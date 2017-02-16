Allison Williams drinks ‘dirtbag coffee,’ wants a cake that’s ‘trashy on the inside’

32nd Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominations - Press Conference

This is driving me up the wall. Allison Williams went DRAMATICALLY blonde for her cover shoot with Allure’s March issue and I can’t figure out who she looks like. She absolutely looks totally different. But she reminds me of someone and I can’t put my finger on it. Someone from the 1970s, right? WHO IS IT?

Anyway, Allison usually annoys the hell out of me, so I wasn’t looking forward to reading this Allure cover story. Once I finally put on my big-girl panties and read it though… it’s not terrible. Granted, she’s a twee, annoying hipster, but she’s not the worst person in the world. She’s just the kind of woman I don’t “get.” Like, she’s a millennial Goop. She’s painfully self-aware and humble-braggy, but I also sort of admire her for sticking with it and trying to become the next big thing. Maybe the blonde will help? You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

Her wedding cake was Funfetti cake from a box: “You can’t make Funfetti cake without the box… They tried to put homemade cream-cheese frosting on it. I told them they weren’t allowed to make it more fancy. You can make it beautiful on the outside, but it has to be trashy on the inside.”

Hipster coffee: “I drink dirtbag coffee.”

Her parents insisted that she go to college before becoming an actress: “I was annoyed at it for, like, a second, but then I kind of leaned into the idea.” The actors she talked to over the years agreed on one thing: college first. The thinking was, she says, that otherwise “you’re not going to be a full person. And you need to become a person before you can be a person in front of other people.”

She eats street-cart donuts, not artisanal donuts: “Anyway, I’ve had my doughnut today. I have a doughnut every morning. The same kind, from a street cart. Vanilla frosted with sprinkles on one half, weirdly. How hard is it to sprinkle the whole thing?” She eats street-cart doughnuts, but her assistant picks them up for her. “It’s relatable, right? Everyone has an assistant who brings a doughnut to them in the morning?”

Her phone case: “It’s a mirror with Belle stickers on the back. I’m an adult; it’s fine.”

Her role in Get Out, Jordan Peele’s racially charged, politically savvy horror film. “My first thought was, This is going to be very loud, this movie. It’s going to make a lot of noise…. The day Philando Castile was killed, I said to Jordan, ‘I wish this could come out now.’ And he said, ‘Well, it’s depressing to say this, but it will still be relevant in February.’ I remember having this kind of full-body shudder, like, Uggghhhh.”

How she “reads”: “I love [Girls character] Marnie, but I don’t feel like I need to play her a million times. I wake up every morning thinking I need to be edgier. I read very one-note. Teacher’s pet, Goody Two-shoes. I’d hate to be annoying. Who wants to see movies with someone annoying in them? But it’s hard for me to paint myself as anything but whatever it is I come across as—which is pretty together. It’s not that I’m hiding stories about being drunk on Sunset Boulevard or something. It’s just genuinely how I’m wired, and it’s why I was right to play Marnie—because I do want to do everything right and in the best way possible. And abandoning perfectionism was a real struggle that I had to go through when I realized it’s not possible. But I’m a big note-writer, a big gift-giver. It’s how I’m wired, and it’s so boring and annoying.”

She doesn’t want to be interesting: “I don’t want to be any more interesting than I am. I love the life that I get to live, which is one of real independence and privacy and autonomy. And I get to experience the city in a way that—if I may name-drop for a second—someone like Katy Perry, who’s a really good friend, doesn’t get to. She doesn’t get to do what we just did. That’s not a universe she can experience anymore.”

Her blonde hair: “I think if I’d used my middle name professionally—Howell Williams—I’d have a totally different career. I’d be an indie darling. I’d be fighting with Greta Gerwig for parts. I’d have gone blonde earlier.”

Hipsters can go either way – they’re either obsessed with having everything be one-of-a-kind or vintage or artisanal or small-batch, or they’re the kind of hipsters who like to play at being normal. Look at me, I drink dirtbag coffee and my assistant picks up a street-cart donut for me, how quaint. Obviously, Allison is the latter. But even in her painful self-awareness, she does get some sh-t right. If she was Howell Williams and a blonde, her career would be completely different. Also: “I don’t want to be any more interesting than I am.” Oh, honey. You’re not interesting.

Photos courtesy of Allure.

 

59 Responses to “Allison Williams drinks ‘dirtbag coffee,’ wants a cake that’s ‘trashy on the inside’”

  1. Amelia says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Naomi watts? Sienna miller?

  2. Boodiba says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:23 am

    I’d never heard of her. Maybe not interesting but def pretty.

  3. Kaye says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Stefanie Powers?

    Reply
  4. JulP says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Yeah, she does not look good as a blonde.

    But yay funfetti cake, that shit’s delicious! I’ll never forget that interview Channing Tatum did awhile ago where he confessed his love for funfetti cake. Made me love him forever!

  5. Yeahright says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:27 am

    She looks ill. That hair make her look skeletal. Hope she gets some help!

  6. topcat says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Sondra Locke?

  7. Soprana says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:28 am

    The blonde chick from ABBA

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Judith Light. The esteemed Judith Light.

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:29 am

    She is like Oatmeal to me, but the kind without sugar or anything fun at all in it, the gritty kind

    Anywhoo THIS: Her role in Get Out, Jordan Peele’s racially charged, politically savvy horror film. “My first thought was, This is going to be very loud, this movie. It’s going to make a lot of noise…. The day Philando Castile was killed, I said to Jordan, ‘I wish this could come out now.’ And he said, ‘Well, it’s depressing to say this, but it will still be relevant in February.’ I remember having this kind of full-body shudder, like, Uggghhhh.”

    Facts on Facts on Facts and also I Totally want to watch that movie im into horror and tongue in cheek

  10. Dissa says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Farrah Fawcett of course.

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:29 am

    What in the hell is dirtbag coffee?

    This interview was PAINFUL.

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:30 am

    She is giving me Kellyanne Conway Gets a Good Dermatologist.

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Yawn…..

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Cheryl Tiegs?

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Ooh, not good.

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Karen Allen from Raiders of the Lost Ark?

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Heidi montag?

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:37 am

    I think she comes across rather well in this. She’s aware she’s not interesting, that’s why she says she doesn’t want to be more intersting. And she even cracked a joke about her assistant bringing her doughnuts.

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:37 am

    She looks like Heidi Montag before all the surgeries.

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Does anyone know what dirtbag coffee is? Boiled water and Walmart-brand instant coffee with cheap creamer? I have no idea.

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:40 am

    I get sienna miller vibes

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Sharon Tate?

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:42 am

    She can’t possibly actually need an assistant, give me a break. Also, what is dirtbag coffee? And finally, her describing her phone irritated the crap out of me. “I’m an adult, it’s fine” I know she’s joking, but no one cares that you still like Disney films. So do a lot of adults. So many eye rolls.

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:44 am

    You are thinking Farrah Fawcett!!!!

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:44 am

    carly simon

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:46 am

    That hair colour is horrific on her.

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Dianna Agron? Annabelle Wallis?

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:48 am

    It’s so great to see a woman over 60 on the cover of Allure. Judith Light rocks!!!!

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Yikes!! Blonde does not look good on her OR someone did a horrible job on the dye job. Doesn’t she have money for a quality hair stylist?? She has money for an assistant but not someone who could tackle those roots with perfection? Hipster bullshit personified…so much money and care to look so blah.

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:52 am

    She looks like a young Kellyanne Conway in the last photo. I can’t unsee it now.

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 10:56 am

    This “ultra-blonde” trend is not going to bode well for, like, 75% of the women who do it. I’ve always thought she was very pretty, but the blonde is not at all flattering on her.

    Sienna Miller is my guess who she looks like.

    Also, I don’t think you need to go to college to be a “full person”, but I do think her parents were smart to insist she do that, get some more life experiences before starting her career.

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 11:00 am

    In all seriousness, at first glance I thought the photo in which she’s smiling was an unusually flattering shot of Kellyanne Conway.

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 11:03 am

    One of the blonde girls from that reality show from the beach? Can’t remember the show or any of their names, which overall is a good thing.

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Reaching back to the late 70s to early 80s time machine.
    Susan Anton

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Penelope Cruz? In the first picture

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 11:27 am

    With that hideous hair, she looks like a young Gloria Steinem to me.

    It does not suit her coloring whatsoever and it accentuates the largeness of her teeth…..

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 11:30 am

    How dare she call funfetti trashy. That wig is trashy

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Judy Collins now

    Reply
    February 16, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Suzanne Somers? First season of Three’s Company version, I mean.

