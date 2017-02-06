Lady Gaga sang her ‘classics’ for the Super Bowl Half-time show: awesome?

I didn’t come into the Super Bowl Half-Time show with many expectations. I knew it would involve Lady Gaga, lots of drones, and I sort of believed Gaga when she said that she wouldn’t be doing some huge political statement. I figured she wouldn’t do a meat dress and I guessed that she would do some kind of shoutout to LGBTQ rights. At the end of the day, I came away pretty impressed with Gaga’s show. She didn’t bring in any guest stars – despite doing “Telephone,” which would have been a perfect opportunity for a Beyonce cameo, RIGHT??? – and there were no screw-ups. I felt like she was singing live throughout and chica’s got pipes. She also stuck to her biggest hits, most of which are more than five years-plus in the rearview. Also: Gaga wore Versace throughout the show and I didn’t feel like her body was exposed, so at least there wasn’t a “Janet Jackson moment.”

Gaga started on the roof, singing “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land” (which read as a political statement, because that’s where we are, peeps) while hundreds of drones got in formation behind her to make a LIT American flag in the sky above Houston. Then Gaga JUMPED. She was on wires, of course.

Yeah, I was into it. I was into “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Born This Way” and “Telephone” and I think it was a great call to use “Bad Romance” as the finale. Some people were like “Gaga slayed, best Half-time show ever!” I wouldn’t go that far. Gaga exceeded expectations, absolutely. She did a great job, for sure. But let’s be clear: there was absolutely room for MOAR Beyonce and MOAR Black Panthers.

What else? Gaga announced her new world tour right after the Super Bowl. And apparently her Half-time show was the most-tweeted-about Half-time show in history. Which I find hard to believe, just because BEYONCE MADE US GET INTO FORMATION last year.

There is this great GIF though.

Lady Gaga showing the patriots how to catch a football #SuperBowl #TomBrady pic.twitter.com/93MmQmx2Oo — Adrian Smith (@asmith906) February 6, 2017