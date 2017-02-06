Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton in Santa Barbara: surprisingly cute?

Here are some photos from the Santa Barbara Film Festival over the weekend. Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams were honored with the Cinema Vanguard Awards for their work in Manchester by the Sea. I always forget about Santa Barbara, but it actually has become an increasingly important stop for Oscar hopefuls. They schedule the film festival so it always falls in the heat of the Oscar race, and the film festival hands out awards to everybody who agrees to show up. Actors, directors and writers get to meet with Oscar voters at their second homes, plus they do a lot of extra press and usually there are panel discussions or “conversations.”

For this event, Michelle stuck with her Louis Vuitton contract and chose this buttery LV dress with cutouts. While I have loathed so much from LV in the past few years, I don’t hate this at all. The color warms up Michelle and makes her hair look less white-blonde and little-old-lady/Civil-War-ghost. The gown is incredibly flattering to Michelle’s figure too. As for Casey… I don’t think he has that hobo beard for a film, so maybe he should consider trimming it or just shaving it completely??

Meanwhile, what would have been a pleasant stop at a ritzy-but-low-key film festival now has a sudden urgency, doesn’t it? Ever since the SAG Awards two Sundays ago, every professional Oscar predictor/watcher has severely downgraded Casey’s chance at taking home the Best Actor Oscar. Pre-SAGs, Casey had been a sure thing, despite a quiet but concerted effort to talk more about how he allegedly sexually harassed two women. Everyone thought Casey was a lock. But then Denzel Washington won the SAG for Fences and now everyone is like “it’s anyone’s game!” Will Denzel take home another Oscar? Will people feel like it’s not Casey’s “time” right now? Will Ryan Gosling suddenly start campaigning?? Basically, Casey is being told to get out there more, to be seen, to campaign. Which is why he seemed to be making an effort in Santa Barbara.