Donald Trump yearns for Easy D, thankfully Twitter gave him that D

I am absolutely not saying that we are in any way “out of the woods” politically speaking. The nuclear winter could still happen. Emperor Baby Fists could easily tweet his way into war, likely with one of our long-time allies (hey, Australia!). We’re still being ruled by fascists, white supremacists, misogynists and homophobes in this brave new kleptocracy/oligarchy. We are still being lied to on an hourly basis by public servants. Every new day brings a horror show. But every so often, we just need to stop and enjoy ourselves. We need to bask in the joy that comes from making fun of one of Emperor Baby Fists’ daily Twitter tantrums. This is what Trump tweeted yesterday:

Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

I guess the “Easy D” in this situation is “easy decision,” although you honestly never know with Baby Fists. The thing is, Easy D (AND I LOVE THAT HE CAPS-LOCKED IT) is also quite funny slang for easy d–k, gay or straight. Women can wait for Easy D, although most straight dudes would tell you that all a lady has to do is ask and she’ll get that Easy D, straight up (or anyway she wants it). Gay dudes are also all about that Easy D. So of course Twitter had a field day! Seriously, this is what social media is for. If we have an unhinged fascist as president, it’s our duty to make fun of him on his favorite social media platform. ENJOY THE EASY D.

Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning for Easy D. — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) February 8, 2017

I, too, have been open and vulnerable and waited far too long for what should have been easy d pic.twitter.com/mBE6G1L4WG — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) February 8, 2017

Not because the D is easy, but because it is hard — Bill Wasik (@billwasik) February 8, 2017

SPICER: I can't do it. There's no way to make "easy D" sound presidential. KELLYANNE CONWAY: *smoking two cigarettes at once* Hold my beer. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) February 8, 2017

When The Donald tries to slip you the ol' Easy D… 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZoZ5gFJ16X — Jack Tweets 🇺🇸 (@jackTweets11) February 8, 2017

"I'm told that D is abundant and of low value, period. Next question." pic.twitter.com/CB1soGXh0X — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 8, 2017