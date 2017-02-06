Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton in Santa Barbara: surprisingly cute?

Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams Received Cinema Vanguard Awards in Santa Barbara

Here are some photos from the Santa Barbara Film Festival over the weekend. Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams were honored with the Cinema Vanguard Awards for their work in Manchester by the Sea. I always forget about Santa Barbara, but it actually has become an increasingly important stop for Oscar hopefuls. They schedule the film festival so it always falls in the heat of the Oscar race, and the film festival hands out awards to everybody who agrees to show up. Actors, directors and writers get to meet with Oscar voters at their second homes, plus they do a lot of extra press and usually there are panel discussions or “conversations.”

For this event, Michelle stuck with her Louis Vuitton contract and chose this buttery LV dress with cutouts. While I have loathed so much from LV in the past few years, I don’t hate this at all. The color warms up Michelle and makes her hair look less white-blonde and little-old-lady/Civil-War-ghost. The gown is incredibly flattering to Michelle’s figure too. As for Casey… I don’t think he has that hobo beard for a film, so maybe he should consider trimming it or just shaving it completely??

Meanwhile, what would have been a pleasant stop at a ritzy-but-low-key film festival now has a sudden urgency, doesn’t it? Ever since the SAG Awards two Sundays ago, every professional Oscar predictor/watcher has severely downgraded Casey’s chance at taking home the Best Actor Oscar. Pre-SAGs, Casey had been a sure thing, despite a quiet but concerted effort to talk more about how he allegedly sexually harassed two women. Everyone thought Casey was a lock. But then Denzel Washington won the SAG for Fences and now everyone is like “it’s anyone’s game!” Will Denzel take home another Oscar? Will people feel like it’s not Casey’s “time” right now? Will Ryan Gosling suddenly start campaigning?? Basically, Casey is being told to get out there more, to be seen, to campaign. Which is why he seemed to be making an effort in Santa Barbara.

Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams Received Cinema Vanguard Awards in Santa Barbara

Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams Received Cinema Vanguard Awards in Santa Barbara

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

21 Responses to “Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton in Santa Barbara: surprisingly cute?”

  1. teacakes says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:05 am

    I would LIVE for Sexual Harassfleck getting denied that Oscar.

    like the lady said – the Academy likes to front like it’s all about humanity, well, how about putting your money where your mouth is by NOT rewarding scum for sexual harassment?

    Reply
  2. Bridget says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Casey always looks like he’s too precious to be doing the press and campaign work. If his last name wasn’t Affleck would he be able to get away with it?

    Reply
  3. Shambles says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:07 am

    And Casey Affleck was on all the drugs?

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:23 am

    The dress looks cheap IMO. Weird gold straps and cutouts

    Reply
  5. PettyRiperton says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Michelle dress is meh bland should’ve went for a more lively colored dress. Ben’s lil bro is disgusting.

    Reply
  6. Lyka says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:30 am

    This dress sucks. The fit is off, it’s pooling on the floor in a weird way, and I actually think Williams’ more tailored “Civil War ghost” looks (lol every time) rather suit her coloring and frame.

    Reply
  7. JoJo says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Actually, the beard is for a film he’s in called Light of My Life, a story about survival after/during a pandemic and principal photography is just beginning, so there’s that.

    Reply
  8. staw says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:31 am

    LV clearly gave all its best stuff to Vikander last season. Michelle has been one flop after another.

    Why are Casey’s eyes so red? What is going on? He looks like a junkie.

    Reply
  9. ell says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:56 am

    it’s ok, it could be nicer in another colour.

    i don’t understand these contracts btw. like it seems that if a star has a contract with louis vuitton or dior they have to wear them all the time, while with for example chanel they can wear what they want fairly often e.g. kristen stewart or keira knightley.

    Reply
  10. IlsaLund says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    God, I hope Denzel wins the Best Actor oscar. The Hollywood Reporter said Denzel was schmoozing and wowing everyone at the Santa Barbara film festival. Casey seems to lack that kind of outgoing personality and there seems to be underlying resentment about how his sexual harassment allegations have been ignored.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment