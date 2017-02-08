George Lopez freaked out on a woman when she didn’t like his ‘racist’ joke

Over the past few years especially, it feels like comedians are advocating for a more relaxed and a less “politically correct” view of their humor. As in, many comedians want to be given the freedom to work out material about race on stage without any worries that the material will go viral and everyone will call them racists. Many of the comedians on this campaign are white, although I’ve heard a few non-white comedians make similar arguments. I don’t really know how I feel about the issue in general – I think it depends on the joke, it depends on the circumstance and it depends on the comedian.

Personally, I don’t really like George Lopez. I find him messy and I think his comedy is really hacky. So I was already coming into this conversation with an attitude. Anyway, Lopez was doing a set in Phoenix, Arizona when he made a race-related joke. This is what happened:

George Lopez went nuclear on a woman in his audience … calling her a bitch and booting her from his show because she reacted poorly to one of his jokes. It went down Saturday night at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix. George quipped, “There are only 2 rules in the Latino family — don’t marry somebody black and don’t park in front of our house.” Most people in the crowd burst into laughter except a woman in the front row, who flipped Lopez the bird. And that’s all she wrote.

[From TMZ]

You can see the video here at TMZ. What happened after the woman flipped him the bird is that he lost his mind, telling her to sit her f–king ass down and calling her a “bitch” repeatedly. See? That’s what offends me. The joke about Latinos marrying a black person is just meh/whatever, but I’m disturbed by Lopez’s reaction to one woman flipping him off after she didn’t care for the joke. As for the joke… is it racist? Or does it just feel like a lukewarm version of a much better Chris Rock joke? Twitter is really divided about this. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯