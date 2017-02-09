John Oliver: Donald Trump has ‘never bled’ or ‘sacrificed’ for America

I will never say “no” to talking about my dream boyfriend/husband/best friend John Oliver. Last Week Tonight returns this Sunday, and Oliver has been doing a lot of press this week. He’s on the cover of Rolling Stone, he appeared on The Late Show, he did media availability with pretty much every newspaper and trade paper. What I love is that outlets like Politico cover John Oliver now, because the show is so smart and politically savvy. Anyway, there were two things I wanted to talk about. One, please enjoy this amusing interview Oliver did with Entertainment Weekly – go here to read. They asked him stupid questions (on purpose), like whether he would try to book Frederick Douglass for the show (Oliver has heard good things about him!).
Second thing: John Oliver appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Colbert and Oliver really like each other, and Oliver makes appearances on The Late Show quite often these days. This interview is both men at their best:
Oliver jokes that the biggest things that have happened over the past few months are mostly “cosmetic differences,” meaning “flames and the fact America is in it.” Here’s more:
Until Inauguration Day, Oliver described his general feeling as one of “being tied to a train track, watching the train coming.” And then, Trump getting sworn in was “the train hitting you and you’re thinking, ‘Yup, that felt pretty much how I thought it was going to feel.’”
On Steve Bannon, the “real president” of the United States, Oliver said, “he’s a terrifying individual.” As for Betsy DeVos, who was confirmed as education secretary earlier in the day, he joked, “I actually think she might and should serve as an inspiration to school kids in America, because she shows that they could be secretary of education one day. In fact, not just one day, now. They could do it now. They’re about as well qualified now as she is. They’ve spent arguably longer in a public school.”
During his final show of last year, Oliver called on Americans not to accept Trump as the “new normal.” Three months later, he said he thinks people are still “feeling viscerally repelled” by the president’s actions. But at the same time, he added, “It’s exhausting. It feels like his Inauguration Day was 114 years ago.” When Colbert reminded him that it’s been just over two weeks, Oliver said, “We have a long way to go.” When the host said we have at least four years to look forward to, he asked, “Why not 12? Words don’t mean anything anymore, why would numbers?”
Finally, Colbert asked Oliver to share his thoughts on Trump’s travel ban, given that he himself is a green-card holder and his wife served as a U.S. Army medic in Iraq.
“I am slightly concerned. I have an American wife and an American son now, but who knows what’s enough?” Oliver asked. “Having a green card used to be enough, and yet what we saw with that executive order on immigration, that debacle, things are not what they were supposed to be. We held up translators, Afghan and Iraqi translators at the border who have bled for a country they’ve never visited, have sacrificed family members for this country. This president has done neither of those things, so it’s a little hard to swallow him telling people whether they should be a benefit to America or not.”
The green card thing is still chilling to me. As in, it says a lot about the real goals of Emperor Baby Fists’ “Muslim Ban.” It’s not about refusing entry to just certain people from certain countries – although that’s deplorable enough on its own – it’s about empowering police/immigration/security officials/customs officials to discriminate against, harass and detain all foreigners and all brown people. There are brown American citizens being detained and harassed and being asked to “prove” their citizenship. Ugh. As for everything else John Oliver says… yes. I’m glad he’s back.
Photos courtesy of WENN/CBS.
‘Onk for Oliver!
I’ll take Oliver’s Easy D
Highly recommend his appearance on Billy On The Street where it was confirmed that the gay men of New York heart Wendy Williams over John Oliver. Poor John, he looked mystified.
+1! he took it like man!
Thank you John and Stephen. We truly have to be prepared for a marathon, not a sprint with Cheeto in office. While they override the constitution, ethics, civil liberties, etc., we must keep holding up the mirror showing how anti-democracy these actions are.
Baby fisted steps towards ethnic cleansing comes to mind. Not one tweet or comment on the white supremacist that murdered six innocent men in the Quebec mosque, instead tweeted about Nordstrom dropping his daughters line of clothing.
I love this interview! The analogy of the train and the way he says it are just so perfect.
slowly becoming my fav Brit. Sorry Adele, I love you too.
I love John Oliver and I love that he mentioned the Iraqi and Afghan translators. I mentioned it on an earlier thread, but I just cannot get over hearing a trump supporter tell NPR that he was “amused” to hear that an Iraqi man who had worked with U.S. troops in Iraq, who had risked his life for our godforsaken debacle, was one of the people detained. Sickening.
He tells no alternative facts…awesome man and very funny.
As much as I love him, he could never be my pretend boyfriend/husband, because we’d probably just end up screaming all the time, getting each other worked up over pyramid schemes, Baby Fists, charter schools, etc. I always agree with him, but listening to him always makes me think “THIS IS SO SCREWED UP AND HOW IS THIS HAPPENING AND WHAT CAN WE DO NEXT” and on and on.
The green card stuff is really terrifying, because where does it end? Of course (of course!) it starts with brown people, but…what if a co-worker doesn’t like you? Or an ex? Or anyone. If police are allowed to deport green card holders, anything could happen.
I love John Oliver! He’s the best!!!
Can’t wait until February 12th! He’s left us too long! HBO should have brought the show back early once baby fists got in because so much material doesn’t need such a long hiatus!
“Why not 12? Words don’t mean anything anymore, why would numbers?”
This fear resonates with me, too–if we don’t somehow get rid of him before his first four years are up, I’m really afraid he’ll find a way to implement this.
Olivier makes a lot of good points, but I think it’s important to acknowledge that he’s speaking from a place of enormous privilege–when things really start to go t*ts up, he has the option to go back to his own country, and (presumably) take his family with him. The vast majority of people affected by this buffoon will not have that option.
You can’t have him. He is my secret lover/husband.
