Ben Affleck’s huge phoenix tattoo on his back is real, not fake as he claimed

I didn’t see Live By Night (and I didn’t see The Accountant either) so while I don’t personally know whether Ben Affleck’s back was shown in either film, many people have said that his large phoenix tattoo on his back, which he claimed was “fake for a movie,” was not shown in Live by Night. As you may recall, Affleck was spotted in December, 2015 on the set of Live By Night with that large tattoo on his back. Jennifer Garner referenced it in her Vanity Fair interview by throwing the southern shade phrase “bless his heart” and saying that she refuses “to be the ashes” that the phoenix is rising from. Jennifer Lopez also made fun of the tattoo on WWHL, calling it “awful” and saying it had “too many colors.” Then, in March, Affleck claimed the tattoo was “fake for a movie,” but many questioned that after Live By Night came out and the tattoo wasn’t shown. It was always possible that the tattoo was planned in a scene and that they didn’t use it for some reason. Affleck was photographed this week with his shirt riding up and the thing is visible again. So liar liar phoenix on fire? The Boston Globe, his hometown paper, is calling him out on it.
Here’s the original photo of the tattoo from December, 2015:
Ben Affleck — Massive Back Tattoo Is the Real Deal!!! (PHOTOS) – https://t.co/oZM9hx8UaC pic.twitter.com/ubfFPjLcOw
— HollywoodFame (@_HollywoodFame) December 13, 2015
The Globe published this photo of Affleck’s tattoo, it was taken on Sunday outside of church, and for a fake tattoo it’s stuck around for over a year.
So Affleck was busted fibbing about his tattoo. Why didn’t he just admit that it was real when he was asked? Did he think he would be able to hide it forever, or was he just so embarrassed after both Jennifers made fun of him to the press that he didn’t know how else to respond except to lie? I’m one of those people who cannot tell baldfaced lies like that, and this really makes me question his character. I guess we already knew enough about his character given the stories which have come out about him. His go-to response is to lie when he just as easily could have said no comment or changed the subject. It’s got to burn him that he’s being found out about this because he hates negative publicity so much, but hey at least The Pats won, right? Plus it’s not like any of this disqualifies him from politics.
Thanks to the tipster who sent this! Photos credit: FameFlynet
No regerts.
Hahahaha! Bless his heart.
No egrets.
(Sorry, couldnt help myself)
Bahahaha great comment!
ew. It’s too early for that.
Zero Ass at all? Has this always been the case? Damn
Hank Hill ass.
Thank you thank you thank you for much needed lols.
Crack shot! Eeeew!
Those damn permanent back tattoos and slave owning ancestors… you just can’t make em disappear
Omg this comment section is making my day, thank you!!
hahahahahhaa ziiiiing
Ewwwwwww. If she was hoping for a reconciliation I hope this changed her mind.
I didn’t expect to see his buttcrack.
I’m not a big Jen Garner fan (either get back together or start divorce proceedings already) but boy was that Vanity Fair interview a masterclass.
Or maybe they should live their lives as they see fit with no explanations to you, which is hopefully how you live yours. Having said that I am making it my business to demand that he buy fitting underwear and damn belt.
jen garner’s stans are so funny lmao. you’re telling people to mind their own on gossip site.
How? She’s STILL his ashes. She can take all the umbrage she wants.
Hahahahahahhahahaha this is amazing.
This guy is neverendingly mortifying, much like that Tat
Dad butt.
Eeewww gross. Can’t unsee it
Holy mid-life crisis Batman!
God that must be a pain for the makeup department if he has to do shirtless scenes. Or maybe this is his way to try and get out of doing shirtless scenes? 😏
It’s a tattoo. It’s not like it was just going to go away on its own.
I can’t for the life of me comprehend why she fights to keep that fella around.
Seriously, all the guy had to say is “It’s my tattoo, and my back, and it’s nobody’s f*** business if I wanna cover it in ink” in his trademark Boston accent, and he wouldn’t have lost any respect from me about it. But the fact that he caved in to the ladies’ ragging about it tells me all I need to know: a tiny, fragile male ego that revolves around how he’s perceived by the opposite gender and the public at large. Sad.
Ben, own your shit. It’s so freeing, seriously. Wear mismatched socks, own your stupid tattoo mistakes, laugh about it. THAT will help you win with the ladies.
If you need a life coach, call me.
Yep. Or just a chuckle and a shrug—” Seemed like good idea at the time.” No problem.
But lies get found out and never go over well.
Well that was always obvious. A tattoo like that was never going to feature in that film, unless enormous liberties regarding period and character were taken. It’s a very modern tattoo.
Such a dumb and weird thing to lie about. It’s not like it’s a small tattoo he could just get removed, he was obviously going to get called on the lie at some point and yet it seems his natural inclination was to lie anyway. Weird guy.
STOP IT!!!
The tattoo is cr@p, but why do people care so much about what this dumb@ass (or anyone else for that matter) have on a mostly covered part of their body? I suppose if he wanted a piece for open discussion, he’d have gotten it on a more exposed part of his body. Let the idiot have his dopey tattoo.
Hahahaha.
That’s all I have to say.
Why does he need to confirm his tattoo status? Who gives a $&@!
Agreed.
I did not see LBN. However, in the original photo when the big Phoenix was “discovered”, he is wearing a hospital gown open to the back. Surely part of a scene that was filmed. Also, in one of his interviews, he claimed he cut out a lot of “sex scenes” because he did not like the way he looked. That being said, LBN finished filming a year ago – if it was fake for a movie, it would be gone by now. Better yet, if he and Jen were actually getting back together, real or fake, it would be gone by then. Who knows – but this is not the 1st time he has been caught lying.
Why why why is she still with him?
How can she shag him with that horrific tattoo that even she made fun of. I dunno- but imo once you’re making fun of/ burning your romantic partner the romance is kinda dead…how do you go back after that?
How do you go back (or at the very least not throw him out) after Blake Lively, Emily R and the nanny, plus many unnamed, not famous women around LA? Seriously, he was banging the household help, a woman who took care of the kids. What about all of his other lies, hiding slaves, gambling and getting thrown out of casinos… Doormat Jen is in a pathetic league of her own here. She attempted to gain some fans by mocking him in that interview & pretending like she had left him, but to the surprise of no one, she quietly went crawling back to him. All that said, LOL, I’m not 100% convinced that they are back together. He’s been rumored to be seeing someone, as is she, and they are only ever spotted together doing co-parenting things with their kids. Neither one ever looks happy while doing so.
Meh…it’s okay. Also, I saw LIve by Night and thought it was actually pretty good but i’m into gangster films. Too bad it did so poorly at the Box Office.
he often lies though, so it’s nothing new. remember when he was trying to hide his ancestors owned slaves? also, he’s a cheater and cheaters lie pretty well. i’ve been questioning his character for a while now.
LOL! It’s not even that big a deal that he’d get a tattoo (it’s not like they’re unusual in this day and age, and besides it’s his business), but then he had to go and lie about it. Dude, just own it.
I never peg him to be the type who would wear blue undergarment. He looks like a gray or white type undie guy. Maybe he got a pack of 6 undies in diff. colors for Christmas. Maybe the color complements the phoenix. Why am I even?
I don’t think people care so much anymore that he has that horrendous back tat so much as he LIED about having that hideous back tat (permanently). Had he just said “F- it, it’s the real deal” we woulda laughed momentarily and moved on. Now, it’s back to haunt us….& him. All bc of his lies
David Fincher did say he was duplicitous…
All of this is gross. He’s the worst.
