Chris Evans & Octavia Spencer tweet-beefed about the Super Bowl

Chris Evans is from Boston, so guess who is one of the biggest New England Patriots fans in the world? Yes. Chris and his bros ended up in Houston for the Super Bowl and Chris tweeted about it, even including a video of his reaction to the Patriots’ overtime win.

I mean… I sort of understand the fist-bumps and the emotions and all, but “the Patriots winning the Super Bowl” happens all the time. It just happened two years ago! Does it get any less special when they win the Super Bowl all the time?

Hilariously enough, he and Octavia Spencer were beefing throughout the game – they’re friends in real life and they’ve worked together a few times. She’s a big Falcons fan. I love his “WELL WELL WELL,” it’s really funny.

Last thing: does anyone else wonder if Chris and Jenny Slate have cooled off a bit? I’m not sure if they broke up, but it definitely seems like they’ve either gone deep undercover or they’ve just cooled off in general. I mean, Jenny is from Boston too, and I would assume she likes the Patriots. But she wasn’t there in Houston with Chris. And we barely hear anything about them these days. Hm…

Photos courtesy of Getty, Twitter.

 

18 Responses to “Chris Evans & Octavia Spencer tweet-beefed about the Super Bowl”

  1. Whyme says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:41 am

    That was cute. But I’m team Octavia here ☹️

  2. V4Real says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:46 am

    I seriously wanted to reach out and touch Chris with my fist last night for his tweets after the Patriots won. I wanted to strangle the life right out of him. Then I remembered how good his ass looked in that Captain America costume and all was forgiven. Damn you Chris.

    • S says:
      February 6, 2017 at 12:37 pm

      But did you see the great video of Mark Wahlberg, the other Boston-born Pats super-fan, actually left the game when it was 28-3? That was kind of awesome. (To be fair, he later said it was because his son was ill, which could totally be true, but he did leave when they were losing badly and everyone thought it was over.)

  3. Lucy says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:47 am

    I read the title and got a bit worried, but now I see it’s all in good fun. Sweet.

  4. Locke Lamora says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:48 am

    This was really cute. And when your team wins something it’s always a big deal, even if it is the 100th time.

  5. teacakes says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    eh, it’s his local team, it’s not surprising he went full sports stan lol.

  6. Clare says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    My main issue is I can’t tell all the Hollywood Chris’ apart – Evans, Pratt, Hemsworth (is there a Hemsworth?) there are too many pretty white thirty somethings with the same name for my little brain to keep up.

  7. Lightpurple says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    I follow both of them on Twitter and saw their back & forth during the game. It was really sweet. Wondering if they had a wager like he did with Pratt two years ago.

    No, Kaiser, it never gets boring or tired when your team wins a lot. It just means it hurts a lot less when they do lose.

  8. Lucille Bluth's Bottle says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Lol. That will suck for Jenny if he and Jenny are broken up. Didn’t she leave her husband for him?

  9. A says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    She chose to cheat on her husband lol. Serves her right.

  10. Lilla says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Rumor has it Chris and Jenny Slate split. But who knows if it is true…

  11. homefly says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    She stepped out of her marriage for him, and he’s never publicly claimed her as his girlfriend. I get more of a fwb vibe from him, and she seems really clingy. Despite what he says in his interviews, I don’t think he’s ready to settle down.

  12. Ninja says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Jenny Slate is a classic troll. Watch out for her leaking a pic or tweeting a mushy tweet about her “BF”. His fans have understood her tricks by now. We are honestly sick and tired and truly , madly, deeply want Chris to concentrate on some interesting stuff like GOOD films, etc etc. Can’t even imagine what the Gifted promotions will be like. Ugh.

  13. S says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    He and Slate were papped in Australia together in mid-November by the Daily Mail, and there was just recently tweets from both that didn’t mention each other, but seemed to indicate they were watching the same Anna Farris movie, at the same time, one would presume together.

    I realize it is sad that I, a way-too-old-for-this mom of 3, know all of this.

  14. Ady says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Chris told Jenny to stay at home so he could cheat peacefully… typical dream boyfriend behaviour ya know :)

