 69th Annual Director Guild Awards - Press Room

Helen Mirren in what looks like a really comfy sweater and cute skirt. This is what I would wear to an event like this. Just like, “F–k it, I’m going to wear a sweater.”

Nicole Kidman at The 69th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards in LA

There are no full-length photos of Emma Stone in this sparkly Louis Vuitton dress, mostly because she didn’t walk the carpet, she was only there for Damien. She probably didn’t walk the carpet because she believes (correctly) that she pretty much has Best Actress in the bag. Anyway, I like this dress and I wish we could have seen more of it.

39 Responses to “Nicole Kidman in beaded Marchesa at the DGA Awards: boring or beautiful?”

  1. sarri says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:06 am

    I like her dress.

    Reply
  2. Locke Lamora says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:12 am

    Hollywood loves LaLaLand because they’re all narcissists who love movies about themselves.

    Someone said that maybe Tom used to pick icole’s dresses and I’m starting to believe it.

    Kerry has messed with her face way too much.

    Reply
  3. lightpurple says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Helen is wearing the sweatshirt I wear grocery shopping and to rake leaves.

    Reply
  4. Donna says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:26 am

    The narcissists are still honoring themselves? When are the Oscars, so it will, mercifully, end?

    Reply
  5. what's inside says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Is it me or is Nicole looking like a bobblehead toy now?

    Reply
  6. Bex says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:31 am

    I think literally everything Nicole’s worn in the last few months would’ve worked better if she went back to being a redhead again. Her hair looks fried.

    I aspire to be Helen Mirren when I grow up.

    Reply
  7. Rocio says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:36 am

    I like them all. Helen’s is probably my favourite. Emma’s Vuitton is the best Vuitton I’ve seen in a while.

    Reply
  8. ell says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:37 am

    honestly, the problem with fashion is that it has all to do with taste. for instance, i don’t like kerry washington’s dress at all, because i hate those plunging necklines. i don’t find them sexy, i think they’re tacky. otoh, nicole’s dress is fine, a bit boring but inoffensive. she has a hair problem that needs fixing though, i really think she should try going shorter, like a bob or something. i know some women are reluctant to cut their hair, i used to have super long hair which i had since i was little so chopping it off was scary. but i’m very happy i did it now.

    Reply
  9. Naddie says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:38 am

    I’m craking up at Hellen’s sweater. One day I’ll be bold enough to do the same. Seriously, I loved it.

    Reply
  10. Megan says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:57 am

    I like Nicole’s dress. She has said her natural hair color is strawberry blonde – but I agree it washes her out.

    Helen Mirren looked great!

    Reply
  11. QueenEllisabet says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Nicole looks embalmed

    Reply
  12. Neelyo says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Laverne Cox’s dress looks like two different dresses sewn together down the front.

    Nicole’s dress looks more like a 90s Bagley Mischka (sp.) than a Marchesa. Maybe she tore all of the feathers off of it before walking out the door.

    Reply
  13. Lucy says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I like all of them. Helen is doing the same thing JLaw did at that one Passengers premiere event. It worked back then, it works now.

    Reply
  14. Dunne says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:59 am

    La La Land was visually stunning and impressive for the low budget. I feel like the backlash is the becoming typical “I don’t want to like something that’s popular”. It enjoyable, beautiful and well executed. Also, musicals are HARD. WORK. I think industry people appreciate that. I produce musical theatre and the creative team and performers are the hardest workers I’ve ever met. AND frankly, 2016 was such a trash heap of a year that I think the escapism of LLL was beyond welcome and that’s what we’re seeing.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      February 6, 2017 at 11:42 am

      I liked it too, I felt it was entertaining and enjoyable, and different in a fun way. And I definitely appreciated all the work that went into it.
      That said, I didn’t leave there feeling like I’d seen the best picture of the year, or the best performances. But I’m not surprised one bit at by Hollywood’s love for it(self).

      Reply
  15. DiamondGirl says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:05 am

    I love Nicole’s dress and the color of Laverne’s.

    Kerry’s dress is dull – she usually is more risky.

    Amy’s looks like very heavy material or something.

    I hate Helen’s look. The skirt is too Cinderella, then a frumpy sweater.

    Reply
  16. Bridget says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:21 am

    I wonder if Nicole’s style changed in part because of L’Wren Scott’s death. Not to mention, she’s clearly not going to win this year so she’s just kind of along for the ride. She would look so much better without that terrible wig, though.

    Reply
  17. Cerys says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    I quite like Nicole’s dress. It is a lot better than some of her recent outfits. I do think a stronger colour would have been better since she is so pale.
    Helen Mirren looks as if she is wearing a school jumper with her skirt. Not one of her better choices.

    Reply
  18. Kori says:
    February 6, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    I think, for the sake of her hair, Nicole should embrace the gray/white ala Helen Mirren. It would be so much healthier for her hair. It’s not like shouldn’t couldn’t wear a wig or something for a movie if the role called for it–she does already sometimes. I think a shoulder-length bob would look great on her if her hair was shiny and healthy again. She also looked better with some bangs IMO. And it helps with the botox (or going off of it).

    Reply
  19. Antigone says:
    February 6, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    I enjoyed La La Land but wasn’t blown away. It’s a solid three star movie-good for what it was but not great. Definitely overrated.

    Reply

