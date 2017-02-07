Kim Zolciak-Bierman fights with woman who asked her to keep kids quiet

Kim Zolciak-Biermann tussled with a fellow vacationer during her recent getaway to the Turks and Caicos. Kim and husband Kroy Bierman slipped away for a little romantic rendezvous. While there, their four oldest children “surprised” them by arriving unexpectedly to join in the fun. I have to pause here because if I went away without my children, the point would likely be to be without my children. So if they showed up to surprise me on my dime, I’m not sure I would be as elated as Kim and Kroy were. But I digress because the point of this post is that Kim and crew were just enjoying themselves on the beach, being model tourists, when some horrible, wretched witch told them to shush! So Kim, with her usual diplomacy, basically told her to f–k off.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s idyllic Turks and Caicos vacation with her husband Kroy Biermann turned into a family affair after four of their six kids joined them as a surprise.
The Don’t Be Tardy star took to Instagram and Snapchat to document the family fun on Sunday with kids Brielle, 19, Ariana, 15, KJ, 5, and Kash, 4 — and a little oceanfront drama that unfolded.
“This lady on the beach came up to me and said: ‘Could you keep you and your kids quiet? It’s a very quiet peaceful beach,’ ” Zolciak-Biermann, 38, recounted on Snapchat. “Bitch, what? They’re 4 and 5.”
“We’ve been nothing but respectful,” she continued. “I told her: ‘Well, why are you always sitting next to me? Move your f—ing chair to the other end of the beach!’ ”
The argument appeared to escalate, as Zolciak-Biermann explained she told the fellow beachgoer they would be checking out of the hotel soon enough.
“I said: ‘That’s ok, bitch, because we’re leaving.’ She’s like: ‘I’m not asking you to leave.’ I honestly told her: ‘You might want to f—ing loosen up, lady,’ ” she continued. ” ‘This is a beach that a lot of people pay a lot of money to stay here and enjoy the beach and if you don’t like it, f—ing go somewhere else. It’s life.’ ”
“So KJ’s trying to be really quiet and respectful, but his feelings are hurt, which makes me really mad,” she said in another video of her son looking downcast on the beach — to which her eldest daughter, Brielle, shouted, “F— her!”
So it’s Kim’s word against the lady’s. Either Kim’s kids were so raucous and unchecked that they were bothering the people around them or they were just being kids and the lady is overly sensitive. I am basing my opinion solely off what I have read here (and the fact that Kim’s version of the truth can be less than truthful) but I’m inclined to think the lady was probably on to something. If someone told me my kids were being too loud, my defense would be, ‘no they aren’t,’ not cite their age as justification for their actions. My favorite part is where Kim backs up her claim that they were being nothing but respectful by calling this woman a b—ch and telling her to, “Move your f—ing chair to the other end of the beach!” For me, it boils down to where they were staying. This was a romantic trip, right? So if the kids showing up was a surprise, it’s likely Kim and Kroy chose and intimate resort that probably was more kisses and champagne in the cabana as opposed to fart noises and water noodles to the noggin. In every pic Kim posted there’s not a person in sight, let alone a kid. I am sorry KJ’s feeling got hurt because it isn’t his fault that someone other than his parents had to ask him to be quiet but my assumption is that maybe it was high time he heard it? Feel free to correct me in the comments if you watch their show and KJ is a saint. Also explain to me why these kids keep crashing their parents vacations, Brielle did the same thing last May.
Oh, and Kim very much wants us to know that she and Kroy are going strong with this oh-so-subtle love note:
So incredibly thankful for the MOST incredible man that has ever walked this planet. My rock, my best friend, my confidante, my lover, my strength, my Inspiration. You amaze me @kroybiermann 😍 you daily are a perfect example to our children of how selfless, nurturing, and generous a human should be. Your discipline, your structure, your determination is incredible to me. I love you so much and there isn't a second that goes by in a day that I don't look at you and smile and feel so loved, so respected, so cherished and so honored to be your wife. 😍 #ThankYouGod #APerfectExampleOfARealMan #BlessedAndIknowIt
Photo credit: Instagram and Fame/Flynet Photos
This all sounds like nonsense.
Of course the little one will be hurt, it’s his momma who should be enforcing rules and boundaries. It sounds like the lady approached Kim privately, she didn’t take the littlest to task, which would be out of line.
It’s easy to get excited and loud and rude, I get pumped up and my outdoor voice comes out. My partner has to shush me, and I usually immediately quiet the f down. No one else wants to hear your conversation, you aren’t that interesting and it shows you think you are more important than them.
Also, Kroy is a stupid name unless you are a cromagnon.
That Instagram post seems to be a bit too much. Like they have to “prove to the world” they are so happy and in love with each other. I am thinking Kroy and Kim might have gone away to work on problems in their marriage. Separation or divorce announcement in the near future
She lies and exaggerates everything. She even lied about having cancer. I call bullshit. She loves drama, fake or otherwise.
This is just me, one person’s opinion and it could be total BS, but I wonder if this entire family is just a big loud raucous, “look at us, here we are bunch”? If this is a private, romantic get-away type of vacation, there probably aren’t a lot of little kids around (for a reason) and then you bring in a bunch of reality stars with some spoiled kids who probably never have to pick up after themselves, let alone follow rules because their mother is too busy worrying about her looks and what she’s wearing, well then maybe you do have a loud mess that would cause others to complain. Yes, I’m judging because I’m jealous that I’m sitting at work and they are on that dam beach!
Lovely example she set for her kids by swearing and yelling. What classless trash.
what in the world is he wearing?
talk about burying the lead!
I guess he has a lot of time on his hands for vacation since the Falcons released him in 2015.
Oh, and that speedo, aw hell no.
Who are thesepeople and why they act so entitled?
If you are so special buy your own island and do whatever you want there
Well, it’s a good thing all the kids are following her into reality show land because their vocabulary is clearly confined to 4-letter words.
Agree they probably went to a more adult, couples resort than a family one. Young kids is probably not what most vacationers want. But considering how defensive and abusive Kim was to the woman, I wouldn’t be surprised if the kids were overly loud.
Couldn’t finish reading the tweet or look at her posing. Ugh.
High end resorts have designated ‘quiet areas’ of their property- beaches, pools – often labeled adults only. The kids probably barged into one of those areas. Pro tip: management’s pretty quick to follow up on complaints of this nature if you bring it to their attention especially if you’ve paid big bucks to start there.
*stay there*
