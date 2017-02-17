Sarah Jessica Parker: Annoyances in a relationship really ‘don’t matter’

Yeesh, how much vaseline did they smear on the camera lens for Sarah Jessica Parker’s Red Magazine cover shoot? This is bad! I actually think SJP looks great for her age (51), I just wish she would change up her styling (the center part and the dark eye makeup do her no favors) and embrace her age more. She doesn’t have to look 30 years old anymore, so let’s stop with the soft-focus, blurry editorials. Anyway, SJP covers Red and she’s chatting about her HBO series, Divorce. But mostly she chats about her life, her kids and how she’s a control freak. Interesting little factoid I learned from this: her twins are named Tabitha and Marion, but they call Marion “Loretta.” Some highlights from Red:

Whether she shares domestic duties with her husband: “I do a lot, because I’m controlling. I’m a person who is fastidious and exacting, and so I do a huge amount. What is surprising is how much [my husband] can do and does in my absence. Everybody gets where they need to be. But still, he’s not going to put everything away at night. When I come home, I can see the path.”

A marriage is not baked: “The study of the landscape of relationships is endlessly interesting. A marriage is not baked, especially when you include children. There is no period at the end of the sentence; it’s just a run-on sentence. And there is so much good that comes from it and there’s so much complexity and people survive it and they don’t; and they contemplate affairs and they don’t have them; they have affairs and it doesn’t hurt the marriage; they contemplate divorce and they survive, or a divorce blows up a family to the degree it feels almost irreparable.”

Studying broken relationships: “I learned something really important, which is be smart enough to recognise that the things that annoy you about a long-term partner don’t actually matter. Like anything that annoys me about Matthew – and trust me, there is a laundry list twice as long about things I do that annoy him, I’m sure of it – fundamentally it doesn’t matter. So if you’re still talking about the minutiae that annoys you, then the stuff that really matters must still be in place. Generally speaking, you have to push men to have [meaningful] conversations, but then there are those men who want to talk too much and I’m like, ‘Ooh, that’s weird!’ Or much as you want your partner to be more loving, I’ll be at the school gates and some guy is always rubbing his wife’s back and I’m like, ‘Eurgh’. I don’t know why that bothers me!”

Her son has a cell phone now: “I don’t know what to do… [James Wilkie] has a phone for travelling to school, even though I travelled to school forever [without a phone], but we held off longer than most parents.”

Her relationship with technology & social media: “I’m not easy with it and I’m unclear of my own boundaries. I’m unclear of how much I want to engage and how to have it not be a personal experience and how to have conversations that I think are productive with people when they’re feeling anxious or angry, or they’re wanting to say really unfriendly things.”