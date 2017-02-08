John Travolta on why his marriage works: ‘We have a great sense of humor’

John Travolta and Kelly Preston have been married for 25 years, which is pretty admirable. They’ve endured quite a bit during those 25 years as well to say the least. So when Travolta attended the Aviation Awards, Extra wanted to know what their secret was. Travolta said the main ingredient to their happy union is laughing.

John Travolta is still in love with wife Kelly Preston after 25 years together! While at the Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills, Travolta chatted with “Extra’s” Renee Bargh about his wife, saying, “We just have a great sense of humor about each other. You know we have the stress that everyone else has, but also there’s the moment… I don’t know why I’m laughing, but we have that ability to have good fun at each other, you know.” The aviation enthusiast gushed about his children Ella and Benjamin, sharing, “They’re exceptional. That sounds like bragging… they are exceptional children. I really like them as people as much as I love them as a father.”

[From Extra]

I can co-sign all of this. All of my relationships have been heavily dependent on humor and I would certainly list it as a reason my marriage works. I recognize there is a great deal more speculation as to how the Travolta/Preston marriage actually works, however. Just my two cents but I do believe they love each other. I’m not discounting the rumors that follow Travolta like a bad smell. I’ve mentioned that I used to work with hotels. One of them was a favorite of the Travoltas. They always stayed in the same room and were seen truly enjoying themselves while on property. They were lovely to the staff, too. And she almost always left a few days before him. Legally, I think that’s all I can say. But they endured the greatest heartbreak parents can face when their son Jett died and stuck by each so I really don’t doubt that they are truly partners who have an arrangement that works for them. And my motto is, it may not work for me but if it works for them – great.

On a crueler note, I think it’s safe to say that the “good fun” Kelly has at his expense must, in large part, be due to that suffering wombat he uses as a wiglet.

Speaking of happy marriages, The Life and Death of John Gotti starring Travolta and Kelly and John and Victoria Gotti is (finally!) set to come out next year. You can see a publicity still of Travolta here. I grew up (at a safe distance) during the days of Gotti and his very existence scared the hell out of me so I am kind of interested in seeing this. I know the story will be Teflon-coated but I want to watch Gotti die a slow, painful death.