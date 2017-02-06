Chris Evans & Octavia Spencer tweet-beefed about the Super Bowl

Chris Evans is from Boston, so guess who is one of the biggest New England Patriots fans in the world? Yes. Chris and his bros ended up in Houston for the Super Bowl and Chris tweeted about it, even including a video of his reaction to the Patriots’ overtime win.

OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!! GREATEST SPORTING EVENT OF MY ENTIRE LIFE!!!! CONGRATULATIONS NEW ENGLAD PATRIOTS!!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 6, 2017

I mean… I sort of understand the fist-bumps and the emotions and all, but “the Patriots winning the Super Bowl” happens all the time. It just happened two years ago! Does it get any less special when they win the Super Bowl all the time?

Hilariously enough, he and Octavia Spencer were beefing throughout the game – they’re friends in real life and they’ve worked together a few times. She’s a big Falcons fan. I love his “WELL WELL WELL,” it’s really funny.

@octaviaspencer you better be careful. We make half time adjustments better than anyone in the league!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 6, 2017

Last thing: does anyone else wonder if Chris and Jenny Slate have cooled off a bit? I’m not sure if they broke up, but it definitely seems like they’ve either gone deep undercover or they’ve just cooled off in general. I mean, Jenny is from Boston too, and I would assume she likes the Patriots. But she wasn’t there in Houston with Chris. And we barely hear anything about them these days. Hm…