Pink is back in the gym with her trainer six weeks after having her baby



The above photo is an Instagram Pink posted with celebrity trainer Jeanette Jenkins. (I know of Jenkins because she was rumored to have been Queen Latifah’s partner a few years ago but that was never confirmed, and Jenkins has denied it.) If you’re not familiar with Jenkins and you’re into kickboxing like me, check out this workout she did for PopSugar Fitness, it’s killer. Some days I can only do about half of it. I digress, this story is about Pink, 37, and how she’s back kicking butt in the gym after she had her baby, Jameson (I still can’t with that name). Pink writes that it’s been six weeks, she hasn’t lost any weight and she’s ready to get back in shape basically. This is cute and I like how honest she is. Look at her sunglasses! I want to know where I can get a pair like that but I also know I probably can’t afford them.

It’s Pink’s job to be in shape and she’s getting back to work. Doctors recommend waiting about six to eight weeks before starting exercise again so she waited and she’s back at it. Many of you schooled me on this rule in our earlier story about Peta Murgatroyd doing heavy ab work just two weeks after having a baby. Commenters also mentioned that Peta could potentially damage her pelvic floor by doing situps that soon after baby.

Speaking of Pink’s job she knows that people are comparing Lady Gaga to her, because Pink does that amazing acrobatic act where she hangs and twirls from the ceiling using straps and harnesses. Lady Gaga often cribs from other artists, but Pink wants us to know that she doesn’t think Gaga did that to her by descending from the ceiling during her Superbowl act. In fact Pink writes that many other artists hung from the ceiling first and that we should focus on what matters, the fact that the country is going to hell basically (my words). She also praised Gaga’s performance. It strikes me that Pink knows firsthand about the work required to pull something like that off.

I cosign her ending statement. Incidentally, have you guys heard about the Women’s Strike on March 8th? We’re going to strike here on that day too and won’t be publishing stories, so that’s just a heads up and you can plan your protests accordingly.

