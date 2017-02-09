Donald Trump yearns for Easy D, thankfully Twitter gave him that D

I am absolutely not saying that we are in any way “out of the woods” politically speaking. The nuclear winter could still happen. Emperor Baby Fists could easily tweet his way into war, likely with one of our long-time allies (hey, Australia!). We’re still being ruled by fascists, white supremacists, misogynists and homophobes in this brave new kleptocracy/oligarchy. We are still being lied to on an hourly basis by public servants. Every new day brings a horror show. But every so often, we just need to stop and enjoy ourselves. We need to bask in the joy that comes from making fun of one of Emperor Baby Fists’ daily Twitter tantrums. This is what Trump tweeted yesterday:
Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
I guess the “Easy D” in this situation is “easy decision,” although you honestly never know with Baby Fists. The thing is, Easy D (AND I LOVE THAT HE CAPS-LOCKED IT) is also quite funny slang for easy d–k, gay or straight. Women can wait for Easy D, although most straight dudes would tell you that all a lady has to do is ask and she’ll get that Easy D, straight up (or anyway she wants it). Gay dudes are also all about that Easy D. So of course Twitter had a field day! Seriously, this is what social media is for. If we have an unhinged fascist as president, it’s our duty to make fun of him on his favorite social media platform. ENJOY THE EASY D.
Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning for Easy D.
— Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) February 8, 2017
I, too, have been open and vulnerable and waited far too long for what should have been easy d pic.twitter.com/mBE6G1L4WG
— @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) February 8, 2017
Not because the D is easy, but because it is hard
— Bill Wasik (@billwasik) February 8, 2017
SPICER: I can't do it. There's no way to make "easy D" sound presidential.
KELLYANNE CONWAY: *smoking two cigarettes at once* Hold my beer.
— Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) February 8, 2017
When The Donald tries to slip you the ol' Easy D… 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZoZ5gFJ16X
— Jack Tweets 🇺🇸 (@jackTweets11) February 8, 2017
Easy D pic.twitter.com/kwbq4qpwHW
— delrayser (@delrayser) February 8, 2017
Look me up on Grindr "Easy D" #easyd pic.twitter.com/KqXBUfNKi1
— Beer Breath (@Beer_Breath) February 8, 2017
"I'm told that D is abundant and of low value, period. Next question." pic.twitter.com/CB1soGXh0X
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 8, 2017
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
I’m sure a certain V Putin will be happy to give you that Easy D when he releases whatever he’s got on you and f*cks us all, Donald
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does Easy D grab Hesitating P? That’s what I want to know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The jokes just write themselves, don’t they?
Holy hell, I can’t imagine anyone less Presidential at the helm of our country. And I cannot stop fuming at the people who STILL defend this garbage and this clown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m afraid they do! But it’s a good thing, really. Firstly, we all need a safety valve, else we’d spontaneously combust. Secondly, the best way to diminish him is to ridicule him.
Has @TrumpDraws or one of the other parodies done an Easy D one yet?
*rushes off to look*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg I’m crying with laughter. He is such a tool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I first read about this at work yesterday and fell apart. He makes it so damn easy to expose him for the idiot that he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Spicer/Conway exchange was my favorite, I didn’t see that one last night when Twitter was exploding. Between this and his Nordstrom’s tantrum yesterday could anyone be less self-aware than Trump?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂 This is my favorite thing on the internet maybe ever. I hope SNL takes this and runs with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For all those fellow Canadians on Celebitchy who think Trump may have forgot about Canada. There is a rumour that Sarah Palin may be the next ambassador to Canada( the White House has not confirmed or denied the rumour) So Canada will be getting the “D”
Oh happy day(not)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My lawd!, That means the Palins will live in my city!!!! Trashy domestics will be going down. PLEASE let them become besties with Patrick Brazeau.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That photo of Trump in the bathrobe – MY EYES, MY EYES ARE ON FIRE!!!!
On another note, can we Brits join you all at the bar? We just had the leader of our opposition party call the BBC out for reporting on ‘fake news’ this morning in a live interview. He was asked about his future as leader of the party and if it was true that he had set a date to quit. Thou to be fair I think the interviewer was trolling him when he used the term first – either way he rose to the bait.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh geez, that’s awful. This “fake news” BS is infuriating enough here, I’m sorry to hear we’ve exported it across the pond.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pull up a stool, my friend. 🍺🍺🍺
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, the Prime Minister said the same thing IN PARLIAMENT. She used both fake news AND alternative facts when caught out in a corrupt local government deal yesterday.
Betti – I love you. And I agree on Corbyn’s sub-par performance. But the people in power who are currently ruining the country should really be the number one target for all of us, not the hapless leader of a divided opposition. It really doesn’t matter what Labour (or the SNP) do. With a slim majority and the support of the DUP, there would never be the numbers for them to achieve anything. Let’s concentrate fire on the target that actually matters; GOVERNMENT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As the saying goes…. An EASY D is hard to find. And a HARD D easy to find. Er somethin’…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never cared about Twitter and social media in general. But between Black Twitter, JK Rowling, and Trump I feel I need to follow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have had a Twitter account for years but never actively used it until recently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse