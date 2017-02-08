Madonna really did adopt 4-year-old twin girls from Malawi after all

Two weeks ago, the Daily Mail and a few other British media outlets broke the story that Madonna was in Malawi and trying to adopt two more children. Madonna has already adopted two kids from Malawi – David Banda and Mercy. The news that she wanted to adopt two more kids was unsurprising, and yet some people didn’t believe it. Madonna’s team quickly worked to deny the story to various outlets but there was, in my mind, still a question mark. Turns out, Madonna really did make an application to the Malawi courts to adopt two kids. She has just adopted twin sisters.
Madonna has adopted twin girls from Malawi, according to government officials. The singer, who had previously denied she was visiting the country with a view to adopting more children, was given permission by the Malawian high court on Tuesday to adopt the four-year-olds Stella and Esther. Mlenga Mvula, a judicial spokesman, said: “I can confirm that Madonna has been granted an adoption order for two children.”
Madonna has previously adopted two children from Malawi, David Banda in 2006 and Mercy James in 2009. The twins are being adopted from the Home of Hope orphanage in Mchinji, near the western border with Zambia, where David Banda once lived. But many in Malawi have accused the government of giving the singer a special exception to laws that prevent non-residents from adopting children to take abroad. With Madonna and the girls’ birth father present in the courtroom in Lilongwe, a judge ruled in her favour. But the adoption is conditional on Madonna proving she will provide a suitable home.
Dominic Misomale, a government-appointed guardian, will travel with Madonna, Stella and Esther to the US and observe how she looks after them, before reporting back to the government.
Titus Mvalo, a lawyer for Madonna in Malawi, told Reuters: “Madonna has demonstrated over the years that she has passion for Malawi and her children, and therefore the court was satisfied and could not stop the adoption of the twins.”
Isn’t “Esther” Madonna’s own Hebrew/Kabbalah name? Yes, it is. More than a decade ago, Madonna announced that her new Hebrew name was Esther and she had converted to Judaism/Kabbalah, sort of. Incidentally, Madonna reportedly chose the name Esther because it’s the Hebrew word for star? You know what other name means star? Stella. So many coincidences! Anyway, 59-year-old Madonna is now mother to two four-year-old girls. Lord help us, lord help them and lord help Madonna. And lord help Lourdes too, because I suspect Lourdes is going to be called in help with the new kids, Duggar-sibling-style.
I have so many mixed feelings about this…on one hand, she’s Madonna and likely has every resource at her disposal, and it seems as though Mercy and David are relatively out of the limelight. Also, shes done this before so likely knows what to expect and how to prepare appropriately. On the other hand, adoption is a very serious thing and those girls will need a ton of support. She’s madonna, so she’ll be touring and perhaps not always around….and while these girls will be thrust into unfathomable wealth and resources they’ll also be thrust into fame to some degree and I just wonder…at the end of the day, who is tucking them in? Who is drying their eyes when they miss their friends, their old way of life? I hope it’s madonna….but I know many people who have adopted children (not infants) and they struggle to keep routine, form attachments, maintain consistency….I truly hope madonna does that (and that she DID do that for her other two). Money isn’t everything, but a loving stable home is.
It’s really great that she’s helping children who need it, and providing them with access to a better life. I hope they adapt well.
But… I just can’t help but think about the fact that she’ll be 76 by their 21st birthday. Part of me feels like that’s irresponsible. But then again, men her age are getting women pregnant all the time. Anyway, I just hope the girls adjust to their new life without issue.
Well as long as she can offer them a better life. Funny now all the ‘divas’ have twins Celine,Mariah, Jlo,Beyonce etc
i think all of the ones who have given birth to twins did so through invitro
Those lovely girls seem way too tall to be only four years old!
I think that shot is of David & Mercy. Hopefully she will keep the wee ones out of camera range until they’ve have a chance to get used to their new surroundings.
Yeah…those are not the twins, and one of them is a boy David and Mercy is the girl…
madonna always strikes me as a very sad and desperate woman. to me, adopting two more children just seems like an attempt to fill whatever hole in her heart that shes got right now.
Wonderful that kids may have a better life but I tend to think “designer families” a bit. I always get that niggly feeling – what is the real motive. I may of course be doing her an injustice.
I haven’t decided whether I’m going to co-sign the adoptions or concern troll. She’s a pretty great mom from what I’ve read so what’s the big deal? Then again, Madge does everything for a reason so…*shrug*
Adopt. Love unconditionally. Support and nurture. I will love you no matter what.
