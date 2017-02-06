Lady Gaga sang her ‘classics’ for the Super Bowl Half-time show: awesome?

I didn’t come into the Super Bowl Half-Time show with many expectations. I knew it would involve Lady Gaga, lots of drones, and I sort of believed Gaga when she said that she wouldn’t be doing some huge political statement. I figured she wouldn’t do a meat dress and I guessed that she would do some kind of shoutout to LGBTQ rights. At the end of the day, I came away pretty impressed with Gaga’s show. She didn’t bring in any guest stars – despite doing “Telephone,” which would have been a perfect opportunity for a Beyonce cameo, RIGHT??? – and there were no screw-ups. I felt like she was singing live throughout and chica’s got pipes. She also stuck to her biggest hits, most of which are more than five years-plus in the rearview. Also: Gaga wore Versace throughout the show and I didn’t feel like her body was exposed, so at least there wasn’t a “Janet Jackson moment.”
Gaga started on the roof, singing “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land” (which read as a political statement, because that’s where we are, peeps) while hundreds of drones got in formation behind her to make a LIT American flag in the sky above Houston. Then Gaga JUMPED. She was on wires, of course.
Yeah, I was into it. I was into “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Born This Way” and “Telephone” and I think it was a great call to use “Bad Romance” as the finale. Some people were like “Gaga slayed, best Half-time show ever!” I wouldn’t go that far. Gaga exceeded expectations, absolutely. She did a great job, for sure. But let’s be clear: there was absolutely room for MOAR Beyonce and MOAR Black Panthers.
What else? Gaga announced her new world tour right after the Super Bowl. And apparently her Half-time show was the most-tweeted-about Half-time show in history. Which I find hard to believe, just because BEYONCE MADE US GET INTO FORMATION last year.
There is this great GIF though.
Lady Gaga showing the patriots how to catch a football #SuperBowl #TomBrady pic.twitter.com/93MmQmx2Oo
— Adrian Smith (@asmith906) February 6, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
It was good and enjoyable – I can’t complain and I’m not a fan of her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Judging by the comments here, I’m
The loner. I loved it! That ending was awesome. Like, I smiled. Bruno Mars is my all time fav
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t watch it, but I guess I may have to. Only heard good things about it, and she looked great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was alright, nothing surprising or special.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looked like a drunk dangling spider coming down a Web when she was suspended in air. But it was just alright. At least we know she wasn’t lip synching, she didn’t sound that good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was not great but she can really sing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree….it didnt blow my mind. I think she needed a special guest to jazz it up a bit
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Beyonce but not everything has to be Beyonce all the time. Gaga was great in her own right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you! Let’s give her credit and allow her to enjoy her moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES. This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA, it doesn’t have to be about Beyoncé all the time (and I’m also a big Beyoncé fan). Gaga put on a great show, and her voice was fantastic. I forgot how many really catchy songs she’s had; I had “Telephone” looping in my head almost all of last night, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I’m pretty much Beyonce’d out for this lifetime. Glad she didn’t make an appearance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THANK YOU @Georgia!
People go there and do their best and everybody is all “Beyonce could do it, she could be there” and there’s room for everybody, it was Gaga’s show, she did well and should be praised for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I love Bey but Lady Gaga deserves her own moment in the spotlight. She nailed it with the vocals, dancing and the theatricality. I just wish she slipped in some more “in your face” politics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed! Lady Gaga was awesome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!! Perfectly said!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YESSS! Beyonce did it last year and in 2013. She doesn’t need to be there every year. There are other artists. I love Beyonce, too, but I really have to roll my eyes at the folks who think she needs to do every award show and big event, ever, all the time.
I told my husband Lady Gaga would have made sense for Super Bowl 2012, but not this one. However, she did a great job, especially considering the extra scrutiny she was under this year. I really hope this appearance helps orchestrate a comeback for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just what I wanted to say
It was a great show, and she did it really good, with some great visuals and everything. I would love to have Beyoncé every minute every day, but this was Gagas show and even though I’m not a fan – she shined.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. And the woman can sing, which is doubtful with Beyoncé. Her dancing was pretty good also. I think it’s better than recent ones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loved the use of drones. Her voice was great all throughout and I think it was a good choice to have no guests as it kept the attention on her which was her end goal I think. That exit was epic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The real reason artists bring guests is to provide the audience with a litttle more flavor. Its the most watched event of the year. More than half you audience are not going to be into your music, so you bring in people to compliment it. That was Gagas big failing, I think. She is a consumate performer and I enjoyed that part but I detest her hits. They have this icky 80s pop sound that just grinds my teeth. She should have brought in someone to mix it up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved it, and I agree, the drones were pretty damn amazing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loved it, I thought she was great…even if you don’t like her music, she was entertaining.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could have used a Beyonce cameo. It was Bey’s hometown, dangit!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It exceeded my expectations and was actually pretty spectacular. She really did a great job and did seem to do it live. I loved the shout out to her mom and dad. Also, I am glad she did not waste time on Perfect Illusion because that song is awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gaga crushed it. I’m not her biggest fan, but man that half time show was awesome. She made a political statement while being patriotic, which was smart.
This land was made for you and me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. It exceeded my expectations and I loved the dancing and that fact she sang live the entire time. She’s a great entertainer and worked it. I thought it was pretty great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I missed the guest opportunity. For me, seeing two artists/groups perform that otherwise wouldn’t (see: Bruno Mars and RHCP) is always so much fun. But Gaga killed it anyway!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Slightly disappointed. Alex Jones of InfoWars claimed Lady Gaga would be performing a satanic ritual at half-time.
No but really, it was a great show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha. Yes, I saw that. I youtubed the performance and he came up as a suggested video. He called her the “whore of Babylon that the beast will ride in on”. I too was searching for a beast riding on her back. Perhaps, the beast was one of her dancers?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s crazy Bleu moon!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, right? It’s also crazy that our President has appeared on Alex Jones’ show. And by “crazy” I mean “terrifying.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land” (which read as a political statement, because that’s where we are, peeps) ”
Actually yes. This was a hugely political statement. Woody Guthrie wrote protest songs. He despised “God Bless America” and wrote “This Land is Your Land” as a response. The song is a deeply political protest anthem. One way to dilute a protest is to co-opt it, which is what has happened to “This Land is Your Land.” They teach the chorus in schools but don’t teach much beyond the first verse and those verses show a bleak, poor, depression-era United States.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not only that but wrote a poem about Trumps racist landlord father who he despised. It might be coincidence but i doubt it.
I think she made as much of a statement as she could contractually. It was subtle and clever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was hoping for the “this land is your land” statement and was not disappointed. It’s a protest song from the past and a rallying cry for our present.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, it seemed clear that she made a statement by choosing Guthrie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In-depth explanation:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2017/02/06/if-you-thought-lady-gagas-halftime-show-was-apolitical-consider-the-origin-of-this-land-is-your-land/?hpid=hp_hp-top-table-main_this-land-mm-850am%3Ahomepage%2Fstory
Can’t say if Gaga is aware or not of all the lyrics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was funny to see all these conservatives loving her on Twitter simply because she didn’t make a political statement…meanwhile, she did make one, just not blatantly. It was savvy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure I follow. How were they identifiable as conservatives?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought she was fab, why can’t it just be about how good she was and not about Beyoncé and the black panthers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tuned into the Super Bowl halftime show to be entertained and entertained I was. It was one of the best performances in years. I’m glad it was rather apolitical. A fifteen minute breather was welcome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God, her old songs really are incredible.
I remember hearing Bad Romance for the first time all those years ago and thinking this is right up there with some of the best pop songs ever made.
It still holds up after all this time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup it’s the bomb. Nice live singing too. She has a similar energy as Bruno Mars. They both come off as for the people not themselves
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had my chips, dip and side-eye all ready for the show but, alas, I loved it. She was in good voice and didn’t seem hellbent on quenching her thirst. Bey is Super Bowl GOAT for me but I really enjoyed GaGa’s performance. She has a beautiful voice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m really sick of women performing in jewelled leotards and bikinis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Manjit, I feel she was more dressed like a cheerleader and she also wore a football padding top at one point. Actually, her outfits were less revealing than the cheerleaders.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best Half time show, Ever? No! Was it a great performance? Absolutely!! I am beyond ecstatic, grateful Beyoncé did not make an appearance!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it funny how nobody, nobody at all, not a single person commented on her outfit by telling her to cover up and “oh won’t she think about the children” which leads me to believe that you Americans generally have a problem with The curvy black woman. If Beyoncé wore that exact same thing (and she does All the time) you all would be all in arms policing her body and commenting on how inappropriate it is and it’s a damn shame because that only happens cos she’s black
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has such a nice belly. She only showed her belly and legs and you’re right they aren’t curvy I mean they’re fine but not quite bootilcious. That said I don’t recall people complaining here about bey either
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was good and did make a political statement, maybe too subtle for the trumpsters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I noticed VP Pence was attending the game. Wonder what he thought when Gaga sang “Born this Way”? I thought it was a great halftime show
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was the best half-time show since Prince’s 10 years ago. Loved her social commentary from using a protest song (“This Land is Your Land”), her theme of inclusiveness already woven throughout her music by singing “Born This Way”. I thought it was a fab performance.
“I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality and the spirit of this country. It’s one of love and compassion and kindness. So my performance will uphold those philosophies.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mike Pence was there, and I was just really happy thinking about him watching her sing “Born this Way”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep him and any bigot watching for that matter!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
most of her songs that she sang were from a half-decade ago… it just tells you, she is a has-been popstar.. and it kind of made me see other popstars with another perspective. the beyonce, rihanna, taylor swift, katy perry of the world. they have been putting out albums and always had hit songs. but Gaga… as talented as she is, her “the fame” album was super but then the born this way , applause. nah… constant flop… Lady Gaga is a one hit wonder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well she couldn’t do her Tony Bennett duets. Plus, didn’t she just go up for an Academy Award last year for her song? And most people go up there and do their greatest hits for the super bowl because that’s what everyone wants.
ETA: and this woman can sing, dance and play the piano.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i’m not going to say lady gaga is totally groundbreaking but she is and always has been a solid a+ pop star. she nailed this performance because she is talented and a total professional. if this performance was any indication she is at least a 7 hit wonder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, Lizzie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was definitely better than Katy Perry’s (was it last year or the year before?)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I read on laineygossip, someone wrote that the only thing people remember about katy perry’s concert was left shark.hahaha. they also mentioned that missy elliot saved the whole half time.gaga did good, she deserves her credit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought she did awesome… way better than I expected, TBH. I’m glad she stuck to her best material. She sounded good (at least she was singing live). I loved it from beginning to end!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love her always did. She was awesome!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always liked Gaga, and I liked her performance. I was surprised at how tame it was, though. I was hoping her show would be a bit more pointed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really couldn’t care less about her music but her lyrics and her weirdness were most certainly enough to annoy bigots, racists and every other predjudiced person out there. It was a good choice. When you pay attention to Born this Way it’s as comprehensive as it gets. Her music may not mean anything to me, but her message is meaningful and the choice of This Land is Yor Land was really provocative under the unsane El Trumpito presidency and considering the location & the type of event (see SNL’s Totino’s skit).
And I love that she is not toned to death, or unhealthily skinny. Her tiny little belly roll was very very cute and her body is banging because it is hers, she takes good care of it but not to reach any impossibly demanding standard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Woody Guthrie would have been proud. There was a political artist for ya.
I loved her little mini-muffin top too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, my circle of friends is still airpunching the she sang so much of Born This Way to Mike “Conversion Therapy” Pence. Plus snuck some extra lyrics in there to make it more inclusive of refugees, as well.
For someone under orders from the NFL to keep it apolitical , she got mighty political!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was not impressed not because it wasn’t political enough which I really don’t care about that aspect of it. I expected it to be over the top theatrical like the lady Gaga of old and I didn’t get that here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was no Beyoncé or Prince but it was good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her weirdness, too, and hope it did annoy some people. Her great multi-talented self is beyond wonderful and entertaining. She doesn’t fit easily into any slot, except magnificently creative. I love her diverse dancers all around too. This Land Is Your Land was I guess as best she dare mix in a bit of politics. It was all spectacular. But for some crazy sad reason the Patriots came out stronger and the Falcons weaker after that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In terms of actual talent (voice), she’s exceptionally mediocre. Beyonce, too. Without the histrionics, Gaga would be nothing…. obviously, she’s shrewd enough to know it and what people will eat up. Without her beauty, Beyonce wouldn’t have gotten anywhere. She knew enough to play up her sex appeal and beauty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Personally I have heard Gaga sing minus “histrionics” and she has a powerful wonderful voice with an awesome range. Where many other performers no longer sing live during such big events, she was able to pull it off and hold her own beautifully imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve heard it, too. She’s not that good. A few notes are beautiful, but, overall, she’s pretty weak and nondescript. I think that people’s expectations aren’t too high when she sings another genre or they don’t know what to expect, so, they’re impressed by less when she does it straight. Pit her against a truly good singer and you’ll hear a big difference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am somewhat consoled after that heartbreaking loss that the living spirit of David Bowie persists in Lady Gaga. I say that as an enormous fan of Bowie. Gaga has some of his magic.
And it was low-key political as heck. To sing “Born This Way” in front of Mike Pence? I hope he choked on it as bad as my Dirty Birds choked the second half of the game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, just no, stop it, there was only ever one David Bowie, there will only ever be one David Bowie and this Madonna/ everybody else rip off is most certainly NOT nor ever will be Bowie.
Bowie in 1972
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sI66hcu9fIs
and again Life on Mars in released 1971
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v–IqqusnNQ
Ashes to Ashes – 1980
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMThz7eQ6K0
I could go on
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For me there’s only one Bowie, but I recognize his influence on her and celebrate it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
PLEASE, someone tell me how she got all that sparkley makeup off her eyes and was able to do a flawless clean eye in about 10 seconds – or less. My husband thinks she was wearing a mask, but if that was a mask, it was the best, most form-fitting, most mobile mask in the world.
Does someone know how this was possible??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe it was a decal?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love that after she did the patriotism, then Poker Face, a song about being secretly attracted to women, and Born This Way, about accepting EVERYONE regardless of race, sexual orientation, gender identity…
What makes it so well played is that those were the original lyrics. Those have always been her words. She’s not choosing to make a statement now that we’re in trouble. She’s always stood for equality. Bey can be such an enigma and she wants it that way (I adore her). But Gaga showed us her true colors, always has.
I also have to second Karmacoma – Bad Romance will go down as one of the greatest pop songs of all time. I learned the choreography in high school and was doing it along with them last night! I
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was better because Beyoncé wasn’t there, they need to switch it up. But different strokes for different folks. Some of her dance moves were so strange, but fun to watch too. And my kids loved her jumping and spider looking fall. Entertaining. That’s what the half time show is supposed to do. And she got in some political points too. Great job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gaga delivered the best half time show in years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She sang, “No matter gay, straight or bi, lesbian, transgender life, I’m on the right track, baby, I was born to survive” in front of 110-million-PLUS people, many of whom are bible-thumping Trumpets. HOW IS THAT NOT SUBVERSIVE. DROP that f**king mic, girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked her performance, not quite her usual out there performances but still good. She has a very good voice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse