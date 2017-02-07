Poor Melania Trump had plans to run a beauty/fashion empire as FLOTUS

I feel like these Melania Trump posts are pretty popular, mostly because people want something a bit lighter/dumber to discuss and yet they still want something politics-adjacent. Well, Melania flew to Palm Beach over the weekend to meet her husband and attend a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago. I assume Melania has already returned to New York because she’s all about motherhood and being “there” for Barron (nevermind that flying back and forth New York-Florida over the weekend is probably enough to throw most children off-kilter). As for Melania’s plans to eventually reside in the White House… who knows?

In an interview with the New York Times, Melania’s advisers assured the paper she’ll definitely be doing First Lady things — she’s just moving at her own pace. “It has only been a short time since the inauguration, and the First Lady is going to go about her role in a pragmatic and thoughtful way that is unique and authentic to her,” said Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former Vogue staffer and her newly hired chief strategist. Lindsay Reynolds, her chief of staff, added that the First Lady’s office is “working to ensure that the White House Visitors Office is fully staffed and operational” before dealing with the thousands of White House–tour requests that have reportedly piled up since Michelle Obama’s departure. (The First Lady’s office traditionally handles tours.) It’s pretty normal for first ladies to be staffed up and ready to dive in on day one. Myra Gutin, a professor at Rider University who specializes in first ladies, said Trump is “far behind the curve compared to where modern first ladies have been by the time their husbands are inaugurated, in a quite unprecedented way.” But according to the Times, she’s hired an interior decorator — Tham Kannalikham — to overhaul the presidential living space, and she’s set to announce the hiring of Natalie Jones as her social secretary. “I am putting together a professional and highly experienced team, which will take time to do properly,” Trump said in a statement. Anita McBride, who was Laura Bush’s chief of staff, said Melania’s ostensible absence might just be her hallmark: “Everybody has expectations of what they think it should be, but the reality is it’s really for the First Lady to determine how she can fulfill the role that’s true to her.” Oh, and according to Wolkoff, Melania is definitely moving to Washington.

[From NY Mag]

LOL, the “Melania Trump Signature” will be her total f–king absence. While it’s true that there is no hard-and-fast protocol for First Ladies, it’s been decades since we’ve had a First Lady who has no desire to do anything, not even move into the White House.

Meanwhile, Melania has filed another lawsuit against the Daily Mail for their reporting/claims last year that Melania allegedly worked as an escort. The lawsuit took a weird turn in a new filing though – apparently, Melania is saying that the escort claims have hampered her ability to profit from her position as FLOTUS.

A lawyer for first lady Melania Trump argued in a lawsuit filed Monday that an article falsely alleging she once worked for an escort service hurt her chance to establish “multimillion dollar business relationships” during the years in which she would be “one of the most photographed women in the world.” The suit, filed Monday in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan against Mail Media, the owner of the Daily Mail, said the article published by the Daily Mail and its online division last August caused Trump’s brand, Melania, to lose “significant value” as well as “major business opportunities that were otherwise available to her.” The suit noted that the article had damaged Trump’s “unique, once in a lifetime opportunity” to “launch a broad-based commercial brand.” “These product categories would have included, among other things, apparel accessories, shoes, jewelry, cosmetics, hair care, skin care and fragrance,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed on Trump’s behalf by California attorney Charles Harder.

[From Washington Post]

Poor Melania. SHE HAD PLANS. If not for those dastardly escort claims, she could have grifted her way to a global beauty-fashion empire!! Remember when our biggest worry was that Sarah Palin and her grifter family got the RNC to pay for a bunch of fancy clothes??