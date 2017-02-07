Kanye West deletes his pro-Trump tweets, now he regrets supporting Baby Fists

Post-election, Kanye West seemed to have some kind of nervous breakdown, although the official story is still that he was just really tired and needed a good rest. My theory is that he stopped taking his meds, plus he got really stressed out dealing with Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery. Kim was his rock, and when she fell apart, he had nothing to hold onto. In any case, his alleged nervous breakdown manifested itself in some strange ways. Kanye made bold proclamations during his last few concerts, claiming that Donald Trump is a political genius, and if Kanye had decided to vote, he would have voted for Trump. Kanye also tweeted about Trump, and he ended up flying to New York to meet with Trump at Trump Tower. It was all pretty awful. I was actually wondering if we would hear anything more about Yeezy’s Trump affection now that Blob McTurd is Making Fascism Great Again. As it turns out, Yeezy has some regrets.
Kanye West has scrubbed his Twitter account of all things Trump, and it’s because he’s super unhappy with the president’s performance over his first 2 weeks in office. Kanye had tweeted about Trump in a positive light after the election. In December, the day he met with Trump in NYC, he wrote, “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.”
Kanye also wrote about issues on which he felt he could influence Trump, writing, “These issues include bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.”
Kanye’s decision to remove the tweets were all his. The “Muslim ban” and other actions were the catalyst for his decision.
Does anyone else wonder if Yeezy sort of represents a certain demographic niche within the “Trump coalition”? It’s not even about race or money – although Kanye certainly has the entitlement and privilege of a white guy – it’s about a certain demographic of people who willfully chose ignorance. There was a sizeable group of people who listened to some or most of the deplorable sh-t Trump said during the campaign and they thought, “Oh, he doesn’t mean it, he’s so presidential and baller.” And they’re SHOCKED that he did mean it. #YeezyRegrets. If that hashtag ever becomes a thing, it really will go on for a while. Yeezy has a lot to regret.
Oh, and Kim Kardashian is making noise about how Kanye should get the Super Bowl Half-time gig for 2018. Yeah… probably not?
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet, Getty.
I will definitely not forget it, even if he pretends this never happened.
People will give it a pass because it’s Kanye and because he is a man… but I really really hope he flops in his music, his clothes or shoes or whatever he does, etc.
I only wish him well in his health and his family, but career related, he can dissappear for all I care
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know it says a lot when crazy Kanye doesn’t like you anymore…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This entire crazy train is not going to run out of steam anytime soon. I want to just sell my television, radio and computer and just hole up with Audible and work on perfecting my baking for the next four years. But I can’t…have to keep fighting, talking, tweeting, posting, writing, calling, persuading and bitching. And crying. Lots of crying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I listened to one of his speeches yesterday. I hate his pu$$y voice so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His voice is the worst. Especially when he is trying to sound sincere. He ends up sounding creepy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? His voice is just so smug, affected and weirdly, revoltingly childlike. I can’t listen to it for very long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just what I was thinking — a perfect example of the ignorance of the average Trump supporter. Kanye can go suck eggs with the rest of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It still amazes me the whole thing didn’t stop with comments like rapists, mocking the disabled, grabbing women.
That being said, f-off Kanye. He is just as bad as trump, with rants and targeting people, stalking and yes, mocking the disabled.
they both can GTH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t Trump talk about a ban or something similar targeting Muslims during the election campaign. Yet Kanye still went to visit the man after he was elected? So it is okay for Kanye to be silent about such talk before but now that it has come to pass, now he is disgusted?
What a joke
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Blob McTurd is Making Fascism Great Again.”
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I’d like this embroidered on a pillow please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kanye is mentally ill, and has been so for years. He’s lauded by the media as a genius for his music and indulged in whatever he does – crappy “fashion” line, anyone? Why is anyone surprised by anything he says or does? It would be nice if he or someone close to him would get serious about addressing his mental health, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it difficult to judge Kanye over his comments recently, since he’s been very unwell. With the tough image rap artists go for, he would never have gone to hospital like that unless it was serious. Could be that medicines and therapy have made him more stable and reasonable now. I hope so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor Kanye. If only there was a way realize to how terrible Trump was BEFORE he got elected……
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t get over how self interested people are. Like so singularly self interested, they completely overlook the larger picture. Someone told me a lot of Albertans were pro-Trump because he would approve the Keystone pipeline and this would get them work.
Um, hold that thought. You’re like West Virginians longing for the good old days of black lung. Does it ever occur to you that the entire presidency should not be decided on the basis of your individual livelihood…in ANOTHER COUNTRY?? Like maybe redirect your attention to the fact that apparently you’re only employable by Americans and not your own national economy. There is a bigger picture here and your individual interests don’t even translate to national ones let alone American ones.
Strikes me that Kanye was stuck in the same pit of “Trump will fix the issue I care about” and then realizing hey, probably not, and Trump will introduce 99 more problems so there’s that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Make no mistake: he wasn’t given a seat and wasn’t invited at the inauguration..it’s his ego. he wanted to be “The Voice” and channel his own thoughts. He is no spokesperson but he thins he is the second coming of Jesus and Co.. it has nothing to do with Trump and his Muslim ban. The Muslim ban was one of Trump rhetoric since day one. hardly news. there goes down their “longtime friendship” i suppose
Report this comment as spam or abuse