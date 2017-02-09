Meghan Markle & Harry feel like they’ve known each other ‘for a long time’

For some reason this week, media outlets have been obsessing over Meghan Markle’s style choices. Personally, I don’t think we have enough fashion photos of her in a variety of situations to really make any hard-and-fast decisions on her style. Plus, Meghan has been dressing like an “actress” for years, as opposed to dressing like a “future princess.” Future princesses have to wear British designers. Actresses have to wear sexy stuff. Future princesses should – ideally – look occasion-appropriate and modest. Actresses dress to steal the show, with the more exposed skin, the better. Anyway, Meghan has apparently added several British labels to her wardrobe and now people are trying to read the sartorial tea-leaves to figure out if Meghan is prepping a royal engagement. Who knows?
Meanwhile, People Magazine is hoping that you’ll love every lukewarm morsel of their relationship.
Prince Harry and Suits star Meghan Markle have only been together since last summer, but the couple are already settled into a rhythm together. PEOPLE confirmed in October that Harry and Markle had been seeing each other for three months and since the start of the new year the pair have been, according to an insider, “inseparable” while using Harry’s cozy two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace as a home base.
“They are really just enjoying spending time together,” a second source tells PEOPLE of the couple, who vacationed in Norway together in early January and were last photographed hand-in-hand in London on Feb. 1.
Markle’s humanitarian work took her to India for a week in January. But with the actress not expected back on the Suits set until April, palace insiders predict Harry, 32, and his new love, 35, will soon jet off on a ski trip together.
“It just feels very natural for them both,” the source says of the relationship. “It feels easy — like they’ve known each other for a long time.”
Oh, so they’re going on vacation together again? I wonder when this ski holiday will be? The date is probably TBD, they’re just waiting to see when Emperor Baby Fists schedules his trip to England and then suddenly Harry will be “on vacation” during those exact dates. As I’ve said before, that’s not the worst strategy. I hope all of the royals are “on vacation” when Trump visits. As for Harry and Meghan feeling like they’ve known each other a long time… those are the best kinds of relationships and friendships. When there’s an immediate “click” and you “get” each other so quickly. Sigh…
Photos courtesy of WENN, PCN.
Trust me the early days of a new romance is great as in the couple want to spend all their time together, they feel like they really click and get each other. That was the way it was with my husband. But the real test comes after a few years, once your relationship is challenged with real adversity and the day to day schedule of living with someone- if you can still laugh with that person then, still want to spend time together and really get each other then….NOW that’s beautiful and worth it.
I wonder too if Meaghan is swept off her feet because she’s dating a real life prince and gets to go on these expensive vacations making the relationship exciting! Granted she isn’t poor or middle class herself but she also wouldn’t have access to the kind of luxury vacations that A-listers would have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree!
I think it’s a bit of a trap when you think you’ve clicked like that because you’re lulled into a false sense of security. You really haven’t known each other than long, but you think you’re so invincible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We must remember they do have their grandma’s successful, long term relationship to model themselves on, should they choose to follow her example. And Kate’s mom and dad have been together for awhile. I don’t know about ms. markle’s family, but at least they know what healthy loving relationships look like. There’s hope
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can already see the divorce drama if they marry lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that dark lipstick! (second photo)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That photo slideshow in the Vanity Fair link does a good job of showing how much prettier Meghan is than Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Meghan is quite unattractive. JMO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s average-pretty. She reminds me of so many other women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Trixie:
“She reminds me of so many other women.” – True, it’s the same with Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh gee, I wonder why you think that. No I don’t since I already know the answer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Merritt:
Oh and what is the answer, dear Merritt?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Meghan is seriously stunning…. I’m very surprised to hear anyone say otherwise, even though I know beauty is subjective. Kate, imho, is rather plain. And I’m saying this as a person who has been compared to Kate before (that wounded my vanity).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She reminds me of Soleil Moon Frye! It finally hit me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The difference between the two is that there’s a sexiness to Meghan…even when she’s natural. Kate is pretty, but she doesn’t have that Wow factor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they are both beautiful, but not as beautiful as Keanu Reeves.
The man is working his ass off promoting John Wick: Chapter 2 and not 1 post on this beautiful man. What’s going on Celebitchy???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“When there’s an immediate “click” and you “get” each other so quickly. Sigh…”
As there was with Rania and Abdullah II, Letizia and Felipe, where both couples married within a year of meeting. 23 and 12 years later, both of those other royal marriages appear to be fine. If it is the right person, it can move quickly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BREAKS THE GD HORN TO HONK FOR RANIA COVERAGE!!!
But yeah I’m delighting in this Harry has a Gf and she is Grown and has a Job thing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Would she actually be a Princess or Duchess. She is cute but does remind me of someone else not sure who though. I had to stop with Suits loved it at first but all of them started to grate on my nerves especially the very loud Harvey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry’s wife is automatically Princess Henry of Wales just like kate is Princess William of Wales and not princess Kate.
The Queen would grant Harry a ducal title upon marriage.
But I wonder what official princess attire would be? Spray on jeggings? Poorly tailored dresses ? Wedges? So much to choose from.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks I live here but don’t keep up with any of that Royal stuff nor does my British husband too complicated for me.
Def. wedges, she has the hair now so that’s ok, umm maybe Boden for fun day wear and Jenny Packman??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Barbour coat and wellies mean nothing…go to any Whole Foods in America and plenty of women are dressed that way. The british press is just over-picking everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So many new usernames all posting within minutes of each other…
I wonder why our old friend “Amy” isn’t posting yet…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the “…like they’ve known each other a long time.” is in response to some freaking out at DM saying ‘this is moving too quickly, they don’t know each other!’ I get that phrase, there are people, friends even, where you click right away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t mean to sound snarky, but the first juicy leading lady role in a movie or tv show comes along ,she is out of there. It will be hard to turn down something she has probably wanted for many years to become part of the cog on a wheel royal. As for her dress she looks pretty normal, like she shops at Bloomingdales. As for feeling like your relationship feels like an old soft shoe, that might be good or bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt that, no reason she can’t continue to date him and carry on her career. Maybe marriage would change things (maybe), but Harry is only fifth in line right now. The spouses of the Queen’s younger children seem to be able to live pretty normal lives when they want to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they should just hurry the heck up with my St Martin-in-the-Field and my Flying Elvi. SOMETHING has to cheer up 2017.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have they ever been photographed together because I have NEVER seen one. I’m starting to feel as if this relationship is entirely made up because I see story after story about them and never a single shot of them together. Please somebody correct me if I am wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Google is your friend, my little sea lion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They were papped attending a West End play last year (which, just to name drop, and old friend of mine happened to have written – he tweeted about it quite amusingly). Then they were papped together in London very recently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They were snapped together on the way to the theater in London a few weeks ago by a guy on a bus with a phone. A few days ago they were papped entering Soho house. I liked her boots and bag on that one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeees, Meghan, you go girl! Sooo MUCH love for her and all of my girls this month and forever. #BLACKGIRLMAGIC #BHM
Report this comment as spam or abuse
comment I was responding to disappeared
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you mean big as in wide or as in long – or both? Do you think Will has a big nose? I sort of think Will has a bigger nose than Harry. In the second pic, it looks pretty obvious that Meghan had the tip of her nose refined.
Report this comment as spam or abuse