“Take a moment to appreciate Mahershala Ali at the Oscar luncheon” links

Take a moment for Mahershala Ali & Naomie Harris at the Oscar luncheon. My God, Mahershala gives me all the feels. [LaineyGossip]
Jessa Duggar gave birth to another boy. [Dlisted]
I love Janelle Monae, but this is another fashion fail. [GoFugYourself]
Gigi Hadid is all about denim for some reason. [Popoholic]
Oregon zoo animals have a glorious snow day! [OMG Blog]
Did anyone expect Pink to lose weight in six weeks? [Wonderwall]
Scheana Marie & Brandi Glanville are still beefing, apparently. [Reality Tea]
This model (I won’t learn her name) is SI’s Rookie of the Year. [IDLY]
Katy Perry goes back to blonde. [Seriously OMG WTF]
So is Madonna adopting two kids from Malawi or what? [Socialite Life]
Both him and Naomie look fantastic! And I love Janelle’s outfit. She was all about trying new different looks within her signature style this past year, and I have to give her props for that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m here for Naomie who looks fab! Stunning woman!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Moonlight for all the Oscars(with a Naomie/Viola tie)!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Adore him! He looks incredible here! Went to see ‘Moonlight’, just to see his performance! But, but…I was underwhelmed. Am I missing something? If I knew how to pull of the shrug emoji I would do that now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, please
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s so hot. I had a bit of a crush on him since House of Cards, I have to watch Moonlight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh man he and Naomie look so good, love her dress and his suit. I have followed Mahershala Ali’s career for years and I really hope he wins the Oscar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love LOVE good posture.And when a man can just stand there and look graceful…..swoon. Lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+10000
Good posture is KEY, wish more people would realize this! Very handsome man. At a time when Muslims are being banned from the US, I hope Mahershala Ali wins to remind Americans that Muslims come in all races and make great contributions to art, Science, and society.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You mean Moose-lambs?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mahershala gives me major FEELS!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GREAT suit on Mahershala!
He was probably the main reason I started out liking, then ended up disliking Luke Cage. Once he was…done…the series became a bit of a *shrug* for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is gorgeous but I am distracted by his slippers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have you all heard about Jamie Lynn Spears little girl ? So so sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His smile is everything!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse