Lady Gaga sang her ‘classics’ for the Super Bowl Half-time show: awesome?

I didn’t come into the Super Bowl Half-Time show with many expectations. I knew it would involve Lady Gaga, lots of drones, and I sort of believed Gaga when she said that she wouldn’t be doing some huge political statement. I figured she wouldn’t do a meat dress and I guessed that she would do some kind of shoutout to LGBTQ rights. At the end of the day, I came away pretty impressed with Gaga’s show. She didn’t bring in any guest stars – despite doing “Telephone,” which would have been a perfect opportunity for a Beyonce cameo, RIGHT??? – and there were no screw-ups. I felt like she was singing live throughout and chica’s got pipes. She also stuck to her biggest hits, most of which are more than five years-plus in the rearview. Also: Gaga wore Versace throughout the show and I didn’t feel like her body was exposed, so at least there wasn’t a “Janet Jackson moment.”

Gaga started on the roof, singing “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land” (which read as a political statement, because that’s where we are, peeps) while hundreds of drones got in formation behind her to make a LIT American flag in the sky above Houston. Then Gaga JUMPED. She was on wires, of course.

Yeah, I was into it. I was into “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Born This Way” and “Telephone” and I think it was a great call to use “Bad Romance” as the finale. Some people were like “Gaga slayed, best Half-time show ever!” I wouldn’t go that far. Gaga exceeded expectations, absolutely. She did a great job, for sure. But let’s be clear: there was absolutely room for MOAR Beyonce and MOAR Black Panthers.

What else? Gaga announced her new world tour right after the Super Bowl. And apparently her Half-time show was the most-tweeted-about Half-time show in history. Which I find hard to believe, just because BEYONCE MADE US GET INTO FORMATION last year.

There is this great GIF though.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

  1. Jess says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:03 am

    It was good and enjoyable – I can’t complain and I’m not a fan of her

  2. Lucy says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Didn’t watch it, but I guess I may have to. Only heard good things about it, and she looked great.

  3. Steph says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:07 am

    It was alright, nothing surprising or special.

  4. Georgia says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I love Beyonce but not everything has to be Beyonce all the time. Gaga was great in her own right.

  5. Marie says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Loved the use of drones. Her voice was great all throughout and I think it was a good choice to have no guests as it kept the attention on her which was her end goal I think. That exit was epic.

    • Ramona says:
      February 6, 2017 at 8:20 am

      The real reason artists bring guests is to provide the audience with a litttle more flavor. Its the most watched event of the year. More than half you audience are not going to be into your music, so you bring in people to compliment it. That was Gagas big failing, I think. She is a consumate performer and I enjoyed that part but I detest her hits. They have this icky 80s pop sound that just grinds my teeth. She should have brought in someone to mix it up.

    • Tiffany :) says:
      February 6, 2017 at 9:40 am

      I loved it, and I agree, the drones were pretty damn amazing!

  6. mellie says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Loved it, I thought she was great…even if you don’t like her music, she was entertaining.

  7. Rapunzel says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Could have used a Beyonce cameo. It was Bey’s hometown, dangit!

  8. Rhiley says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:11 am

    It exceeded my expectations and was actually pretty spectacular. She really did a great job and did seem to do it live. I loved the shout out to her mom and dad. Also, I am glad she did not waste time on Perfect Illusion because that song is awful.

  9. Melly says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Gaga crushed it. I’m not her biggest fan, but man that half time show was awesome. She made a political statement while being patriotic, which was smart.
    This land was made for you and me.

  10. LA says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:12 am

    I missed the guest opportunity. For me, seeing two artists/groups perform that otherwise wouldn’t (see: Bruno Mars and RHCP) is always so much fun. But Gaga killed it anyway!

  11. bleu_moon says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Slightly disappointed. Alex Jones of InfoWars claimed Lady Gaga would be performing a satanic ritual at half-time. ;)

    No but really, it was a great show.

  12. lightpurple says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:13 am

    “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land” (which read as a political statement, because that’s where we are, peeps) ”

    Actually yes. This was a hugely political statement. Woody Guthrie wrote protest songs. He despised “God Bless America” and wrote “This Land is Your Land” as a response. The song is a deeply political protest anthem. One way to dilute a protest is to co-opt it, which is what has happened to “This Land is Your Land.” They teach the chorus in schools but don’t teach much beyond the first verse and those verses show a bleak, poor, depression-era United States.

  13. Talie says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:13 am

    It was funny to see all these conservatives loving her on Twitter simply because she didn’t make a political statement…meanwhile, she did make one, just not blatantly. It was savvy.

  14. lulu says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I thought she was fab, why can’t it just be about how good she was and not about Beyoncé and the black panthers.

  15. Karmacoma says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:20 am

    God, her old songs really are incredible.

    I remember hearing Bad Romance for the first time all those years ago and thinking this is right up there with some of the best pop songs ever made.

    It still holds up after all this time.

  16. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I had my chips, dip and side-eye all ready for the show but, alas, I loved it. She was in good voice and didn’t seem hellbent on quenching her thirst. Bey is Super Bowl GOAT for me but I really enjoyed GaGa’s performance. She has a beautiful voice.

  17. Manjit says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I’m really sick of women performing in jewelled leotards and bikinis.

    Reply
  18. Reglagonz says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Best Half time show, Ever? No! Was it a great performance? Absolutely!! I am beyond ecstatic, grateful Beyoncé did not make an appearance!!!!

  19. scar says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I find it funny how nobody, nobody at all, not a single person commented on her outfit by telling her to cover up and “oh won’t she think about the children” which leads me to believe that you Americans generally have a problem with The curvy black woman. If Beyoncé wore that exact same thing (and she does All the time) you all would be all in arms policing her body and commenting on how inappropriate it is and it’s a damn shame because that only happens cos she’s black

  20. SusanneToo says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:24 am

    She was good and did make a political statement, maybe too subtle for the trumpsters.

  21. RussianBlueCat says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:24 am

    I noticed VP Pence was attending the game. Wonder what he thought when Gaga sang “Born this Way”? I thought it was a great halftime show

  22. Bonzo says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I thought it was the best half-time show since Prince’s 10 years ago. Loved her social commentary from using a protest song (“This Land is Your Land”), her theme of inclusiveness already woven throughout her music by singing “Born This Way”. I thought it was a fab performance.

    “I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality and the spirit of this country. It’s one of love and compassion and kindness. So my performance will uphold those philosophies.”

  23. Shambles says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Mike Pence was there, and I was just really happy thinking about him watching her sing “Born this Way”

  24. pretty says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:28 am

    most of her songs that she sang were from a half-decade ago… it just tells you, she is a has-been popstar.. and it kind of made me see other popstars with another perspective. the beyonce, rihanna, taylor swift, katy perry of the world. they have been putting out albums and always had hit songs. but Gaga… as talented as she is, her “the fame” album was super but then the born this way , applause. nah… constant flop… Lady Gaga is a one hit wonder.

  25. Jess says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:37 am

    It was definitely better than Katy Perry’s (was it last year or the year before?)

  26. Miss V says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:38 am

    I thought she did awesome… way better than I expected, TBH. I’m glad she stuck to her best material. She sounded good (at least she was singing live). I loved it from beginning to end!

  27. Libra girl says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Love her always did. She was awesome!!

  28. Nina says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I’ve always liked Gaga, and I liked her performance. I was surprised at how tame it was, though. I was hoping her show would be a bit more pointed.

  29. Slowsnow says:
    February 6, 2017 at 9:01 am

    I really couldn’t care less about her music but her lyrics and her weirdness were most certainly enough to annoy bigots, racists and every other predjudiced person out there. It was a good choice. When you pay attention to Born this Way it’s as comprehensive as it gets. Her music may not mean anything to me, but her message is meaningful and the choice of This Land is Yor Land was really provocative under the unsane El Trumpito presidency and considering the location & the type of event (see SNL’s Totino’s skit).
    And I love that she is not toned to death, or unhealthily skinny. Her tiny little belly roll was very very cute and her body is banging because it is hers, she takes good care of it but not to reach any impossibly demanding standard.

  30. TotallyBiased says:
    February 6, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Yeah, my circle of friends is still airpunching the she sang so much of Born This Way to Mike “Conversion Therapy” Pence. Plus snuck some extra lyrics in there to make it more inclusive of refugees, as well.
    For someone under orders from the NFL to keep it apolitical , she got mighty political!

  31. PettyRiperton says:
    February 6, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I was not impressed not because it wasn’t political enough which I really don’t care about that aspect of it. I expected it to be over the top theatrical like the lady Gaga of old and I didn’t get that here.

  32. Felice. says:
    February 6, 2017 at 9:27 am

    It was no Beyoncé or Prince but it was good.

  33. robyn says:
    February 6, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I love her weirdness, too, and hope it did annoy some people. Her great multi-talented self is beyond wonderful and entertaining. She doesn’t fit easily into any slot, except magnificently creative. I love her diverse dancers all around too. This Land Is Your Land was I guess as best she dare mix in a bit of politics. It was all spectacular. But for some crazy sad reason the Patriots came out stronger and the Falcons weaker after that.

  34. LinaLamont says:
    February 6, 2017 at 9:57 am

    In terms of actual talent (voice), she’s exceptionally mediocre. Beyonce, too. Without the histrionics, Gaga would be nothing…. obviously, she’s shrewd enough to know it and what people will eat up. Without her beauty, Beyonce wouldn’t have gotten anywhere. She knew enough to play up her sex appeal and beauty.

    • robyn says:
      February 6, 2017 at 10:30 am

      Personally I have heard Gaga sing minus “histrionics” and she has a powerful wonderful voice with an awesome range. Where many other performers no longer sing live during such big events, she was able to pull it off and hold her own beautifully imo.

      • LinaLamont says:
        February 6, 2017 at 10:48 am

        I’ve heard it, too. She’s not that good. A few notes are beautiful, but, overall, she’s pretty weak and nondescript. I think that people’s expectations aren’t too high when she sings another genre or they don’t know what to expect, so, they’re impressed by less when she does it straight. Pit her against a truly good singer and you’ll hear a big difference.

  35. Amy Tennant says:
    February 6, 2017 at 9:57 am

    I am somewhat consoled after that heartbreaking loss that the living spirit of David Bowie persists in Lady Gaga. I say that as an enormous fan of Bowie. Gaga has some of his magic.

    And it was low-key political as heck. To sing “Born This Way” in front of Mike Pence? I hope he choked on it as bad as my Dirty Birds choked the second half of the game.

  36. Darlene says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:08 am

    PLEASE, someone tell me how she got all that sparkley makeup off her eyes and was able to do a flawless clean eye in about 10 seconds – or less. My husband thinks she was wearing a mask, but if that was a mask, it was the best, most form-fitting, most mobile mask in the world.

    Does someone know how this was possible??

  37. savu says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Love that after she did the patriotism, then Poker Face, a song about being secretly attracted to women, and Born This Way, about accepting EVERYONE regardless of race, sexual orientation, gender identity…

    What makes it so well played is that those were the original lyrics. Those have always been her words. She’s not choosing to make a statement now that we’re in trouble. She’s always stood for equality. Bey can be such an enigma and she wants it that way (I adore her). But Gaga showed us her true colors, always has.

    I also have to second Karmacoma – Bad Romance will go down as one of the greatest pop songs of all time. I learned the choreography in high school and was doing it along with them last night! I

  38. dumbledork says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:10 am

    I thought it was better because Beyoncé wasn’t there, they need to switch it up. But different strokes for different folks. Some of her dance moves were so strange, but fun to watch too. And my kids loved her jumping and spider looking fall. Entertaining. That’s what the half time show is supposed to do. And she got in some political points too. Great job.

  39. VecchiaSignora says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Gaga delivered the best half time show in years.

  40. Turtle says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:51 am

    She sang, “No matter gay, straight or bi, lesbian, transgender life, I’m on the right track, baby, I was born to survive” in front of 110-million-PLUS people, many of whom are bible-thumping Trumpets. HOW IS THAT NOT SUBVERSIVE. DROP that f**king mic, girl.

  41. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:53 am

    I liked her performance, not quite her usual out there performances but still good. She has a very good voice.

