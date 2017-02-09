Donald Trump yearns for Easy D, thankfully Twitter gave him that D

Donald Trump And Mike Pence Visit The Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier

I am absolutely not saying that we are in any way “out of the woods” politically speaking. The nuclear winter could still happen. Emperor Baby Fists could easily tweet his way into war, likely with one of our long-time allies (hey, Australia!). We’re still being ruled by fascists, white supremacists, misogynists and homophobes in this brave new kleptocracy/oligarchy. We are still being lied to on an hourly basis by public servants. Every new day brings a horror show. But every so often, we just need to stop and enjoy ourselves. We need to bask in the joy that comes from making fun of one of Emperor Baby Fists’ daily Twitter tantrums. This is what Trump tweeted yesterday:

I guess the “Easy D” in this situation is “easy decision,” although you honestly never know with Baby Fists. The thing is, Easy D (AND I LOVE THAT HE CAPS-LOCKED IT) is also quite funny slang for easy d–k, gay or straight. Women can wait for Easy D, although most straight dudes would tell you that all a lady has to do is ask and she’ll get that Easy D, straight up (or anyway she wants it). Gay dudes are also all about that Easy D. So of course Twitter had a field day! Seriously, this is what social media is for. If we have an unhinged fascist as president, it’s our duty to make fun of him on his favorite social media platform. ENJOY THE EASY D.

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to “Donald Trump yearns for Easy D, thankfully Twitter gave him that D”

  1. Shambles says:
    February 9, 2017 at 7:48 am

    I’m sure a certain V Putin will be happy to give you that Easy D when he releases whatever he’s got on you and f*cks us all, Donald

    Reply
  2. Sixer says:
    February 9, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Does Easy D grab Hesitating P? That’s what I want to know.

    Reply
  3. Kitten says:
    February 9, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Omg I’m crying with laughter. He is such a tool.

    Reply
  4. Justjj says:
    February 9, 2017 at 7:55 am

    😂 This is my favorite thing on the internet maybe ever. I hope SNL takes this and runs with it.

    Reply
  5. RussianBlueCat says:
    February 9, 2017 at 7:56 am

    For all those fellow Canadians on Celebitchy who think Trump may have forgot about Canada. There is a rumour that Sarah Palin may be the next ambassador to Canada( the White House has not confirmed or denied the rumour) So Canada will be getting the “D”
    Oh happy day(not)

    Reply
  6. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    February 9, 2017 at 7:57 am

    That photo of Trump in the bathrobe – MY EYES, MY EYES ARE ON FIRE!!!!

    On another note, can we Brits join you all at the bar? We just had the leader of our opposition party call the BBC out for reporting on ‘fake news’ this morning in a live interview. He was asked about his future as leader of the party and if it was true that he had set a date to quit. Thou to be fair I think the interviewer was trolling him when he used the term first – either way he rose to the bait.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      February 9, 2017 at 7:59 am

      Oh geez, that’s awful. This “fake news” BS is infuriating enough here, I’m sorry to hear we’ve exported it across the pond.

      Reply
    • Tate says:
      February 9, 2017 at 8:03 am

      Pull up a stool, my friend. 🍺🍺🍺

      Reply
    • Sixer says:
      February 9, 2017 at 8:07 am

      Also, the Prime Minister said the same thing IN PARLIAMENT. She used both fake news AND alternative facts when caught out in a corrupt local government deal yesterday.

      Betti – I love you. And I agree on Corbyn’s sub-par performance. But the people in power who are currently ruining the country should really be the number one target for all of us, not the hapless leader of a divided opposition. It really doesn’t matter what Labour (or the SNP) do. With a slim majority and the support of the DUP, there would never be the numbers for them to achieve anything. Let’s concentrate fire on the target that actually matters; GOVERNMENT.

      Reply
  7. Malificent says:
    February 9, 2017 at 8:02 am

    As the saying goes…. An EASY D is hard to find. And a HARD D easy to find. Er somethin’…

    Reply
  8. Louise177 says:
    February 9, 2017 at 8:04 am

    I’ve never cared about Twitter and social media in general. But between Black Twitter, JK Rowling, and Trump I feel I need to follow.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment