Kanye West deletes his pro-Trump tweets, now he regrets supporting Baby Fists

Post-election, Kanye West seemed to have some kind of nervous breakdown, although the official story is still that he was just really tired and needed a good rest. My theory is that he stopped taking his meds, plus he got really stressed out dealing with Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery. Kim was his rock, and when she fell apart, he had nothing to hold onto. In any case, his alleged nervous breakdown manifested itself in some strange ways. Kanye made bold proclamations during his last few concerts, claiming that Donald Trump is a political genius, and if Kanye had decided to vote, he would have voted for Trump. Kanye also tweeted about Trump, and he ended up flying to New York to meet with Trump at Trump Tower. It was all pretty awful. I was actually wondering if we would hear anything more about Yeezy’s Trump affection now that Blob McTurd is Making Fascism Great Again. As it turns out, Yeezy has some regrets.

Kanye West has scrubbed his Twitter account of all things Trump, and it’s because he’s super unhappy with the president’s performance over his first 2 weeks in office. Kanye had tweeted about Trump in a positive light after the election. In December, the day he met with Trump in NYC, he wrote, “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.” Kanye also wrote about issues on which he felt he could influence Trump, writing, “These issues include bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.” Kanye’s decision to remove the tweets were all his. The “Muslim ban” and other actions were the catalyst for his decision.

[From TMZ]

Does anyone else wonder if Yeezy sort of represents a certain demographic niche within the “Trump coalition”? It’s not even about race or money – although Kanye certainly has the entitlement and privilege of a white guy – it’s about a certain demographic of people who willfully chose ignorance. There was a sizeable group of people who listened to some or most of the deplorable sh-t Trump said during the campaign and they thought, “Oh, he doesn’t mean it, he’s so presidential and baller.” And they’re SHOCKED that he did mean it. #YeezyRegrets. If that hashtag ever becomes a thing, it really will go on for a while. Yeezy has a lot to regret.

Oh, and Kim Kardashian is making noise about how Kanye should get the Super Bowl Half-time gig for 2018. Yeah… probably not?