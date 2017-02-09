Diane Kruger in Versace at the NYC amfAR gala: cute or not dressy enough?

Here are some photos from last night’s big amfAR gala in New York. There was a great turnout, and it was almost like the big amfAR galas at Cannes. There were SO many models there. I’m not going to get to everybody, just the biggest names. Let’s start with Diane Kruger in this Versace minidress. Most of the women wore full-on gowns, so Diane stood out by going shorter. I also think she stood out because this dress feels less like gala-wear and more like “what you wear to a premiere after-party.” The dress is cute enough, but I would have chosen something different for her for this gala.
Scarlett Johansson wore a custom Atelier Versace tuxedo. She was one of the few (if only?) women in a tux/suit. I like the sharpness of this.
Naomi Campbell in Atelier Versace. Meh. She can wear anything, in any color, but I hate this shade of orange.
Zoë Kravitz in Versace, with her boyfriend Karl Glusman. Again, I’m not into the blonde hair but I like the simplicity of the dress. And Zoe seems really loved up with Karl.
Iman in Zac Posen. Do you realize how unforgiving this dress is? It’s satin, it’s bias-cut, it hugs every curve. And she looks amazing.
Chloë Sevigny in MiuMiu. She’s a national treasure, you guys. I love her.
Ellie Goulding in Jenny Packham Spring 2016. I don’t hate this at all. It depends on who is wearing it though – Packham is allegedly one of Duchess Kate’s favorite designers, and I would hate this on Kate. But on Ellie, it’s pretty sexy and cute.
I feel weird about this, but I don’t hate Victoria Justice’s Marchesa gown at all? This is the second Marchesa gown I’ve seen in a week’s time where I’m like, “Eh, it’s not so bad!” Am I losing my edge??
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
Does Diane’s face look different? I would never have guessed that was her.
she chopped her hair off and looks amazing. she had the same haircut for ages, it got old.
I love the dress and especilly the shoes, but it is a bit too underdressed for a gala. The blonde with dark roots looks awful on everyone and I don’t know why it’s so popular.
Scarlett’s tux doesn’t look good, there’s something off about it.
Victoria looks great, and I like the hair. Would loose the necklace.
Everyone else looks a bit tacky, but Versace looks tacky most of the time.
I think all of them are nice/ok, except Scarlett.
The color on Goulding’s dress is atrocious. I can’t believe someone took a multitude of hours to make that.
Diane really has the best legs in the biz.
most of these dresses are ugly, except for diane’s and chloe’s.
Kruger’s dress looks like Project Runway, imo. I actually really like Victoria Justice’s, and I’m not one for flowery patterns at all. Scarlett’s does look ill-fitting.
Naomi Campbell is so gorgeous she could make a burlap sack look stunning.
I’m into the Marchesa gown as well! Huh. I guess Victoria is one of those people who can elevate any outfit, even those which are not good. I do love Diane’s and Scarlett’s outfits as well. And Iman looks fantastic! This makes me happy for her.
Iman <3 <3 <3 <3
my read on Diane is: She’s feeling herself! and incidentally this is the first thing in a while that she’s worn that Ive been into (looks logical)
I don’t like something about Scarlett’s Tux and it isnt even the whitewashing ( LOL it works Twice, Bitches!) Its the fabric or the lapel and deffo the pant cut isnt doing it for me
