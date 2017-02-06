“Emma Stone’s Stella McCartney dress was incredibly basic” links
  • February 06, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone received Outstanding Performers of the Year Award

I didn’t get around to posting these photos of Emma Stone in Stella McCartney. The dress is the very definition of “meh.” [Go Fug Yourself]
Yes, Beyonce is still doing Coachella this year. [Dlisted]
The new Guardians of the Galaxy 2 trailer is here. [Jezebel]
Chinese astrology predicted Tom Brady’s Super Bowl win. [LaineyGossip]
This seems like something Joe Biden would have done. [Pajiba]
Someone stole Tom Brady’s jersey! [The Blemish]
Martha Hunt looks like someone else in these photos. [Moe Jackson]
I hope this is the next viral sensation. [Buzzfeed]
Mark Wahlberg probably thought the Patriots were going to lose too. [Celebslam]
Seriously, this 84 Lumber ad was the best. [Starcasm]

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone received Outstanding Performers of the Year Award

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to ““Emma Stone’s Stella McCartney dress was incredibly basic” links”

  1. Rocio says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    I love it! Simple and chic!

    Reply
  2. brooksie says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    That’s because it’s not Martha Hunt :)

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Basic, but nice. Simple lines, flattering, appropriate for the event.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment