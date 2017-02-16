Rihanna did an Amelia Earhart-inspired Bazaar editorial: strange or cool?

Remember when Beyonce decided that Beyonce would no longer speak on behalf of Beyonce? That was so much fun! Beyonce would spend all of that time posing for these involved magazine editorials, and then she wouldn’t even deign to speak to the magazine. The message seemed to be: it’s all about the image, and everything else is elusive. Well, Beyonce eventually started speaking on behalf of Beyonce again. But now Rihanna is trying to steal that game!
Rihanna covers the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar. Why? No one really knows. She’s not promoting anything in particular. I assume that if Rihanna wants a magazine cover, Rihanna gets a magazine cover. No magazine editor will say no to her, and most magazines likely have a standing request with Rihanna that whenever she wants to pose, they’ll give her a 10-page editorial. Rihanna called up Bazaar and was like, “Remember when Angelina Jolie did that editorial with planes? Let’s do something like that.” And Bazaar was like, “Cool.”
What’s killing me about this is that she’s literally doing it for no reason! There’s only one quote from Rihanna and it’s about Amelia Earhart!!!
Rihanna on Amelia Earhart and her fearlessness in taking on a man’s world:
“There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer. Amelia Earhart was such a dynamic force in her industry, setting multiple aviation records in her time. So it was a no-brainer for me to team up with Harper’s BAZAAR in honor of a woman who held her own with the big boys.”
Ah, so it’s more like Bazaar called up Rihanna was like, “Rih, would you like to pose in an Amelia Earhart editorial, pretty please?” And Rih was like, “cool.” Anyway… the editorial is pretty. Enjoy Rihanna with planes.
Photos courtesy of Mariano Vivanco/Harper’s Bazaar.
Love me some Rhi Rhi but she looks like Eve on the cover.
but eve is MIA since her wedding to a millionaire…
it can’t be bad to have a reminder of this beauty
She looks gorgeous, powerful, and badass. Her face is insane, and she radiates confidence. Forever I love my Rih.
And she did do it for a reason. Her Instagram posts make it seem like this was a way to honor the lady-boss-ness of Amelia Earhart. I think it’s awesome.
So she heard about Amelia Earhart and thought to do a fashion shoot in a high end magazine? Who is her audience and what is she trying to convey about Amelia? That she wore nice clothes? Because I can think of audiences who do need to hear about Anelia and not her clothes but her intelligence, fortitude against sexism and her courage. This seems to be more about Rihanna parking herself next to a true bad ass and trying to get some shine by association. In other words PR except she isnt promoting a clothes line or new music, shes pronoting herself.
I think she looks fantastic, as well as fun to run with.
Been waiting for a week for this to be covered, Rih stays giving A PHOTOSHOOT and i think with her coloring/features she can really carry almost every look! ( except that Ronald MacDonald Time *shudders* )
Yeah that was her only major misstep that I can recall.
She looks A-MAZING in these photos. JFC. And that haircolor is so gorgeous on her.
I will be buying this issue. You can’t beat Rihanna for glamour and dynamism in fashion.
Pretty sure it’s because they ran an article from 150 years ago that Amelia earheart wrote about flying style. Just saying
Didn’t Amelia Earhart actually fly an airplane?
Yup. “Amelia Earhart blah blah taking on a man’s world blah blah, now here I am posing sexily while a man flies the plane.”
Nicely styled shoot, but I could’ve done without the pandering.
This article is really interesting about Amelia’s death as a castaway:
http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/01/world/history-rewritten-amelia-earhart-trnd/
such a tragic end!
That first photo is gorgeous! I love all of the bronze, gold and brown hues, makes her look like an Egyptian goddess. She really is too beautiful!
Nobody is complaining that she doesn’t have the right skintone to play Amelia? Why is this not offensive like Karlie Kloss dressed up like a Japanese?
Well, the main reason is she’s not playing Amelia. It’s really just a photo shoot with Amelia-era props.
Oh. My. God.
1. You are aware that there, in fact, were black aviators?
2. White people are NOT OPPRESSED FOR THEIR WHITENESS!
3. Also she is not even pulling a “white face”, she looks like herself.
aviator clothes aren’t cultural appropriation
Please tell me you’re joking??
*hands on my chin* …Look at this cute dovetail to the Very point I was just making in the Serena thread
She is stunning and the pictures are amazing
Or maybe she was honoring a black woman aviator? Bessie Coleman for example.
But she didn’t say that – she specifically says Amelia.
