“Take a moment to appreciate Mahershala Ali at the Oscar luncheon” links

Take a moment for Mahershala Ali & Naomie Harris at the Oscar luncheon. My God, Mahershala gives me all the feels. [LaineyGossip]

Jessa Duggar gave birth to another boy. [Dlisted]

I love Janelle Monae, but this is another fashion fail. [GoFugYourself]

Gigi Hadid is all about denim for some reason. [Popoholic]

Oregon zoo animals have a glorious snow day! [OMG Blog]

Did anyone expect Pink to lose weight in six weeks? [Wonderwall]

Scheana Marie & Brandi Glanville are still beefing, apparently. [Reality Tea]

This model (I won’t learn her name) is SI’s Rookie of the Year. [IDLY]

Katy Perry goes back to blonde. [Seriously OMG WTF]

So is Madonna adopting two kids from Malawi or what? [Socialite Life]