Allison Williams drinks ‘dirtbag coffee,’ wants a cake that’s ‘trashy on the inside’

This is driving me up the wall. Allison Williams went DRAMATICALLY blonde for her cover shoot with Allure’s March issue and I can’t figure out who she looks like. She absolutely looks totally different. But she reminds me of someone and I can’t put my finger on it. Someone from the 1970s, right? WHO IS IT?
Anyway, Allison usually annoys the hell out of me, so I wasn’t looking forward to reading this Allure cover story. Once I finally put on my big-girl panties and read it though… it’s not terrible. Granted, she’s a twee, annoying hipster, but she’s not the worst person in the world. She’s just the kind of woman I don’t “get.” Like, she’s a millennial Goop. She’s painfully self-aware and humble-braggy, but I also sort of admire her for sticking with it and trying to become the next big thing. Maybe the blonde will help? You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Her wedding cake was Funfetti cake from a box: “You can’t make Funfetti cake without the box… They tried to put homemade cream-cheese frosting on it. I told them they weren’t allowed to make it more fancy. You can make it beautiful on the outside, but it has to be trashy on the inside.”
Hipster coffee: “I drink dirtbag coffee.”
Her parents insisted that she go to college before becoming an actress: “I was annoyed at it for, like, a second, but then I kind of leaned into the idea.” The actors she talked to over the years agreed on one thing: college first. The thinking was, she says, that otherwise “you’re not going to be a full person. And you need to become a person before you can be a person in front of other people.”
She eats street-cart donuts, not artisanal donuts: “Anyway, I’ve had my doughnut today. I have a doughnut every morning. The same kind, from a street cart. Vanilla frosted with sprinkles on one half, weirdly. How hard is it to sprinkle the whole thing?” She eats street-cart doughnuts, but her assistant picks them up for her. “It’s relatable, right? Everyone has an assistant who brings a doughnut to them in the morning?”
Her phone case: “It’s a mirror with Belle stickers on the back. I’m an adult; it’s fine.”
Her role in Get Out, Jordan Peele’s racially charged, politically savvy horror film. “My first thought was, This is going to be very loud, this movie. It’s going to make a lot of noise…. The day Philando Castile was killed, I said to Jordan, ‘I wish this could come out now.’ And he said, ‘Well, it’s depressing to say this, but it will still be relevant in February.’ I remember having this kind of full-body shudder, like, Uggghhhh.”
How she “reads”: “I love [Girls character] Marnie, but I don’t feel like I need to play her a million times. I wake up every morning thinking I need to be edgier. I read very one-note. Teacher’s pet, Goody Two-shoes. I’d hate to be annoying. Who wants to see movies with someone annoying in them? But it’s hard for me to paint myself as anything but whatever it is I come across as—which is pretty together. It’s not that I’m hiding stories about being drunk on Sunset Boulevard or something. It’s just genuinely how I’m wired, and it’s why I was right to play Marnie—because I do want to do everything right and in the best way possible. And abandoning perfectionism was a real struggle that I had to go through when I realized it’s not possible. But I’m a big note-writer, a big gift-giver. It’s how I’m wired, and it’s so boring and annoying.”
She doesn’t want to be interesting: “I don’t want to be any more interesting than I am. I love the life that I get to live, which is one of real independence and privacy and autonomy. And I get to experience the city in a way that—if I may name-drop for a second—someone like Katy Perry, who’s a really good friend, doesn’t get to. She doesn’t get to do what we just did. That’s not a universe she can experience anymore.”
Her blonde hair: “I think if I’d used my middle name professionally—Howell Williams—I’d have a totally different career. I’d be an indie darling. I’d be fighting with Greta Gerwig for parts. I’d have gone blonde earlier.”
Hipsters can go either way – they’re either obsessed with having everything be one-of-a-kind or vintage or artisanal or small-batch, or they’re the kind of hipsters who like to play at being normal. Look at me, I drink dirtbag coffee and my assistant picks up a street-cart donut for me, how quaint. Obviously, Allison is the latter. But even in her painful self-awareness, she does get some sh-t right. If she was Howell Williams and a blonde, her career would be completely different. Also: “I don’t want to be any more interesting than I am.” Oh, honey. You’re not interesting.
Photos courtesy of Allure.
Naomi watts? Sienna miller?
Blonde Jessica Chastain?
Jessica Chastain!
… Ann Coulter?
😂
blonde smiling january jones sister?
Jennifer carpenter from Dexter
I’d never heard of her. Maybe not interesting but def pretty.
Stefanie Powers?
This is a good one. Or maybe Stephanie Zimbalist from Remington Steele.
Yeah, she does not look good as a blonde.
But yay funfetti cake, that shit’s delicious! I’ll never forget that interview Channing Tatum did awhile ago where he confessed his love for funfetti cake. Made me love him forever!
She looks ill. That hair make her look skeletal. Hope she gets some help!
it looks like lena dunham wasn’t the only one dieting during girls.
i was wondering if she was lobbying for a fashion muse or cosmetic spoke person status for a hot minute a few years ago.even with her family money she may be still on it
Sondra Locke?
The blonde chick from ABBA
Judith Light. The esteemed Judith Light.
YES!
She is like Oatmeal to me, but the kind without sugar or anything fun at all in it, the gritty kind
Anywhoo THIS: Her role in Get Out, Jordan Peele’s racially charged, politically savvy horror film. “My first thought was, This is going to be very loud, this movie. It’s going to make a lot of noise…. The day Philando Castile was killed, I said to Jordan, ‘I wish this could come out now.’ And he said, ‘Well, it’s depressing to say this, but it will still be relevant in February.’ I remember having this kind of full-body shudder, like, Uggghhhh.”
Facts on Facts on Facts and also I Totally want to watch that movie im into horror and tongue in cheek
I can’t wait to see that one. The previews look excellent.
Farrah Fawcett of course.
What in the hell is dirtbag coffee?
This interview was PAINFUL.
She is giving me Kellyanne Conway Gets a Good Dermatologist.
Swear to god, I saw the thumbnail pic and thought someone had photoshopped the hell out of Conway to shave 25 years off her face. That color is not good on her skintone.
Omg you’re right!!! Yikes!
YESI I had the same thought. Young Kellyanne Conway before she sold her soul and face to the devil.
Yawn…..
+1
Far more interested to read “The Politics of Your Uterus” – on the other side of the cover.
Cheryl Tiegs?
Ooh, not good.
Karen Allen from Raiders of the Lost Ark?
Heidi montag?
I think she comes across rather well in this. She’s aware she’s not interesting, that’s why she says she doesn’t want to be more intersting. And she even cracked a joke about her assistant bringing her doughnuts.
Yes!
She looks like Heidi Montag before all the surgeries.
Does anyone know what dirtbag coffee is? Boiled water and Walmart-brand instant coffee with cheap creamer? I have no idea.
I get sienna miller vibes
Sharon Tate?
That was my first thought, Sharon Tate!
I actually think this is it! She totally looks like Sharon Tate!! Ding ding ding, winner winner chicken dinner.
allison is pretty but sharon was absolutely fabolous
She can’t possibly actually need an assistant, give me a break. Also, what is dirtbag coffee? And finally, her describing her phone irritated the crap out of me. “I’m an adult, it’s fine” I know she’s joking, but no one cares that you still like Disney films. So do a lot of adults. So many eye rolls.
You are thinking Farrah Fawcett!!!!
carly simon
That hair colour is horrific on her.
Dianna Agron? Annabelle Wallis?
It’s so great to see a woman over 60 on the cover of Allure. Judith Light rocks!!!!
Yikes!! Blonde does not look good on her OR someone did a horrible job on the dye job. Doesn’t she have money for a quality hair stylist?? She has money for an assistant but not someone who could tackle those roots with perfection? Hipster bullshit personified…so much money and care to look so blah.
She looks like a young Kellyanne Conway in the last photo. I can’t unsee it now.
This “ultra-blonde” trend is not going to bode well for, like, 75% of the women who do it. I’ve always thought she was very pretty, but the blonde is not at all flattering on her.
Sienna Miller is my guess who she looks like.
Also, I don’t think you need to go to college to be a “full person”, but I do think her parents were smart to insist she do that, get some more life experiences before starting her career.
bleach blonde is really a hit or miss,it looks strange on her.
for some people even college and adult life won’t be enough be a fully fonctionning adult.
In all seriousness, at first glance I thought the photo in which she’s smiling was an unusually flattering shot of Kellyanne Conway.
One of the blonde girls from that reality show from the beach? Can’t remember the show or any of their names, which overall is a good thing.
Reaching back to the late 70s to early 80s time machine.
Susan Anton
Penelope Cruz? In the first picture
With that hideous hair, she looks like a young Gloria Steinem to me.
It does not suit her coloring whatsoever and it accentuates the largeness of her teeth…..
http://www.feministezine.com/feminist/funny/images/Gloria-Steinem-02.jpg
How dare she call funfetti trashy. That wig is trashy
Judy Collins now
Suzanne Somers? First season of Three’s Company version, I mean.
