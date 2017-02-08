“Dakota Johnson wore a surprisingly good Saint Laurent in Berlin” links
  • February 08, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

European premiere of 'Fifty Shades Darker'

Dakota Johnson wore Saint Laurent to the German premiere of Fifty Shades Darker. I like this? It’s a good look for her. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Blac Chyna is probably cheating on Rob Kardashian. [Dlisted]
Kellyanne Conway still has the soul of a bridge troll. [Jezebel]
Celine Dion is absolutely an international treasure. [LaineyGossip]
Michelle Williams wore another terrible Louis Vuitton. [Go Fug Yourself]
All women need to make breakfast-in-bed for their husbands on Sunday mornings, says this one North Dakota douche. [Pajiba]
This ‘Cash Me Ousside’ girl is a mess. [The Blemish]
Selena Gomez is still around, and still with The Weeknd btw. [Moe Jackson]
Chelsea Clinton has been especially active on Twitter lately. [Buzzfeed]
Paris Jackson doesn’t believe in bras. [Celebslam]
Tori Spelling is tweeting-and-deleting pregnant photos now. [Starcasm]

European premiere of 'Fifty Shades Darker'

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to ““Dakota Johnson wore a surprisingly good Saint Laurent in Berlin” links”

  1. bobslaw says:
    February 8, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    I just do not “get” this woman. I saw her being interviewed on Seth M’s program and she seemed totally joyless and confounded how people would ask her about sex when she’s promoting the silliest of BDSM “stories”.

    Reply
    • QQ says:
      February 8, 2017 at 1:04 pm

      Add me to this, I don’t get why are we trying to “fashion Icon” her or act like he is this great Beauty … Bangless the tired mom Face Situation is worse

      Reply
      • Lahdidahbaby says:
        February 8, 2017 at 1:20 pm

        I just came in to mention the face thing, QQ. The exasperated mom who can’t believe you are reading a library novel under the covers with your bedside lamp propping up the bedding after lights out. “You could start a FIRE with that lamp on under there! It’s a SIN to disobey your parents.”

        That, but in St. Laurent here, rather than a chenille robe.

        I don’t get it either.

  2. trollontheloose says:
    February 8, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    she’s stunning. other than that I never watch any interview of her. I have no care for the Shades of Bleh..

    Reply
  3. LinaLamont says:
    February 8, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    “Paris Jackson doesn’t believe in bras.”
    It’s not like the Easter Bunny…. they exist.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment