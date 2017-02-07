Duchess Kate in Oscar de la Renta in London: twee or lovely?

The Duchess of Cambridge did three work events within about thirty hours. She went on a work spree! And I’m enjoying all of the conspiracies about it too. I’m also wondering if Kate has decided to “look busy” just as Prince Harry draws closer to possibly proposing to Meghan Markle. Kate will want to position herself as the humble, modest, hard-working English girl, as compared to Meghan’s actress career and Americanism. Will it work? Probably not, because Meghan is actually a lot more media savvy than William and Kate put together.

Anyway, these photos are of William and Kate last night in London. They attended the Guild Of Health Writers conference at Chandos House. For the outing, Kate chose a new-to-us frock. This is an Oscar de la Renta two-piece ensemble, a seemingly separate skirt and jacket, likely from the 2015 fall/winter collection. The Daily Mail says the pieces are sold out now, but the retail on the skirt alone was $1290. For that? Really? And you’ve got to figure that Kate had it specially tailored, which is why everything looks off-kilter. This is one of Kate’s favorite silhouettes though – she loves a full skirt in stiff fabric, and she loves a close-cut jacket, preferably with ruffles and buttons. She has like three dozen coatdresses and two-piece suits that look just like this, just in different colors. That being said, I love the color. Also note: The Telegraph is wondering if Kate is taking “style tips” from Ivanka Trump, because Ivanka loves Oscar de la Renta. I hope Kate isn’t taking any tips from Ivanka. Please, no.

As for the Cambridges’ appearance at this conference, luckily the writers weren’t gifted with another Kate speech about how only poor kids from single-parent families have mental health issues. Instead, William gave a speech about how hard his air-ambulance-piloting job is and how his employer “knows about the value of normalizing mental health, and treating it with the same respect that we confer on physical health. This should be the norm.”

PS… I’m obsessed with figuring out if she’s wearing a “fall,” or a wiglet in the back. I can see the “line” where I think the fake hair starts.