“Dakota Johnson wore a surprisingly good Saint Laurent in Berlin” links

Dakota Johnson wore Saint Laurent to the German premiere of Fifty Shades Darker. I like this? It’s a good look for her. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Blac Chyna is probably cheating on Rob Kardashian. [Dlisted]
Kellyanne Conway still has the soul of a bridge troll. [Jezebel]
Celine Dion is absolutely an international treasure. [LaineyGossip]
Michelle Williams wore another terrible Louis Vuitton. [Go Fug Yourself]
All women need to make breakfast-in-bed for their husbands on Sunday mornings, says this one North Dakota douche. [Pajiba]
This ‘Cash Me Ousside’ girl is a mess. [The Blemish]
Selena Gomez is still around, and still with The Weeknd btw. [Moe Jackson]
Chelsea Clinton has been especially active on Twitter lately. [Buzzfeed]
Paris Jackson doesn’t believe in bras. [Celebslam]
Tori Spelling is tweeting-and-deleting pregnant photos now. [Starcasm]
I just do not “get” this woman. I saw her being interviewed on Seth M’s program and she seemed totally joyless and confounded how people would ask her about sex when she’s promoting the silliest of BDSM “stories”.
Add me to this, I don’t get why are we trying to “fashion Icon” her or act like he is this great Beauty … Bangless the tired mom Face Situation is worse
I just came in to mention the face thing, QQ. The exasperated mom who can’t believe you are reading a library novel under the covers with your bedside lamp propping up the bedding after lights out. “You could start a FIRE with that lamp on under there! It’s a SIN to disobey your parents.”
That, but in St. Laurent here, rather than a chenille robe.
I don’t get it either.
she’s stunning. other than that I never watch any interview of her. I have no care for the Shades of Bleh..
“Paris Jackson doesn’t believe in bras.”
It’s not like the Easter Bunny…. they exist.
