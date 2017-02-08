James Corden: Hollywood won’t make love stories with heavier actors

America has really embraced James Corden, haven’t we? It seemed to happen gradually over the course of about a year, maybe a year and a half. Nowadays, Corden gets recognized wherever he goes and his hosting job on The Late Late Show has made him into a huge, international star. And you know why? It’s not that millions of people are tuning in to watch him on TV. It’s because he instinctively understood the need for online content, specifically content that would go viral. Jimmy Fallon has an increasingly awful set of stupid games he plays with celebrities, but Corden’s Carpool Karaoke is a work of genius. Anyway, Corden covers the March issue of Esquire (US), and the interview is surprisingly light on politics (considering the time frame within which this interview was conducted) and heavy on “this is how the late-show sausage is made.” You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

Long-term goals: “I’m always keen to try new things visually, with openings and sketches. I’d like to film the show somewhere else for a week. This is what I was writing just this morning,” he said, smoothing out a handwritten note-to-self. “Visually better. More ambitious. And also sillier. Those three things.”

His competition: Technically, his competitors are NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers and ABC’s Nightline. But really, Corden said, “our competition is people choosing to be asleep.”

What he thinks of the conversation that he should have Stephen Colbert’s time slot: “It just seems sort of silly to me. I really love him,” Corden said, referring to Colbert. “So I always find it slightly embarrassing. I really don’t think there’s any substantial evidence at all. I really don’t think it exists.”

He doesn’t care about time slots: “The only time I get really like, ‘What are you talking about?’ is when anyone will talk about time slots. Which is like telling the time with a sundial. Just the very notion of a television schedule for a show like this is absurd to me. I got really cross when we did that Carpool with Adele and someone wrote, ‘How did a 12:30 talk-show host get Adele?’ And I’m like, ‘What world are you living in?’ That clip has been viewed 129 million times. Those are Super Bowl numbers.”

He didn’t grow up watching David Letterman or Johnny Carson: “I feel very fortunate that I grew up without those tropes, or those influences. The people who influenced me were Chris Evans, Jonathan Ross, Graham Norton, and Wogan and Parkinson. Names that will mean almost nothing to most of the people in this [LA] restaurant. In the same way that if you went into a pub in Bradford and talked about Carson, no one would have a clue about who you were talking about.”

Typecast because of his weight: “When The History Boys became the hottest play in London there were eight boys of a similar age, and they were all getting these massive film scripts. And I would get the one page of a script for a guy who drops off a television to Hugh Grant, or who works at a newsstand and sells a paper to Julianne Moore. And I was like, ‘None of this is based on ability or charisma. It’s only about how I look, and about the assumption that people who look like that don’t fall in love in as nice a way as others. People who look like that are not as interesting.’ ”

Why he chose to try an American late-night show: “The more I thought about it, the more I realized, ‘Here’s someone offering me a chance to be at home every night with my family and try something that I might do quite well.’ ”