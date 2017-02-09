Ashley Graham finally scored a US Vogue cover, but she had to share it

It was inevitable that Anna Wintour would feel the pressure to put a plus-sized model on the cover of American Vogue. Specifically, Wintour would feel the pressure to use Ashley Graham, who has been everywhere in the past year, from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition to fashion magazine covers around the world, to her new gig on America’s Next Top Model and more. But of course Anna Wintour would only allow Ashley on the cover of Vogue if Ashley had to stand sandwiched in between a bunch of size-zero models. Which is how we got this March cover: Ashley is the second model from the left.
The other models on the cover (from left to right) are: Liu Wen, Ashley, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Adwoa Aboah, and Vittoria Ceretti. I feel so out-of-touch because I really don’t know Liu, Imaan, Adwoa or Vittoria. Weirdly, I like that I don’t know all of the names. I feel like Vogue made an effort to demonstrate racial diversity and size-diversity (with Ashley’s inclusion) and it’s doesn’t feel like tokenism either.
Anyway, you can read the cover story here. It’s not a series of interviews with these models, it’s more like “here are the freshest models this year and you’ll be seeing them everywhere now.” In reference to Ashley specifically and her status as a plus-sized model (a term she loathes), Vogue writes: “She has stormed fashion’s most formidable barricade: its cult of ultra-thinness. Today, as she enters the supermodel pantheon, Graham is convinced that the industry’s skinny worship is destined for the dustbin.” Sure. That’s why Vogue Photoshopped the crap out of her legs on the cover, right?
Photos courtesy of Inez and Vinoodh/VOGUE.
Gigi’s long arm = Photoshop fail
I just noticed that. Freaky
My husband who works with digital arts & photoshop believes that this is not one photograph but multiple photographs stitched together. Many of the arms have issues. He thinks the black turtlenecks was done on purpose so they can make it easier to manipulate the photos.
My husband has taught me a lot about photo manipulation. It’s hard for me to believe any of the photos in magazines or many commercials. In return, I’ve taught him how to spot wigs & extensions.
It’s Kendall’s left arm crossed.
that’s all i can see now. Why does it keep happening? That aside – I feel actively “meh” about the new generation of “supermodels”. They are boring and look the part.
Pretty girls but their modeling? Not so much.
They really could have covered her up more, I can see almost 3/4 of her leg, the black shorts aren’t hiding her enough.
She’s gorgeous, more gorgeous than most of those models, but her body doesn’t really look much different from theirs on that cover. I certainty wouldn’t be able to pick her out if you told me one of the girls in this picture is plus sized.
She is gorgeous, but I’m not sure I’d say she’s more gorgeous than most of the others. I absolutely love, love, love Adwoas face. Lui Wen and Imaan Hammam are also stunning women to me. I guess beauty is subjective huh? The thing I don’t understand is why, to build up the so called plus sized model, other beautiful women have to be made out to be lesser representations of beauty. Not saying thats what you were doing in your comment. More that your comment reminded me of how often I see that in comment sections to Ashley articles.
I can’t stop staring at Gigi’s creepy, enlongated, alien arm and the fact that Ashley isn’t hugging any of the other girls. The look on her face says it all! Sandwiched by annoying girls.
Yep like from a bad horror film.. long fingers peering around the door ready to open and claw out eyes. I love the British girl with the name I cannot pronounce with freckles like her hair now but liked it big and curly as well.
@skyblue “girls” being the operative word. Ashley, to me, looks like the only WOMAN in this mashup. As in the only mature looking one, the rest still have that teenaged look to them (except the second one from the right. She has a more mature look to her). I don’t know, maybe it’s just me being a good 20 years older than these girls. 🤷♀️
Ugh. She’s the only one with her arm down to cover some of her thigh. This kind of detail isn’t lost on young women who struggle with body image. It’s like “you can fit in if you just agonize over clever ways to hide yourself, girls!”.
So sad. It’s a fail. Try again.
Yeah, her face and posture make me so sad. Everyone else is standing tall, and Ashley’s hunched over so that she can extend her arm down low enough to cover her thigh.
She (Graham)’s gorgeous, but that’s some bad posing on the Vogue cover. She looks like she’s barely trying while everyone else is all *werk*.
Well, if the idea was to hide the fact that she’s bigger than the rest of the models, they’ve succeeded. A step in the right direction, but still pretty far away.
All I see is that they centered the skinny white girls (Kendall and Gigi) and then flanked them with a few skinny WOC and a not so skinny white girl. I also see super flat butts. Do your squats ladies
Wow your article doesn’t do Liu Wen any justice . That’s disappointing.
She’s very noteworthy, you might consider reading her wiki. No snark, just a recommendation.
Vogue is single handily keeping Kendall in the fashion business. No one is really hiring her anymore, yet they just keep giving her covers.
“Yes we will put a plus size model on this cover but we will cover her up in a turtleneck and with skinny bitches”
Good line of thinking, Vogue. So not obvious… Also they photoshopped Ashley into oblivion. SHOW US A VARIETY OF THIGHS AND NOT JUST THIGHS THAT BELONG ON 11 YEAR OLD BOYS
Did y’all Rihanna’s photos with bazaar? She’s better than these models.
She looks unhappy, I don’t blame her.
Imaan Hammam and Liu Wen have been pretty much everywhere both editorial and fashion week wise. I’m sorry but Kendall is the blandest of the group, couldn’t they put Ashley or Imaan in the center?. Also the trick of having Ashley hide the upper part of the thigh with her hand is not cute.
Yes I adore Imaan & Liu! Gorgeous girls and everywhere the last few seasons, especially Liu.
These pics aren’t very good at all but : HUZZAH! BITCHES!! to Liu, Ashley, Imaan and Adwoa Aboah ( all who I follow) I wish Arlenis or another DR girl woulda landed there too
What they’ve done in that photo is so bloody obvious. Do they think people are stupid?
At least this is a small improvement from the usual Vogue Line of Women Who Look So Similar They Melt Into Each Other
These girls are ridiciously tiny. I can only hope that all of these legs are phootshopped, because it would be hard to walk on them.
The Kardashian’s neck looks way too long, and yes, it all looks sort of scrambled together. Like, the two on the left are out of proportion and something about the two on the very right is off as well – the black where they connect seems kinda weird?
That said, it’s a nice mixture of faces. I still think that Kendall has no modell qualities whatsoever – her face is just too boring. I’m begining to like Gigi more and more these days, because at least she is recognizable.
