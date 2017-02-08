James Corden: Hollywood won’t make love stories with heavier actors

America has really embraced James Corden, haven’t we? It seemed to happen gradually over the course of about a year, maybe a year and a half. Nowadays, Corden gets recognized wherever he goes and his hosting job on The Late Late Show has made him into a huge, international star. And you know why? It’s not that millions of people are tuning in to watch him on TV. It’s because he instinctively understood the need for online content, specifically content that would go viral. Jimmy Fallon has an increasingly awful set of stupid games he plays with celebrities, but Corden’s Carpool Karaoke is a work of genius. Anyway, Corden covers the March issue of Esquire (US), and the interview is surprisingly light on politics (considering the time frame within which this interview was conducted) and heavy on “this is how the late-show sausage is made.” You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Long-term goals: “I’m always keen to try new things visually, with openings and sketches. I’d like to film the show somewhere else for a week. This is what I was writing just this morning,” he said, smoothing out a handwritten note-to-self. “Visually better. More ambitious. And also sillier. Those three things.”
His competition: Technically, his competitors are NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers and ABC’s Nightline. But really, Corden said, “our competition is people choosing to be asleep.”
What he thinks of the conversation that he should have Stephen Colbert’s time slot: “It just seems sort of silly to me. I really love him,” Corden said, referring to Colbert. “So I always find it slightly embarrassing. I really don’t think there’s any substantial evidence at all. I really don’t think it exists.”
He doesn’t care about time slots: “The only time I get really like, ‘What are you talking about?’ is when anyone will talk about time slots. Which is like telling the time with a sundial. Just the very notion of a television schedule for a show like this is absurd to me. I got really cross when we did that Carpool with Adele and someone wrote, ‘How did a 12:30 talk-show host get Adele?’ And I’m like, ‘What world are you living in?’ That clip has been viewed 129 million times. Those are Super Bowl numbers.”
He didn’t grow up watching David Letterman or Johnny Carson: “I feel very fortunate that I grew up without those tropes, or those influences. The people who influenced me were Chris Evans, Jonathan Ross, Graham Norton, and Wogan and Parkinson. Names that will mean almost nothing to most of the people in this [LA] restaurant. In the same way that if you went into a pub in Bradford and talked about Carson, no one would have a clue about who you were talking about.”
Typecast because of his weight: “When The History Boys became the hottest play in London there were eight boys of a similar age, and they were all getting these massive film scripts. And I would get the one page of a script for a guy who drops off a television to Hugh Grant, or who works at a newsstand and sells a paper to Julianne Moore. And I was like, ‘None of this is based on ability or charisma. It’s only about how I look, and about the assumption that people who look like that don’t fall in love in as nice a way as others. People who look like that are not as interesting.’ ”
Why he chose to try an American late-night show: “The more I thought about it, the more I realized, ‘Here’s someone offering me a chance to be at home every night with my family and try something that I might do quite well.’ ”
I didn’t realize before I read this, but Seth Meyers’ show consistently outperforms The Late Late Show with viewership. More people watch Corden’s show online, through YouTube clips. I think Seth Meyers has started to understand the power of building an audience through viral content too, because in the past year, his political “A Closer Look” segments have been doing really well on YouTube. Not Adele-on-Carpool-Karaoke numbers, but it’s become part of Seth’s brand and it’s helped him carve out a wonderful niche in the late-night fray. I would argue that both NBC and CBS could switch around their late-night hosts and TV would be a lot better – Corden would work so much better at 11:30, as would Seth. But they won’t do that.
As for what Corden says about being a heavier man and how he’s typecast… I believe it. Even in this Esquire story – which was very complimentary of him overall – there are more than a few references to him being “chubby” or “heavy.” It’s like, even men’s magazines have to remind their readers: this guy doesn’t have washboard abs, BEWARE.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Esquire.
Well, under the Diaper Bigly administration there certainly won’t be any more love stories with people of size.
“Ew! Look at those fat-asses! Disaster! She’s a 2 anyway! Sad!”
Of course there will be, as long as its only the guy who is fat. I mean Trump is hardly the picture of physical fitness and there he is with size 2 elania as though they werent in the slightest bit mismatched.
Yeah, he might not get the love stories in movies, but how many freaking sitcoms are there were the guy is at least twice the size of his wife/love interest. And the Orange One strikes me as the type who lives this trope.
He’s so damn adorable. I would.
Quen Latifah in last holiday is the only Hollywood film I can think of where a bigger person kind of fell in love and it wasn’t a complete trick or joke or just a hookup
it wasn’t, paraphrasing as Tom Ford said, painful to see non size zero on screen, I still had my escapism.
What about that film with Jack Black, CAmeron Diaz, Jude Law and Kate Winslet?
Diaz and Law got at least two full-blown love scenes. Kate and Jack didn’t even get to kiss.
Queen Latifah and Common. Queen latifah and djimon honsou. Hot hot.
but yes, fat girl here and I can confidently say that i seldom see anything featuring a heavier actress or actor which didnt make me feel hopeless/self conscious/ sad/depressed/furious and overwhelmed with second hand embarrassment.
DONT even get me started on that pitch perfect girl. Irritates the crap out of me.
I loved that movie. With anyone else it would be cheesy nonsense, but Queen Latifah is always such a joy to watch. I wish she were in more films and shows.
Only the Lonely (John Candy and Ally Sheedy), Enough Said (James Gandolfini and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Raging Bull (Robert DeNiro and Cathy Moriarty), Shallow Hal (Jack Black and Gwenyth Paltrow), etc. The movies are there . . .
I love The Last Holiday! Queen Latifah has a wonderful quality about her and I like to watch her films. Also, despite what HW thinks, all women can be beautiful despite weight. I think Latifah and Kate Winslet are both stunning (both when thinner and heavier).
No washboard abs, no nookie.
Nah, washboard abs aren’t always attractive, imo. A six pack isn’t a requirement for me. It’s the arms I care about! Nice, sculpted arms, gimme.
I can’t stand him. I don’t even know why, I just can’t.
I want to punch his face and can’t figure out why. He seems harmless enough.
I freaking love him, his humor, and what appears to be his nature. Who the crap cares about how big he is (except for Hollywood of course). He may be a little overweight, but not unhealthily so, and so is most of the “regular folk” (also according to Hollywood standards).
And before the skinny people go off about his health, etc., please make sure you’re not the same people shaming Gaga about her “belly” (i.e. The skin folded over her tight waistband when she bent over). He has a very valid point.
Then how does Kevin James have a career?
Mostly because of comedy which his weight is often part of “the joke”. We will never see him in a straight up romantic comedy.
Oh James, do shut up! Enough with the ‘heavier people’ talk already.
Everyone is having a tough time if they are not a ‘white slim straight good looking alpha male’. Welcome to the real world and fight for your rights – women have had to do it for years!
I don’t know why anyone should have to “shut up” because of their gender, size, skin color, weight, or any other reason. Communication seeks to connect, find common ground, or just participate, I think that is healthy for everyone. Of course, some people are offensive asshats and we can ignore them but I don’t think James is being one.
Feel free to ignore me!
Seth Meyers for the win.
I’ve enjoyed some of the carpool karaoke pieces, but I haven’t watched a whole show of his. He seems fine, I just don’t have an interest.
I did used to watch his predecessor though, Craig Ferguson was the best. We need him to come back and host a discussion show of some kind.
He’s right about film work, but TV had a long history of chubby guy/hot wife sitcoms, and as hard as it is for him, it’s probably 10xs harder for less than skinny women.
I love and miss Craig.
Oh, I totally agree. Craig Ferguson was probably the best late night talk show host ever – and I am someone who LOVES David Letterman. Craig was effortless and genuine and hysterical. And I was heartbroken when he left. But James is cute – not as good, but no one would be!
He was also extremely intelligent and empathetic. As much as I loved all the goofiness in the beginnings of the episodes, his conversations with guests were always the best.
He’s right, and it’s nothing new.
When Michelle Pfeiffer made Frankie and Johnny, she took on a role written for and originally performed by Kathy Bates. Audiences could believe that Kathy would be single in New York, but not Michelle, and Garry Marshall had to defend his choice. The funny thing was, nobody ever questioned Al Pacino! Okay, he was in jail, but his wife divorced him?? Using their logic (good looks make you automatically worthy of love), that’s supposed to be believable? lol. This was interesting to hear from his point of view and to know that it happens to men, too.
The USA have seemed to embrace him.
As a Brit I will be forever thankful.
If you guys could somehow put a stop to him popping back over to ‘star’ in endless dreadful adverts, like he’s on some sort of jolly, well that would be grand.
OH PUH-LEEZ.
Have you seen his wife?
Famous heavy guy complains about being typecast and not taken seriously as a love interest, only in reality to have a hot and skinny wife. Uh-huh.
I really enjoyed his zany humor in “Gavin & Stacy.” He co-wrote and starred in that with Ruth Jones–I think she’s absolutely genius and hilarious. I also watched all seasons of “Fat Friends” on youtube, in which his acting skills at a young age seem pretty solid. That said, The Late Late Show would be more interesting to me if Reggie Watts was the host and James the sidekick.
since i prefer brain size and humour size and moral and integrity size, i don’t personally buy into looks…but he does have a point…you can shake a tiny tiny stick at love interests who aren’t straight from the hollywood mold.
love has eyes in the heart, i wish the powers that be would clue in to that.
