Duchess Kate in Oscar de la Renta in London: twee or lovely?

The Duchess of Cambridge did three work events within about thirty hours. She went on a work spree! And I’m enjoying all of the conspiracies about it too. I’m also wondering if Kate has decided to “look busy” just as Prince Harry draws closer to possibly proposing to Meghan Markle. Kate will want to position herself as the humble, modest, hard-working English girl, as compared to Meghan’s actress career and Americanism. Will it work? Probably not, because Meghan is actually a lot more media savvy than William and Kate put together.
Anyway, these photos are of William and Kate last night in London. They attended the Guild Of Health Writers conference at Chandos House. For the outing, Kate chose a new-to-us frock. This is an Oscar de la Renta two-piece ensemble, a seemingly separate skirt and jacket, likely from the 2015 fall/winter collection. The Daily Mail says the pieces are sold out now, but the retail on the skirt alone was $1290. For that? Really? And you’ve got to figure that Kate had it specially tailored, which is why everything looks off-kilter. This is one of Kate’s favorite silhouettes though – she loves a full skirt in stiff fabric, and she loves a close-cut jacket, preferably with ruffles and buttons. She has like three dozen coatdresses and two-piece suits that look just like this, just in different colors. That being said, I love the color. Also note: The Telegraph is wondering if Kate is taking “style tips” from Ivanka Trump, because Ivanka loves Oscar de la Renta. I hope Kate isn’t taking any tips from Ivanka. Please, no.
As for the Cambridges’ appearance at this conference, luckily the writers weren’t gifted with another Kate speech about how only poor kids from single-parent families have mental health issues. Instead, William gave a speech about how hard his air-ambulance-piloting job is and how his employer “knows about the value of normalizing mental health, and treating it with the same respect that we confer on physical health. This should be the norm.”
PS… I’m obsessed with figuring out if she’s wearing a “fall,” or a wiglet in the back. I can see the “line” where I think the fake hair starts.
Totally twee.
That’s a horrible skirt.
Yes, it looks like its been starched – too stiff.
Also how does a peplum jacket go with a flowsy skirt. The whole outfit looks off and so overpriced. I will say though that I love the colour.
Wiglet is back, full, sprayed and swinging!
The colors suits her but the outfit is hideous.
What happened with William’s other passion, wildlife conservation?
A fashion icon, she clearly isn’t.
Would look better with a straight skirt. This cut makes her look like a gumdrop. And I am staring at the pictures – where does the fake hair start? (Regardless, she needs a new hair style and Normal Bill’s College Fetish be damned!)
She looked her age at that sports event two days ago, but in that two-piece ensemble she looks 40+.
So so ugly. It looked awful on the runway model as well. Kate following Ivanka’s lead style wise wouldnt be so bad. She mostly looks good in her role as first lady/ baby fists baby sitter/ the only thing between us and the end of the world
the color and the fabric are beautiful and look good with her coloring, but i feel the styling is off. I might have called for more exciting shoes – always – and an up do or at least a ponytail sort of style. Oscar de la Renta is for ladies who lunch and it should be worn more elegantly.
Awful hair but hey – I guess Wills likes it and that’s why she doesn’t change it.
I’m going against the grain–I like the outfit. I wish the jacket didn’t have the pleated ruffle at the bottom, but I like the fabric and the cut of that (expensive) skirt. Not wild about the tights, they could be darker with that color. And it looks like her handbag has been Velcroed to her vag.
Does she think she’s still in school or why no new haircut?
Twee…always twee. It’s Kate for heaven’s sake
Poor dears – 3 engagements in 2 days, they must be in need of a long vacation now after this. Its the BAFTA’s this weekend so this is all good PR for them leading up to the awards – they’ll go quiet again after Sunday’s event. This is their normal pattern when there is a big event coming up plus its MH Week so they need to show their faces for it.
I see William is also cutting and pasting his speech’s as well – not the first time he’s spoken about his employer and how they promote MH awareness with staff.
The horse had bolted with these 2 – no matter if they do put on their big girl and big boy pants and step up it will be too late to repair the lazy image they have. If they think they are hard done by now wait until Charles takes the throne, it will get worse.
Even the 90-year-old Queen dresses better than she does.
I like this. Good job, Kate. Considering her past fashion choices and all her hard work (haha) I’ll give her this.
I think she realizes if she wants to make Pippa’s wedding a Royal Wedding 2.0 she has to be more visible. A few Pippa stories came out over the weekend in the US and went unnoticed. Katie is working for the fam, namely hers. Ha. We see you Katie.
I really like this! Love the color and cut of the skirt. Only complaint….the jacket is too small the buttons are pulling all the way down the front and she is long waisted like me so the jacket need another 1inch of fabric
