“Take a moment to appreciate Mahershala Ali at the Oscar luncheon” links
  • February 07, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

89th Oscars Nominees Luncheon 2017

Take a moment for Mahershala Ali & Naomie Harris at the Oscar luncheon. My God, Mahershala gives me all the feels. [LaineyGossip]
Jessa Duggar gave birth to another boy. [Dlisted]
I love Janelle Monae, but this is another fashion fail. [GoFugYourself]
Gigi Hadid is all about denim for some reason. [Popoholic]
Oregon zoo animals have a glorious snow day! [OMG Blog]
Did anyone expect Pink to lose weight in six weeks? [Wonderwall]
Scheana Marie & Brandi Glanville are still beefing, apparently. [Reality Tea]
This model (I won’t learn her name) is SI’s Rookie of the Year. [IDLY]
Katy Perry goes back to blonde. [Seriously OMG WTF]
So is Madonna adopting two kids from Malawi or what? [Socialite Life]

89th Oscars Nominees Luncheon 2017

 

16 Responses to ““Take a moment to appreciate Mahershala Ali at the Oscar luncheon” links”

  1. Lucy says:
    February 7, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Both him and Naomie look fantastic! And I love Janelle’s outfit. She was all about trying new different looks within her signature style this past year, and I have to give her props for that!

    Reply
  2. SusanneToo says:
    February 7, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Moonlight for all the Oscars(with a Naomie/Viola tie)!

    Reply
  3. GingerCrunch says:
    February 7, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Adore him! He looks incredible here! Went to see ‘Moonlight’, just to see his performance! But, but…I was underwhelmed. Am I missing something? If I knew how to pull of the shrug emoji I would do that now.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    February 7, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    He is stunning.

    Reply
  5. Darkladi says:
    February 7, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Yes, please

    Reply
  6. Anitas says:
    February 7, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    He’s so hot. I had a bit of a crush on him since House of Cards, I have to watch Moonlight.

    Reply
  7. Abbess Tansy says:
    February 7, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Oh man he and Naomie look so good, love her dress and his suit. I have followed Mahershala Ali’s career for years and I really hope he wins the Oscar.

    Reply
  8. Kri says:
    February 7, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    I love LOVE good posture.And when a man can just stand there and look graceful…..swoon. Lovely.

    Reply
  9. Aarika says:
    February 7, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Mahershala gives me major FEELS!

    Reply
  10. Mia4S says:
    February 7, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    GREAT suit on Mahershala!

    He was probably the main reason I started out liking, then ended up disliking Luke Cage. Once he was…done…the series became a bit of a *shrug* for me.

    Reply
  11. Rhiley says:
    February 7, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    He is gorgeous but I am distracted by his slippers.

    Reply
  12. Rose says:
    February 7, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Have you all heard about Jamie Lynn Spears little girl ? So so sad.

    Reply
  13. BeBeA says:
    February 7, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    His smile is everything!!!

    Reply

