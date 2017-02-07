Poor Melania Trump had plans to run a beauty/fashion empire as FLOTUS

I feel like these Melania Trump posts are pretty popular, mostly because people want something a bit lighter/dumber to discuss and yet they still want something politics-adjacent. Well, Melania flew to Palm Beach over the weekend to meet her husband and attend a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago. I assume Melania has already returned to New York because she’s all about motherhood and being “there” for Barron (nevermind that flying back and forth New York-Florida over the weekend is probably enough to throw most children off-kilter). As for Melania’s plans to eventually reside in the White House… who knows?
In an interview with the New York Times, Melania’s advisers assured the paper she’ll definitely be doing First Lady things — she’s just moving at her own pace.
“It has only been a short time since the inauguration, and the First Lady is going to go about her role in a pragmatic and thoughtful way that is unique and authentic to her,” said Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former Vogue staffer and her newly hired chief strategist. Lindsay Reynolds, her chief of staff, added that the First Lady’s office is “working to ensure that the White House Visitors Office is fully staffed and operational” before dealing with the thousands of White House–tour requests that have reportedly piled up since Michelle Obama’s departure. (The First Lady’s office traditionally handles tours.)
It’s pretty normal for first ladies to be staffed up and ready to dive in on day one. Myra Gutin, a professor at Rider University who specializes in first ladies, said Trump is “far behind the curve compared to where modern first ladies have been by the time their husbands are inaugurated, in a quite unprecedented way.” But according to the Times, she’s hired an interior decorator — Tham Kannalikham — to overhaul the presidential living space, and she’s set to announce the hiring of Natalie Jones as her social secretary. “I am putting together a professional and highly experienced team, which will take time to do properly,” Trump said in a statement.
Anita McBride, who was Laura Bush’s chief of staff, said Melania’s ostensible absence might just be her hallmark: “Everybody has expectations of what they think it should be, but the reality is it’s really for the First Lady to determine how she can fulfill the role that’s true to her.” Oh, and according to Wolkoff, Melania is definitely moving to Washington.
LOL, the “Melania Trump Signature” will be her total f–king absence. While it’s true that there is no hard-and-fast protocol for First Ladies, it’s been decades since we’ve had a First Lady who has no desire to do anything, not even move into the White House.
Meanwhile, Melania has filed another lawsuit against the Daily Mail for their reporting/claims last year that Melania allegedly worked as an escort. The lawsuit took a weird turn in a new filing though – apparently, Melania is saying that the escort claims have hampered her ability to profit from her position as FLOTUS.
A lawyer for first lady Melania Trump argued in a lawsuit filed Monday that an article falsely alleging she once worked for an escort service hurt her chance to establish “multimillion dollar business relationships” during the years in which she would be “one of the most photographed women in the world.”
The suit, filed Monday in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan against Mail Media, the owner of the Daily Mail, said the article published by the Daily Mail and its online division last August caused Trump’s brand, Melania, to lose “significant value” as well as “major business opportunities that were otherwise available to her.” The suit noted that the article had damaged Trump’s “unique, once in a lifetime opportunity” to “launch a broad-based commercial brand.”
“These product categories would have included, among other things, apparel accessories, shoes, jewelry, cosmetics, hair care, skin care and fragrance,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed on Trump’s behalf by California attorney Charles Harder.
Poor Melania. SHE HAD PLANS. If not for those dastardly escort claims, she could have grifted her way to a global beauty-fashion empire!! Remember when our biggest worry was that Sarah Palin and her grifter family got the RNC to pay for a bunch of fancy clothes??
Photos courtesy of Getty.
This woman lied about her acgievements, stayed in the US illegally, worked illegally, flirted with a much older man while he was on a date with another woman, married said much older man – why is anyone surprised that she does not meet the standards we are used to from First ladies?
I mean, forget who her husband is, this woman is a shit show all on her own.
I agree….. However I wouldn’t have even cared about worked/stayed illegally if her husband hadn’t made his personal mission to exterminate and/or hate on immigrants of any kind.
The hypocrisy level is staggering.
……….The single silent tear shed…………
Tiny violin!
I cant decide whether she has resting b***h face or is actually just miserable….maybe a bit of both??
Didn’t Ivanka launch her clothing line sometime in 2011, why was Melania so slow on the uptake? Its shocking to think Melania wanted to launch a line while in the White House. They seem to have no shame in their game.
She wanted to attach the First Lady tag to it. The Smithsonian sells a whole line of Jackie Kennedy stuff modeled on things Jackie wore as First Lady. What this idiot doesn’t understand is that she cannot profit from it.
Would it be even legal for a FLOTUS to have a clothing/product line of some sort or to be “the face” of a brand? I know the whole family is just pilling conflicts of interests over another and don’t care about ethics, but this couldn’t work. So she’s not losing any money/opportunities since she wouldn’t be allowed to sign the deals in the first place.
‘Remember when our biggest worry was that Sarah Palin and her grifter family got the RNC to pay for a bunch of fancy clothes??’
The Palins are Annette Bening in THE GRIFTERS and the Trumps are Angelica Huston.
To be honest, why do we expect her to show up for a job (FLOTUS) that pays zero dollars? I am as horrified by the Trumps as anyone else reading here, but while FLOTUS is a very important position it is a glaring example of female labor that is completely unpaid. It’s sexist.
Really? Is this comment serious are you bring facetious? Please tell me facetious.
Did Michelle Obama complain though? Just curious.
Why do we expect her to show up? Um, maybe respect for the institution? The opportunity to have a HUGE platform for important causes? I don’t disagree that maybe the role is outdated and sexist but Melania COULD attempt to redefine it instead of just dismissing it as much as she has. And not all important roles need to be paid ones, especially for a family that’s supposedly already rich. The simple fact that she/they can’t recognize this is pretty appalling.
Not to mention the fact that I don’t think Bill Clinton had any issues with becoming the First “Man.” I can imagine he had lots of ideas about how he could contribute.
FLOTUS is a very important position – why? For the life of me I don’t understand why we’re paying so much attention to the spose of the President.
“FLOTUS is a very important position” – but why is it important? Why is the partner of the President who did not get elected so important?
Horrified?
I’m horrified by what the current occupant of the White House is doing.
Where’s Melania’s flag pin?
No use doing a design overhaul in the White House honey, your ass won’t be in there very long because your dear husband is going to be impeached.
She’s the least aspirational First Lady in my own lifetime, by far. Michelle was someine I would look to as a role model. Who on earth would look to Melania?
So. Do people still feel sorry for her now?
Nope.
Interesting! Yep … looks like she had BIG plans to profit off being First Lady. The entire Trump enterprise is riddled with conflicts of interest. Is the ethics committee asleep? He/she seems to get away with everything. Planning to take financial advantage of her role as FL and at the same time not showing up for work leads me to believe she should be fired. Incidentally, I wouldn’t be interested in a single garment, piece of jewelry or perfume she aims to promote. To me it all stinks!!!
Natalie Jones is out https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/reliable-source/wp/2017/02/06/natalie-jones-steps-out-of-consideration-for-white-house-social-secretary-job/?utm_term=.4b542330754a
Melania has the enormous privilege to be First Lady, and what does she do? Hikes down her undies and takes a poop on it. SUCH a classy move from the party that said Michelle wasn’t being appropriate with her sleeveless dresses. Oh and likened her to any number of primates (because that’s not a dog whistle).
I never again want to hear that Republicans are good people.
I was just going to say the same thing about Natalie Jones. Smart move on her part because she wasn’t exactly being placed in a position to do a good job.
They’re not even subtle about their kleptocracy. Pictures of Trump’s DC hotel — a blatant violation of both his own lease, and the Emoluments Clause — doctored to look like the White House is right outside the window, calling “Mar-a-Largo” the “Winter White House” and then doubling the cost of golf memberships there, spending more money in a month than the Obamas did in 8 years on protection/vacations, charging the Secret Service to us their facilities. Using taxpayer funds to do Trump business over and over. Planning to lower his own taxes — if he paid any — and those of his closest/wealthiest friends and families an average of $10 million (yes, $10 million — that’s the cut the richest 1,400 Americans will get if Ryan-Trump get their way) per year, changing bank regulations to benefit himself and his companies. Holding companies hostage by tanking, or raising, their stock via random Twitter posts, which he, or his immediately family, could easily be personally profiting off of. I could go on and on. … It’s just an endless, mind-blowing grift of epic proportions unlike anything the U.S. has ever seen or, apparently, knows how to deal with.
Oh, please dear Lord, may some Daughters of the Confederacy get its collective nose out of joint because its planned trip to tour the White House has been canceled due to Melania’s failing to get her office together to approve the tour and may they all go berserk calling their congressional representatives to rectify this situation by impeaching that Melania’s husband.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wouldn’t that be great? Maybe this could be the key to Trump’s ouster, haha.
““It has only been a short time since the inauguration, and the First Lady is going to go about her role in a pragmatic and thoughtful way that is unique and authentic to her,” said Stephanie Winston Wolkoff”
Ha ha ha ha ha ha, now how long did it take for Ms. Wankoff to come up with such a steaming load of poo? And does she really think that we, the public, are going to snap it up like it’s a pair of shoes she’s flogging on the pages of Vogue magazine?
Try again sweetie, cause this one was a bigly fail.
p.s. Notice how Melania’s husband, aka the current occupant of the White House, shoots his mouth off in an instantaneous stimulus-response pattern and signs executive orders without looking and “plans” raids in foreign countries at the dinner table while Melania, for her part, is “pragmatic and thoughtful.” Well. That, or she’s slowly but surely digging in her heels and doing her best to play the role of refusenik in this farce.
*snorts*
Well, I hope she sues the living hell out of the Daily Fail because of their sexist and xenophobic claims, no matter the reason behind it.
But I’m not surprised they were horrible to her, God knows they hate Eastern Europeans.
It’s stories like these that reinforce my belief that Trump isn’t truly evil. Reckless and dangerous, yes, but I tend to think it comes from a place of profound ignorance rather than pure unadulterated malevolence (that’s Bannon). The Trumps are just so effing clueless, all of them!
