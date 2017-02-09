Meghan Markle & Harry feel like they’ve known each other ‘for a long time’

For some reason this week, media outlets have been obsessing over Meghan Markle’s style choices. Personally, I don’t think we have enough fashion photos of her in a variety of situations to really make any hard-and-fast decisions on her style. Plus, Meghan has been dressing like an “actress” for years, as opposed to dressing like a “future princess.” Future princesses have to wear British designers. Actresses have to wear sexy stuff. Future princesses should – ideally – look occasion-appropriate and modest. Actresses dress to steal the show, with the more exposed skin, the better. Anyway, Meghan has apparently added several British labels to her wardrobe and now people are trying to read the sartorial tea-leaves to figure out if Meghan is prepping a royal engagement. Who knows?

Meanwhile, People Magazine is hoping that you’ll love every lukewarm morsel of their relationship.

Prince Harry and Suits star Meghan Markle have only been together since last summer, but the couple are already settled into a rhythm together. PEOPLE confirmed in October that Harry and Markle had been seeing each other for three months and since the start of the new year the pair have been, according to an insider, “inseparable” while using Harry’s cozy two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace as a home base. “They are really just enjoying spending time together,” a second source tells PEOPLE of the couple, who vacationed in Norway together in early January and were last photographed hand-in-hand in London on Feb. 1. Markle’s humanitarian work took her to India for a week in January. But with the actress not expected back on the Suits set until April, palace insiders predict Harry, 32, and his new love, 35, will soon jet off on a ski trip together. “It just feels very natural for them both,” the source says of the relationship. “It feels easy — like they’ve known each other for a long time.”

[From People]

Oh, so they’re going on vacation together again? I wonder when this ski holiday will be? The date is probably TBD, they’re just waiting to see when Emperor Baby Fists schedules his trip to England and then suddenly Harry will be “on vacation” during those exact dates. As I’ve said before, that’s not the worst strategy. I hope all of the royals are “on vacation” when Trump visits. As for Harry and Meghan feeling like they’ve known each other a long time… those are the best kinds of relationships and friendships. When there’s an immediate “click” and you “get” each other so quickly. Sigh…