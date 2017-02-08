George Lopez freaked out on a woman when she didn’t like his ‘racist’ joke

Over the past few years especially, it feels like comedians are advocating for a more relaxed and a less “politically correct” view of their humor. As in, many comedians want to be given the freedom to work out material about race on stage without any worries that the material will go viral and everyone will call them racists. Many of the comedians on this campaign are white, although I’ve heard a few non-white comedians make similar arguments. I don’t really know how I feel about the issue in general – I think it depends on the joke, it depends on the circumstance and it depends on the comedian.
Personally, I don’t really like George Lopez. I find him messy and I think his comedy is really hacky. So I was already coming into this conversation with an attitude. Anyway, Lopez was doing a set in Phoenix, Arizona when he made a race-related joke. This is what happened:
George Lopez went nuclear on a woman in his audience … calling her a bitch and booting her from his show because she reacted poorly to one of his jokes. It went down Saturday night at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix. George quipped, “There are only 2 rules in the Latino family — don’t marry somebody black and don’t park in front of our house.”
Most people in the crowd burst into laughter except a woman in the front row, who flipped Lopez the bird. And that’s all she wrote.
You can see the video here at TMZ. What happened after the woman flipped him the bird is that he lost his mind, telling her to sit her f–king ass down and calling her a “bitch” repeatedly. See? That’s what offends me. The joke about Latinos marrying a black person is just meh/whatever, but I’m disturbed by Lopez’s reaction to one woman flipping him off after she didn’t care for the joke. As for the joke… is it racist? Or does it just feel like a lukewarm version of a much better Chris Rock joke? Twitter is really divided about this. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Photos courtesy of WENN.
What Chris Rock joke?
Is pointing out racists attitudes in your own culture in itself racist?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you omit the punchline? Because that “joke” is drier than the Sahara. If you are going to offend at least be funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s been a professional comedian for decades, and can’t handle an audience member flipping the bird? Toughen up, George.
He has always really irritated me (his voice especially) but comedy is subjective so whatever. But that kind of over the top reaction is uncalled for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know how I feel about this. I haven’t watched the footage. I feel like his joke is pointing out the racism of many Latinos, specifically Mexicans, towards Black people. However, as a Black person, being on the receiving end of that racism, specifically from other racialized individuals is crazy-making/anger inducing. I don’t think that I would have been okay being in that audience and hearing him say this joke. He does a lot of jokes about race and racism, and while some of it is on point, I don’t think that he is the sharpest, smartest, or most insightful comedian by any stretch of the imagination. Yes, I agree that he is a bit of a hack.
Him calling this woman a bitch, though?? That trick can take all of the f’ing seats. And the people cheering him on can GTFOH. Ugh, I don’t have the patience to unpack what was problematic about either his or the crowds reactions, although considering that he is not a very good comedian you would think that he would be used to heckling by now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah the story is not the joke (it’s lame, but whatever). The story is his reaction to her! He went nuclear. WTF? Am I missing something here?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think this is a case of him being a bigot though. His response is typical butthurt misogynist trash, but him pointing out that lighter skin latinos make bigoted comments about African Americans and Afro-Latinos is not bad. I would have to here the rest of the joke to see what side he landed on.
Having said that, George Lopez has never been funny. I watched his show years ago and the funniest people on the show were everyone but him-especially the woman who played George’s mom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a fan of political correctness as it tends to result in a lack of honest intellectual discourse and it makes people fearful of voicing an opinion for fear of being labeled a racist, etc. That being said, if a comedian makes a joke that isn’t politically correct I don’t have a problem with it. But own it and the audience action that results. It seems a little crazy to exercise your freedom of speech only to deny the same freedom in someone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. The radio show I listen to in the morning was discussing this & while everyone agreed that Lopez’s reaction was over the top ridiculous, one host said that you can’t go to a comedy show without “thick skin”/ you just can’t get offended so easily, basically. But another host, who actually does stand up comedy himself said that this is what he hates about comedians, they want to say whatever they want, but, in cases like this, they get annoyed when someone reacts badly to their joke. He felt like the woman had a right to find the joke offensive & Lopez completely loosing it was hypocritical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse